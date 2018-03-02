"John Kelly Says He Was Aware Of Security Clearance Problems Last Year"

A day after Chief of Staff John Kelly joked that his job is a "punishment from God" during a speaking even in Washington, Kelly reiterated to a group of reporters on Friday that he first became aware of the West Wing's reliance on interim security clearances shortly after accepting the job. He also insisted that former Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned Tuesday evening, contradicting the White House's timeline, which said Porter left the following morning.
Kelly's timeline on Porter resignation as of today:— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) March 2, 2018
On Feb 6, Kelly got back from the Hill around 6pm. Heard of a second accusation of abuse. Talked to Porter. Porter resigned around 7:30pm that day.
(that evening White House put out statement defending Porter)
Though Kelly declined to provide an exact number of staffers who were working with interim clearances, he conceded that the total number was "more people than I was comfortable with." He told reporters he later approached the FBI with several questions about the process in the hope that it might get resolved.
As the Washington Examiner points out, Kelly's candor about the number of administration officials who spent months accessing classified information without permanent clearances comes days after more than 30 aides to the president were reportedly downgraded from top secret interim clearances to lower-level "secret" clearances. Among those who lost their high-level clearances was presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.
Kelly also insisted that his version of events jibes with an explanation offered by FBI Director Christopher Wray during routine Congressional testimony two weeks ago.
While Kelly said he had his "eyes opened" pertaining to the security clearance issues in September, he didn't explain why he opted to wait until February to issue his memo (aside from the assumption that he was only motivated to handle the problem once it became the focus of public scrutiny).
Kelly also reiterated his claim that former Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned on Tuesday, Feb. 6, shortly after news reports about allegations of domestic violence from two ex-wives, contradicting the White House’s previous account that Porter quit the following day.
Kelly said in a briefing for reporters on Friday that within six weeks of joining the White House last summer “it came to my notice that the kind of things I was used to in DOD in terms of the handling of classified material wasn’t up to the standards I had been used to.”
After surviving his political opponents' attempts to oust him during the wake of the Porter scandal, Kelly, a former marine general, has been working on yet another purge. yesterday, we highlighted a report that Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis (himself a former general) were scheming to push National Security Adviser HR McMaster out of the West Wing.
Kelly also declined to grant Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner a waiver that would've allowed him to view top-secret intelligence briefs, including President Trump's daily security briefing.
If Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump opt to leave the West Wing, something a Wall Street Journal editorial recently suggested would be the responsible move, Kelly will have pushed out all of his rivals in the West Wing - allowing him to consolidate his power, further cementing his position as the essential staffer in one of the most shambolic White Houses ever.
Comments
Why does it take so long to get a clearance? Are they being slowalked? The election was sixteen months ago.
I work in this arena and someone with no clearance, needing a TS clearance, can take up to 18 months or more to obtain. Usually they get an Interim TS before a final is issued. It is a shortage of people, shortage of funds, and a huge amount of people needing one.
In reply to Why does it take so long to… by viator
John "I was aware of this a while ago" Kelly.
In reply to I work in this arena and… by GunnyG
Slow walked is a understatement. We still have no ambassador to Germany. So we have a shortage of money and people to move the process along faster but we got 160 billion to blow things up.
In reply to John "I was aware of this a… by Killtruck
they are all over Gen Kelly. he is public enemy number 1. Kushner is not going anywhere, trump might leave, but not kushner ... that is my bet. kushner is a key reason, trump got the job (to appoint kushner in charge of the world basically) ... and by that i do not mean from "voters", but by rainmakers.
if there is anyone who could survive this situation might be Gen Kelly, but if I had to put money he (or trump for that matter) are departing the Whyte house before Kushner (it is just about people he is reporting too, and where he gets his marching orders; he is much more on the inside than mr. trumpi who knows quite a bit as well).
my guess is that we are going to hear quite a bit of stories about Gen Kelly ... you know the kind of we heard last week of his deputy abusing his two former wifes/girlfriends which catapulted him out of whyte house in a New york minute. That was the warm up phase.
My guess is that ((they)) are pushing the whole world down the drain and Gen Kelly seems to be the last standing barrier there (they already got rid of all the outsiders who got their jobs because they worked in the campaign); this security thing is just smt but the background is basically if there is going to be a world war.
Will find out soon ... i hope to be proven wrong.
In reply to Slow walked is a… by JimmyJones
Kushner will not be a factor in the White House in 90 days.
In reply to they are all over Gen Kelly… by Pandelis
Been this way for years. Back to Bushy I. Totally stupid if you ask me why they don't increase resources for it. I waited for almost two years for a clearance. Basically I would go into work at a gov contractor job and surf the web because I couldn't do anything else. I got sick of waiting for it. I got another job when my clearance finally came through.
In reply to I work in this arena and… by GunnyG
Yep, been fucked up since 9/11 when the Gruberment decided that everyone even thinking of getting on a base or a Gruberment building needed a TS. I've heard through the grapevine that they're going back to what worked in the past, OPM is out of the mix.
In reply to Been this way for years… by I am Groot
The dumbshit down voters apparently have no idea how the government operates.
In reply to Yep, been fucked up since 9… by GunnyG
FBI is oh so busy cooking the books so to speak that something like a clearance is just not important nor is it something they want to see given out to those not part of the in-crowd.
In reply to Been this way for years… by I am Groot
Took me less than 6 months.... back in 2008. Brief excursion from my own employment to go to E.B.
In reply to I work in this arena and… by GunnyG
Trump is a Security Risk Himself
Crazed mental explosions,
tweet-blurts of a moral imbecile,
gloating over the misfortune of others,
knows neither shame nor gratitude,
possessing the education of a nine-year old.
In reply to Why does it take so long to… by viator
We should note that it's been reported that Hillary still has her top secret clearance after posting top secret material on a non-secure server. So this is really just a one sided attempt by those behind the scenes to play fuck-fuck with trump. It's also been reported that Hillary and Obama are still being briefed by deep state operatives within the executive branch. Wouldn't that be a kick in the balls if true? What the fuck does someone have to do to get indicted by this DOJ?
In reply to Why does it take so long to… by viator
McMaster's apparently controls the list and many of Obama's "team" still get daily updates. Some one ought to tell Trump so McMaster can exit soon.
In reply to We should note that it's… by chubbar
They have to be a normal person on the outside who does not have dirt on sessions - only then, they will be indicted.
In reply to We should note that it's… by chubbar
Because they look at EVERYTHING! If you even sneezed incorrectly when you were twelve they will deny it.
In reply to Why does it take so long to… by viator
"John Kelly Says He Was Aware Of Security Clearance Problems Last Year"
... was he aware that Trumps nomination for Nobel Peace prize this year was forged,
... as was last years.
"The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects winners of the peace prize, has said that someone using a stolen identity has nominated Donald Trump for the award.
The Norwegian news agency NTB quoted committee secretary Olav Njolstad as saying it appears the same person was responsible for forging nominations in 2017, as well."
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/mar/01/trump-nobel-peace-prize-f…
Obama won that prize for doing NOTHING, why would anyone respect it now?
In reply to But was he aware that Trumps… by curbjob
I dunno .. there's no understanding this moron.
In reply to Obama won that prize for… by JimmyJones
don't be so hard on yourself
In reply to I dunno .. there's no… by curbjob
Still defending at this juncture = moron personified
thanks for playing
In reply to don't be so hard on yourself by dexter_morgan
Now they know how Soetoro got his Pieces prize. At the time their confusion was obvious.
In reply to But was he aware that Trumps… by curbjob
With our Federal Gov doing nothing to Hillary and the gang, security clearance is not even good for shit paper....it's a joke now. What a bunch of fuckups running this Gov.
Hillary should be in jail by now...
Other people fucked up a fraction of her misdeed are in jail right now...
Life is just not fair man.... but it's our system!
In reply to With our Federal Gov doing… by ZENDOG
It's starting to look like Walmart on a Sat afternoon with one register open.
In reply to With our Federal Gov doing… by ZENDOG
Who wants to be a party to all the lies? Thats what a security clearance is really about. It sure aint about integrity or anything like that.
Top Secret Clearance:
They asked you questions when you were in 5th grade....
Who the fuck can remember back then... and how authentic is the answers...
And then they call people to verify your answers...
Actually, they only go back 7 years or to age 16 if you are 23 or under.
In reply to Top Secret Clearance:… by JibjeResearch
yep. I wonder what clearance you need for the Alien stuff?
In reply to Actually, they only go back… by GunnyG
That would be a "Super-Dooper TS."
In reply to yep. I wonder what clearance… by JimmyJones
Q level.
In reply to yep. I wonder what clearance… by JimmyJones
7 years is for secret level...
And, after the initial one ...
In reply to Actually, they only go back… by GunnyG
In some cases they even stop by your local watering hole and ask around.... ;)
In reply to Top Secret Clearance:… by JibjeResearch
A few tweets ought fix things.
Last year was a great year, that time before the ZH Comments downgrade brainfart.
The only thing worse than Jared actually being cleared for top secret intel, is the fact he's Trump's most senior adviser. looking for Jared accomplishments on the net, one will find "being born" was his claim to fame.. obama has more accomplishments (well being black is his #1 but still)
A Trump Whitehouse can only get better without the jewboi-wonder..
"Top Secret" clearance is actually kind of a fucking joke. It's pretty low on the totem pole of clearance levels...
In reply to The only thing worse than… by Theta_Burn
Question like..
1. Do you hate the Government?
2. Have you committed any crime against the government?
lol ahahaha who the fuck would answer "yes" lolz...
In reply to … by Duc888
Down: on Obama accomplishing anything... he flipped off America, he isn't even a good blackman
Up: on no jewboi in WH
In reply to The only thing worse than… by Theta_Burn
Hey ! don't knock Jared from Subway. Coming out of a vagina is a huge accomplishment for any Millennial. I'm pulling for the little creepy bastard and his generation of Tide Pod eaters. Full disclosure, I've been drinking gin and tonic since 10:30 AM and my judgement may be slightly compromised on this.
Yeah, we are sooooo f-ed............
In reply to The only thing worse than… by Theta_Burn
Someone we don't know or don't care about is no longer there.
Did I miss anything?
Why didn't they just fast-track the clearances like Dems did with Imran Awan, the Pakistani IT guy for a few dozen Democrats?
That begs a lot of questions indeed.
In reply to Why didn't they just fast… by navy62802
I think a lot of them were probably deputized too. With the little plastic badge and gun set from Walmart.
In reply to Why didn't they just fast… by navy62802
Im guessing everyone involved in 9/11 had a clearance too. So ya welcome to the party.
Listened to Putin's speech yesterday. You could see the statesman and class watching him and the speech. He truly cares about his home country. He gets things done and he has worked this miracle in a twenty year span.
What do we get.....POS Kelly,,, Mad Dog,,, Prince Jared and Princess Ivanka along with Emperor Trump.
All of them together don't have as much class as what is in Putin's little finger.
Lucky us....
Edit: I understand the down votes and accept them graciously. The problem is that it's been so long since Americans have seen a class act they can't recognize one when it pops out at them. It's been 56 years since America had class leaders. Following addled leadership will not end well.
He knew all along what a steamer Mcmaster was....
Kelly is cleaning house because in his mind that will make him King of the Mountain. Trouble is he is a weasel and just may be caught.
In reply to … by Duc888
It can take a long time to get security clearance. In the seventies, as a kid I was a UK army signals officer and needed to be "positively vetted." They interviewed....people who had gone to kindergarten with me....girlfriends I had as a teenager in Australia...other people told me years later they had been interviewed for an hour by some retired colonel type who wanted to know everything about me. It must have cost a fortune...of course, in UK they never tell you if they find anything bad, you'd just never get to see certain stuff.
Having a security clearance is kinda just like being a made man in the mafia. Its a pact to help hide the truth.