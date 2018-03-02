InfoWars' Bureau Chief YouTube Account Terminated With No Explanation, Reinstated Hours Later

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:40

InfoWars' Washington D.C. bureau chief, Jerome Corsi, was temporarily kicked off of YouTube Thursday after receiving two warnings under the platform's bullying and harassment policy.

The account was restored hours later with no explanation - similar to the Alex Jones Channel's second strike last week.

Dr. Jerome Corsi, the 71-year-old Harvard PhD who has become a permanent fixture at InfoWars, had been on the verge of a permanent ban last week alongside a host of other conservative or "conspiracy" channels critical of the response to the Parkland, FL school shooting. In particular, Corsi received two strikes this week for the videos DOES the TRUMP COUNTERATTACK start NOW? YES, and Trump Wins Narrative on FL School Shooting.

The cause of his third strike and temporary ban are unknown.

Corsi has called out YouTube and parent company Google over the termination, noting that they "Stole my FEB EARNINGS." 

According to YouTube policy, accounts which receive three strikes within any 90 day period are terminated. 

Corsi is known for espousing "conspiracy theories," which - as is often the case in the fullness of time, can become conspiracy fact. His opinions on subjects from President Obama's country of origin to a 9/11 government coverup have painted a target on the Harvard PhD's back - particularly as Corsi's popularity has grown alongside InfoWars, founded by Alex Jones. 

Over the last week, The Alex Jones channel was issued two strikes - however the second one was unexplicably  removed just hours later. 

Corsi's ban follows several other accounts known for conservative or non-mainstream opinions, including Anti-School, Bombard's Body LanguageCharltonCharles WaltonDefangoDustin NemosDavid SeamanDestroying The IllusionRon JohnsonRichie Allen, and Titus Frost.

Earlier in the week, Google announced that "newer members" of its recently hired moderation team of 10,000 employees had "misapplied" some of YouTube's policies and mistakenly removed videos and issued strikes against conservative content creators. 

"As we work to hire rapidly and ramp up our policy enforcement teams throughout 2018, newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals," wrote a YouTube spokesman in an email. "We’re continuing to enforce our existing policies regarding harmful and dangerous content, they have not changed. We’ll reinstate any videos that were removed in error."

Far-left activist groups flagging YouTube content

Meanwhile, as we reported yesterday, the Daily Caller revealed that Google has also enlisted the left-wing nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to participate in its "trusted flaggers" program. The SPLC notoriously branded African American presidential candidate and neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson as an "extremist," while gaining a reputation for finding creative ways to label conservatives as "hate groups" in general. 

Another "trusted flagger" partner is the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) - which is headed by former Obama Admin aide Jonathan Greenblatt. Greenblatt previously directed an initiative at the George Soros-financed, far-left Aspen Institute.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL

While YouTube is a private subsidiary of Google (which is a subsidiary of Alphabet) and can therefore choose how they enforce their "bullying and harassment" policies, some have wondered if there's a legal case to be made for the growing number of conservatives who are now deprived of a source of income due to their divergent beliefs, secondly, will Google lose a sizable portion of conservative users in retaliation, and finally, what happens when ideological (and/or shareholder) winds change - for whatever reason - and it is liberal accounts that are shuttered next.

Comments

Chupacabra-322 serotonindumptruck Fri, 03/02/2018 - 15:45

Questioning?

 

Corsi was on Alex Jones’ show along with Zach this past week.  Believe Zach is Ex Military Intelligence who calls in from time to time.  Anyway, point  is.....both say Military Tribunals are being set up as well as Guantanamo for Gargantuan arrests of Hillary, Obama, Breanan, Clapper & others.  

 

Riveting interview covers the Parkland False Flag.

 

Alex Jones (3rd HOUR) Tuesday 2/27/18: Key Intel with Zach, Steve Pieczenik, Jerome Corsi

 

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CuEN5cMXCgo

 

 

JimmyJones Chupacabra-322 Fri, 03/02/2018 - 16:00

"As we work to hire rapidly and ramp up our policy enforcement teams throughout 2018, newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals," wrote a YouTube spokesman in an email. "We’re continuing to enforce our existing policies regarding harmful and dangerous content, they have not changed. We’ll reinstate any videos that were removed in error."

In other words they no long care about Copyright infringement they are now the "Thought Police", they don't give a rats behind about free speech only speech they agree with.  This is all in preparation for the 2018 mid term elections.

ISIS recruitment videos still up, White hate videos still up, total BS, Bitchute.com

don't worry the Right wing is the Nazi's, if they believe that they are mentally retarded.

Karl Marxist DeathtoRacists Fri, 03/02/2018 - 15:56

God bless guns ownership and God bless the NRA for fighting to keep Americans free from your kind of homo communist influence. Don't get me wrong. You have a right to your speech and I will protect that with all my might. However, you come after my guns because you're too stupid to understand freedom is not free, it is earned by whatever means against tyranny (in your case, your God the TV and all the babbling robots of strictly a one-sided narrative) -- in summary, you come to my door to take my guns? Bada bing, my friend. Law is on my side.

IH8OBAMA TahoeBilly2012 Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:49

All social media and Internet giants are evil. 

If your website is delisted or penalized by Google, no one will talk to you to tell you why. 

If your Facebook account is closed, no one will talk to you to tell you why. 

If your Paypal account is frozen or closed, no one will talk to you to tell you why. 

If your Twitter account is closed, no one will talk to you to tell you why.

If your Youtube channel is shut down, no one will talk to you to tell you why.

Etc., etc., etc.

And, of course, you are not permitted to challenge their decision.

 

Socratic Dog afronaut Fri, 03/02/2018 - 15:48

I think you mean "(((communists)))".

Looks to me like they're getting their ducks in line for the outbreak of war.  Can't have intelligent, well-informed opposition, so shut down the "informed" part of the equation.

I suspect it's pretty standard before going to war.

If (when) it starts, they'll come for the guns, too.  That may not be too smart, starting a civil war at the same time you're fighting Russia, China, Iran and Turkey.

My first line spells out who has to be taken out, should it eventuate.

Can't see this ending well.

blindfaith Franktastic Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:54

Perhaps there should be a full scale assault on any funds that hold Alp-hores-bet stock as being anti free speech, anti American, and against the First Amendment  which OUR MILITARY BOYS FIGHT FOR. Am I correct?

 

If you don't fight them with the power YOU have, then they win.

 

If the neoliberals can do it to gun manufactures and the NRA as well as the Second Amendment Foundation they we need to get off our asses and do the same.

SELL the damn stock.  Petition the ads...better yet click on them until their bill goes up and they get nothing in return.

LetThemEatRand bunkers Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

Thanks to tort reform ironically pushed by conservatives, class action lawsuits are all but dead for situations like this.   The individual reasons behind closing of various accounts would render the claims too distinct to be asserted as a class.  What it is going to take is some very well funded lawyered-up victim of Google's censorship to take the company on in a way that creates legal precedent against Google or at least that creates a road-map for future claims.   Or action by the government to break up the monopoly (don't hold your breath on that one).