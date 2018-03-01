Sheila Bair on Bitcoin: "We Shouldn't Ban It: The Green Bills In Your Pocket Don't Have Intrinsic Value, Either"

In a surprisingly forthright and honest interview between Barrons and Sheila Bair, the former FDIC chair who was responsible for big banks avoiding bank runs in the aftermath of the Lehman bankruptcy, discussed what she sees as the trigger for the next financial crisis, her thoughts on China's record leverage (and the recent promotion of Xi Jinping to emperor), how she views the current economy, on $1.3 trillion in student debt, and finally on bitcoin.
While we will focus on the latter, here are some excerpts on the other key points. First, here is Bair on what she thinks will trigger the next crisis:
I'd keep an eye on credit-card debt. Subprime auto has been a problem for a couple years, and valuations on loans used to finance leveraged buyouts are high. Any type of secured lending backed by an asset that is overvalued should be a concern. That is what happened with housing. Corporate debt also has not gotten as much attention as it should. It is market-funded, rather than bank-funded, but the banks still have exposure. Then there's cyber-risk. It took us so long to get around to the reforms postcrisis that we got a little behind on systemic cyber-risk, but regulators are very focused on it now.
On China's risk to the global financial system:
We look at their debt and wag our fingers and tsk, tsk. It is high. But they realize it is a threat to financial stability and are dealing with it. Last month, regulators took over privately held Anbang Insurance to keep it from collapsing. It is a sign they are continuing to crack down on reckless growth and excessive leverage.
On Student Debt:
That debt is all on the government's balance sheet, so no, not a market crisis. But there are parallels to 2008: There are massive amounts of unaffordable loans being made to people who can't pay them, and the easy availability of those loans is leading to asset inflation. In 2008, that was reflected in housing prices. Today, that's tuition. It's too easy to raise tuition because kids will borrow to pay for it. If the loan defaults, the primary beneficiaries -- educational institutions -- have no skin in the game, like in the mortgage crisis.
How record student debt promotes inequality:
Student-loan stories always feature someone who borrowed $90,000 to go to grad school or med school. But those people generally get jobs and have earnings potential, and debt-forgiveness programs disproportionately help them. The distress and high default rates are among the kids borrowing $10,000 to go to a for-profit school and dropping out; $10,000 may not sound like a lot to you and me, but for a first-generation student or someone without a college degree, that's a lot of money. Student debt also suppresses small-business formation. Kids who would have started a business in their parents' garage can't do that now because they owe $50,000. Beyond that, it's just a terrible financial burden for our kids that didn't exist 20 years ago.
And finally, and most importantly, is Bair's tacit endorsement of bitcoin. By saying that "we should not ban it", Bair has effectively become the highest ranked current or former administration official to recommend keeping bitcoin while pointing out that - just like the dollar - its value is only what someone else would be willing to pay for it.
Here is Bair's view on cryptocurrencies.
Don't put any money into bitcoin that you can't afford to lose. But I don't think we should ban it -- the green bills in your pocket don't have an intrinsic value, either. The value is based on what others think is its value. That's true of any currency. Regulation should be focused on good disclosure, education, warding off fraud, and making sure it is not used for illicit activities. Let the market figure out what it's worth. That is what it is doing now.
"The Green Bills In Your Pocket Don't Have Intrinsic Value, Either"
And that's exactly why I don't believe in crypto's: no intrinsic value! Same shit different name when compared to fiat currency.
In reply to sodium pentathol bitches by bania
you mean you have no idea of the technology bitcoin et al use.
In reply to "The Green Bills In Your… by Klassenfeind
both have technology
btc: longest blockchain (though i believe projects like iota will dethrone btc)
usd: planes, missiles, tanks & revolutions
In reply to you mean you have no idea of… by mrtoad
IMO fiat has value based on it's sovereignty. When the .gov can tax your gold, bitcoin, property, labor, or whatever else has any value, then fiat should technically trump all other currencies. This all rests on the ability for the .gov to take their pound of flesh from you at will, which is why they want to repeal the 2nd amendment.
In reply to "The Green Bills In Your… by Klassenfeind
Gold and silver is where returns go to die. Id rather invest in anything besides garbage metals anymore. They dont even go up against the dollar. Talk about fucking value trap. Yeah yeah I know one day itll all come crashing down. I think Ill pass on betting on a one time event that everyone in the world with the money and power are fighting to prevent.
In reply to gold bitches by nidaar
Bitcoin will be endorsed by the establishment as the pros are shown to out-weigh the cons...
Offshore account will be a thing of the past - replaced by the family 'crypto portfolio' - hehe
In reply to Gold and silver is where… by overbet
Invest in Apple, Amazon etc. Or just hang yourself.
In reply to Gold and silver is where… by overbet
Copper, lead, and brass bitchez!
In reply to gold bitches by nidaar
At least you can trade your greenbacks back and forth and pass them around the room without having to wait 10 bajillion cycles between each transaction. You could say that a dollar is like a zero coupon bond. Because of the inherent electricity consumption involved, you could say that Bitcoin is like a negative coupon bond - a real smart investment in our central bank perverted world.
if you pay more for the transaction, it will be done within 6 minutes.
if you pay nothing for the transaction, it will take upwards of 25 blocks at about 6minutes per block.
In reply to At least you can trade your… by Iconoclast421
10 minutes per block. See the source code.
In reply to if you pay more for the… by MadHatt
The Dollar IS like a zero-coupon bond, with a negative rate of interest (inflation).
In reply to At least you can trade your… by Iconoclast421
So do something besides BTC my man. The benchmark is 40,000 trans/sec since that is what Visa runs at. There are coin tech that run at those speeds and faster.
BTW, you aren't going to run at 40,000 transactions/sec when trading phy around either.
In reply to At least you can trade your… by Iconoclast421
Dollar bills can be burnt to generate heat. As long as there's electricity, bitcoins will generate heat at cpu/gpu/asic.
In reply to At least you can trade your… by Iconoclast421
Yes but you cant hand your friend in another country that cash without a third party (bank) taking a cut.
In reply to At least you can trade your… by Iconoclast421
^^^says a no-coiner who, oh by the way, professes to know everything there is to know about FAGS.
In reply to Bitcoin is,,,,,for FAGS! by ZENDOG
lol its just another fiat folks. So of course team fiat is in favor of it. They only pretending they dont like it so you will.
Best be ready for bartering.
Fiat is currency enacted by state power through law or decree. The government forces you to pay taxes in fiat or you go to jail. Value is derived from the mandatory use.
Bitcoin is the opposite of it, no one forces it to use it. A free market decides what it is worth, value is derived from the properties (immutable, censorship resistant, limited supply) which are decentrally agreed by its users and not by an authority. Bitcoin is more similar to gold, there simply is a voluntary consensus that it is a medium of exchange.
In reply to lol its just another fiat… by VWAndy
Thats a nice dream but team fiat is controlling its value. Simply because its value is being measured in fiats. Not in actual market value. Just like golds value is based on its value in fiats.
In reply to Fiat is currency enacted by… by Bunga Bunga
Is she getting high on her own supply? Dollar is a currency and floats...CryptoCoin is still speculation and Governments will eventually stomp on it until they have their hands in the cookie jar and control/regulate the Coin they decide to utilize.
They already control them all. Its not like they dont have the cash needed to control all of the fanta coins. They aint worried about risks measured in fiats.
In reply to Is she getting high on her… by Peacefulwarrior
Control as in make all transactions and holdings fully traceable and reportable.
In reply to They already control them… by VWAndy
Its like a fiat with a really nasty STD.
In reply to Control as in make all… by dark fiber
My working theory of the moment on cryptos is that "they" don't mind them for now. Every greenback converted to crypto is a greenback that wasn't converted to gold and/or silver, i.e. real or sound or historic money. The popularity of crypto currencies have helped cap and suppress fiat's arch nemeses - gold and silver.
I imagine they know they can "take out" crypto whenever they want to or really need to.
She makes some good points about student loan debts.
In reply to Is she getting high on her… by Peacefulwarrior
"I imagine they know they can "take out" crypto whenever they want to or really need to."
Another ZH'r steps up that doesn't grasp what the 'distributed' part of blockchain is all about.
In reply to My working theory of the… by Give Me Some Truth
LOL!!! Learn more about a cognitive dissonance.
In reply to "I imagine they know they… by BlindMonkey
No he is just talkin about the COINS NOT The ledger portion of Blockchain, which in and of itself will one day prove to be as important as discovering the light bulb
In reply to "I imagine they know they… by BlindMonkey
The greenback is not converted to cryto. It is exchanged for crypto, someone else has the greenback.
In reply to My working theory of the… by Give Me Some Truth
Take out cryptos? By a government? Lmfao! Bring it on!
In reply to My working theory of the… by Give Me Some Truth
Bitcoin is not controled by the Swamp...huge advantage.
Why do you make that assumption?
In reply to Bitcoin is not controled by… by Mountainview
Explain how it can be controlled at all by a minority! Bitcoin is agreed consensus between users. If someone tried to change the rules, a new coin is forked off, the original coin will continue to exists. Only the total of users can eliminate the original coin.
In reply to Why do you make that… by VWAndy
You are measuring its value in fiat. That part seems to slip by many people. So at its most basic its a multiple of 0.
In reply to Explain how it can be… by Bunga Bunga
Name me the city of the Bitcoin headquarter.
In reply to Why do you make that… by VWAndy
In reply to Name me the city of the… by Mountainview
In reply to Its not relevant. by VWAndy
Check this nice piece out folks. market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233057
Karl telling it like it really is. His piece on Discernment is worth reading too. I like to give credit where credit is due.
In reply to Ah dogmatic. Ya got that… by VWAndy
In reply to Bitcoin is not controled by… by Mountainview
"...the green bills in your pocket don't have an intrinsic value, either. "
There was a nicer way of saying that.
Worse, it's covered by trillions of debt.
In reply to "...the green bills in your… by Bilderberg Member
It's a stupid way of saying it, because she obviously has no understanding or a obvious agenda. The cost to make a $100 bill is 5 cents, while the cost to make a Bitcoin always increases to the marginal cost of having economic production. The entry barrier into Bitcoin mining is very low and the more miners enter the business, the more difficult (in terms of computing power, which costs plenty of electricity) it gets to mine a block which rewards you with a certain number of Bitcoins.
In reply to "...the green bills in your… by Bilderberg Member