Putin's Ultimatum Is The Next Stage Of The War

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Union address may be the most important speech since his address to the U.N. in September 2015 on the eve of Russia’s intervening in the War on Syria.
Putin’s sober analysis and admission of demographic constraints on the Russian economy’s growth was welcome. It highlights the real challenges for Russia over the next fifteen years. The shift for those of us analyzing the Russian economy is to look at it purely in terms of per capita growth, not absolute growth.
But, that admission of Putin’s highlights the backdrop of his publicly outing Russia’s new and formidable weapons technology.
That he did this during the height of his re-election campaign should bring a smile to the cynic’s face. Well played, sir.
Now, about those new weapons. I defer to Alex Mercouris at The Duran for the only in-depth look at these new weapons. The Saker, who is absolutely one of the best analysts of Russia’s military capabilities, considers these new weapons, “Game, set, match for The Empire.”
No More Parallel Aggression
Putin has played the game very well over the past few years. Employing the strategy of ‘parallel aggression’ when responding to a U.S. escalation, he’s kept a lid on hostilities in Syria and Ukraine, while grinding out small victories, playing for time.
The announcement of these new weapons, however, change that game plan. Putin is now going on the attack.
Here are some early thoughts on this implies:
-
Announcing these weapons begs the question, “What is Putin not telling us about?” That should scare many in the Pentagon and civilians who believe the U.S.’s response should be to escalate.
-
Arming Ukraine with more heavy weapons to take back the Donbass will be countered because there is no reason not to.
-
Now we know (versus suspect) why the U.S. Deep State has been so adamant about pushing an anti-Russian narrative now. The window has closed on any potential regime change in Russia.
-
U.S. forward deployments in Afghanistan and Syria and backing proxy armies such as ISIS and the Kurds is part of a subversion strategy to soften the underbelly of Russia forcing them to fight expensive, conventional warfare while extending U.S. logistical supply lines, its core competency in warfare.
These new weapons represent a state change in weapons technology but, at the same time, are cheap deterrents to further escalation. They fit within Russia’s budget, again limited by demographic and, as I pointed out in a recent article, domestic realities.
The Narrative Quagmire
And it’s why point #4 above is the most important. We’re not winning in technology. So, all we can do it employ meat-grinder policies and force Russia and her allies to spend money countering the money we spend.
It’s a game that hollows everyone out. And it’s easier for Putin to sell the defensive nature of his position to Russians than it is to sell our backing Al-Qaeda and ISIS to defeat them. Because that reality has broken through the barrier to it.
Trump’s fighting the RussiaGate narrative domestically dovetails with exposing our duplicity in Syria. The important point of the Urainium One scandal is not that Hillary Clinton the gutting of our uranium reserves. No, the important point is that the the very people screaming out Russia today were cutting deals with them yesterday.
Even the dumbest American sees the hypocrisy in that.
Putin coming forward now with this announcement puts a halt to the political games being played in the media and at the U.N. to hang onto a failing narrative of Russian and Syrian malfeasance in the war.
You can only scream about the chemical weapons wolf so many times before no one believes it any more.
Don’t Get M.A.D.
The U.S. knew about all of these systems. If we didn’t then what are we truly spending all this money on spycraft for. We also know first-hand how good Russian electronic warfare (EW) is, c.f. the airstrike on Al-Shairat last April where less than 40% of those Tomahawks hit their intended targets.
The Saker has made the point many times that Russia’s armed forces, up to this point, are designed around rapid response within 1000 kilometers of Russia’s borders. It is not designed around global force projection.
These new weapons fundamentally change that stance. And much of the current geopolitical knife-fighting will come to a rapid close because of it.
Russian diplomacy has stymied U.S. attempts to game the geopolitical landscape for the past four and a half years (since Putin beat Obama over the false flag chemical weapons attack in 2013). Now he’s given everyone another thing to consider, Russia’s Big Stick.
And I invoke Teddy Roosevelt here on purpose. Putin’s foreign policy has morphed into that. This is his ‘walk softly and carry a big stick’ moment. He’s been building to this point for fourteen years, since Bush the Lesser pulled the U.S. out of the ABM Treaty.
Now it’s here and we have no reasonable response. The Defense Department’s statement was laughable. All we can do it try and put inferior weapons closer to Russia’s borders to approximate M.A.D., a situation I feel we haven’t been at for quite a while now.
Putin just red-pilled the world on this subject.
The current hot-spots will begin resolving themselves over the next year.
Escalation by the U.S. in Ukraine is simply a way to empower Putin’s hardline critics on the eve of an election. The cries of “Putin is a traitor” or “Putin is a Zionist shill” have been growing louder in the fringes of the Russian-centric commentariat.
He just ended them by changing the rules of engagement completely. If Putin was truly that guy, a weak-handed fool secretly working for Zionists, then he would have left Russia defenseless and would not have announced on the eve of his re-election after playing ‘possum for months the hammers Russia needs to secure her future.
In the broader sense, Putin has now put all of his allies under the same nuclear umbrella. And it should give everyone running their mouth about going to war, from Hezbollah to Israel, from Turkey to Iran pause.
Syria is now a game of attrition which Damascus and Moscow will win.
With Trump’s massive win at CPAC and the mid-term elections on the horizon, expect a major summit between Trump and Putin this year. Trump cannot hide behind the Democrats’ lunacy in the face of what Putin just announced.
They have to talk formally about how to pull the world back from what appears to be the brink of war.
* * *
Comments
They will NOT try to appease Putin. Ever.
The Next BIG False Flag WILL KICK START the war.
Courtesy of the Usual Suspects.
The most laughable moment was the Pentagon spokesperson's response "blahblahblah, we are prepared to fully defend the US..." So you are prepared to defend against hypersonic nuclear weapons? How? Move to New Zealand??? "Yeah, but MERICA!" So dumb.
Of particular interest was Putin's answer to the scenario that if Russia were struck with even a small tactical nuke... it would consider it as a full nuclear strike and respond accordingly. Russians don't play poker, they play chess... he's practically daring US/NATO to call his bluff.
In reply to KABOOM by stizazz
Don't worry about the secret hypersonic nuks that have never been seen. Russia and Iran have the secret Ray Cannon. It can knock entire squadrons of jet out of the sky and it was used to fry all the electronics on the USS Donald Cook. The ship was then towed to port and all the sailors ran off the boat and refused to get back on.
By now Russia has enlarged this Ray Cannon so that it can fry all the electronics in the largest city with one shot. Russia has announced that the US now has 20 military bases in Syria. This is Putin's plan to make the US think they are gaining/taking ground and winning. Same for Iraq and Libya. Russia allowed the US to destroy their allies to fake them into thinking they ruined those countries and their societies. It was really a huge loss for the US and a win for the enemy(well, Saddam and Gaddafi might disagree).
In reply to The most laughable moment… by the phantom
The US really has no choice but to back off and hang some traitors who got it into this mess.
Just from a normie perspective, to think the Pentagon can take on Russia and China simultaneously while they're firing hypersonic weapons the US can't even build is fucking insane.
In reply to Don't worry about the secret… by Blankone
Putin will win again in 2020
http://www.risktopia.com/2017/12/the-2020-election-wont-go-way-you-thin…
In reply to The US really has no choice… by Gaius Frakkin'…
If Trump is genuinely outside the establishment "swamp", then a meeting with Putin's results will tell. It will be hard to hide "swamp" motives.
But, alas, with Trump's recent actions as "Commander in Shabbat", it's hard to hold out any hope of true recompense with the East.
In reply to Putin will win again in 2020… by markmotive
If n buts are but the order of the day.... in talmudic Toms' tell tale tall tales for big n dumb dupes of the occidental type!
Clearly rattled by the steady attrition to the credibility of the "Poutine is our Leader" laugh track which accompanies nearly every second commentary here,
our man Tom has broke glass and passed gas... of the smokiest kind... with a new 'improved' formula ...
thereby attempting... but failing, to allay flagging enthusiasm for the latest 'DEAR LEADER' to be set upon a throne around which throngs -advisors- of the Lubavitcher kind!
No, Mr. P is not a weak handed fool secretly... blab blab bla... he is, exactly like his counterpart puppet Supreme P in DC... a guy who made a bargain with the devil, for as to get into power... and now takes his showers... and every thing else... in the company of the usurious 'debt collectors' who - by buying up 'leaders' wholesale... manage to 'retail' to the gomers
endless fantasies of 'super hero' dudes who.... Make America Great Agin... Make Russia Great Again... Make China.... well you get the idea....
all the while making hay and advancing the day... when all competing powers have been collapsed... and the weirdos with the scraggly beards and notoriously out of date apparel get to rule the roost over a cowering and compliant world of goyish slaves who... rooted for their own destruction cause...
it just seemed like the right thing to do... at the time.
Its Saturday...(here in the muddled east)... let's warm up for S(h)illy Sunday by gettin a gaggle of talmudic trolls on board to whip up the gomers for another day of fake popularity polls and assorted tricks designed to disguise the ongoing DEMOLITION of the russo-talmudic psyop!
In reply to If Trump is truly outside… by J S Bach
One would think that with a $Trillion annual budget, let alone the "missing" $15 Trillion at DOD that the US would have a massive technological weapons superiority over Russia and China. But one would be wrong. I'm sure that the US also has a few surprises up its sleeve as well but nothing on this scale. Why? The swamp of course. Ultimately the MIC is all about milking the system for its own gain. These people in The Deep State and their Political/MSM prostitute enablers don't actually give a shit about America or the American people, which has resulted in massive corruption and fraud at the expense of real (expensive) technological advances.
Which, in summary, is why we are where we are....
In reply to If n buts are but the order… by BobEore
If all that money was spent on weapons research the US surely would have a massive advantage. But in a bureaucracy the size of the DoD that is next to impossible, The larger the trough, the more piggies will come to feed from it
In reply to One would think that with a … by philipat
"Russians don't play poker..."
actually, they do.
http://www.onlinepoker.net/Card-Games/Russian-Poker.php
In reply to The most laughable moment… by the phantom
Define "they". https://youtu.be/iF7RPdzyzbg
In reply to KABOOM by stizazz
Is it really necessary to link to the same stupid website every single ZH article?
In reply to KABOOM by stizazz
When all you've got is a hammer......................
In reply to Is it really necessary to… by awake283
It has to be a bot- his posts are 1st or thereabouts on every article - no point even replying, because he is not here to see. Eventually it becomes like that stain on the ceiling - always there, but never noticed, until you think about repainting.
In reply to Is it really necessary to… by awake283
The fact that multiple countries are ramping up the belligerent rhetoric speaks volumes.
Russia has little choice.
Over 20 years of NATO and U.S. aggression in the Middle East and Europe, including the U.S. engineered coup in Ukraine (little different than Russia allying with Mexico to overthrow Texas).
The U.S. and Europe are pitiful; taken over by warmongering M.I.C.'s and Socialists - but "Russia" is the threat? *COUGH*
In reply to The fact that multiple… by holdbuysell
The message is clear; the West has not been listening…
. 'You will Listen to Russia Now' ...
In reply to Russia has little choice… by ebworthen
Well said sir! Will they? Sincerely hope so. Yet the "runaway train" that is the MIC and deep state, are so cozy in their superiority of numbers, that they will probably continue their war plans. War at any cost..it's what they live and breathe..the monsters.
In reply to … by Manthong
Absolutely. With the singular exception of NUCLEAR WAR.
NUCLEAR WAR must be avoided at all cost. RES IPSA LOQUITOR
In reply to Well said sir! Will they?… by zoghead
https://youtu.be/iF7RPdzyzbg
In reply to Russia has little choice… by ebworthen
Two obsequious germs the horse whisperer leaders of both Israel and Saudi Arabia are in Washington this month Id say Putins revolve is about to be tested.
Alex Jones "Mao took the guns, Stalin took the guns, Hitler took the guns, Trump took the guns!"
Somewhere in the multiverse.
Just to see the snowflakes and all other assorted fools faces.
When not just their bullshit narratives are blown out of the water.
But knowing that all the silly stupid stuff is gone forever.
forever is a long time... but sweet thought (;
In reply to Just to see the snowflakes… by wisehiney
CNN was looking through Russian dumpsters last week Im afraid there is no coming back from terminal stupid
In reply to Just to see the snowflakes… by wisehiney
From reports last month, seems that the psychopaths attempted to turn Syria into a hot war. Depending on who you read, anywhere from several dozens (Official Kremlin statement released yesterday) to 200+ Russians were killed intentionally by US airstrikes--at exactly the same time that the Israelis launched a massive aerial offensive against Syrian.
The Israelis were defeated by beefed up Syrian air defenses (and perhaps some Russian intervention), but the Russians took the 200+ murdered on the chin.
Now, think about the kind of leader Putin is, to weather what must have been a massive domestic storm, coming into an election, given that the Russians have had the ability to liquidate all US forces in the region and there not being a damn thing CENTCOM could have done about it. Retaliation would have plunged the world into a third world war, that the US leadership has clearly decided to start, and one that it appears Russia could easily win--but at the cost of millions of lives.
https://youtu.be/iF7RPdzyzbg
In reply to From reports last month,… by Dank fur Kopf
Russia claims the 200 Russian ‘casualties’ is complete FUCKING bullshit !
And I for one - believe them !!!
In reply to From reports last month,… by Dank fur Kopf
Nuclear war will create more problems than it would solve.
Besides, aliens would never allow it to happen.
Were just a reality tv show to aliens.
In reply to Nuclear war will create more… by ClickNLook
Maybe ET Aliens won't allow a nuke war, but the (((Z))) aliens sure are pushing for it.
In reply to Nuclear war will create more… by ClickNLook
I'm going to have to read this article at least a 1/2 dozen times before I comment.
Too much to digest. I like it.
Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans are playing right into his hands. Putin rightly sees the ongoing coup as a massively destabilizing and weakening event in the United States.
How does one 'walk softly' ?
Observe a cat. Report back.
In reply to How does one 'walk softly' ? by saldulilem
Ask the sailors on the USS Donald Cooke about Russia's ECM's.
Cooked Electronics eh ..
In reply to … by Duc888
I'm not going to fight the Russians. End of story.
Ill probably join them nothing in the West inspires me to much more than nausea or heartburn these days.At least Russia wants to save itself and its civilisation.
In reply to I'm not going to fight the… by Manipuflation
this is really entertaining.....
Make sure to tip your waiter ..
In reply to this is really entertaining… by Mr.Sono
NOTICE HOW ZERO HEDGE NEVER HAS A NEGATIVE ARTICLE ON RUSSIA OR PUTIN?
QEpp, please use your inside voice.
In reply to NOTICE HOW ZERO HEDGE NEVER… by QEpp
Plenty to say negatively I would guess, but in geo-political sense there is only one aggressor. And that is not Russia.
Have a look at this pic, says it all:
https://thejubilee.files.wordpress.com/2014/08/war_whatisthecause_3.jpg
In reply to NOTICE HOW ZERO HEDGE NEVER… by QEpp
This news from Putin might have some of those countries in or wanting to join NATO very quickly backpedalling when they realise they are joined to what is now the weakest link!
In reply to … by Troy Ounce
That's because they are the only ones trying to avoid WWIII.
In reply to NOTICE HOW ZERO HEDGE NEVER… by QEpp
Wow, you're right - this could result in people in the US getting a biased, one-sided viewpoint. <s>
In reply to NOTICE HOW ZERO HEDGE NEVER… by QEpp
Why is it that CNN never has a positive one? You want Putin trashed turn on your teevee.
In reply to NOTICE HOW ZERO HEDGE NEVER… by QEpp
NOTICE HOW CNN/MSNBC/etc NEVER HAVE A POSITIVE ARTICLE ON RUSSIA/PUTIN/TRUMP?
In reply to NOTICE HOW ZERO HEDGE NEVER… by QEpp