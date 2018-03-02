Smashing The Myth Of America's "Stingy" Welfare State

Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,
According to the usual news sources, Donald Trump's new budget proposal "envisions steep cuts to America’s social safety net" and will "gut social programs." Most of the cuts were proposed to pave the way for more Pentagon spending.
In truth, Trump's proposal doesn't matter, and Congress will set to work piling on more deficit spending for both social programs and for the Pentagon.
But, the debate of "gutting" social programs will no doubt be used to perpetuate, yet again, the myth that the United States is ruled by libertarian social Darwinists who ensure that no more than a few pennies are spent via social programs for the poor.
Now setting aside the question of whether or not social programs are the best way to address poverty, the fact is that the United States spending on social programs is on a par with Australia and Switzerland, and can hardly be described as "laissez-faire."
Moreover, government spending on healthcare per capita in the United States is the fourth largest in the world.
Governments in the United States pour money into social-benefits programs at rates typical to a Western welfare state. We can debate whether or not the way this is done is sub-optimal or not, but the fact remains, that if we're going to talk about social programs, the amount of spending in the US is not low in a global context.
According to the 2016 social expenditure database at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), public social spending as a percentage of GDP in the US was 19.4 percent:
While it is true the US is hardly the highest on this list, its social spending is higher than that of Canada, Australia, Ireland, and Iceland, all of which we are often told are far more "generous" countries in terms of their welfare states. Indeed, if the typical American leftist were asked if the US should spend as much as Canada or Australia on social benefits, the response is very likely to be an emphatic "yes."
And yet, the US outpaces all of these, and has spending levels comparable to that of Switzerland. Indeed, the difference between Switzerland and the US in this measure is four-tenths of one percent. The OECD average is 21.4 percent, a matter of 2.1 percentage points difference from the US.
When we turn to the matter of healthcare, we find that the US is a world leader in terms of governmental healthcare spending.
According to the World Health Organization, only Luxembourg, Norway, and the Netherlands spend more government money on healthcare per capita.
In the US, the sum is $4,153 per capita, and in Norway it is $5,154. In the United Kingdom, the total is $2,716.
This presents a problem for advocates for more government control of the healthcare system, of course. Often, their line of argument is that Americans are too "stingy" with social health benefits. When confronted with the fact that government spending is quite high, however, they switch tactics, and then declare that if the US adopted a more government-regimented system, then spending would actually be lower. This was a tactic employed by Bernie Sanders.
This latter claim may or may not be so, but the one thing we do know is that the US already spends more taxpayer money on healthcare than most everyone else. So, it seems hard to fathom that the "problem" — whatever that may be — is a product of too little government spending on health care.
If advocates for reform want to argue over how the money is spent, let them do so, but the debate should hardly include any proposals to increase government spending.
In the US, government spending on healthcare as a percentage of total government spending, is one of the highest among wealthy nations. Although, by this measure the US is equal with Japan and the Netherlands.
I am not a defender of the US government's gargantuan military budget, but even considering that huge expense, government healthcare spending still takes up an unusually large amount of government spending in the US.
There is no shortage of articles in publications like Slate and The Nation stating that "the American social safety net does not exist" and that the US has a "stingy social safety net."
Now, if by "stingy" one means, "poorly administered," "ineffective," or "counterproductive," then one would be on to something. But if by "stingy," one means "underfunded," well, there's little evidence of that.
Even many advocates for a reduced federal budget are likely willing to consider ideas that would spend taxpayer dollars more effectively. After all, if it's a given that one is going to pay a large federal tax bill, one usually would rather see that money go to something like housing for a single mother and her children who are living in a car.
But are federal dollars actually doing this well?
Critics of American "stinginess" are themselves quick to point out that all that American spending on social benefits isn't pushing down poverty rates as in other countries. Even if one believes that governments are generally poor at accomplishing the goals they set out to accomplish, it seems that in this regard, the US government is especially bad.
A Modest Proposal — Dismember America's Huge Welfare State
There may be many reasons for this. But it is also worth noting that among the Western welfare states, the United States is by far the largest with 320 million people. The next largest country isn't even half that size, and is Japan with 125 million people. And, of course, Japan's geography, culture, are demographics are completely different from that of the US. Once we get to governments of the size and physical scope of the US government, we're looking at something on a scale that can't possibly be considered "responsive" or "accountable" by any measure. It becomes nearly impossible to make changes in such an enormous apparatus which itself cannot possibly take into account the vast number of different populations and conditions that exist across a place as huge as the United States.
One immediate solution is to decentralize the welfare state immediately, and take it out of the hands of the federal government. But that by itself isn't a magic bullet, since we know that in California, which has its own supplemental welfare state on top of the federal one, poverty is higher than in any other state.
Nevertheless, if we're going to hear constantly about what successes the Scandinavian welfare states are, for example, we might use this as an excuse to create welfare states on a more Scandinavian scale. Given that the largest Scandinavian nation-state (Sweden) has 10.1 million people, this means breaking up the American welfare state into at least 30 totally independent smaller pieces and going from there. These programs would then be under the control of local residents — as they are in, say, Denmark — and not something controlled by distant, untouchable Washington bureaucrats and politicians. An even better size for each piece would be something on the scale of Norway, which has five million people, and is thus the size of Minnesota or Colorado. At the very least, no government larger than a US state ought to be in the business of social benefits.
When it comes to government, bigger has never been better.
Welfare in America goes beyond its borders.
sounds like
Big Pharma,
the Insurance Companies,
Hospitals,
and Medical "professionals"
having been robbing us blind.....
and why wouldn't they?
we are a captive market
in an oligopoly where they can charge whatever the want
for as much profit as the want
and no one in government has any plans of changing that fundamental structure
#maga
While we are being robbed blind it is not the "professionals" and the hospitals that are doing it.
If you negotiate directly with a provider getting 75% off is pretty easy. El Camino Hospitals offer 75% off their master charge list just for asking and paying cash. You can get closer to 90% if you work at it.
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/14/how-to-save-enormously-on-health-care-related-costs/
It actually largely is the professionals. 90% of all healthcare costs are physician salaries. US physicians are most overpaid, arrogant, self-righteous class of unionized (via the AMA) workers on the entire planet.
Cut physician salaries down to a reasonable level (in Germany, for instance, doctors are de jure, not just de facto, unionized and earn about 50K Euros per year - "what? no yachts? no vacations homes here and there? no long list of investment properties? but I save lives! I'm God!" - no, you're not, you're a technician like hundreds of millions of other technicians who don't have mansions, yachts and investment properties - and, oh yeah, a bus driver "saves more lives" every day than a physician).
There is absolutely no way to bring healthcare costs down without stopping physicians from bleeding us dry.
Doctors, through their monopolistic union (the AMA), pretend it's "tort" costs, or "insurance companies". But there are many studies out there that show where the problem lies: physician salaries. Physician salaries effect the price structure of the entire medical industry - the salaries pharmaceutical and insurance companies have to pay their personnel, the cost of medical devices, hospital administration, and there on down. Even nursing, particularly with the feminist argument that nurses and physicians should be paid the same (with which I actually agree - except physician salaries need to come down to meet nursing salaries).
And the only way to bring down physician salaries from their stratospheric levels is to destroy the nefarious and greedy AMA - by far the most powerful union that has ever existed, puts the Teamsters to shame!
But it's a lot more fun to whine and moan about "the man" screwing you by providing you products and services that you freely choose to buy.
"DAMN CORPORATIONS!!! ARGH!!!! They're keeping me down! Not my fault I'm a fuckup. Somebody else's fault!!! The Man's fault!"
Time to cut off ALL of the freeloaders and let the wheat be separated from the chaff.
Does freeloaders apply to infants, children, retired folks, the hospitalized, etc.?
As a practical matter, letting all "free-loading" infants die is not bullish for survival of your society. Since all infants are free-loading, even the ones supported by their parents.
Welfare has made dads disposable. Bad things happen when daddy is not home and mom is on another channel. Kids without supervision end up making mistakes. I have heard enough stories about the adolescents alone, hormones surging, no one watching and then, an event happens which destroys their sibling relationship for life - they end up coupling. One woman walked in on her 2 beautiful adolescent children engaged in a sexual act, the boy jumped in his car and raced away from the home, wrecking and ending his life, the entire family was destroyed, the daughter was a beautiful cheerleader, artist, gorgeous enough to be a model (as was brother) and became a drug user and a man user, wandering aimlessly, laughing stock. Another boy was seduced by his sister (so he says) and they have not spoken in 20 years. Children need a home with a routine which keeps them from getting into trouble.
Huh, I didn't see any mention of Ag or corporate subsides, nor the MIC welfare queens. Yet, here is another push to take away crumbs from the formerly middle class and the poor. Sounds about right for the fucked up condition of this country.
I'd rather it was a WPA system instead of welfare. At least we could get people outside and moving around and maybe get some trash picked up or something. Weekly stints in market gardens to fill those boxes Trump proposed. Never happen though.
19.4% of GDP is "crumbs"?
You think that all of that makes it to the peons and a surprising amount isn't consumed by layers of bureaucracy? Compare it on a per capita basis to say, the congress critters bennies. Both a parasites and its arguable the poor are far less destructive or evil.
All welfare programs benefit corporations...
Who handles those nifty debit cards? What are the mechanics of trickle-up/demand side, and where is that money spent? Who gets paid to supply immunizations?
Its all about dependency on the government teat and votes,for example how many jobs could the $70 billion spent on food stamps create the only real welfare program that works is a job.
I say tax the rich and cut the welfare. And "defense" spending could be slashed by 90%
As the saying goes "There are lies, damn lies, and statistics". This article falls in to the latter category.
Come on ZH, at least vet the paid inclusion articles
"Welfare"? Huh. Try looking for help if you're an older, single white male out of work, savings exhausted and staring homelessness in the face. You'll be lucky if you get an EBT.
Need a place to stay? Fuck off, YT, we have all deez trespassin' fence-jumpers to take care uf firs', de wunz wit' two keeds in hand, one in the stroller and one in de oven, and none of dem speak a word of English (but that's okay, the welfare office has instructions in how to fill out the forms in 20 FUCKING LANGUAGES!).
Need cash benefits? I told you to fuck off, dint I? Tyrone and Shemeeka be needin dey's firs'. Duh dealer won' gib dem no credit, no mo'.
An exaggeration? Hyperbole? Only slightly. Visit your local county welfare office and see for yourself.
In the 1980s my uncle would talk about the blacks double parking their Caddilacs in front of the welfare office. He wasn't wrong.
My mother in law would talk about those poor inner city people living in the projects. I told her to go to East Cleveland and look at the "projects" now. They are nicer tham most white people's homes. Don't look at the shitty apartment, look at the car outside.
The 23 year old single mother CS girl making $12 an hour drives a brand new Rav4 and was able to get a low income modified mortgage on a $250k house. She pays $600 a month with subsidized utilities, heating oil, and $9 TV and internet. Add in EIC, child tax credits, benefits, and other payments and she's pulling in more than I do. $75k in cash and benefits is a $115k a year job. BECAUSE SHE COULDN'T KEEP HER LEGS CLOSED AS A TEENAGER??!!!!??!?
The "right" people on welfare are actually living a lifestyle that would take a top 5% paying job to attain.
PRODUCE OR DIE. That's my philosophy. That goes for the welfare queens on Wall St as well.
Americans aren't stingy. They are being ripped off.
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/14/how-to-save-enormously-on-health-care-related-costs/
Why can't the US do healthcare more like Israel? Knowing how much Jews emphasize the quality/price ratio, this is probably something they nailed. In 2014, healthcare was 17.14% of GDP in the US and 7.81% of GDP in Israel. I would expect the US has only gotten worse since then.
I understand that you do need to count your kidneys, before and after any surgery in IsraeI just in case.....
For me the debate of welfare stinginess is moot. Welfare states hang themselves....period. And fall apart and go away.
Open borders and a welfare state are incompatible and end in one way: self destruction. Ancient Rome proved this 2000 years ago.
