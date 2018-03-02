The Faster America "Grows", The Faster America Goes Bust

Authored by Chris Hamilton via Econimica blog,
As of October 1st of 2007 (the start of the 2008 Federal Government fiscal year), federal debt stood at $9 trillion and 70 billion. In the subsequent ten years and nearly five months, the US federal debt has grown $11 trillion and 785 billion and now stands at $20 trillion and 855 billion (chart below). Over the same period, US GDP grew $5 trillion and 169 billion.
Simply put, for every $1 of new federal debt undertaken, the US achieved $0.44 cents of economic activity or "growth". However, as the chart below shows, the huge increase in federal debt (red line) was accompanied by a minimal increase in interest payable on all that debt (blue line). The boxes detail the total debt incurred during each period against the annual increase in interest payments on that additional debt. The Federal Reserve is primarily to thank for the cheapening of debt and encouragement to undertake all that debt, but many fear the same Fed is set to hike those interest payments with its ongoing rate hikes.
In nearly five months of fiscal year 2018 (through Feb 27), the Treasury has already issued $611 billion in new debt. The Treasury is on pace to issue $1.2+ trillion in new debt (2017 was a mere $672 billion increase). But let's be conservative and assume the Treasury reins it in and "only" issues another $389 billion over the next seven months...for a nice round $1 trillion in new debt. Big numbers are hard to comprehend, so I'll show just the added responsibility from the debt undertaken in 2018, per every full time employee in the US (there are 127 million FT US employees):
This would be in addition to the $163 thousand every full time employee is already responsible for. But, sadly, this vastly understates the issue. According to the Treasury's 2017 Financial Report of the US Government, the "total present value of future expenditures in excess of future revenues" is $49 trillion in addition to the federal debt!!! Simply said, Social Security and Medicare require $49 trillion here and now to allow that money to grow at a compounded annual rate in conjunction with estimated future tax revenues to meet the present and future payouts that have been promised.
The US Treasury is telling you that between the federal debt and unfunded liabilities, the US is $70 trillion in the hole and despite record tax revenue, record stock and real estate valuations...the US is bankrupt. Of course, the US can never "technically" go bankrupt as it will issue new debt at an accelerating rate to pay the old debt...but this has been the "end times" for every empire. Debasement is the functional equivalent of national bankruptcy, the only means to pay the just the interest on the debt is creation of new debt at an accelerating rate.
So, a little focus on that $49 trillion unfunded liability (UL) portion (solid red line) seems due. Charted below is the UL, according to the US Treasury, from 2000 through 2017 alongside the federal debt (dashed red line), and Gross Domestic Product (market value of all goods and services provided, annually).
Clearly, UL's and federal debt are far larger and growing so much faster than economic growth represented by GDP. Since '00, GDP has not quite doubled (+88%) while UL's have more than doubled (+157%) and federal debt has nearly tripled (+258%). You may notice a dip in the UL from 2009 to 2010...a $15 trillion dip essentially overnight, when America's UL fell by a third?!? This was the estimated impact of the ACA, aka Obamacare.
The UL is made up of four primary components; the OASDI (Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance), Medicare Part A, B, and D. The UL components are broken out below (again, according to the US Treasury Financial Report of the United States Government)...
The OASDI deficit has been growing consistently.
Medicare, Part A...the liability fell by 80% with the passage of ObamaCare and has essentially been unchanged since.
Medicare, Part B...the liability fell by 25% with the passage of ObamaCare, but has again been rapidly increasing.
Medicare, Part D...the liability has essentially been unchanged since 2000.
The chart below details the unfunded liabilities, by source, and federal debt.
To comprehend the magnitude of the growing unfunded liabilities, I'll briefly explain what each is and show its revenues vs. expenditures on a net present value basis.
OASDI (Old Age, Survivor, Disability Insurance)
What - Federal program that provides earned benefits to retirees, their beneficiaries, and the disabled.
Eligibility - If you worked minimum of 10 years and are at least 62 years old (for partial benefits) or 65+ (rising to 67) for full benefits. Presently, 61 million beneficiaries vs. 127 million full time employees. Beneficiaries set to swell, quantity of full time employees likely to be little changed.
Unfunded Liability - UL is $15.4 trillion and set to grow rapidly as revenue stalls versus fast growing expenditures.
Medicare Part A
What - Hospital Care, nursing facility care, limited home health care, hospice care.
Eligibility - 65+ year olds receiving SS or those disabled (also those with ALS), typically no premium is paid. Presently 44 million Americans enrolled in Medicare.
Unfunded Liability - With the passage of the Affordable Care Act (aka, Obamacare) in 2010, it was estimated that the gross costs of the ACA would be more than offset by reductions in Medicare spending, increased revenue, etc. The massive Part A UL was estimated to have been reduced by 80%.
Medicare Part B
What - Outpatient care, preventative care, ambulance services, durable medical equipment.
Eligibility - If eligible for Part A, you are eligible for Part B plus paying a premium.
Unfunded Liability - The UL is huge and growing faster than any other liability.
Medicare Part D
What - Prescription drug coverage.
Eligibility - If you are eligible for Part A and/or Part B, you are eligible for Part D. Monthly premiums and out of pocket expenses help subsidize prescription drugs, premiums vary by plan.
Unfunded Liability - I only have full data back to '04 for Part D...but apparently the UL is large but stable?!?
The problem areas should be fairly easy to see; Federal Debt, OASDI (SS), and Medicare Part B. I have major questions regarding the assumptions going into these and the validity of these numbers? Big questions regarding the assumptions of reduced costs via the ACA,and the potential impacts of an Obamacare repeal on the unfunded liabilities? I have detailed why this situation is only going to worsen, (HERE) because of decelerating population growth among the young and surging growth among the elderly. But still, the above is the governments baseline from which they are working and I think it's important to at least know that.
But in search of higher economic growth rates, the US federal government is again running huge deficits in a vain attempt to grow its way out of the hole it finds itself. In an attempt to hit a growth "home run" and achieve 3.5% GDP (or about a $700 billion increase in economic activity via debt fueled deficit spending), the federal government will undertake $1+ trillion in new debt plus $2 to $3 trillion increase in unfunded liabilities. If a more realistic 2% GDP growth is achieved, that's a $400 billion "growth" on a net increase of $3 to $4 trillion in federal debt and UL's. The chart below shows annual GDP "growth" minus the annual deficit incurred to achieve the growth, from 2000 through 2017. Plus estimated "growth" through 2025 based on 2% GDP "growth"?!?
And no one sees a problem with this math??? Said more simply, the faster America "grows", the faster America functionally goes bankrupt (detailed HERE).
Well its like using scissors to fix that hole in your sock.
I've been waiting for 10 years for this rotten, rent-seeking, thieving, corrupt, fabian system to collapse. Let's get on with it.
My mortgage is a huge UNFUNDED liability for me but it's not going to bankrupt me.
Every society/civilisation/empire always falls prey to the Law of Diminishing Returns...it's all downhill after that.
https://olduvai.ca
Used to be like that when I walked into a bar in my drinking days.
The days I remember.
There is a way to save our USA.
Get the marginal cost down to 1 cent via open source, AI, robot, and blockchain.
watch and learn:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2589&v=QX3M8Ka9vUA
I think you're adult enough, to start demonstrating some self control.
A shot or 2 of single malt[occasionally} isn't going to kill you. You might even be happier and live longer.
People age, just like fine spirits.
$0.44 of "growth" for every $1 of debt is pure fantasy .... its more like $0.03 .... as most of the "growth" is eaten up servicing debt ... this article is a load of shit
What do we expect when 120 million people work for the gov't. We've become the post office times 100,000
We're not talking about the EU
Yes, the only tool available is increased creation of "money" out of nothing as debts. As the saying goes, when you only have a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Or another similar metaphor to darning holes in socks with scissors would be to fix holes in a buckets by shooting at them.
The underlying issues are that Civilization necessarily operates according to the principles and methods of organized crime. However, because that is the case, the biggest and best organized gangsters have dominated the development of Civilization for thousands of years, resulting in almost everyone spouting bullshit about "economics."
It is barely possible to exaggerate the degree to which the control of Civilization, as necessarily done by the applications of the methods of organized crime, has resulted in Civilization manifesting runaway criminal insanities. Similarly, it is barely possible to exaggerate the degree to which almost everyone is almost always thinking and communicating about those issues in ways which are mostly based on taking for granted egregious bullshit.
The Faster America "Grows", The Faster America Goes Bust because "money" made out of nothing as debts is being used to "pay" for strip-mining a fresh planet's natural resources. In relatively recent history, America led the way that Civilization was based on being able to enforce frauds.
Metaphorically speaking, the tools available to do the job have become much greater, while the underlying understanding of the actual nature of that job has correspondingly decreased. There are now automated electronic "scissors" being used to cut even bigger holes, even faster, in the fabric of the support and shelter systems of the human species.
At the present time, and for the foreseeable finite future of Civilization, political economy based on enforcing frauds, which are enabled to become exponentially more fraudulent, are simultaneously based on deliberately ignoring and misunderstanding the laws of nature as much as humanly possible, due to the ways that those enforced frauds are actually symbolic robberies of the many by the few, which reinforcements allow those few to do so even more, while the many are rendered even less able to actually resist that happening.
In that context, the article above was yet another superficially correct analysis of the problems which appear as the accumulating anomalies such as that: The Faster America "Grows", The Faster America Goes Bust.
A first level of deeper analysis would require recognizing that the international banksters, who recaptured control over the American government more than a Century ago, are operating a MAD Money As Debt system, whose Negative Capital has already almost totally annihilated free market capitalism.
The next level of deeper analysis would require recognizing how and why the government of the USA has become the most significant manifestation of organized crime, which was due to the vicious feedback spirals of the funding of the political processes, as dominated by the best organized gangsters, the banksters.
Human beings living inside Globalized Neolithic Civilization are living inside sociopolitical systems based on being able to continue to enforce frauds, despite that those are becoming exponentially more fraudulent. There are no good grounds to expect that tragic trajectory to be fixed by anything which is politically possible. Rather, the vicious feedback spirals of the funding of the political processes are practically guaranteed to continue to make the resulting human conditions get worse, faster ...
While one could rightly assert that "the mind is the master tool," the long history of being able to back up legalized lies with legalized violence, despite that being able to do so never stops those lies from still being fundamentally false, has resulted in a collective "mind" which is manifesting runaway psychoses.
First, most people do not understand, as well have been conditioned to feel like they do not want to understand, that the existing political economy is based on the powers of public governments being applied to back up frauds by private banks, and the big corporations that have grown up around those big banks being able to create the public "money" supplies out of nothing as debts.
Second, the few people who do begin to superficially understand that still mostly continue to never go through sufficient series of intellectual scientific revolutions and profound paradigm shifts in the ways that they understand that, and hence, then tend to collapse back to the same old bullshit-based "solutions" to those problems.
Those bogus "solutions" amount to the metaphor of "like using scissors to fix that hole in your sock," except that it amounts to almost being infinitely worse than merely that!
Trying to figure out how the bullshit works is a waste of time. Just knowing for certain its bullshit is all thats needed.
Think how the 9/11 myth died.
Too many dumb fucks voting for a living. Women and men who think like women wanting someone to take care of them.
And the women mindset is to run up debt and then not repay it.
Few are working for a living; a living wage is unavailable to most unless a spouse has a high income. Most of these are parents. Working parents with sources of unearned income outside of the job are the only ones who need a wage sufficient to cover household bills.
That does not mean they work many hours, quite the contrary in the era of family-friendly workplaces. There are many flex-time momma managers in this era of low work productivity, when a high value is placed on womb productivity by government and crony-mom employers in workplaces “voted best for moms.”
This plan is not bringing in more taxes to help balance the budget; tax revenue is down.
In the era of womb-productivity-based feminism, outside of the assortative mates who are paid a ton even for part-time work, most of the moms are working part time for low wages. Some work part time for low wages to add extra luxury money to an ample spousal income.
These moms often take the jobs in nicer, safer areas of town, leaving work early every day, and for weeks of excused absenteeism for things like travel soccer, vacating workplaces even at the busiest times of day, when businesses are swamped with paying customers. Mom managers invariably retain these employees, as many of them take their own generous allotment of excused time off for kids.
Or, when they are single-earner parents, many moms strategically work part time to stay below the earned-income limit for rental assistance, EBT groceries, subsidized daycare (so they can work part time), monthly cash assistance, electricity assistance and refundable child-tax-credit welfare that was set at $6,444 for maximum womb productivity before doubled by the conservative Congress.
Many divorced moms, likewise, have a child support check that covers rent or a house note, so they work to cover their other major bills.
Regardless of the type of working mom, and regardless of how few hours she works, all moms recently got a doubled child tax credit that hoists their paychecks far above the paychecks of those who work for a living — either the refundable, welfare-style child tax credit or a child-tax-credit tax cut — while full-time, childless workers, facing rent that absorbs more than half of their earned-only income, got a tax cut that will cover a Costco membership.
Those who work for a living got a GREAT and negligible reward for working longer hours, and often more productively, with higher account generation and account-retention numbers. They got less than $50 from the tax cut, while the frequently absentee moms were rewarded with more than $6,444 in tax credits in many cases for part-time work.
Working moms have birthed for the motherland, and that is the economic plan of elites to combat the deficit — the birthing, in and of itself — rewarded by more and more welfare and tax-welfare layers. This is their brilliant plan, even in the era when automation is reducing the number of full-time jobs, which is what frequently absentee, crony-back-watching moms are taking advantage of: computers that do more of their work.
Then we have the people who live on SS retirement income. They do not work for a living any more than the workers with spousal income or pay-per-birth welfare and child-tax-credit welfare, covering major household bills. They, too, take part-time jobs since they, like the pay-per-birth moms and illegal aliens on welfare due to US-born kids and a sole, male breadwinner, do not need higher pay. It is not the pay from the low-wage, part-time job, but their retirement income from SS, that covers their housing and other major bills.
Here is the ONLY group working for a living: those living on earned-only income, with no spousal income, no child support and no access to monthly welfare, child-tax-credit welfare or retirement income.
The self-employed in that earned-only income category are in the worse situation of all, with uncertain and fluctuating, earned-only income and no benefits. This group pays twice-as-high SS tax: 15.3% of their earned-only income, not 7.65%, with a bunch of pay-per-birth, unearned income easing their path, like the employed parents—the ONLY group of workers whose interests are represented by the elected government in the USA.
Owe the debt to who? Public held is $14T. Screw 'em. Default.
The debt is measured in fiats. lol Whats fiats true value again?
"...the U.S. is bankrupt".
Evidently it doesn't matter. Until it does.
I was wondering when this would come to light! Hahahahaha
Just not rocket science....
We are worthless POS for letting it happen and worse for letting this nonsense continue.
The fatter America grows, the faster it goes bust.
There's a medium term fix.
Raise commercial and residential property prices, then tax them.
And put this idea into practice immediately..
USA cannot go "bankrupt", a silly concept for a country vs corp or individual, cuz USA owns the global reserve currency AND central bank with money generator.
Also USA can continue issuing debt for decades longer, but even after they can no longer issue more debt, the regime has access to PLENTY of "money" to pay all the absurd accumulated debt obligations - they will simply confiscate YOUR earnings and property and assets !
What happens when you have the reserve currency but your president wants to run a trade surplus?
Yeah no shit, the U.S is a Death Star, and one of these days Luke Skywalker is going to fire a proton torpedo right down the center of it, and the power of the universe will show him the way.
When there is zero bid for US Treasuries, the US is bankrupt. We're not there yet, but it won't be long now...
Sorry, but OASDI is easy to correct with a 0.8% increase in payroll tax on the employee (and another 0.8% on the employer).
FRB's first loans issued to member banks were backed by depositor money. When that was tapped out, the Fed issued loans without collateral (taken off the gold standard) and so nothing but ink and paper is on the line. Fed Reserve Bank will lose nothing thanks to their decision back in Nixon's day regarding gold-backed currency. And let's pretend all the gold in Ft Knox remains in place as the public is assured (Gold is Fine, said Mnuchin and bug eye). Soooo, FRB should be considered zeroed out, dismantled and replaced with a fresh system, backed by the kind of gold which does not lose its sheen. Write it off. If I were a federal attorney, that would be the winning presentation. Their only argument to that would be financial terrorism, economic sabotage and of course, they'd all go to jail.
Don't forget who you are, Americans. You call the shots because you feed the world during a time 6.5 billion people want 3 meals a day or the natives get restless.
