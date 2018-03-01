Dow -500, S&P Breaks Below Key Technical Support As 10Y Yield Tumbles

Trump "trade wars", Dudley "4 rate hikes still gradual", and Powell "don't want to get behind the curve on inflation"... And The Dow is now down over 500 points today (and down 1300 points since Powell on Tuesday)...and VIX over 24...

And 10Y Yields are tumbling...below 2.8%

All eyes are on the S&P 500 level of 2665 (its 100DMA)...

* * *

We warned ahead of Trump's big announcement that China may send a message...

Emperor Xi about to give the sell order — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 1, 2018

Perhaps they just did... Dow down 350 and VIX back above 23...

It's been quite a day across asset-classes so far...