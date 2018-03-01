Let The Trade Wars Begin: Trump Says He Will Impose Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Next Week

Update III: After the White House said earlier that today's meeting would be a "listening" meeting, President Trump has taken investors by surprise by announcing that he will impose the long-rumored aluminum and steel sanctions next week.
As expected, Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on steel imports, and a 10% tariff for aluminum. Meanwhile, here are the initial details as they trickle in:
"Some time next week we’ll be signing it," Trump said during meeting with steel and aluminum executives at White House. “And you’re going to have protection for the first time in a long time"
Before making the announcement, Trump praised his recent tariffs on solar cells and washing machines, and said they were an example of how tariffs can lead to additional U.S. investment in sectors
Metals stocks such as AK Steel, U.S. Steel, Commercial Metals and Century Aluminum rose to new session highs after Trump’s midday comments. At the same time, the Canadian dollar fell to a fresh 2018 low at 1.2879 before paring its decline slightly; steel and aluminum tariffs remind of the trade tensions between the two countries amid Nafta negotiations.
And the market is not happy...
... perhaps because it is waiting for Emperor Xi to give the sell order in retaliation.
Update II: Newswires are reporting that Trump's tariff announcement could come as early as 11 am ET.
Update: In yet another sign that the tariffs could be unveiled as soon as today, Trump tweeted Thursday morning that "our steel and aluminum industries (and many others) have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries around the world...We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of..."
Our Steel and Aluminum industries (and many others) have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world. We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer. We want free, fair and SMART TRADE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2018
Meanwhile, Axios published a study showing voters in swing states largely back Trump's protectionist trade policies, with about half of the voters surveyed saying they'd be willing to pay more for cars if it helped the US steel and automotive industries.
Ignoring threats of a WTO challenge by the European Union and other potentially harmful countermeasures by China, President Trump is reportedly preparing to impose stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum on Thursday, according to Bloomberg.
Trump has abruptly summoned steel and aluminum executives to the White House - telling them he could announce the tariffs at the meeting, the Wall Street Journal adds.
Last week, media reports said Trump was leaning toward the stiffest trade protections from a bevy of options presented to him by the Commerce Department two weeks ago. These include a tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum from all countries.
However, other sources told WSJ that a final decision on tariffs had not yet been made, and that the meeting could just be an opportunity to consider alternatives.
In its initial study, the Commerce Department and other agencies concluded that imports of cheap steel and aluminum harm US national security and military needs. While Trump is said to favor the broadest measures, Defense Secretary James Mattis has suggested that exemptions could be made. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a longtime steel executive, has also pushed for the toughest sanctions.
The White House ordered the Commerce Department back in April to look into these issues under the seldom-used section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act.
Both BBG and WSJ pointed out that tariffs could elicit protests and retaliations from some of the US's biggest trading partners. The timing of the announcement could also be interpreted as an insult to China. Liu He, President Xi Jinping's top economic advisor who's widely believed to be in line to become China's next financial superregulator as well as head of the PBOC, is visiting Washington this week.
Contrary to the outraged reactions from US trade partners and some pro-free trade economists, UBS' chief economist Paul Donovan suggested that a 25% tariff on steel and 10% tariff on aluminum wouldn't have much of an impact on consumers, who could see prices of goods from beer cans to cars move marginally higher. Indeed, the pass-through impact felt by consumers from Trump's tariffs on solar panels and washing machines would probably be more intense.
The real risk, UBS says, is to markets, which - if history is any guide - could pitch a fit as protectionist rumblings out of the Trump administrations have often harmed stocks and the dollar. Reports late last night that Trump might unveil the sanctions today sent Asian steel stocks lower.
One economist who spoke with Bloomberg said Trump's tariffs likely wouldn't have a major impact on global trade on their own - the danger, he said, lies in whether the affected countries (i.e. China, Mexico and Canada) choose to retaliate. China in particular has been accused of flooding the global market with cheap steel to undermine foreign producers.
Chinese bureaucrats are already threatening retaliation.
"The United States has over-used trade remedies and it will impact employment in the U.S. and the interests of U.S. consumers," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "China will take proper measures to safeguard its rights and interests."
European officials have argued it doesn't make sense to penalize NATO members in the name of national security.
Trump's protectionist push comes as free-trade Republicans pressure him to soften the crackdown. However, the decision will likely go over well in Pennsylvania and Ohio - two rust belt swing states that Trump needs to keep in his corner if he wants to win reelection in 2020.
Imposing these tariffs could also complicate the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canada and the US are already engaged in mini-trade spats over the Trump administration's decision to slap a massive 300% tariff on C-Series jets produced by Canadian aerospace company Bombardier.
Ironically, Trump's unveiling of the new tariffs would follow a surprising statement made by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin earlier this week that the president is open to rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership - that is, if he could secure a good enough deal.
Trump still prefers bilateral trade agreements over group accords, Mnuchin said.
Any announcement on tariffs likely wouldn't come until late Thursday, after Trump's meeting with steel and aluminum executives has concluded.
Protectionism raises prices for US consumers. It is a tax by any other mans to protect a small group of businessmen who cannot remain competitive in a global economy. This will result in higher prices and retaliation in kind from China. It is a stupid stupid move and has been tried many times before with bad results.
Whats your take on free manpower trading?
In reply to Protectionism raises prices… by Last of the Mi…
The US trade deficit with China is bigger than with every other country in the world combined:
http://thesoundingline.com/us-trade-deficit/
In reply to Whats your take on free… by Benjamin123
can someone explain to me how higher prices helps Americans - that is, the Americans who don't own a steel plant?
In reply to The US trade deficit with… by Four Star
In reply to can someone explain to me… by Tarzan
Steel and Aluminum tariffs are best developed by Steel and Aluminum execs; not gov.
Or are they simply receiving their marching orders from the "illuminated" ones?
In reply to Well if isn't Tarzan aka… by MK ULTRA Alpha
I guess no one here has heard of "dumping steel" well China had over capacity, they dumped a great deal of steel on world markets to keep workers employed. In other words, the Chinese government subsidized steel production.
If the US wants a steel industry for national defense at this point it has no choice but a tariff.
What concerns me, is Cohen and Mnuchin has talked Trump into reentering the Pacific Partnership, and I detected Japanese acting like it was going to happen and now we hear Trump is reconsidering. Pacific Partnership means greater loss of jobs than steel and aluminum imports.
Don't know what's going to happen, but the great powers are arming for a global war. A global war will impact everyone's future and must be prepared for accordingly.
In reply to Steel and Aluminum tariffs… by peddling-fiction
Your snowflake "company" butthurt is evergreen and refreshing. Like a cheap, dangling pine air freshener...
Here goes again, second-guessing U.S. Steel and Aluminum execs by "light" workers in gov is a bad idea.
Are you in charge or who gives you your marching orders?
In reply to I guess no one here has… by MK ULTRA Alpha
WE need to get to bottom more quickly
more debt, faster creation of debt and more of everything
ok then - the unwind will be great
In reply to Your snowflake "company"… by peddling-fiction
Let the trade wars begin! Level that playing field. Rebuild American manufacturing in strategic materials.
In reply to WE need to get to bottom… by sabaj49
Smoot-Hawley redux...
In reply to Let the trade wars begin! … by IH8OBAMA
MAGA
Amurika First ... come to think of it, i would take second but is up to the Maestro from the Art of the Deal.
In reply to Smoot-Hawley redux... by Twox2
Smoot-Hawley ? Look up what the U.S. imported and exported in those days and think again.
In reply to Smoot-Hawley redux... by Twox2
tariff or continue to get bled out by nyc. free trade = one of their greatest scams
but we need a blanket tariff -- apple ishit included
use tariff revenue to reduce income taxes on WAGES
note that the jobs sent overseas NEVER include the big fish - where the most bang for shareholder buck is found
In reply to Smoot-Hawley ? Look up what… by Kayman
The mindless free trade ziopuppets who groan at any impediment to foreign goods flooding the market seem to forget that tariffs are the actual constituional way of raising revenues, unlike the illegal imposition of income taxes.
In reply to tariff or continue to get… by cheka
That's because they don't really want free trade which would benefit the nations trading. They want labor arbitrage and debt slavery.
In reply to The mindless free trade… by Dindu Nuffins
The real problem is that the serious amount have taken bribes from the Chinese to sell out on the American steel industry.
So the Chinese will want their bribes back!!
Trump is the devil... all those politicians are losing their biggest source of income...
In reply to I guess no one here has… by MK ULTRA Alpha
That is Mr Bobby Don McKay, eldest son of Homer Eugene McKay. Visit his empty grave in Alington some day.
I have nothing to hide, how about you?
I've been a printer my whole life, and supervised the engraving department for years at the Times Union, then ran the digital printing department until they bought me out, a month before they sold.
I am still employed, running a commercial digital print shop, making better money, never missed a beat, BITCHEZ!
Before that I owned Abba Printing.
I've also been married over 30 years now, have three educated, employed sons, three grandchildren, and a fourth on the way. I do a lot of fishing and play a lot of golf. Other then that I'm a pretty boring guy.
Anything else you like to know?
In reply to Well if isn't Tarzan aka… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Let me add, You have no clue about the Florida Times Union.
They were a very conservative Paper, as far as Papers go. They were owned by the very conservative Morris Family, from Georgia, who owned many papers and magazines across the country.
The editorial staff were not so much though. This is one of the reason, IMO, the family sold out. They forced the Editorial staff to endorse Trump, it didn't go over well, and they recently sold all but one of their "news" papers.
I don't blame them. The Press is dead. I know first hand!!
In reply to Well if isn't Tarzan aka… by MK ULTRA Alpha
If you need to build something. Do it now! The initial result of Trumps lumber tariffs.
http://www.economicpolicyjournal.com/2018/03/why-steel-is-about-to-get-…
In reply to can someone explain to me… by Tarzan
I'm glad I bought last year: New Jeep, New Hyundai, and put myself into a Subaru with under 20K bought the year before. Especially Korea steel is cheap.. Kia Hyundai..
Just saying.. that was a sound move if inflation in commodities kicks in.. tell you in 5-10 years how sound that decision was..
Now I'm getting ready to invest in real precious metals.. lead
In reply to can someone explain to me… by Tarzan
Some Americans that own buildings prolly don't mind if it becomes more expensive to build one... Trump Tower , the steel in trump tower worth 25% more ?
In reply to can someone explain to me… by Tarzan
Nah, they will just use 30% less steel, and charge ony 10% more for the building out of the goodness of their hearts.
In reply to Some Americans that own… by El Hosel
Assuming everything else is equal and price is the only variable is classic myopia.
For me, it takes more time and cost to install and remove a Chinese bearing than the bearing and downtime are worth. Price alone is a mental midget's barometer.
In reply to can someone explain to me… by Tarzan
And the US current account surplus is larger than the world combined. I have a massive trade deficit with Amazon, how am I losing? Do you people ever think through anything you say?
In reply to The US trade deficit with… by Four Star
Did you ever read history?
the entire middle class rose to life under tarriffs. It was destroyed when tarriffs were removed.
The entire industrial revolution happened under tarriffs.
The entire federal government was supported by tarriffs and there were no other taxes.
In reply to And the US current account… by Chris88
the US middle class rose to prosperity because the rest of the world was rubble after WW2- the war was also the reason that the Great Depression did not stretch over decades. you need to quit spewing your "tariffs are the reason for the US Middle Class" BS. and the only US Middle Class left is the one that draws a check from .gov
In reply to Did you ever read history?… by swamp
have to excuse them swamp. they were raised under relentless propaganda from nyc about 'free' trade
it's not free. it costs OUR jobs while enriching those pushing the lie
In reply to Did you ever read history?… by swamp
The entire industrial revolution happened with sound money, no central bank, no income tax, sales tax, cap gains tax, dividend tax, interest tax, property tax FICA taxes, and without insane regulations. But your dumb ass equates it with tariffs. Stick to manual labor, thinking isn't your strong point.
In reply to Did you ever read history?… by swamp
"Squirrel" ... you 2nd Amendment poser
In reply to The US trade deficit with… by Four Star
Why did we start letting China make everything? Seems like a bad move in hindsight. It's like a macrocosm of someone on welfare. Money just manifests out of thin air (petrodollar printing press) so we got lazy and skill-less.
P.S. How come one influential group pushes multiculturalism and a heterogeneous gene pool, but not for (((themselves?)))
In reply to Protectionism raises prices… by Last of the Mi…
Because the West wanted socialism, not prosperity.
In reply to Why did we start letting… by D.T.Barnum
Why?
To transfer wealth from the bottom of the economy to the top.
You could think of it as class warfare, or mining the wealth of the working class.
Same for mass immigration for those service jobs which can't be offshored.
In reply to Why did we start letting… by D.T.Barnum
Yep, its all for amassing wealth and I wouldn't be surprised if they push a neo-feudalism
In reply to Why?… by css1971
exactly. and good point about the invasion from the south. a tight labor market is the working man's only friend. the invasion is another way (((they))) attack us
In reply to Why?… by css1971
The dwindling skillset in our country is the most disturbing part. Meanwhile the Chinese are learning to build everything from factories to ships to electronics.
The US has plenty of accountants, lawyers, financeers, and "educators", but a dwindling supply of people who can build, weld, manufacture, and create.
In reply to Why did we start letting… by D.T.Barnum
Yes,,, that is sad. Even party favors are made overseas. Then add the 3rd grade level graduates coming from our educational mess the situation is dire.
In reply to The dwindling skillset in… by Mazzy
That and the lack of the physical manufacturing equipment on US soil, installed, tooled up, and operational is where the idiots who say "US production can restart in a matter of weeks. There will be nothing but growth" completely fall flat on their faces. Skilled workers have a much longer lead time than the machines!
In reply to The dwindling skillset in… by Mazzy
Twenty years minimum, and that will require some luck.
By then of course you'll be two decades behind the 'modern' manufacturers playing catchup.
In reply to That and the lack of the… by dirty fingernails
That's old world speak. 3D printing is making tooling such as you are referring obsolete. Just In Time 3D manufacturing is the future.
In reply to That and the lack of the… by dirty fingernails
So you want to build a tank or plane, and you're buying the steel or aluminium to do it from China?
China, He Say NO!
Realpolitik will just roll all over your ideological sensibilities.
In reply to Protectionism raises prices… by Last of the Mi…
Most likely the steel will be from Canada. Look at the numbers. Sad the USA can't compete with Canada. As Trump would say: "Very sad."
In reply to So you want to build a tank… by css1971
Trade policy has massive long-term ramifications on the strength of a nation's economy. Often people fail to note the difference between free and fair trade. In many ways, the global economy has become an ill-regulated business model tilted to favor big business and giant conglomerates. We should not lose sight of the fact that while free trade is important, fair trade is far more so and should be the main issue.
Developing a long-term sustainable economic system that is balanced would contribute to both global cohesion and the world economy. The article below is in response to a slew of comments from a recent article titled, "Higher Prices On Import Goods A Fair Cost For Jobs". Today many people supporting past trade agreements mistakenly use low consumer prices as a battle flag around which to rally.
http://Free Trade And Fair Trade Are Very Different.html
In reply to Protectionism raises prices… by Last of the Mi…
It's the way the country operated before deciding to enslave its population with the 16th amendment and the Fed.
Free trade is allowing other country's businesses to freely join our market. Free trade is NOT American corporations leaving the country for cheaper labor and other expenses, then shipping their product back to their country they just deserted.
If Americans can afford $1000 Iphones then $1200/$1300 should be no problem and it might put those out of the workforce back to work.
Protectionism is exactly what it says. It protects the national economy just as the military protects the national borders. And the people of the USA seem to have little problem with trillion dollar military budgets. The military also loses a trillion every year they 'can't' account for. That's two trillion a year and I'll bet that doesn't bother you at all.
All countries have tariffs,,, and always have had tariffs. If you love cheap so much then you can always move to where cheap lives.
In reply to Protectionism raises prices… by Last of the Mi…
I disagree I work for one of the only rod mills in the united states that make grades of steel that no other competitors in the usa can make and we will be thrilled if President trump puts these Tariffs in place you would have to work in the steel industry to understand how much this will help the united states as a whole.
In reply to Protectionism raises prices… by Last of the Mi…
I spent a lifetime selling products and services to the Steel Industry since the early 70's,,,,,,sad to see it as just a ghost of what it once was.
In reply to I disagree I work for one of… by rick james
Most people are totally ignorant and do not realize the entire middle class rose to life and the industrial revolution happened under tarriffs.
There were no other taxes that supported the federal government. None.
Stupid ignorant people do not know history.
In reply to I disagree I work for one of… by rick james
the US middle class rose- not because of the Industrial Revolution-but because after WW2 the rest of the world was lying in rubble- those days are gone. the only middle class left are .gov employees living off of US debt
In reply to Most people are totally… by swamp
+1
People don't read history, let's blame somebody else for our deficit.
In reply to the US middle class rose-… by Juggernaut x2