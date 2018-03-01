Stocks Sink As Dudley Signals "Four Rate Hikes Is Still Gradual"

While their remains doubt over just how hawkish Fed Chair Powell is, it's pretty clear which way Fed's Dudley is swinging...

*DUDLEY SAYS FASTER PACE OF FED TIGHTENING REMAINS TO BE SEEN

*FED'S DUDLEY: FOUR 25 BP RATE HIKES `WOULD STILL BE GRADUAL'

And the reaction is a drop in stocks...

For now Bonds and the Dollar are ignoring Dudley...