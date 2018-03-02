John Kelly Says He Was Aware Of Security Clearance Problems Last Year

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:01

A day after Chief of Staff John Kelly joked that his job is a "punishment from God" during a speaking even in Washington, Kelly reiterated to a group of reporters on Friday that he first became aware of the West Wing's reliance on interim security clearances shortly after accepting the job. He also insisted that former Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned Tuesday evening, contradicting the White House's timeline, which said Porter left the following morning.

Though Kelly declined to provide an exact number of staffers who were working with interim clearances, he conceded that the total number was "more people than I was comfortable with." He told reporters he later approached the FBI with several questions about the process in the hope that it might get resolved.

Kelly

As the Washington Examiner points out, Kelly's candor about the number of administration officials who spent months accessing classified information without permanent clearances comes days after more than 30 aides to the president were reportedly downgraded from top secret interim clearances to lower-level "secret" clearances. Among those who lost their high-level clearances was presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Kelly also insisted that his version of events jibes with an explanation offered by FBI Director Christopher Wray during routine Congressional testimony two weeks ago.

While Kelly said he had his "eyes opened" pertaining to the security clearance issues in September, he didn't explain why he opted to wait until February to issue his memo (aside from the assumption that he was only motivated to handle the problem once it became the focus of public scrutiny).

Kelly also reiterated his claim that former Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned on Tuesday, Feb. 6, shortly after news reports about allegations of domestic violence from two ex-wives, contradicting the White House’s previous account that Porter quit the following day.

Kelly said in a briefing for reporters on Friday that within six weeks of joining the White House last summer “it came to my notice that the kind of things I was used to in DOD in terms of the handling of classified material wasn’t up to the standards I had been used to.”

After surviving his political opponents' attempts to oust him during the wake of the Porter scandal, Kelly, a former marine general, has been working on yet another purge. yesterday, we highlighted a report that Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis (himself a former general) were scheming to push National Security Adviser HR McMaster out of the West Wing.

Kelly also declined to grant Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner a waiver that would've allowed him to view top-secret intelligence briefs, including President Trump's daily security briefing.

If Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump opt to leave the West Wing, something a Wall Street Journal editorial recently suggested would be the responsible move, Kelly will have pushed out all of his rivals in the West Wing - allowing him to consolidate his power, further cementing his position as the essential staffer in one of the most shambolic White Houses ever.

Pandelis JimmyJones Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

they are all over Gen Kelly.  he is public enemy number 1.  Kushner is not going anywhere, trump might leave, but not kushner ... that is my bet.  kushner is a key reason, trump got the job (to appoint kushner in charge of the world basically) ... and by that i do not mean from "voters", but by rainmakers.

 

if there is anyone who could survive this situation might be Gen Kelly, but if I had to put money he (or trump for that matter) are departing the Whyte house before Kushner (it is just about people he is reporting too, and where he gets his marching orders; he is much more on the inside than mr. trumpi who knows quite a bit as well).

 

my guess is that we are going to hear quite a bit of stories about Gen Kelly ... you know the kind of we heard last week of his deputy abusing his two former wifes/girlfriends which catapulted him out of whyte house in a New york minute.  That was the warm up phase.

 

My guess is that ((they)) are pushing the whole world down the drain and Gen Kelly seems to be the last standing barrier there (they already got rid of all the outsiders who got their jobs because they worked in the campaign); this security thing is just smt but the background is basically if there is going to be a world war.

 

Will find out soon ... i hope to be proven wrong.

I am Groot GunnyG Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

Been this way for years. Back to Bushy I. Totally stupid if you ask me why they don't increase resources for it. I waited for almost two years for a clearance. Basically I would go into work at a gov contractor job and surf the web because I couldn't do anything else. I got sick of waiting for it. I got another job when my clearance finally came through.

chubbar viator Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

We should note that it's been reported that Hillary still has her top secret clearance after posting top secret material on a non-secure server. So this is really just a one sided attempt by those behind the scenes to play fuck-fuck with trump. It's also been reported that Hillary and Obama are still being briefed by deep state operatives within the executive branch. Wouldn't that be a kick in the balls if true? What the fuck does someone have to do to get indicted by this DOJ?

curbjob Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

"John Kelly Says He Was Aware Of Security Clearance Problems Last Year"

... was he aware that Trumps nomination for Nobel Peace prize this year was forged,

... as was last years.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects winners of the peace prize, has said that someone using a stolen identity has nominated Donald Trump for the award.

The Norwegian news agency NTB quoted committee secretary Olav Njolstad as saying it appears the same person was responsible for forging nominations in 2017, as well."

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/mar/01/trump-nobel-peace-prize-f…

ZENDOG Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

With our Federal Gov doing nothing to Hillary and the gang, security clearance is not even good for shit paper....it's a joke now. What a bunch of fuckups running this Gov.

VWAndy Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

  Who wants to be a party to all the lies? Thats what a security clearance is really about. It sure aint about integrity or anything like that.

JibjeResearch Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:11 Permalink

Top Secret Clearance:

They asked you questions when you were in 5th grade....

Who the fuck can remember back then... and how authentic is the answers...

And then they call people to verify your answers...

 

Theta_Burn Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

The only thing worse than Jared actually being cleared for top secret intel, is the fact he's Trump's most senior adviser. looking for Jared accomplishments on the net, one will find "being born" was his claim to fame.. obama has more accomplishments (well being black is his #1 but still)

A Trump Whitehouse can only get better without the jewboi-wonder..

 

I am Groot Theta_Burn Fri, 03/02/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

Hey ! don't knock Jared from Subway. Coming out of a vagina is a huge accomplishment for any Millennial. I'm pulling for the little creepy bastard and his generation of Tide Pod eaters. Full disclosure, I've been drinking gin and tonic since 10:30 AM and my judgement may be slightly compromised on this.

 

Yeah, we are sooooo f-ed............

rejected Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

Listened to Putin's speech yesterday. You could see the statesman and class watching him and the speech. He truly cares about his home country. He gets things done and he has worked this miracle in a twenty year span.

What do we get.....POS Kelly,,, Mad Dog,,, Prince Jared and Princess Ivanka along with Emperor Trump.

All of them together don't have as much class as what is in Putin's little finger.

Lucky us....

Edit: I understand the down votes and accept them graciously. The problem is that it's been so long since Americans have seen a class act they can't recognize one when it pops out at them. It's been 56 years since America had class leaders. Following addled leadership will not end well.

foxenburg Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:37 Permalink

It can take a long time to get security clearance. In the seventies, as a kid I was a UK army signals officer and needed to be "positively vetted." They interviewed....people who had gone to kindergarten with me....girlfriends I had as a teenager in Australia...other people told me years later they had been interviewed for an hour by some retired colonel type who wanted to know everything about me. It must have cost a fortune...of course, in UK they never tell you if they find anything bad, you'd just never get to see certain stuff.