InfoWars' Bureau Chief YouTube Account Terminated With No Explanation, Reinstated Hours Later

InfoWars' Washington D.C. bureau chief, Jerome Corsi, was temporarily kicked off of YouTube Thursday after receiving two warnings under the platform's bullying and harassment policy.

The account was restored hours later with no explanation - similar to the Alex Jones Channel's second strike last week.

Dr. Jerome Corsi, the 71-year-old Harvard PhD who has become a permanent fixture at InfoWars, had been on the verge of a permanent ban last week alongside a host of other conservative or "conspiracy" channels critical of the response to the Parkland, FL school shooting. In particular, Corsi received two strikes this week for the videos DOES the TRUMP COUNTERATTACK start NOW? YES, and Trump Wins Narrative on FL School Shooting.

The cause of his third strike and temporary ban are unknown.

Corsi has called out YouTube and parent company Google over the termination, noting that they "Stole my FEB EARNINGS."

GOOGLE/YouTube TODAY TERMINATED MY YouTube channel ( jrlcorsi ) w/o NOTICE or EXPLANATION - Stole my FEB EARNINGS - @ericschmidt a CIA HRC NSA THIEF & anti free-speech CENSO @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @AjitPaiFCC So, @ericschmidt lets DUKE IT OUT @AjitPaiFCC @FTC CRIMINAL anti-USA pic.twitter.com/wqqSADaUpO — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) March 2, 2018

According to YouTube policy, accounts which receive three strikes within any 90 day period are terminated.

Corsi is known for espousing "conspiracy theories," which - as is often the case in the fullness of time, can become conspiracy fact. His opinions on subjects from President Obama's country of origin to a 9/11 government coverup have painted a target on the Harvard PhD's back - particularly as Corsi's popularity has grown alongside InfoWars, founded by Alex Jones.

Over the last week, The Alex Jones channel was issued two strikes - however the second one was unexplicably removed just hours later.

Corsi's ban follows several other accounts known for conservative or non-mainstream opinions, including Anti-School, Bombard's Body Language, Charlton, Charles Walton, Defango, Dustin Nemos, David Seaman, Destroying The Illusion, Ron Johnson, Richie Allen, and Titus Frost.

Earlier in the week, Google announced that "newer members" of its recently hired moderation team of 10,000 employees had "misapplied" some of YouTube's policies and mistakenly removed videos and issued strikes against conservative content creators.

"As we work to hire rapidly and ramp up our policy enforcement teams throughout 2018, newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals," wrote a YouTube spokesman in an email. "We’re continuing to enforce our existing policies regarding harmful and dangerous content, they have not changed. We’ll reinstate any videos that were removed in error."

Far-left activist groups flagging YouTube content

Meanwhile, as we reported yesterday, the Daily Caller revealed that Google has also enlisted the left-wing nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to participate in its "trusted flaggers" program. The SPLC notoriously branded African American presidential candidate and neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson as an "extremist," while gaining a reputation for finding creative ways to label conservatives as "hate groups" in general.

Another "trusted flagger" partner is the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) - which is headed by former Obama Admin aide Jonathan Greenblatt. Greenblatt previously directed an initiative at the George Soros-financed, far-left Aspen Institute.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL

While YouTube is a private subsidiary of Google (which is a subsidiary of Alphabet) and can therefore choose how they enforce their "bullying and harassment" policies, some have wondered if there's a legal case to be made for the growing number of conservatives who are now deprived of a source of income due to their divergent beliefs, secondly, will Google lose a sizable portion of conservative users in retaliation, and finally, what happens when ideological (and/or shareholder) winds change - for whatever reason - and it is liberal accounts that are shuttered next.