Charles Nenner: "We're Totally Out Of Stocks, What's Coming Is Big"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/02/2018 - 20:30

Authored by Greg Hunter via USAWatchdog.com,

Renowned geopolitical and financial cycle expert Charles Nenner says forget what the mainstream media talking heads are telling you about this market.

Nenner says, “When unemployment is low, it’s the end of the bull market.  Last Sunday, I published a chart that shows every time the unemployment is around 4.1% or 4.2%, and you can see this in 1973, 1987, 1990 and 2007, and you can go on and on, and now, also, you have a market crash.  I find it amazing that people can come on television and say things that are totally wrong factually, and you can prove it is wrong.”

So, Charles Nenner is calling a top right now, but the market is not going to go straight down. Market tops are a process.  Nenner explains,

“The cycles saw a market top.  It doesn’t always have to come down immediately, it just means the market will not go higher.  I don’t think we will go back to the highs one more time because the quarterly cycle, and it is a long cycle, did top at the end of last year.  I also want to put in a caveat about all this talk that we are in a 10% correction.  Somebody came up with 10%, and it is not based on anything...

The fact is we are totally out of stocks.  What is coming is big, but market tops take time.  I don’t think it’s going to go down immediately.”

When will this new bear market hit bottom? Nenner says,

We should hit a major low in 2020... I have been on record saying that the next bear market goes down to 5,000.  If you are in stocks, I say you could lose everything if the DOW goes to 5,000.  This is the price target I have had for a couple of years.”

What does Nenner think you should buy for protection? Nenner says,

You buy gold because nothing else is going to keep its value.  Gold is going, as I have said for a long time, to $2,500 (per ounce) at least.  Again, you buy gold because nothing else will keep its value. 

Stocks can go down, you can get stuck with some losses in the bond market, the housing market will go down based on homebuilder stocks and the financial system can scare you.  So, what is left? Buy gold.”

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with financial expert Charles Nenner of the Charles Nenner Research Center.

(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)

After the Interview: 

Charles Nenner points out if you look back every year that ended in the number 7, it was a market top year. He said, “2017 will follow the same pattern as 2007, 1997, 1987, 1977, 1967, 1957, 1947 and 1937.”  Nenner contends 1927 was supposed to be a market top year, but things got distorted and it was pushed off until 1929.

Nenner predicts the next market crash will not be quite as bad as 1929, but it will be bad.

There is free information and videos on CharlesNenner.com. To sign up for a free trial of Nenner’s detailed analysis, click here.

Tags
Business Finance
Human Interest

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
philipat stizazz Sat, 03/03/2018 - 01:37 Permalink

Hey stizzaz, are you starting to resurrect some of your earlier personas such as evoila. Still, you have plenty to choose from:

bobcatz, loebster, ergatz, armada, Mtnrunnr, Anonymous, luky luke, Cjgipper, winged, moimeme, macki mack, tchubby, sincerely_yours, HillaryOdor, winged, lexxus, kavlar, lhomme, letsit, tazs, techies-r-us, stizazz, lock-stock, beauticelli, Mano-A-Mano, mofio, santafe, Aristotle of Greece, Gargoyle, bleu, oops, lance-a-lot, Loftie, toro, Yippee Kiyay, lonnng, Nekoti, SumTing Wong, King Tut, Adullam, evoila, rp2016, Holy hand grenade of Antioch, One of these is not like the others,

And about 30 other suspected logins, slowly being “upgraded” to the above list.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Albertarocks IH8OBAMA Fri, 03/02/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

"H8OBAMA topspinslicer Fri, 03/02/2018 - 20:47 Permalink

"Renowned geopolitical and financial cycle expert Charles Nenner"

Who?"

 

Well my guess is that you've never heard of Charles Nenner because you get your financial news from the TeeVee.  I've listened to what Nenner has to say for 15 years.  I don't act on what he says, I act on what my own charts tell me to do.  In any case, they used to interview him on the business channels but they don't anymore because he tells the truth.  The same reason we never see Peter Schiff on MSNBC anymore.  Guy like those two, who just tell the truth about the dangers they see in the markets are an absolute taboo on the business networks.  They are exactly the type of people American investors need to hear, and that's exactly why they are hidden away... muffled... so guys like you never hear any proper advice.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 6
Justin Case Cosmicserpent Fri, 03/02/2018 - 21:17 Permalink

Feb 11, 2018 oh that was way back then, things are okay, so no worries. See nuttin happened. It's all clear! Dow to 20 trillion or sumptin to 20 trillion and we swing at the Piñata and look for chocolate eggs. Isn't this when Jesus came out of the tomb and saw his shadow and we have another 6 weeks of winter or sumptin? It's okay just mortgage the house and BTFD on everything.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Justin Case bshirley1968 Fri, 03/02/2018 - 21:25 Permalink

you will be lucky to pick up gold at all. Most likely will go no bid. Why does everyone think that the DOW can go to  20k plus, bitcoin to 20k plus and gold to 10k no way huh? Central banks have lots a worthless paper, currency and derivatives which are high risk. When they offload risk, they won't be lookin for bitcoin. I prefer silver, it's cheap compared to gold. 80:1 crazy.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
2rigged2fail Fri, 03/02/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

Sounds plausible.  I mean the day the memo is released we go down 666.  So what better way to get Trump out of the office, but to crash it during an election.  

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
Stormtrooper Fri, 03/02/2018 - 20:44 Permalink

Gold will go to a value that will continue to buy basic commodities at the same price that it did in 1800.  In 1800, one ounce of gold would buy about 225 pounds of bacon or beef.  Same as one ounce today.  Regardless whether there are any fiat currencies or stock markets in 2020, gold will continue to reprice to purchase the same amount of commodities (store of value).  May not be true of Bitcoin when we are once again reading by candlelight.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 1
Yen Cross Fri, 03/02/2018 - 20:46 Permalink

  I was talking to a buddy of mine recently about how I wanted to re-allocate my trading profits and a chunk of money from a property I sold a few months ago.

  The best answer I can come up with, is to stay in cash and keep levering my profits vs inflation.

  If I'm already in cash, and I know how to profit from that cash enough to offset any inflation/devaluation, so there's no point in complicating things.

  I don't want to own more real estate or tangible assets this late in the cycle. I don't want to own equities. I don't want to lose the ability to be liquid. I already own gold and silver.

  That takes me right back to the obvious. KISS =  Keep It Simple Stupid.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Justin Case Yen Cross Fri, 03/02/2018 - 21:47 Permalink

Funny you mention that. I'm in a similar position in the same way you got there. I'm contemplating what to hold in the up coming near future. If there is a currency crisis and an inflationary spiral, then cash is not as good. If we have deflation cash rules. I'm looking to diversify by several assets as a percentage to cover the 2 scenarios. I'm leaning towards inflation simply b/c the spending and tax cuts introduced. Everything is way over valued other than PMs and PM stocks. You can get them for a song and dance. If holders of USD panic to dishoard USD then the value will do a swan dive. But many countries are on the brink so any currency panics, gold and silver are hands down safe havens world over. There is so much currency floating around but very few PM stock that could absorb and larg amount of money without shooting way up. Just Apple stock market cap is worth moar than all the PM mining stocks listed on the TSX.

Some food for thought.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
tion Justin Case Fri, 03/02/2018 - 22:34 Permalink

Speaking of food for thought, not having enough food leads to cognitive impairment.

Owning the means of production, particularly food production (at least enough for your family) is beneficial in good or bad times.  If inflation gets really out of control, measuring the value of something in fiat terms will only get you so far.

 