Stocks Sink As Dudley Signals "Four Rate Hikes Is Still Gradual"

While their remains doubt over just how hawkish Fed Chair Powell is, it's pretty clear which way Fed's Dudley is swinging...
- *DUDLEY SAYS FASTER PACE OF FED TIGHTENING REMAINS TO BE SEEN
- *FED'S DUDLEY: FOUR 25 BP RATE HIKES `WOULD STILL BE GRADUAL'
And the reaction is a drop in stocks...
For now Bonds and the Dollar are ignoring Dudley...
Comments
0.1% = sink?
The term "Policy Error" comes to mind.
In reply to 0.1% = sink? by Iconoclast421
pick your poison:
In reply to The term "Policy Error"… by IH8OBAMA
I gots a bad feeling theyes in a hurra to rase wrates cause thays tool bag is missen the cuttin wrates tool...that came in so handy in 2009...
In reply to pick your poison:… by BullyBearish
I don't know...if they manage to get two 1/4 point rate hikes in before they have to save the market with a rate cut and QE IV, I would be surprised. One more rate hike imo before the market is shattered and then they come in to try and save the pension funds. The bond market blows dogs for quarters for a reason.
In reply to I gots a bad feeling theyes… by FireBrander
How about 1.6% for a bit of sink?
In reply to 0.1% = sink? by Iconoclast421
A wise person stuck in an Overdrawn HELOC would be on the tele calling the bank to lock that variable rate to a fixed rate while the getting is good .
A wise person wouldn't have a HELOC at all, dipshit.
In reply to A wise person stuck in an… by Bill of Rights
This coming from a POS wage earner lol...Dumb fuck a wise person would have taken a HELOC MAX! and dumped it all in stocks the last 12 years, but im the dip shit LMAO sitting at my beach home on a fucken Ipad retired at 40 now 50 and own two homes paid for outright on free money ha ha ha ya Im the dip shit....stupid cunt.
Another fag boy millennial with the brains of a fucken goat...Keep stacking that 5000 year old money dumb ass in your row boat.
In reply to A wise person wouldn't have… by Juggernaut x2
Ah, yes. ZH discourse at its finest. This is why I am probably not going to bother cross-posting to this cesspool anymore.
In reply to This coming from a POS wage… by Bill of Rights
That clown is the aggressor here, these assholes attack me daily.
In reply to Ah, yes. ZH discourse at its… by Tim Knight fro…
Everything works until it doesn't; you were "smart" on the way up...what's your plan for the way down?
3 Homes...geesh, just one gives me ulcers.
In reply to This coming from a POS wage… by Bill of Rights
No plan I'm in cash and BTC..I'll play again when i need to..I'm comfortable for now.
In reply to Everything works until it… by FireBrander
Who on earth down voted what you wrote except someone who doesn't understand what you wrote.
The Fed thinks it can put Pandora back in the box. Funny how they all thing that. Volker had the job forced on him, and boy if social media was around then, he would have been crucified ( even more than he was).
In reply to A wise person stuck in an… by Bill of Rights
Its Junior above who thinks he knows the way of the world lol...funny clowns some of these people are.
But they are the savvy ones, boats full of silver making squat. And hell yes I own Bitcoin... who the hell wouldn't.
In reply to Who on earth down voted what… by blindfaith
4% yield on the 10-year, here we come.
Free money for criminal bansters viable still?
It's going to be fun to watch.
Banks make money on the spread; the rate doesn't matter for the skimming operation to work.
>Borrow @ 2%, Buy UST at 4%, make 2% risk free.
>Borrow @ 8%, Buy UST at 10%, make 2% risk free.
Banks are sitting pretty; all of those mortgage and student loans they've made...the risk has been bundled and sold to "Investors" and/or the US Government.
It's Pension Funds, Mutual Funds, Insurance Companies and Taxpayers that will be reaching for the Vasoline.
In reply to 4% yield on the 10-year,… by Rick Cerone
The blueprint for America's asset foreclosure sale.
Trump International loves foreclosure sales.
All the banks will participate in MAGA!
In reply to Banks make money on the… by FireBrander
Is the budget balanced yet?
"Debt does not matter" - Ben Bernanke
Nevermind, certainly Ben would not lie. If he did, he needs to be executed.
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
it is all about communications ... you dont like what A said, okay will bring out B ... are you feeling okay now? dont let the door hit you on your way out ... pls leave the cash before you depart the place.
" While their remains doubt...."
I'd bet their remains don't really care anymore since they're...remains.
a genetically engineered plague specifically targeted at the world's central bankers would gain my unqualified support
The down jones industrial name is apropos
FED is in a race to raise rates so that they can lower the rates again in the coming recession, so you will see again the previous low rates. It is called a "cycle", in this case created by the central wankers.
#Trump is like Hoover , and do I need to add, Herbert