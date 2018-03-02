Army Major Explains Why The US Military Should Stay Out Of Iran

Authored Major Danny Sjursen via BreakingDefense.com,
Last week, after Israel reportedly shot down an Iranian drone and Prime Minister Netanyahu proudly displayed a hunk of twisted metal as a war trophy, Americans were treated to fresh calls for regime change from some prominent neoconservatives.
Granted, Iran is no friend to the U.S. and might even qualify as a modest adversary. Its nuclear ambitions should continue to be thwarted, as most reports indicate they are.
Still, what Washington desperately needs right now is some perspective and an honest conversation about the realities of the Middle East. Not alarmism. The last thing the overstretched U.S. military needs is another hot war. It’s already pretty busy. President Obama bombed seven countries in 2016, and President Trump has continued apace.
There’s reason to worry. Trump, who ran on an eminently reasonable platform of disengagement from “dumb” wars in the region, quickly pivoted to a hawkish stance on the Islamic Republic. In December, when protestors hit the streets of Tehran based on mostly economic motives, Trump immediately rallied in support and not-so-subtlety tweeted “Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever.” Except, that is, for Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other illiberal authoritarian regimes we support.
Perhaps Trump simply meant the people of Iran would topple the ayatollahs, but if the recently released National Defense Strategy is any indicator — it lists Iran as one of four core threats —U.S.-imposed regime change is certainly on the table.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
It shouldn’t be. At present, Iran does notpresent a clear and present vital threat to American national security. Statements from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, however, indicate he disagrees.
Mattis’ Blind Spot
The secretary is the boss, my boss, but his focus on the Iranian regime qualifies as his blind spot, a veritable Iran obsession.
Since at least 2011, Mattis has overstated the Iranian threat and hinted at toppling the regime in Tehran. And he’s only doubling down. This past May, Mattis told “Face the Nation,” that “what we find is, wherever there are challenges, wherever there is chaos, wherever there is violence, whether it be in Lebanon, in Syria, in Iraq, in Yemen, the attempts to unsettle Bahrain. We always find Iran and the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] at it.” He also once told then-President Obama that the top three threats in the Middle East were “Iran, Iran, Iran.” That sounds excessive.
Iran spends about as much on defense annually as the U.S. does on a single aircraft carrier. A simple comparison is instructive: Iran’s GDP was about $427 billion, and it spent some $11.5 billion on defense in 2016. U.S. allies, like Saudi Arabia (GDP: $678 billion; defense spending: $66.7 billion) and Israel (GDP: $348 billion; defense spending: $19.6 billion) can more than hold their own. And remember, standing behind them is the real behemoth, the U.S., which plans to spend $716 billion on defense in 2019—that’s $300 billion more than Iran’s entire GDP. The numbers speak for themselves. Conclusion: some perspective is in order.
While Iran definitely is engaged in the Mid-East, its own neighborhood, it’s rarely behind much of anything and doesn’t have nearly the power or influence to pull all the various regional strings. Yemeni and Bahraini unrest were homegrown. Conflict in Syria and Lebanon preceded Iranian deployments there. And Iraq, well, the U.S. handed Baghdad to Iran on a silver platter after that ill-fated invasion. Iran use regional proxies, rather than its own military, precisely because it is weak and fearful.
Furthermore, though he’s recently backed off some of his most bellicose threats, Mattis regularly draws distinctions between the supposedly disenfranchised people of Iran and an ostensibly separate revolutionary regime. There’s something to this, but in Mattis’ statements, it sounds like he’s calling for the fall of the regime. “It’s not the Iranian people,” Mattis added. “We are convinced it’s a regime that is conducting itself in order to stay in power in Tehran as a revolutionary regime, not as a proper nation-state. They are not looking out for the best interests of their own people.”
Maybe that’s true enough, but surely dozens of governments fail to represent their populace the world over. That doesn’t necessitate regime change, does it? Such rhetoric raises tensions and threatens to stoke nationalist tendencies in Iran which work to the advantage of relative hardliners.
The View from Tehran
After all, try and view the last decade of U.S. military actions from Tehran. Washington toppled and seemingly permanently occupied Iran’s neighbors on its western (Iraq) and eastern (Afghanistan) flanks, encircled the country with its military bases, and intervened in just about every country in its neighborhood.
Iranian C-14 missile boat.
I remember way back in August 2002, and even then the rhetoric was chilling: “Everyone wants to go to Baghdad. Real men want to go to Tehran,” a British official close to the President Bush team told Newsweek in the lead up to the Iraq War. Who could rationally blame Iran’s leaders for fearing they were next? And who would be surprised to see them turn to Shia militias to trap the U.S. military in a Baghdad quagmire? That’s basic survival instincts. While not excusing their tactics, it’s undeniable that their approach enhanced their standing vis-à-vis Iraq and the region—an unintended consequence of ousting Saddam Hussein.
Iranians also have a long memory. The CIA helped overthrow a democratically elected government in Tehran in 1953. Then, throughout the 1980s, the U.S. backed Saddam Hussein in Iraq’s brutal invasion of Iran. Heck, President Reagan even sent one Donald Rumsfeld (remember him?) to make nice with Saddam.
None of this sordid history obviates Iran from acting responsibly in the region—but this must serve as a reality check for Washington’s triumphalism and an unfathomable commitment to strategic overreach. Walking the proverbial mile in an adversary’s shoes isn’t “soft,” it’s smart. Only by understanding the motives of other countries can we correctly predict and counter actions that undermine America’s interests.
Military Action: A Bad Idea
Iran’s military is far from the imposing behemoth threat of hawkish imagination. In fact, Saudi Arabia is much better armed and could likely handle Iran by itself—remember, it spends more than five times much on its military than Iran.
Nonetheless, Iran is spatially large and mountainous with an enormous, fiercely nationalist population. Make no mistake, U.S. military occupation of the Islamic Republic would make the Iraq War, for once, actually look like the “cakewalk” it was billed to be.
America’s armed forces are currently spread thin in a dozen simultaneous operations and deployed in nearly 70 percent of the world’s countries. The Army alone is rotating brigades to deter Russia in Eastern Europe; manning the DMZ in South Korea; training and advising across Africa; conducting raids in Somalia, Yemen, and Niger; and actively fighting in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
So where are the troops available to topple Tehran? They don’t exist. The U.S. military is already running at full throttle, and the American people won’t be flocking to recruiters to stave off an overhyped, distant Iranian threat. The polling data is clear: Americans don’t want another war.
Ubiquitous, over-the-top proclamations aside, Iran’s various regional interventions have been more cost than benefit for Tehran and largely defensive in nature—look no further than recent protests throughout Iran for proof. Iran isn’t seeking a New Persia any more, or less, than our purported Turkish (NATO) ally’s dream of a revamped Ottoman Empire. That’s rhetoric, not reality. And these days, with Turkish tanks just miles from U.S. forces in Syria and openly threatening Washington, guess who the greater threat is?
Indeed, it might be time for Washington to swallow its pride and admit to some common interests with Iran in the region—the defeat of ISIS, suppression on Sunni Islamists, and a stable, non-threatening Afghanistan—rather than harping on the exaggerated negatives.
Look, I don’t take any of this lightly. Iranian-supplied bombs killed two of my soldiers on January 25, 2007. Still, it’s important to remember, no Iranians have attacked the homeland since 9/11 (not something that can be said of our many autocratic “allies” in the region). The proper role of the U.S. military is to prevent enemies killing Americans, not to keep rival Mid-East factions from killing each other.
Forget a new war. Iran isn’t worth it. Not now, probably not ever. The U.S. military is busy, thank you very much. And any trouble it causes can easily be countered by our partners and allies in the region.
Washington should ditch the alarmism and get real in the complex Middle East.
Comments
Surrender Iran or I will hit your head with this 2 by 4 - our latest technology F2x4.
Washington should ditch the alarmism and get real in the complex Middle East...
The Middle East isn't that complex. It is all about " Israel uber alle "
In reply to . by soyungato
Unfortunately, if you're not in the top brass, your opinion isn't worth shit.
In reply to Washington should ditch the… by soyungato
MOSTLY because The Destroyers Of The World won't allow it.
In reply to Unfortunately, if you're not… by wee-weed up
SPAM alert
In reply to MOSTLY because Israhell WON… by stizazz
"The enemy of my enemy is my friend."
No wiser words were ever written.
So, dear reader... (((who))) is our REAL enemy?
In reply to SPAM alert by Seeing Red
Poking behind the smoke and mirrors for but a moment leads quickly to the abandonment of false trails set by fake news medias ...
and the clear revelation of the mischief makers, and their motives. With steady hammer blows already delivered to the SHAKEY SAKER style of misreporting of the muddled eastern mess... it seems our ONEMEDIA MASTERZ have engaged the services of smoother schmoozers... in a "Majorly" manner:
Well err... precisely. So whooo does\?/ A tiny TERROR STATE in the s e Med... with an enormous 'footprint' covering all channels of communication medias... does. Tis they - not their dogsbodies such as IRAN/TURKEY/SAUDISTAN/KRG JURDISTAN, etc., who 'utilize proxies' to perform their tasks in the muddled eastern theater.
When all the fake storylines are axed... in favor of the real story - it's abundantly clear to the impartial observer that the plethora of faux "Islamist" regime lording over the various peoples of that part of the world - whether "revolutionary," "neo-ottomaniacly, "Shia" "Sunni", or just plain "funny" = as in "funny munknee' style FAKE...
are all cells of the one viral Sabbatean-led TALMUDIC KABBALIST pirate empire which the fake news media pretends are fighting amongst themselves... the better to fool both Russia and the west into dropping the gloves with each other - for the advancement of the 'new jerusalem' new world ordure ... brought to you by the very same "tiny" gang o Lubavitchers which organizes mass spectacle tower topplings... presidential turkey shoots... and school shooting dramas with patsies and passports all arranged in a delicate origami of obfuscating shock n awe.
In reply to "The enemy of my enemy is my… by J S Bach
This info has been known to the US for Decade's. Iran is a no win situation. They need more war and humiliation. Just like Syria, only worse...
In reply to Washington should ditch the… by soyungato
As soon as I see it’s another officer running his pie-hole, I ignore his bullshit.
O3 on up = MIC
This stupid cheesedick is self-promoting. Fade him.
In reply to This info has been known to… by MozartIII
The operative number is 700...700 miles of Persian Gulf frontage, much of it mountainous. With decades for Iran to hide missiles in those hills, the gulf will be a sitting duck shoot. What the the ability of the US to prevent it?
In reply to . by soyungato
Hence our genocide in Yemen? Nice place for a GCC pipeline to a port there--avoid the Persian Gulf altogether.
In reply to The operative number is 700… by Arrowflinger
Shitheads in charge that don't want to win anything and keep the MIC flush with cash. We should have never gone into Iraq-twice. We should have totally destroyed the Taliban in 2 years or less, and never gone into Africa. Our focus should have always been on North Korea,Iran, Russia, and China.
Other than trading with those last 4 why should we be instigating shit with them anyway?
In reply to Shitheads in charge that don… by I am Groot
North Korea has been caught counterfitting US dollars which would only lead to trouble with our economy. They have also been caught hacking several US companies over the years leading to millions of dollars in damages to them. them openly threatening to destroy us with nukes should spark big alarms. they are the only country on the planet where they are raised from birth to hate Americans.
Iran has been killing US troops and US citizens actively since the 80's. The Iranian people are good people. We should remove the Republican guard and the mullahs.
Russia has been caught numerous times hacking our govt, but they weren't a threat to US until we broke the agreement in the Budapest Memorandum. We were actually having a very productive relationship until that.
The US and China are frenemies. They hack us, we hack them. They make stuff we need, cheap. We buy their cheap stuff. It's a bad symbiotic relationship.
In reply to Other than trading with… by Juggernaut x2
The inadequacy of this propaganda just rolls.
In reply to North Korea has been caught… by I am Groot
Best to ignore the trolls of Tel Aviv.
In reply to The inadequacy of this… by Shemp 4 Victory
I do hope you're getting paid for that opinion: it would be a shame for you to have managed to get so lost, all on your own.
Do you know why they hate Americans? Have you ever asked?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombing_of_North_Korea_1950-1953
In reply to North Korea has been caught… by I am Groot
Absurdly wrong. Come on now, Major S. How many other Americans did Iranian bombs kill, just in Iraq? How many bullets, bombs, and missiles did they supply to Iraqis who were shooting at you?
Would the Iraqis have been shooting at you at all, if they didn't have massive Iranian support?
Blah, blah, blah- WE HAVE NO BUSINESS BEING IN THE MIDDLE EAST- Iran, Iraq, Syria- no business being there whatsoever. Fuck Israel and the Zionists and the Neocons and Mattis and all of the other warmongerings cunts- if they want to take on Iran do it on their own without US kids and US money and US weapons systems.
In reply to While Iran definitely is… by I Write Code
On that count, you're just as wrong as he is.
http://original.antiwar.com/porter/2007/10/26/us-military-ignored-evide…
The Pentagon lied? Shocking!
They would and they did. Don't tell me you believed the whole "they'll welcome us as liberators and line our path with rose petals" bullshit.
In reply to While Iran definitely is… by I Write Code
The point is they would have stopped a lot sooner.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
What were you doing in Iraq, sir?
In reply to While Iran definitely is… by I Write Code
as a wise ZH wag asked IWC years ago...'for whom do you write code?' IWC never answered
In reply to What were you doing in Iraq,… by East Indian
What the fuck were you doing in Iraq?
In reply to While Iran definitely is… by I Write Code
There’s several paid trolls from Israel pushing their garbage on specific articles such as this one.
In reply to What the fuck were you doing… by Arrow4Truth
That's why majors don't do strategy.
With Pakistan lost, the empire has to occupy Iran or have a puppet regime installed.
OBOR must be stopped or Pax Americana is defunct.
Don't be surprised if Iran & Russia have already signed a mutual defense pact, to be unveiled at the
right moment.Read Putin's speech if you haven't already.Any attack on an ally of Russia........
No money, weapons, strategy can win with MAGA!
We don't need a war, give it 10 more years, Opioid will take care of us!
In reply to That's why majors don't do… by Winston Churchill
DoD GDP (5 millions personnel?) is more than Iran GDP ( 80 millions people)
lolz ahahah.... wow....
Most of them in the 18 to 35 demographic.They could field 20 million conscripts with barely any disruption.
Maybe Mattis doesn't know.
In reply to DoD GDP (5 millions… by JibjeResearch
Cujo won’t commit troops on the ground as they’d get their asses handed to them.
In reply to Most of them in the 18 to 35… by Winston Churchill
Absurdly simple-minded suggestion. The Major must be blind and deaf, has not noticed that USA military is DOMINATED by militant christian zionists - they WANT apocalypse so they can have the jesus reunion.
"Iran Spends about as much on defense annually as the U.S. does on a single aircraft carrier. "
Money does help but is not the final factor. Also the USA is so corrupt that its MIC builds mostly junk. It's just a money laundering scheme.
"In fact, Saudi Arabia is much better armed and could likely handle Iran by itself—remember, it spends more than five times much on its military than Iran."
You gotta be kidding,,, SA can't even handle the Houthi's!
I agree not going to war with Iran because Iran is not a threat. And the only reason it is a 'potential' threat is because the US keeps hassling them and might force them to go nuclear like NK to protect themselves.
Iran is a threat. North Korea is a threat. China is not a threat but must be dealt with accordingly. We are frenemies. Russia not a threat unless we posture toward them with aggression.
In reply to "Iran Spends about as much… by rejected
Iran is a threat to Israel- but nobody with a brain blames Iran for being pissed at the meddling jews
In reply to Iran is a threat. North… by I am Groot
Iran is a threat because it has a lot of oil, and enough NG to compete globally with the western friends in the area?
In reply to "Iran Spends about as much… by rejected
This Major's education is showing. High-quality writing. Excellent. Very informative. Full stop.
Shill
In reply to This Major's education is… by steve2241
yesterday I found a roman coin... interesting how people carried it 2000 years ago... soon merican money will be in the same league
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVHstSrC1CQ
or
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ot-D8exQOJI
for this one skip the first 10 minutes
the rest is great
Not sure if any of you remember when our embassy was attacked and our workers killed or taken hostage. Iran has been the world largest sponsor of nation sponsored terror since the 70's. They have sponsored countless attacks against Americans and American troops abroad across multiple countries. I think we should hit the Republican Guard with everything we have, air, land and sea and remove the mullahs from power. The people of Iran deserve freedom, democracy, and to not be forced to live under tyranny, oppression and Sharia Law. Iran is just like America before we kicked King George's fat ass army back to his shitty little inbred island.
I wonder what's the point of writing such stupid epithets? Offense, to explode some curses, feel the power or something?
In reply to Not sure if any of you… by I am Groot
The dude is clearly retarded.
In reply to I wonder what's the point of… by Shemp 4 Victory
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2015/03/31/the-key-mo…
http://origins.osu.edu/article/frenemies-iran-and-america-1900
You never know, you might learn something. Mostly that every action has an equal, and opposite, reaction.
In reply to Not sure if any of you… by I am Groot
Does Iran have a Rothschild owned central bank? Nope, I think we have to overthrow their government and give the people something they do not want.
Sincerely,
US Deep State
Zionist wet dream to see Americans fighting Iranians
Israelis are also itching to use their nukes on Iran. Netanyahu wants it desperately before he’s behind bars for fraud.
In reply to Zionist wet dream to see… by bitterwolf
Haha and hahahaha again... “Saudi Arabia could handle Iran!” What you been smoking boy?
Saudi Arabia can’t handle Yemen. Iran will wipe SA off the map regardless how many millions SA spend.
Another big fucking LOL.. “Washington’s interest is to defeat ISIS.” Wtf did you switch to a crack pipe boy?
Thank you Major!
Shill
In reply to Thank you Major! by LiberateUS