Stocks Sink As Dudley Signals "Four Rate Hikes Is Still Gradual"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:12

While their remains doubt over just how hawkish Fed Chair Powell is, it's pretty clear which way Fed's Dudley is swinging...

  • *DUDLEY SAYS FASTER PACE OF FED TIGHTENING REMAINS TO BE SEEN
  • *FED'S DUDLEY: FOUR 25 BP RATE HIKES `WOULD STILL BE GRADUAL'

And the reaction is a drop in stocks...

 

For now Bonds and the Dollar are ignoring Dudley...

Comments

Bill of Rights Juggernaut x2 Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

This coming from a POS wage earner lol...Dumb fuck a wise person would have taken a HELOC MAX! and dumped it all in stocks the last 12 years, but im the dip shit LMAO sitting at my beach home on a fucken Ipad retired at 40 now 50 and own two homes paid for outright on free money ha ha ha ya Im the dip shit....stupid cunt.

 

Another fag boy millennial with the brains of a fucken goat...Keep stacking that 5000 year old money dumb ass in your row boat.

FireBrander Rick Cerone Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

Banks make money on the spread; the rate doesn't matter for the skimming operation to work.

>Borrow @ 2%, Buy UST at 4%, make 2% risk free.

>Borrow @ 8%, Buy UST at 10%, make 2% risk free.

Banks are sitting pretty; all of those mortgage and student loans they've made...the risk has been bundled and sold to "Investors" and/or the US Government.

It's Pension Funds, Mutual Funds, Insurance Companies and Taxpayers that will be reaching for the Vasoline.

LawsofPhysics Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

Is the budget balanced yet?

"Debt does not matter" - Ben Bernanke

Nevermind, certainly Ben would not lie.  If he did, he needs to be executed.

In the meantime...

"Full Faith and Credit"

 

same as it ever was!

Pandelis Thu, 03/01/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

it is all about communications ... you dont like what A said, okay will bring out B ... are you feeling okay now? dont let the door hit you on your way out ... pls leave the cash before you depart the place.

InnVestuhrr Thu, 03/01/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

FED is in a race to raise rates so that they can lower the rates again in the coming recession, so you will see again the previous low rates. It is called a "cycle", in this case created by the central wankers.