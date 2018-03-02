Delta Reveals Only 13 Passengers Used NRA Discount Which Cost Airline $40 Million Tax Break

Delta Air Lines is paying a hefty price for jumping on the gun control bandwagon in the wake of the February 14 school shooting in Parkland, FL. After eliminating a discount for NRA members, the Georgia state legislature responded by eliminating a $40 million discount on jet-fuel which had been part of a larger tax package.
Delta admitted, however, that only 13 people had taken the airline up on the NRA discount - which translates to roughly $3 million per discount in tax breaks. While one can imagine Delta looked at the low participation rate and felt the discount was an expendable token to jump on the anti-gun bandwagon, they probably didn't see the Georgia legislature coming:
I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.— Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018
Georgia GOP lawmakers signed into law a broad tax bill which had been amended to kill a proposed break on jet fuel, signed into law by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal - despite objecting to the Delta fight as an "unbecoming squabble."
In response, Delta CEO Ed Bastian sent out a memo to employees that insisted the airline's aim is to stay neutral in the gun debate.
"While Delta's intent was to remain neutral, some elected officials in Georgia tied our decision to a pending jet fuel tax exemption, threatening to eliminate it unless we reversed course," Bastian said. "Our decision was not made for economic gain and our values are not for sale."
Got an email from @delta earlier with their statement about losing their tax break over cutting off the NRA discounts pic.twitter.com/Wm3TCnZt3t— Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) March 2, 2018
Delta will also review discounts offered to other politically involved groups. "We are in the process of a review to end group discounts for any group of a politically divisive nature," Bastian said.
Delta is one of Georgia's largest private employers - a state in which 31.6% of residents own firearms.
The NRA and Georgia GOP legislators argued that Delta's elimination of the NRA discount amounted to a punishment for people who cherish the Second Amendment.
The Georgia Senate passed the tax measure 44-10 after the jet-fuel provision was removed, while the House followed with a 135-24 vote.
Actually as Managing officers of a publicly traded company, they have a fiduciary responsibility to make as much profit as possible for their investors....I'd fire & sue them for mismanagement of @Delta @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/in8bQtucXN— Zoo9guy ن (@Zoo9guy) March 2, 2018
So DL decides to vacuously virtue-signal.— Tony Camatto (@tonycamatto) March 2, 2018
Expected consequence - they pissed off half their customers
Unexpected consequence - they pissed off some key legislators that represent some of those pissed-off customers
C'est la vie
March 2, 2018
Comments
Their timing sucks. They schedule flights. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJMtkaY6dlM
Wow!
45% of Hawaiians own firearms?
Who knew liberal suckazzez liked being near a trigger.
We know they like to be triggered, but to pull a trigger, not so much.
In reply to Their timing sucks like… by Rex Andrus
I just moved to Nebraska.... I don't think they counted my personal arsenal.....
In reply to Wow! by Pure Evil
Delta could learn how to get more bang for a buck.
In reply to I just moved to Nebraska… by Stan522
Georgia didn't want that stupid Amazon HQ with all their liberal high income employees anyway.
Or any OTHER tech company for that matter! "Get your dirty liberal $$$ outta my state!" --Georgia
In reply to Delta should learn how to… by Billy the Poet
You are seriously delusional if you think that Amazon HQ2 is going to be located anywhere other than very close proximity to Sodom and Gomorrah on the Potomac.
In reply to Georgia didn't want that… by Ajas
There you go, Delta! YOUR values matter, no matter about the OWNERS of Delta though, right? You know, THE FUCKING SHAREHOLDERS!!! SJW ass wipes are a cancer to capitalism and the free market!!
In reply to You are seriously delusional… by gregga777
"While Delta's intent was to remain neutral, ....
Complete unadulterated BULLSHIT!
Their intent was clear. Nothing neutral about cutting off the NRA discounts and advertising it. Looks a lot more like taking sides and now trying to look like the victim.
In reply to There you go, Delta! YOUR… by Jack McGriff
Their investors are the victims.
Wonder what their unions have to say about it too.
In reply to … by macholatte
Scientifically analyzing the map of gun ownership in the USA, I note:
- states with high urbanization, which tend to have driven out all wild creatures bigger than rats, have few guns (in spite of the larger numbers of people which might be construed as a threat).
- states with low urbanization have more guns
- states with low urbanization, but small animals (possums, squirrels, armadillos) have moderate # guns
- states with low urbanization, and large animals (grizzlies, polar bears, mountain lions) have the most guns.
Therefore I conclude that guns are owned for the use (or at least the perception of use) of defending against animals.
In reply to Their investors are the… by ClickNLook
I grew up in Saint Louis. Trust me, there's a fuck ton of "animals" still there!
In reply to Scientifically analyzing the… by Automatic Choke
"And our values are not for sale". Neither are mine and fuck you I will never fly Delta again. Happy times flying all the Libtards, many of whom can't afford to fly anyway. Nice strategy Delta, limiting your potential market to less than 50% of the total....go for it!!
In reply to I grew up in Saint Louis. … by kbohip
Mostly the kind that walk on two legs and have to hold their pants up with one hand.
In reply to Scientifically analyzing the… by Automatic Choke
You just reminded me of a spoof video they wanted to do. Imagine a guy dress like Steve Irwin, in a safari Jeep, observing some urban inhabitants of a major American city.
He speaks (with an Australian accent) - an here we have the American Dindu. It is best not to get too close. It is a rather dangerous animal.
In reply to Mostly the kind that walk on… by Okienomics
Delta Air Lines has direct flights to Cuba everyday! Therefore Georgia, catch a Delta flight to Cuba today, and don't come back.
In reply to Their investors are the… by ClickNLook
A better slogan would've been, "We're as neutral as the IRS!"
In reply to … by macholatte
delta screwed their stawkholders big time.
ROTFL.
"Virtue signalling has consequences."
In reply to A better slogan would've… by ACP
Considering the NFL boycott, Delta alienated it's customer base promoting a neoliberal agenda when most gun owners, over 200 million Americans own over 300 million fire arms, believe the neoliberals are trying to use the government to disarm them and then to the camps.
I take exception to the part about percentage of gun ownership in each state, that's BS because there is no way to know. How many people will answer a survey, how many guns do you have? Or did they use FBI reports of guns sold in the state, inaccurate, I know people with guns which were bought in the 60's.
98K Mauser German Army WWII sold at Kmart in the 60's was $25. Hundreds of thousands were sold, and very few come up for resell in stores with records. Some of the rifles passed down to the next generation, or sold privately. So the data is suspect on gun ownership per state. And it wasn't just Mausers, it was M1 carbines etc.
And a certain amount of guns have been smuggled to Mexico since the beginning of this country. So gun ownership in the USA can only be estimated.
In reply to delta screwed their… by Handful of Dust
I never thought Delta was a good airline, but I never thought the management was this stupid. No way I am ever flying Delta again, and the stock looks like a great candidate to short.
In reply to … by macholatte
Mordor on the Potomac. FIFY.
In reply to You are seriously delusional… by gregga777
I would love to see the Amazon HQ in Baltimore. Libs should love it. The can finally get some use out of the bodyguards and armored limos
In reply to You are seriously delusional… by gregga777
That's foolish! Real estate and wages are too high anywhere near DC. Jeff Bezos is the greediest man in the world. He will go where land, construction costs and labor is cheap.
In reply to You are seriously delusional… by gregga777
The hunt for a second HQ is fake. Amazon already knows it will end up in Washington DC area because of the military and NSA business is there. Bezos just does not want to say it.. So the other states have no real chance.
In reply to Georgia didn't want that… by Ajas
thats alot of j4
In reply to Delta should learn how to… by Billy the Poet
The $40M for the fuel tax corporate welfare is just the tip of the iceberg of Delta's total loss over the next couple of decades due to snowflake PR staff virtue signalling. Amazon HQ2 would have bought billions of Delta airline tickets at high prices for decades because Delta controls the ATL airport. The Delta PR staff and management team clearly did not think through the consequences of insulting Deplorables and NRA members.
The bright side is the Amazon HQ2 will now certainly go to DC. So the Georgia taxpayers won't have to bend over to Amazon demands for hundreds of millions in tax breaks.
DC was always the HQ2 plan despite the Kabuki theatre of the cities competition. It was always going to the town where Bezos owns the newspaper. Plus Amazon needs to control the Federal Govt to suppress complaints while they wipe out most of the retail industry. Being in DC to control the political process is everything for Amazon. Seattle is just too far from DC.
In reply to Delta should learn how to… by Billy the Poet
The elimination of the $40M tax break is just the tip of the iceberg - in comparison to the number of people that will now BOYCOTT DELTA at every opportunity.
All of those people that represent the % of gun owners in the states shown - do not appreciate some virtue signaling corporate executive telling them in essence how to protect their homes or families or spend their leisure time hunting or shooting.
Bye bye Delta.. We will watch your decline.
In reply to The $40M for the fuel tax… by BidnessMan
The decline was in when they made a huge deal out of celebrating their support of the rainbow flag degeneracy.
In reply to The elimination of the $40M… by Prosource
I missed that. Thanks for letting me know.
It sucks too because Delta has been my preferred airline for domestic and international (to Europe) travel.
In reply to The decline was in when they… by BlindMonkey
They're just plain lying. They used the number 13 to signal that they are on the Globalist team.
In reply to Delta should learn how to… by Billy the Poet
I don’t think they counted all the illegal guns in Chicago either. If they did IL would be black.
oh, wait
In reply to I just moved to Nebraska… by Stan522
that is because most Nebraskans do not register or get a PERMIT or Permission to own a gun. They apply the Constitution to their rights.
only the libs register their guns in Nebraska. :)
In reply to I just moved to Nebraska… by Stan522
It's right here in the 'news', so it must be true.
In reply to Wow! by Pure Evil
In Hawaiian "own a gun" translates to "watch gay porn".
In reply to Wow! by Pure Evil
These Japanese...
You never know...
In reply to Wow! by Pure Evil
You never know "When coconut palm trees go wild!"
In reply to Wow! by Pure Evil
<—- The power of the crowd’s collective voice is that powerful.
<—- the progressive elites are exerting massive pressures
<-- Dude doesn't know how to use voting arrows
<-- Dude doesn't know his ass from a hole in the ground.
In reply to <—- The power of the crowd’s… by Larry Dallas
What to do ??? Both are correct>
Perhaps best not to vote.
In reply to <-- Dude doesn't know how to… by Okienomics
Can't wait to see who they call politically divisive... Ought to be entertaining
I imagine they'll be like YouTube, and hire the SPLC to try and figure out these "divisive" groups.
In reply to Can't wait to see who they… by gatorengineer
The SPLC is one of the politically divisive groups to which the dolts at Doltas Airlines refer.
In reply to I imagine they'll be like… by Dumpster Elite
Good. Virtue signaling fucktards.
"DUHlta. Free bag of stupid with each flight!"
In reply to Good. Virtue signaling… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
If they had kept their fucking mouths shut..
I'm watching Ruger sell out and the price went up 20%
Lets see what this weekend does to sales, they were 499.99 two weeks ago
https://gun.deals/search/apachesolr_search/736676085002
In reply to Good. Virtue signaling… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I saw same thing on grabagun...price up $100 in a week and sold out.
In reply to If they had kept their… by Dilluminati
45% of people in Hawaii own firearms? #FAKENEWS
Only 35% in Texas?
Bullshit.
In reply to 45% of people in Hawaii own… by william114085
I'm surprised to see Ohio so low. Hell, Commiefornia has a higher percentage. Wtf?
In reply to Only 35% in Texas. Bullshit. by e_goldstein
Yeah 20% in Cali has me amazed. However rural Cali is a different world from the cities.
Miffed
In reply to I'm surprised to see Ohio so… by Nekoti
I’d be surprised if 5% of the people in Hawaii owned guns.
In reply to Yeah 20% in Cali has me… by Miffed Microbi…