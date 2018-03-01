Dow -500, S&P Breaks Below Key Technical Support As 10Y Yield Tumbles

Trump "trade wars", Dudley "4 rate hikes still gradual", and Powell "don't want to get behind the curve on inflation"... And The Dow is now down over 500 points today (and down 1300 points since Powell on Tuesday)...and VIX over 24...
And 10Y Yields are tumbling...below 2.8%
All eyes are on the S&P 500 level of 2665 (its 100DMA)...
* * *
We warned ahead of Trump's big announcement that China may send a message...
Emperor Xi about to give the sell order— zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 1, 2018
Perhaps they just did... Dow down 350 and VIX back above 23...
It's been quite a day across asset-classes so far...
When the hammer is the only tool they can use so freely......everything looks like a nail.
Notice how the US regime behaves like a Libtard on the international stage.....tolerant only if you agree with them!
When the MIC (Hammer) looks around at all the rest of us, all it sees are nails.
What happens to the degenerate gambler that curses out his creditor?? He is shown the door, and no more credit.
Personally I don't think he went far enough. Until China pulls up its big boy pants and floats it's currency like the rest of the developed world, Trump should have levied the Peg.
China pegs it Yuan to the USD because they want us to borrow, win in the trade, and grow its GDP.
We, the USA, play that game. Now, we complained because we are losing.
The Japanese ain't complaining..., they are laughing!
It's Coming: The Financial Cataclysm
we need Dennis Fartman stay long in equities.
This 3 day decline is all news driven. Powell Hawkish Statements, Possible Gun Legislation, Possible Trade Wars and Housing Weakness have made the market push lower.
Get ready for a Fed Policy Error in the next few weeks. (Tightening into economic weakness)
and when all you have is a nailgun, then you must work for the Klintons . . .
Please Mr Xi ... sell all your U.S. assets.
China would be fucked if they broke their currency peg- until they break the peg China is a Paper Tiger
They'd be effed on the USD, but they would be stellar on their gold holdings, sooo no.
That's China plan. They want us to borrow and print, destroying the USD. Then they use gold to replace the USD. Smart..., only because we are dumb.
The Japaneses ain't complaining..., they are laughing ...!
And if they are smart, they will not back the Yuan with Au, but issue more Bonds or Notes of some kind with Oil/Au backing!
As long as China belongs to the IMF/BIS this is all a game of patty-cake. All the players are in on it.
I read the same thing once on Kings World News...
That's a double-edged sword.
Link the Yuan to gold and fuck the Americans.
Impossible. Chinese Communist Party and Govt want complete control over financial institutions and money flows. They can never link to gold, because that would mean people or institutions could freely convert to gold. China will NEVER do that.
The British learned that lesson. China and India sucked up all the gold and never returned it.
nobody will ever do that again, unless perhaps the world population is reduced by 80-90%.
That's their medium term plan, but Trump may get them before that happens.
I guess now we know why VIX spiked so hard before this latest little selloff.
Ruck Ru Rump!
ruh roh, rits arout to rit real rup in rere.
Yes kiddies we are getting played.
"Emperor Xi" lol
Won't this China led crash affect Chinese owned properties in the USA?
Yes it will after the internment of Chinese aliens in camps Japanese style...
Hopefully, the raw materials for U.S. steel and aluminum production are mined in the US. Otherwise, we could have a (bigger) problem.
Steel, mostly. Aluminum mostly not.
Oops. Powell was trying to minimize volatility, and then stuff happened.
We we have been in a trade war with China and other countries for decades and getting our asses kicked!!
I'm glad president Trump is taking a stand.
Of course it was never China's fault as such, they did what they did and we did nothing, we celebrated their cheap (and often faulty) products.
Yes, it's good that Trump is taking a stand, and that is exactly why he was elected. Somebody tell the MSM.
China is still a closed society when it comes to business and investment. They have major tariffs and restrictions to foreign companies. They are not open and free! They constantly cheat on trade.
Everybody cheats until they get caught.
In fact, you can make a good argument that everyone SHOULD cheat until they get caught, at least up to a point.
like the good ol' boys in NASCAR always say: "If you ain't cheatin', you ain't tryin'." And I suppose that goes double for SEC football.
Hahahha, Trump does as The Elites order him to do in the Financial World, just like any other US Puppet!
SPY close today below about 269 takes it back below 20ma, next target likely 200ma around 255, another 5+ percent down. Waddaya think?
Would Powell do that? Would he want that? Could he stop that?
He wants to do it. He's a bankster just like the rest, and their goal is to bring down the US and set up a one world monetary system.
don't worry, our economy can totally sustain itself without cheap chinese supply lines
We have an economy without those Chinese supply lines ?
The whole industrial BASE was shipped overseas.Whatever some may think on this board, I don't
think the US hand is anything but a pair of fours.Russia and China have a royal flush, after a very short period
of pain for sure sitting pat.
We would have to rebuild, and employ more Americans. Even raise wages. Lot of banksters would cry great crocodile tears over that, even if it's really in their own best interests.
Might be very bearish on the opioid market.
Inflation would go bananas. Trump would have to put Martin Shkreli in charge of price controls.
Might make many people very happy if inflation went bananas, monetize the debt and housing prices.
Thank the likes of Mitt Romney and the rest of the corporate raiders for this. For gutting American industrial capacity and handing it to China.
Didn't the fat Don just give the high 5 to Romney's bid for Senate?
In other news,
Trump ‘Willing’ to Negotiate U.S. Return to TPP
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-28/mnuchin-says-trump-w…
The stupid, it burns..
Mittens Blows Barry!
DC loved Barry like America loved Al Jolson.
White on the inside.
Emperor Xi, that is hilarious...