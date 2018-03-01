Dow -500, S&P Breaks Below Key Technical Support As 10Y Yield Tumbles

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/01/2018 - 14:06

Trump "trade wars", Dudley "4 rate hikes still gradual", and Powell "don't want to get behind the curve on inflation"... And The Dow is now down over 500 points today (and down 1300 points since Powell on Tuesday)...and VIX over 24...

 

And 10Y Yields are tumbling...below 2.8%

All eyes are on the S&P 500 level of 2665 (its 100DMA)...

*  *  *

We warned ahead of Trump's big announcement that China may send a message...

Perhaps they just did... Dow down 350 and VIX back above 23...

 

It's been quite a day across asset-classes so far...

Comments

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:10 Permalink

When the hammer is the only tool they can use so freely......everything looks like a nail.

Notice how the US regime behaves like a Libtard on the international stage.....tolerant only if you agree with them!

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 4
lester1 Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:21 Permalink

We we have been in a trade war with China and other countries for decades and getting our asses kicked!!

 

I'm glad president Trump is taking a stand.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
I Write Code Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

SPY close today below about 269 takes it back below 20ma, next target likely 200ma around 255, another 5+ percent down.  Waddaya think?

Would Powell do that?  Would he want that?  Could he stop that?