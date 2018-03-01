Sheila Bair on Bitcoin: "We Shouldn't Ban It: The Green Bills In Your Pocket Don't Have Intrinsic Value, Either"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:13

In a surprisingly forthright and honest interview between Barrons and Sheila Bair, the former FDIC chair who was responsible for big banks avoiding bank runs in the aftermath of the Lehman bankruptcy, discussed what she sees as the trigger for the next financial crisis, her thoughts on China's record leverage (and the recent promotion of Xi Jinping to emperor), how she views the current economy, on $1.3 trillion in student debt, and finally on bitcoin.

While we will focus on the latter, here are some excerpts on the other key points. First, here is Bair on what she thinks will trigger the next crisis:

I'd keep an eye on credit-card debt. Subprime auto has been a problem for a couple years, and valuations on loans used to finance leveraged buyouts are high. Any type of secured lending backed by an asset that is overvalued should be a concern. That is what happened with housing. Corporate debt also has not gotten as much attention as it should. It is market-funded, rather than bank-funded, but the banks still have exposure. Then there's cyber-risk. It took us so long to get around to the reforms postcrisis that we got a little behind on systemic cyber-risk, but regulators are very focused on it now.

On China's risk to the global financial system:

We look at their debt and wag our fingers and tsk, tsk. It is high. But they realize it is a threat to financial stability and are dealing with it. Last month, regulators took over privately held Anbang Insurance to keep it from collapsing. It is a sign they are continuing to crack down on reckless growth and excessive leverage.

On Student Debt:

That debt is all on the government's balance sheet, so no, not a market crisis. But there are parallels to 2008: There are massive amounts of unaffordable loans being made to people who can't pay them, and the easy availability of those loans is leading to asset inflation. In 2008, that was reflected in housing prices. Today, that's tuition. It's too easy to raise tuition because kids will borrow to pay for it. If the loan defaults, the primary beneficiaries -- educational institutions -- have no skin in the game, like in the mortgage crisis.

How record student debt promotes inequality:

Student-loan stories always feature someone who borrowed $90,000 to go to grad school or med school. But those people generally get jobs and have earnings potential, and debt-forgiveness programs disproportionately help them. The distress and high default rates are among the kids borrowing $10,000 to go to a for-profit school and dropping out; $10,000 may not sound like a lot to you and me, but for a first-generation student or someone without a college degree, that's a lot of money. Student debt also suppresses small-business formation. Kids who would have started a business in their parents' garage can't do that now because they owe $50,000. Beyond that, it's just a terrible financial burden for our kids that didn't exist 20 years ago.

And finally, and most importantly, is Bair's tacit endorsement of bitcoin. By saying that "we should not ban it", Bair has effectively become the highest ranked current or former administration official to recommend keeping bitcoin while pointing out that - just like the dollar - its value is only what someone else would be willing to pay for it.

Here is Bair's view on cryptocurrencies.

Don't put any money into bitcoin that you can't afford to lose. But I don't think we should ban it -- the green bills in your pocket don't have an intrinsic value, either. The value is based on what others think is its value. That's true of any currency. Regulation should be focused on good disclosure, education, warding off fraud, and making sure it is not used for illicit activities. Let the market figure out what it's worth. That is what it is doing now.

Source: Barrons

Comments

Disgruntled Goat bania Thu, 03/01/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

Yeah, great job Sheila .... in every single instance, every bank you closed ... all those Friday Night Specials .... every fucking one ... was holding various asset backed securities at par .... yet they all ended up being sold to the acquiring bank at their true value of 50% or less ... THATS FRAUD BITCH !!!! Not one bank or one individual was ever referred for prosecution ..... so fuck off ... youre  finding religion now that you have no skin in the game? ... go die

overbet nidaar Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

Gold and silver is where returns go to die. Id rather invest in anything besides garbage metals anymore. They dont even go up against the dollar. Talk about fucking value trap. Yeah yeah I know one day itll all come crashing down. I think Ill pass on betting on a one time event that everyone in the world with the money and power are fighting to prevent. 

Iconoclast421 Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

At least you can trade your greenbacks back and forth and pass them around the room without having to wait 10 bajillion cycles between each transaction. You could say that a dollar is like a zero coupon bond. Because of the inherent electricity consumption involved, you could say that Bitcoin is like a negative coupon bond - a real smart investment in our central bank perverted world.

VWAndy Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

 lol its just another fiat folks. So of course team fiat is in favor of it. They only pretending they dont like it so you will.

 Best be ready for bartering.

Bunga Bunga VWAndy Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

Fiat is currency enacted by state power through law or decree. The government forces you to pay taxes in fiat or you go to jail. Value is derived from the mandatory use.

Bitcoin is the opposite of it, no one forces it to use it. A free market decides what it is worth, value is derived from the properties (immutable, censorship resistant, limited supply) which are decentrally agreed by its users and not by an authority. Bitcoin is more similar to gold, there simply is a voluntary consensus that it is a medium of exchange. 

Peacefulwarrior Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

Is she getting high on her own supply? Dollar is a currency and floats...CryptoCoin is still speculation and Governments will eventually stomp on it until they have their hands in the cookie jar and control/regulate the Coin they decide to utilize.

Give Me Some Truth Peacefulwarrior Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

My working theory of the moment on cryptos is that "they" don't mind them for now. Every greenback converted to crypto is a greenback that wasn't converted to gold and/or silver, i.e. real or sound or historic money. The popularity of crypto currencies have helped cap and suppress fiat's arch nemeses - gold and silver.

I imagine they know they can "take out" crypto whenever they want to or really need to.

 She makes some good points about student loan debts.

Bunga Bunga Bilderberg Member Thu, 03/01/2018 - 14:06 Permalink

It's a stupid way of saying it, because she obviously has no understanding or a obvious agenda. The cost to make a $100 bill is 5 cents, while the cost to make a Bitcoin always increases to the marginal cost of having economic production. The entry barrier into Bitcoin mining is very low and the more miners enter the business, the more difficult (in terms of computing power, which costs plenty of electricity) it gets to mine a block which rewards you with a certain number of Bitcoins.