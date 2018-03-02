College Adds 'Ne', 'Ve', & 'Ey' As Gender-Neutral Pronouns

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:18

Authored by Toni Airaksinen via CampusReform.org,

The Kennesaw State University LBGT Resource Center recently produced a new pamphlet that adds “ne,” “ve,” “ey,” “ze,” and “xe” to the list of gender neutral pronouns.

The “Gender Neutral Pronouns” pamphlet, a copy of which was obtained by Campus Reform, tells students that “some people don’t feel like traditional gender pronouns fit their gender identities,” and thus lists alternatives that students can use instead.

These pronouns are accompanied by a conjugation chart listing how they might be used as a subject, object, possessive, possessive pronoun, and reflexive. For example, to refer to a student who identifies as “ne,” one could say “Ne laughed” or “That is nirs.” 

To refer to a student who identifies as “ve,” the pamphlet explains that one would say “Vis eyes gleam” or “I called ver.”

The pamphlet - which lists seven different types of gender neutral pronouns - encourages students to ask their friends, classmates, and coworkers how they identify before making any assumptions. 

The guide does warn, however, that students “may change their pronouns without changing their name, appearance, or gender identity,” and suggests that preferred pronouns be re-confirmed regularly during “check-ins at meetings or in class.” 

“It can be tough to remember pronouns at first,” the guide notes. “Correct pronoun use is an easy step toward showing respect for people of every gender.”

The guide was first discovered by Francis Hayes, a freshman studying computer science at Kennesaw State, who told Campus Reform that the pamphlet was distributed Tuesday by administrators in the school’s Student Center. 

"It is a disgrace, because I thought that my school was one of the few schools left that weren't teaching these things. But when I found this, I felt really disappointed,” he told Campus Reform. “Why is this university entertaining something as useless as this?" 

Hayes also criticized the pamphlet for potentially confusing impressionable students, claiming that Kennesaw State is “in the early stages of Cultural Marxification.”

“The guide will confuse students regarding what gender they are,” he speculated, adding that “none of those pronouns exist in the English language, so it's pretty much ridiculous that they're trying to teach this." 

Kennesaw State media officer Tammy Demel acknowledged a request for comment from Campus Reform, but did not respond in time for publication. 

Education

Billy the Poet Croesus Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

You never have to use a third person pronoun. Just stick to proper names.

For example: Give this to Bruce, ask Bruce to sign it and tell Bruce to get it back to me this week.

 

So there's going to be class meetings at which everyone will be requested to confirm their gender? That could take hands on learning to a whole new level.

OverTheHedge crusty curmudgeon Fri, 03/02/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

This bollocks is very similar to veganism and vegitarianism: make life difficult for everyone, and LOOK AT ME!!!!

I think of it as the "Cat in the Hat" syndrome: 

look at me! look at me! look at me NOW! it is fun to have fun but you have to know how. i can hold up the cup and the milk and the cake! i can hold up these books! and the fish on a rake! i can hold the toy ship and a little toy man! and look! with my tail i can hold a red fan! i can fan with the fan as i hop on the ball! but that is not all. oh, no. that is not all...' that is what the cat said... then he fell on his head! he came down with a bump from up there on the ball. and sally and i, we saw ALL the things fall

None of this is real, and all of it is to make everyone pay far too much attention to the self-centred, insecure mental casualty.

Billy the Poet HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

I posted this below but it's relevant to your comment so here it is again:

How often do students refer to other students in a classroom? Eyes are up front and students should be focused on the subject matter rather than each other.

But in classes in which students interact with each other directly and repeatedly such as in gym the "wrong" pronouns flying around could slow things up quite a bit.

"Pass the ball to him! I'm sorry. Wait. I have a list here somewhere..."

Billy the Poet Miffed Microbi… Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

Showing some assholes that they are powerless against you isn't wimping out. They go to great lengths to put obstacles in the way that are of no concern to me because unlike them my brain functions.

The opportunity to complain is exactly what the SJWs want. Since there is a way to refuse to comply with their insanity while denying them the ability to do anything about it why not use that tactic?

Billy the Poet Miffed Microbi… Fri, 03/02/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

Sounds like a wimp out to me.

 

Sounds like The Art of War to me.

 

Though we have heard of stupid haste in war, cleverness has never been seen associated with long delays.

Thus the highest form of generalship is to balk the enemy's plans.

The skillful leader subdues the enemy's troops without any fighting; he captures their cities without laying siege to them; he overthrows their kingdom without lengthy operations in the field.

 

Why not let the men handle this and go make me a sandwich.

waspwench Miffed Microbi… Fri, 03/02/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

If we all consistently "flunk diversity and sexual harrassment training" (flunking all sensitivity training would probably be best) then eventually "They" will have to admit that we are untrainable and ignore us.   Society will split into the trained and the untrained and we can all get on with our lives.

We should be able to win this battle simply by being ignorant and stupid.  

I'm sooooo dumb.      :)))))

 