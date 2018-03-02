Delta Reveals Only 13 Passengers Used NRA Discount Which Cost Airline $40 Million Tax Break

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/02/2018 - 20:50

Delta Air Lines is paying a hefty price for jumping on the gun control bandwagon in the wake of the February 14 school shooting in Parkland, FL. After eliminating a discount for NRA members, the Georgia state legislature responded by eliminating a $40 million discount on jet-fuel which had been part of a larger tax package. 

Delta admitted, however, that only 13 people had taken the airline up on the NRA discount - which translates to roughly $3 million per discount in tax breaks. While one can imagine Delta looked at the low participation rate and felt the discount was an expendable token to jump on the anti-gun bandwagon, they probably didn't see the Georgia legislature coming:

Georgia GOP lawmakers signed into law a broad tax bill which had been amended to kill a proposed break on jet fuel, signed into law by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal - despite objecting to the Delta fight as an "unbecoming squabble." 

In response, Delta CEO Ed Bastian sent out a memo to employees that insisted the airline's aim is to stay neutral in the gun debate. 

"While Delta's intent was to remain neutral, some elected officials in Georgia tied our decision to a pending jet fuel tax exemption, threatening to eliminate it unless we reversed course," Bastian said. "Our decision was not made for economic gain and our values are not for sale."

Delta will also review discounts offered to other politically involved groups. "We are in the process of a review to end group discounts for any group of a politically divisive nature," Bastian said.

Delta is one of Georgia's largest private employers - a state in which 31.6% of residents own firearms.



The NRA and Georgia GOP legislators argued that Delta's elimination of the NRA discount amounted to a punishment for people who cherish the Second Amendment. 

The Georgia Senate passed the tax measure 44-10 after the jet-fuel provision was removed, while the House followed with a 135-24 vote. 

 

Automatic Choke ClickNLook Fri, 03/02/2018 - 22:04 Permalink

Scientifically analyzing the map of gun ownership in the USA, I note:

  -  states with high urbanization, which tend to have driven out all wild creatures bigger than rats, have few guns (in spite of the larger numbers of people which might be construed as a threat).

  -  states with low urbanization have more guns

  -  states with low urbanization, but small animals (possums, squirrels, armadillos) have moderate # guns

  -  states with low urbanization, and large animals (grizzlies, polar bears, mountain lions) have the most guns.

 

Therefore I conclude that guns are owned for the use (or at least the perception of use) of defending against animals.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MK ULTRA Alpha Handful of Dust Sat, 03/03/2018 - 02:59 Permalink

Considering the NFL boycott, Delta alienated it's customer base promoting a neoliberal agenda when most gun owners, over 200 million Americans own over 300 million fire arms, believe the neoliberals are trying to use the government to disarm them and then to the camps.

I take exception to the part about percentage of gun ownership in each state, that's BS because there is no way to know. How many people will answer a survey, how many guns do you have? Or did they use FBI reports of guns sold in the state, inaccurate, I know people with guns which were bought in the 60's.

98K Mauser German Army WWII sold at Kmart in the 60's was $25. Hundreds of thousands were sold, and very few come up for resell in stores with records. Some of the rifles passed down to the next generation, or sold privately. So the data is suspect on gun ownership per state. And it wasn't just Mausers, it was M1 carbines etc.

And a certain amount of guns have been smuggled to Mexico since the beginning of this country. So gun ownership in the USA can only be estimated.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
BidnessMan Billy the Poet Fri, 03/02/2018 - 21:37 Permalink

The $40M for the fuel tax corporate welfare is just the tip of the iceberg of Delta's total loss over the next couple of decades due to snowflake PR staff virtue signalling.  Amazon HQ2 would have bought billions of Delta airline tickets at high prices for decades because Delta controls the ATL airport.  The Delta PR staff and management team clearly did not think through the consequences of insulting Deplorables and NRA members.   

The bright side is the Amazon HQ2 will now certainly go to DC.  So the Georgia taxpayers won't have to bend over to Amazon demands for hundreds of millions in tax breaks.   

DC was always the HQ2 plan despite the Kabuki theatre of the cities competition.  It was always going to the town where Bezos owns the newspaper.  Plus Amazon needs to control the Federal Govt to suppress complaints while they wipe out most of the retail industry.  Being in DC to control the political process is everything for Amazon.  Seattle is just too far from DC.   

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Prosource BidnessMan Fri, 03/02/2018 - 22:23 Permalink

The elimination of the $40M tax break is just the tip of the iceberg - in comparison to the number of people that will now BOYCOTT DELTA at every opportunity. 

All of those people that represent the % of gun owners in the states shown - do not appreciate some virtue signaling corporate executive telling them in essence how to protect their homes or families or spend their leisure time hunting or shooting.

Bye bye Delta..  We will watch your decline.

 