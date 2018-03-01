Was This $1,600 Uber Ride The Most Expensive Ever?

One New Jersey native took the Uber ride of his life last Friday when he accidentally requested that his driver bring him back to his home, in Gloucester County, New Jersey, from Morgantown, West Virginia, where he had been partying with friends at WVU.
The rider, Kenny Bachman, thought he had requested a ride back to his friend's house near campus. Instead, he passed out, and when he woke up two hours later, his driver told him they were on their way to New Jersey.
"I just woke up," Bachman told NJ Advance Media in a phone interview.
"And I'm thinking, 'Why the f--- am I in the car next to some random ass dude I don't even know?"
The final price was a steep $1,635.93 - which is a lot of money for a college student.
And what's worse, Bachman inadvertently chose the more-expensive option at seemingly every turn. He requested an UberXL instead of an UberX, and his ride was also subject to surge pricing, which practically doubled its cost.
The Uber driver didn't have money for tolls, and was fined at every tollbooth. When they did get back to New Jersey, Bachman went to a CVS in Sewell and got cash back to give him money for tolls on the way back.
Bachman gave his driver five stars, but he contested the charge, arguing that the driver accessed his phone without his permission, and that he remembers putting in his friend's address, not his home address.
Uber confirmed that the ride did indeed occur and that the driver took the rider to the destination he requested. Uber also connected with Bachman and resolved the matter, which ended with Bachman agreeing to pay the fare.
Comments
Sounds fare to me.
Drunk people are fare game.
In reply to Sounds fare to me. by Dr.Strangelove
The driver, in a surge of happiness, sure took Kenny Bach, mann.
In reply to Drunk people are fare game. by JungleCat
'Why the f--- am I in the car next to some random ass dude I don't even know?"
It might have been worse, he could have woke-up in bed with Nancy Peiosi
In reply to The driver, in a surge of… by Skateboarder
Could have ended up marching in the Mountaineer Band: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zyw4520E26Q
In reply to 'Why the f--- am I in the… by jimmy c korn
Dont Drink and Uber
In reply to Could have ended up marching… by Serfdom Highway
He should ask to be paid Reparations, like a certain country did.
In reply to Dont Drink and Uber by Stackers
Stupid is not nearly as expensive as it should be.
In reply to He should ask to be paid… by stizazz
driver turned out to be a fare weather friend
In reply to Stupid is not nearly as… by Fish Gone Bad
That happened to you to?
In reply to 'Why the f--- am I in the… by jimmy c korn
A fair skinned Kenny Bach paided a huge fare to go to the fair. When hit with the fare he pulled out his hair.
In reply to The driver, in a surge of… by Skateboarder
Better to get screwed for the money than waking up with a sore asshole, no money in a shady neighborhood on the sidewalk.
In reply to Drunk people are fare game. by JungleCat
Yet if the driver had fucked him in his drunk, passed-out ass everybody would be upset.
In reply to Sounds fare to me. by Dr.Strangelove
Farely expensive
In reply to Sounds fare to me. by Dr.Strangelove
The problem with millennials and snowflakes they cannot handle the technology.
TOUGH SHIT MOFO ... pay the man.
Funny stuff.
I thought snowflakes drank bottled water, and went to cheesy rave parties.
Welcome to reality you moron. It's a good thing you didn't hit a Gay nightclub and order a magnum of Cristal.
Does this idiot have student loans?
We must be in hell, cuz shitty rave songs exist.
In reply to I thought snowflakes drank… by Yen Cross
Oh yes and probably cosigned by his parents. Truly this experience will be more educational than any classroom.
Miffed
In reply to I thought snowflakes drank… by Yen Cross
I see a lot of debt consolidation in this youngsters future.
He should call Blythe Masters over at Banco Santander. They specialize in sub-prime debt.
In reply to Oh yes and probably cosigned… by Miffed Microbi…
I am sure Wells Fargo can hook him up with a few accounts.
In reply to I see a lot of debt… by Yen Cross
His fault if he's blackout drunk. I don't feel bad.
Idiot behaved like an idiot, then tried to squirm out of paying like an idiot. Idiot.
He's lucky the Uber driver didn't drop him off at the local PoPo sub-station.
I've had plenty of drunk Uber rides home, and many of them involved short naps (where I let the driver know I'm gonna close my eyes for a few), but goddamn - passing out for two hours is some championship shit!
In reply to He's lucky the Uber driver… by Yen Cross
More than two hours ... the trip from Morgantown to New Jersey is over five hours. We have a new world record holder!
In reply to I've had plenty of drunk… by Skateboarder
This is why colleges are so messed up.
They teach kids what, "not how" to think.
That was funny> passing out for two hours is some championship shit!
What ever happened to beer pong?
In reply to I've had plenty of drunk… by Skateboarder
See, Yen, that's what happens when you don't play beer pong and instead Uber home.
If Kenny stuck to the game plan, it would be 2am after several rounds of pong, and he would have passed out at his friend's house, woken up and gotten breakfast and mimosas with his homies like a normal dude.
In reply to This is why colleges are… by Yen Cross
The bastards killed Kenny again! [South Park]
He should have just gone "Tommy Boy" face first into the frat house coffee table.
:-D
In reply to See, Yen, that's what… by Skateboarder
I quit using Uber long ago due to too many billing discrepancies, i.e., overcharges.
This was obviously "user" error?
In reply to I quit using Uber due to too… by DavidFL
When I'm in the South, I use Goober, the drivers aren't too bright and they smell like manure, but they are a lot cheaper
In reply to This was obviously "user"… by Yen Cross
I just use "Rent-A-Dent", and drive myself to the location.
In reply to When I'm in the South, I use… by zorba THE GREEK
Pro tip: never drink and drive, use uber or lyft. Also never use a debit card, connect your account with a credit card. If you have charges you don’t agree with fight them.
This kid thought he was flying back from Hawaii on a round trip ticket from Expedia, that expired 10 days ago.
In reply to Pro tip: never drink and… by Ray Donovan
and that he remembers putting in his friend's address, not his home address
Being blackout drunk while entering his friend's (or any) address is a neat trick.
That's what you get for being totally fucked up. Drink much?
So thankful none of this shit when I was a young raging maniac.
If there had been camera phones then, I would STILL be infamous on youtube.
And who knows how badly I would have fucked up with a credit card.
Drop me off on in the 70's on a dirt road in a pickup truck with a radio and a half gallon.
I will be good.
We had enough self respect, even back then, to not put ourselves in compromising situations.
There were lots of video cameras.
In reply to So thankful none of this… by wisehiney
Maybe he's a rich dude, in which case, oops, haha. No average guy would fold on these charges so easily. I get 328 miles (and return miles, not counted). Call it six hours each way. At $2/mile, plus tolls (plus fines?), plus 12*$15 = $180, we're still under $1,000. So unless this was a Bentley, that's high even at face value. Unless there's like video of the guy encouraging the drive the whole way. And even then it's high. Unless he's rich. Then it's low.
Remember he ordered an Uber Xl that is twice as much for some reason (happy ending?), and surge pricing was in effect which is just another way to rock salt lube ass fuck you as far as i can figure.
In reply to Maybe he's a rich dude, in… by I Write Code
So Kenny asked the Uber driver to, "Take me Bachman", was fine with the tolls, but didn't think the cost of an XL New Jersey was fare? Surge did.
He ain't getting a free load out of this one by claiming he remembered putting his local address in. Everything is on the web.
Cheaper than a dui
There was a cam in the cab and the guy went on a racist tirade because the driver was of an ethnic persuasion. It didn't take much blackmail and the drunk paid his fare in full. And learned a life lesson...
It's a good thing he wasn't in Chicago, Baltimore, Philly.
He would have woken up buck ass naked, with his socks shoved up his ass.
Ghetto Tampon