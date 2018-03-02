U.S. Sanctions Could Be The Final Nail In The Coffin For Venezuelan Oil

Fri, 03/02/2018 - 13:00

Authored by Nick Cunningham via OilPrice.com,

The White House is looking at slapping sanctions on a Venezuelan oil services company while also restricting insurance for oil shipments from the South American country, among other possible measures, according to Reuters.

The moves come as the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is planning elections for April, which few expect to be free or fair. Unlike prior elections, the upcoming race will likely be met with global condemnation, and many countries could refuse to recognize the results altogether.

The election would be the latest move by President Maduro to tighten his grip on the nation, having already neutered much of the country’s democratic institutions. But because of the high-profile nature of an essentially rigged presidential election, Washington is planning more sanctions.

How or when such measures are implemented is still unclear. A U.S. official told Reuters that the moves could come in waves, with some sanctions coming before the election and others after. Either way, the more aggressive the action, the more it will take a bite out of Venezuela’s oil sector, while also likely spreading misery among the Venezuelan population.

A few options have been on the table. More minor steps would consist of sanctions on individuals within the Maduro government, although that has already been tried a bit, with little effect. A more serious option would be to prohibit the export of U.S. light oil and diluents to Venezuela, fuels that are used to blend in which Venezuela’s heavy oil. This shipments have already been down because of a lack of cash at state-owned PDVSA.

Another option would be to ban Venezuelan oil into the U.S. These flows have also already declined, although that has more to do with the overall decline in Venezuelan production. Still, a ban would have wide-reaching and dire implications. Venezuela could reroute shipments to India or China, but those sales would likely only occur at a hefty discount.

“Oil sanctions are not taken lightly,” the U.S. official told Reuters. “This would be a fairly strong escalation for U.S. policy, whether it’s a complete oil sanction or salami slices of different graduated steps.”

Last year, the U.S. banned American banks from issuing or restructuring debt with the Venezuelan government or PDVSA. The measures have made it difficult for Venezuela to deal with its mountain of debt, and many analysts say the financial screws have contributed to the steep declines in oil production.

Yet another option would be to target the insurance of oil tankers carrying Venezuelan crude, a tactic used against Iran several years ago and widely cited as a major reason why Iranian oil exports fell. This too would probably severely curtail oil exports.

The effect on the oil market would be significant. “I think (it would cause) a fairly strong shock to the oil market in the short term,” the U.S. official said. Venezuela’s oil production is already expected to continue to decline – Barclays expects output to average 1.43 million barrels per day this year, down from 2.18 mb/d in 2017.

However, measures from the U.S. could make that pretty awful forecast look optimistic. Oil sanctions, in one form or another, would likely lead to severe production losses. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested that sales of oil from the U.S. SPR could offset the disruption.

The nail in the coffin would be some form of withdrawal by Venezuela’s joint venture partners. A new report from Columbia University, which summarizes a December panel event, noted that Venezuela’s production is in a “death spiral,” and that production declines have spread from PDVSA-run operations to those of the joint ventures, which have held up until now.

“Foreign operators lost confidence after PdVSA, which for years had failed to meet its full budgetary requirements, reportedly stopped making all payments into the JVs’ budgets,” the report concluded. “Having reduced capex, foreign operators are effectively limiting their exposure and cutting back on operations. Production looks set to plummet further in 2018.”

acarring ZENDOG Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:46

The idiots are right here.  Venezuela has done nothing to anyone, but the Hegemony does not control them.  So, they do what they have done in many countries, so called sanctions harm a countries ability to feed itself and it's people.  To wage financial war, is the world a better place because of it?  Don't believe all the propaganda you hear about this country.  I'ts mostly lies like all things MSM.   

acarring ZENDOG Fri, 03/02/2018 - 14:46

The idiots are right here.  Venezuela has done nothing to anyone, but the Hegemony does not control them.  So, they do what they have done in many countries, so called sanctions harm a countries ability to feed itself and it's people.  To wage financial war, is the world a better place because of it?  Don't believe all the propaganda you hear about this country.  I'ts mostly lies like all things MSM.   

LetThemEatRand Fri, 03/02/2018 - 13:04

Funny how most love to blame socialism for all of Venezuela's ills, without factoring in the effect of the worldwide banking cartel putting a strangle-hold on what's left of their economy.  Sure their socialist policies get a lot of blame, but not ALL of the blame.  As for the need to sanction a country without "free and fair" elections, how are the free and fair elections working out for the citizens in Saudi Arabia and China?  Did the Saudi people elect a new King yet?  Did the Chinese elect a new lifetime leader yet?

What a farce our foreign policy is.  

wmbz Fri, 03/02/2018 - 13:06

"Maduro is planning elections for April, which few expect to be free or fair"

I say we send Jima Carter down to monitor the up coming elections, he'll make sure it's "fair".

Hubbs Fri, 03/02/2018 - 13:10

Whatever strategy of coercion / treachery US pursues, they have to exploit the 2-3 year shale oil surplus before that oil  is sucked dry. 

Chupacabra-322 Fri, 03/02/2018 - 13:14

"...because of the high-profile nature of an essentially rigged presidential election, Washington is planning more sanctions..."

 

"...because of the high-profile nature of an essentially rigged presidential election, Washington is planning more Economic Hitmen, Destabilization Campaign’s by the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA, MIC, Pentagram.

 

”Sanctions.”  Incredible how one word has different meanings. 

BandGap Fri, 03/02/2018 - 13:16

So according to a woman with enormous breasts on Fox Business News, the recent tariffs are a result of a report that the US is incapable of meeting steel and other metal fabrications needs in the EVENT OF WAR. Apparently China produces 11X what the US can produce at this time.

Well, there it is.

QQQBall Fri, 03/02/2018 - 13:27

we're all russians now :) We are the most hypocritical nation in the world... Our candidates are chosen by TBTB... To that extent, every USSA election is rigged. As Donna Brazille

I am Groot Fri, 03/02/2018 - 13:33

What's with all of the fucking drama queen bullshit. Just take their oil like we did in the middle east. Or the alternative, we make them an offer they can't refuse. I feel bad for everyday Venezuelans. None of them signed up for their country being like Mad Max. Socialism worked for them until oil collapsed. Their leaders were too fucking corrupt, greedy and stupid to diversify their economy. Now they are stuck with a autocratic POS government that pretty much is a dictatorship now.

American Sucker Fri, 03/02/2018 - 13:49

There's a 100% chance the US is already involved in and causing trouble for Venezuela.  I feel for the people of Venezuela, who are caught between home-grown lunacy and imperialist thieves.  What exactly are they supposed to do?  It's damn sure I don't know.