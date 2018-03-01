US Sells 210 Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles And Launchers To Ukraine

Well, it's finally official - after years of preparation by the Obama administration to provide lethal offensive weapons to Ukraine over the vocal objections of the Kremlin, today the Trump administration announced it would sell Ukraine 210 Javelin anti-aircraft missiles and 37 launchers for $47 million. The sale, which was first reported last December, marks a significant increase in U.S. military support for Ukraine and another major deterioration US-Russian relations, and is the first lethal weapons sale of its kind since the breakout of a Russian-backed proxy civil war against the central government in Ukraine's eastern provinces.
As discussed previously, President Trump approved the plan in the days just before Christmas 2017, and began informal notifications with Congress about it. With Thursday's formal notification, Congress now has 30 days to sink the deal or it will go through, which is expected.
The FGM-148 Javelin Portable Anti-Tank Missile. Image source: US Army.
Trump has said the sale represents evidence of his "tougher" stance on Russia than President Barack Obama's, although according to ABC, the Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations sought to downplay the significance on Monday.
"There is what I view as an artificial distinction between lethal and non-lethal military equipment," Ambassador Kurt Volker said in Washington on Monday, comparing anti-tank missiles to a counter-battery radar that improves targeting to attack and kill an enemy firing mortars. "That's non-lethal and an anti-tank missile, which sits in a box and doesn’t get used unless you have a tank coming at you, is lethal. Both are clearly defensive weapons."
Moscow may disagree, especially since sale is intended to boost Ukrainian military forces as they continue to fight Russian-backed separatists, while U.S. officials argue the U.S. is only supporting Ukraine's right to self-defense.
"The Javelin system will help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements," the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement Thursday. U.S. personnel will travel to Ukraine to train their military on its use, the agency added.
* * *
While Russia has not yet commented on the official notification, Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, responded harshly in December when news of the sale first broke.
"The United States in a certain sense crossed the line, announcing the intention to transfer weapons of direct damaging action to Ukraine," the statement said, translated from Russian. "American weapons can lead to new victims in our neighboring country, to which we cannot remain indifferent."
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said then that the sale "will once again motivate the hotheads" in the Ukrainian government and "unleash bloodshed again."
Trump's approval of the arms deal was a major shift from the Republican party platform, which was amended when Trump was the party's nominee for president, from supporting "lethal defensive arms" to Ukraine to the more vague "appropriate assistance” — language that ran counter to traditional Republican foreign policy.
Needless to say, Trump himself promised a reset with Russia, but since taking office, relations with Moscow have not improved.
* * *
So is this a deep state victory? The Washington Post previously described that "the decision over whether to allow lethal arms sales to Ukraine had been sitting on Trump’s desk for months" even after The National Security Council presented the president with various options for moving forward "months ago". But concerning the impetus behind internal White House deliberations to move on the issue, the Washington Post reported:
Another senior Trump administration official said that Trump personally approved the decision to allow the issuing of the license after being presented a decision memo by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. While there was never a formal ban on such weapons transfers, the decision was discussed internally as a lifting of the de facto Obama administration restrictions, the official said.
Congressional anti-Russia hawks have long sought greater long-term military engagement along Russia's European border, especially after the May 2014 referendum which saw the pro-Russian Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk declare independence from Kiev. And though Congress originally authorized weapons sales via the Ukraine Freedom Support Act signed into law in December 2014, the Obama administration never made the decision to actually follow through on the legislation.
Almost as if Obama "had more flexibility" with Putin than even Trump, who allegedly is only president thanks to Russia...
But after years of covert American involvement in the Ukrainian proxy and civil war which has raged since 2014 - and which a leaked recording confirmed was precipitated by the US State Department - it appears that neocon hawks like McCain, Cotton, and Corker are finally getting their way.
Perhaps more scary in terms of escalating an unnecessary war which has already taken more than 10,000 lives since 2014, the Kiev government and some in Washington are already pushing for putting anti-aircraft weapons in the hands of Ukrainian forces.
“What we are awaiting and have called for is the provision of lethal defense weapons that are more advanced - a larger package that is under consideration right now, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles,” a Ukrainian official told ABC News. “We are expecting this decision and would welcome it.”
And as multiple reports have noted in recent weeks, fighting in eastern Ukraine is heating up after a period of relative stalemate and calm, and after general Western media silence on the war. Likely with the announcement of US supplied anti-tank missiles and the additional possibility of US anti-aircraft weapons being openly shipped into the conflict, it will most certainly return to the international and media spotlight.
Global thermonuclear war with Russia is on the near term horizon.
Let's hope one of the nukes hits the Pentagram.
Nuke the Zionist capitol of Tel Aviv
I liked Trump for the first few weeks of his presidency.
Then he bombed that Syrian airbase.
Then he chose to keep Obama's wars going.
And now this insanity.
Each day another disappointment.
Did Trump check the Ukrainians mental health and make sure they are over 21?
We have to team up with Russia vs the Satanists it's humanity's only hope. There are still bad elements in our government trying to stop that.
There is no defense for this that I can imagine.
Nuke DC, leave the rest of us alone.
Ukraine, the soon to be New Israel.
DC, NY, AND L.A.
MAGA
Making America Glow Again
Tomorrow's news:
Ukraine military sells Javelin ATGMs to Novorossians.
so..let me get this straight..its the jews you say?
Not yet, but he can write that into the Executive Order.
I think that as long as the anti-tank missiles don't have bump-stocks, its a go.
Pretty sure most of their army would fail both of those tests these days. Since so many have fled the country or changed addresses to avoid conscription.
Relax dude, antitank missiles are DEFENSIVE weapons.
"...an anti-tank missile, which sits in a box and doesn’t get used unless you have a tank coming at you, is lethal. Both are clearly defensive weapons."
This guy knows what he's talking about. I remember in basic training, the first thing they said was "fellas, when you attack the enemy, be very careful not to shoot their tanks until they're COMING AT YOU."
Am I the only one who saw the humor in that post?
The 43rd internet troll regiment is touchy when it comes to military matters. The new, improved troll army thinks that we look at downvotes, and change our thinking accordingly. Bless them.
The march of propaganda is ever onward and upward. Try to indentify the pro-government posts pushing the idea that giving weapons to Nazis is a perfectly sensible, rational idea. Always good for a laugh.
Of course, none of this matters, as all these weapons will be shipped out of Ukraine within days, sold to the highest bidder. New ISIS in Afghanistan, perhaps? They have lots of pentagon cash to spend. In fact, could this just be an easy way of supplying the middle East with shiny weapons?
As soon as he loaded his government with Squid agents, it was obvious the swamp just got deeper.
Did you read the story? It isn't about Russia it's about Ukraine.
Did you not read the story?
Ukraine is a Jewish Mafia takeover job, with America as the patsy!
You must be one of those 2 month Disruptive Russian Bots I've been hearing so much about. Muller, I found another one .
Real deal.
It is really about the warmongering jew supremacists as always. They are the spinners and agitators for all wars since 1812 at the least.
Trump was just desperate to sell something, anything made in the USA.
That means tanks and whatever to Ukraine. It means pushing NATO to spend 2 percent of their GDP on USA made armaments. It means flogging stuff to desperately poor Romania just to sell more USA made stuff.
but he's already sold the most valuable thing he had.
...........he sold out his supporters to bibi.
Ukraine's military expenditure is running at 6% of GDP. That is a combination of tanked GDP and raised expenditure as the oligarchs couldn't loot every penny coming Ukraine's way - that would be too obvious.
alot of his supporters love bibi, they think they are doing God a favor, they are going to have a big surprise
Lets hope they all hit DC.
Let's hope it's a double shot for DC
Twice, in case the first one doesn't do it.
Double tap DC.
Meet the new neocon boss, Jared Kushner-Soros-Bibi-Trump.,
Same as the old NeoCon bosses - Bushes, Clintons, Obama.
Fu*king war mongers.
And Langley!
What's over/under in months on when these will be in Afghanistan being fired at the US military...?
I heard North Korea has dibs on a few.
Before or after 4% on the 10 year?
Why are we interfering when Slavs are fighting Slavs?
The US got the Ukie slavs to start the fight in the first place.
This is mostly symbolic at this point but it is absolutely an escalation on the part of the US. I'm now waiting for the reports of the Ukie Nazis hitting bread trucks with Javelins. Those morons love pulling triggers.
Nazi is an overused word that is meaningless.
Yes, but in this case the original, literal sense is intended:
https://syrianfreepress.files.wordpress.com/2015/02/neo-nazis-are-part-…
https://thetruthspeakerdotco1.files.wordpress.com/2015/03/azov-nazi-2.j…
http://news.bbcimg.co.uk/media/images/79674000/jpg/_79674532_024327221-…
Just a few jpegs grabbed from the internet; I take no responsibility for any unpleasantness you find at the actual sites.
