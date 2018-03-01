Was This $1,600 Uber Ride The Most Expensive Ever?

One New Jersey native took the Uber ride of his life last Friday when he accidentally requested that his driver bring him back to his home, in Gloucester County, New Jersey, from Morgantown, West Virginia, where he had been partying with friends at WVU.

The rider, Kenny Bachman, thought he had requested a ride back to his friend's house near campus. Instead, he passed out, and when he woke up two hours later, his driver told him they were on their way to New Jersey.

"I just woke up," Bachman told NJ Advance Media in a phone interview. "And I'm thinking, 'Why the f--- am I in the car next to some random ass dude I don't even know?"

The final price was a steep $1,635.93 - which is a lot of money for a college student.

And what's worse, Bachman inadvertently chose the more-expensive option at seemingly every turn. He requested an UberXL instead of an UberX, and his ride was also subject to surge pricing, which practically doubled its cost.

The Uber driver didn't have money for tolls, and was fined at every tollbooth. When they did get back to New Jersey, Bachman went to a CVS in Sewell and got cash back to give him money for tolls on the way back.

Bachman gave his driver five stars, but he contested the charge, arguing that the driver accessed his phone without his permission, and that he remembers putting in his friend's address, not his home address.

Uber confirmed that the ride did indeed occur and that the driver took the rider to the destination he requested. Uber also connected with Bachman and resolved the matter, which ended with Bachman agreeing to pay the fare.