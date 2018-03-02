The Great Firewall Of China - Government Bans Orwell's Animal Farm & The Letter 'N'

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/02/2018 - 13:46

The Chinese government has banned George Orwell’s dystopian satirical novella Animal Farm and the letter ‘N’ in a wide-ranging online censorship crackdown.

As Mike Krieger has recently noted (here and here), what China is doing is dangerous:

Narrative is particularly important to lunatics who run a global empire, and the U.S. media’s almost always happy to oblige. For example, the media’s enthusiasm to swallow government propaganda is what led to the Iraq war disaster, in addition to so many other societal tragedies I write about here on a daily basis. While the marriage between U.S. government propaganda and a complicit corporate media has been a demonstrable danger to the world, we shouldn’t for a moment think American propaganda is the only threat. Other powerful governments use it as well, and China is no exception.

With Russia obsession dominating almost every domestic media headline these days, Americans are woefully ignorant regarding the explicit intentions the Chinese government has for the world.

And as The Independent reports, experts believe the increased levels of suppression - which come just days after the Chinese Communist Party announced presidential term limits would be abolished - are a sign Xi Jinping hopes to become a dictator for life.

The China Digital Times, a California-based site covering China, reports a list of terms excised from Chinese websites by government censors includes the letter 'N', Orwell's novels Animal Farm and 1984, and the phrase 'Xi Zedong'.

The latter is a combination of President Xi and former chairman Mao Zedong's names.

It was not immediately obvious why the ostensibly harmless letter ‘N’ had been banned, but some speculated it may either be being used or interpreted as a sign of dissent.

This censorship is fortified by the Great Firewall of China - a term which refers to the combined force of technological and legislative measures which tightly control the internet on the mainland.

Why should you care about China's seemingly totalitarian shift? Krieger concludes poignantly:

The reason is because a major shift in the polices of the second largest economy in the world, populated with over a billion people and run by leadership intent on establishing a far more dominant position on the world scale militarily and politically, will affect everyone.

TeethVillage88s IH8OBAMA Fri, 03/02/2018 - 15:14 Permalink

But is article 'Inflammatory', or culturally biases, or refers to USA as Leader of the World & Setting the Values & Standards, or refers to USA being a fucking buttinsky in all other countries of the world and willing to subvert whatever govt they have?

"... - are a sign Xi Jinping hopes to become a dictator for life. ..."

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
detached.amusement Billy the Poet Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

the issue here is that people dont understand chinese, or the symbolism involved.  chinese characters are logograms, with N having origin similar to that of a snake - so of course that means foreigners entirely miss the whole code here - that of getting rid of snakes from the grass.  (while I dont speak or understand chinese, I'm well studied in taoism and some friends know far more of things-china than I do - I wouldnt have been able to come up with this one on my own.)

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
MoralsAreEssential earleflorida Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

I think China is just the first nation which is openly acknowledging returning to its more ancient roots.  All these  Presidents, Prime Ministers, Monarchs, Emperors, Chairmen, etc., DID NOT GET THERE but through Bloodlines whatever the pretense holograph of "democracy," "communism," "socialism," other constructs for FOOLING the Plebs.  While maintaining separate cultures rather than the "one size fits all" tyranny of the Western BLOODLINES, the end game for ALL THESE F***s IS absolute control of the Plebs. 

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Fri, 03/02/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

I wonder why they would ban 1984 and Animal Farm?   Does that constitute an admission by China that those books accurately depict their society?  I can't think of much better evidence.

I shake my head daily that China is the largest trading partner of the US, while we won't do business with the likes of Cuba because it is communist.   Even now, I'm sure some asshat on CNBC is telling us the world is going to end for the US middle class if China (which taxes the shit out of US imports into China) is hit with a small tariff on its exports to the US.   The bizarre cognitive dissonance accepted daily by the average person without so much as a raised eyebrow is just staggering.