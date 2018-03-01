Was This $1,600 Uber Ride The Most Expensive Ever?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/02/2018 - 21:30

One New Jersey native took the Uber ride of his life last Friday when he accidentally requested that his driver bring him back to his home, in Gloucester County, New Jersey, from Morgantown, West Virginia, where he had been partying with friends at WVU.

Uber

The rider, Kenny Bachman, thought he had requested a ride back to his friend's house near campus. Instead, he passed out, and when he woke up two hours later, his driver told him they were on their way to New Jersey.

"I just woke up," Bachman told NJ Advance Media in a phone interview.

"And I'm thinking, 'Why the f--- am I in the car next to some random ass dude I don't even know?"

The final price was a steep $1,635.93 - which is a lot of money for a college student.

And what's worse, Bachman inadvertently chose the more-expensive option at seemingly every turn. He requested an UberXL instead of an UberX, and his ride was also subject to surge pricing, which practically doubled its cost. 

The Uber driver didn't have money for tolls, and was fined at every tollbooth. When they did get back to New Jersey, Bachman went to a CVS in Sewell and got cash back to give him money for tolls on the way back.

Bachman gave his driver five stars, but he contested the charge, arguing that the driver accessed his phone without his permission, and that he remembers putting in his friend's address, not his home address.

Uber confirmed that the ride did indeed occur and that the driver took the rider to the destination he requested. Uber also connected with Bachman and resolved the matter, which ended with Bachman agreeing to pay the fare.

Yen Cross Fri, 03/02/2018 - 21:36 Permalink

  I thought snowflakes drank bottled water, and went to cheesy rave parties.

  Welcome to reality you moron. It's a good thing you didn't hit a Gay nightclub and order a magnum of Cristal.

   Does this idiot have student loans?

Ray Donovan Fri, 03/02/2018 - 21:45 Permalink

Pro tip: never drink and drive, use uber or lyft. Also never use a debit card, connect your account with a credit card. If you have charges you don’t agree with fight them. 

wisehiney Fri, 03/02/2018 - 22:09 Permalink

So thankful none of this shit when I was a young raging maniac.

If there had been camera phones then, I would STILL be infamous on youtube.

And who knows how badly I would have fucked up with a credit card.

Drop me off on in the 70's on a dirt road in a pickup truck with a radio and a half gallon.

I will be good.

I Write Code Fri, 03/02/2018 - 22:10 Permalink

Maybe he's a rich dude, in which case, oops, haha.  No average guy would fold on these charges so easily.  I get 328 miles (and return miles, not counted).  Call it six hours each way.  At $2/mile, plus tolls (plus fines?), plus 12*$15 = $180, we're still under $1,000.  So unless this was a Bentley, that's high even at face value.  Unless there's like video of the guy encouraging the drive the whole way.  And even then it's high.  Unless he's rich.  Then it's low.

Lembano Fri, 03/02/2018 - 22:41 Permalink

So Kenny asked the Uber driver to, "Take me Bachman", was fine with the tolls, but didn't think the cost of an XL New Jersey was fare? Surge did.

RealistDuJour Sat, 03/03/2018 - 01:42 Permalink

There was a cam in the cab and the guy went on a racist tirade because the driver was of an ethnic persuasion.  It didn't take much blackmail and the drunk paid his fare in full.  And learned a life lesson...

Yen Cross Sat, 03/03/2018 - 02:47 Permalink

    It's a good thing he wasn't in Chicago, Baltimore, Philly.  

    He would have woken up buck ass naked, with his socks shoved up his ass.

 Ghetto Tampon