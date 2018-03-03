Change Is Coming: China Is Accelerating Its Plan For A Military Base In Pakistan

Authored by Lawrence Sellin, op-ed via The Daily Caller,
On January 1, 2018, The Daily Caller published information - later confirmed in two separate reports, here and here - about a plan for a Chinese military base on the Jiwani peninsula in Pakistan, near Gwadar, a sea port critical to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
According to noted national security correspondent Bill Gertz:
“Plans for the base were advanced during a visit to Jiwani on Dec. 18 by a group of 16 Chinese People’s Liberation Army officers who met with about 10 Pakistani military officers.”
“The Chinese also asked the Pakistanis to undertake a major upgrade of Jiwani airport so the facility will be able to handle large Chinese military aircraft. Work on the airport improvements is expected to begin in July.”
Sources now say the plan has been accelerated. Upgrade of the Jiwani airport is already underway. In addition, procedures are being formulated for the relocation of the local population to make way for Chinese military and other support personnel. The sensitivity and importance of this issue to China and Pakistan cannot be overstated. After the disclosures and the expected denials from both Islamabad and Beijing, Pakistani officials, as early as January 5, 2018, launched a leak investigation and it was jointly decided to advance the schedule for the Jiwani base.
Strategically, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is their roadmap to geopolitical dominance. It is soft power with an underlying hard power, military component, the so-called “String of Pearls” bases and facilities.
A Chinese military base on the Jiwani peninsula will complement the Chinese base in Djibouti, which became operational in 2017. Both are located at strategic choke points. The Djibouti base is near the entrance to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, while the Jiwani base will be within easy reach of the Strait of Hormuz, a combination, not only capable of dominating vital sea lanes in the Arabian Sea, but boxing-in U.S bases in the Persian Gulf and outflanking the U.S. naval facility on Diego Garcia.
There is concern that the Chinese will transform its 99-year lease of the Sri Lankan port of Hambantota into another naval base, the exact “debt-trap” method the Chinese used in Djibouti and after its acquisition of a 40-year lease of the Pakistani port of Gwadar. There are also continuing Chinese diplomatic efforts to gain access to the Maldives.
All of the above represent elements of China’s “String of Pearls” bases to secure military dominance of the maritime component of BRI.
In addition to explicit economic and military moves, China is planning a fiber optic network to control the flow of information and is mapping the northern Indian Ocean seabed, potentially for a SOSUS-like system to monitor maritime traffic and control a fleet of subsurface drones.
While the United States is tinkering with counterinsurgency policy and nation building in Afghanistan, there are seismic strategic changes taking place in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region.
It is senseless to continue an unsuccessful, costly and exhaustive approach in Afghanistan, which not only places our forces at an equivalent tactical level to the Taliban, but allows Pakistan to regulate the operational tempo and the supply of our troops.
Instead, the U.S. should be moving toward a policy that shifts the burden of Afghanistan stability to the regional players who have thwarted our efforts there and adopt a strategy that exploits our technological advantages to counter growing Chinese sophistication and ambition through augmented U.S. naval and air power projection and the selective use of covert, special operations and cyber warfare operations.
The foremost regional problem is to have a workable plan to secure Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, which is growing more dangerous because of its expanding tactical nuclear weapons program.
The United States is not without strategic options to disrupt Chinese hegemony. The linchpin of BRI is CPEC. Pakistan’s main vulnerability remains ethnic separatism, which was largely the reason Pakistan adopted a program of Islamization in the late 1970s. Pakistan is the Yugoslavia of South Asia with the Pakistani province of Punjab as the equivalent of Serbia, when that country pursued an expansionist policy in the 1990s.
For example, BRI cannot succeed without CPEC and CPEC cannot succeed without a subservient Balochistan, a province with a festering insurgency that was once independent and secular before it was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan. Balochistan is also where Pakistan maintains a significant Taliban infrastructure and provides safe haven to its Quetta Shura leaders.
There clearly needs to be a sense of urgency applied to this challenge because current U.S. policy in Afghanistan is about to be overtaken by events.
An American withdrawal from Afghanistan will only be a humiliating defeat if the United States is forced into strategic retreat because we do not have a plan in place to address the changing regional conditions.
Panda bear gives birth to... Pakibear?
This is inconvenient to the US Army and USN.
The Chicoms and Islam. Oh yea that will work. /sarc
In reply to Pakibear? by HRClinton
I wish those two bedfellows all the best into the future lol.
In reply to The Chicoms and Islam. Oh… by Fiat Pirate
CHANGE is coming because the world hates the US.
They hate the US because of one simple factor.
In reply to I wish those two bedfellows… by Zero Point
Fuck off troll.
In reply to Yep by stizazz
This is the new alignment, US, Indian, vs China Pakistan. I bet Russia sides with the US in the next 3 or 4 years. Europe is going to have some major internal issues.
Watch how much money flows into India over the next decade, it's going to be huge.
In reply to Fuck off troll. by Nekoti
___I bet Russia sides with the US in the next 3 or 4 years___
You'll be dead and buried for 1000 years before that happens.
In reply to This is the new alignment,… by JimmyJones
No wonder the US Empire is collapsing, just look at the US leadership who is controlled by the Zio-Banking Mafia and Israel.
As for the US political and economic elites, they are intellectually bankrupt:
The collapse of the Soviet Union has temporarily postponed a collapse of the US Empire. However, the stupidity and arrogance of the US leadership have missed the rise of China. It also has no plans and/or a strategy to go forward but it does everything in its power to start a major confrontation with its allies.
In reply to ___I bet Russia sides with… by 07564111
First 'Base'...
In reply to No wonder the US Empire is… by caconhma
Fuck Europe. Would love to see U.S., Russia hookup,two Cuacasion nations allied together. Unstoppable.
In reply to This is the new alignment,… by JimmyJones
The USA and Pakistan have been allies for years, pakististan gave USA free access for supply thru to Afghanistan. Pakistan can't protect its borders with Afghanistan and so overflow comes in from there and has caused murders criminal activities from terrorists and also refugees.
trump recently blasted Pakistan because it could not stop border crossing into it, withdrew refugee support and Pakistan is terribly wounded.
trump and his not forseeing this strategic issue is surprising,
In reply to This is the new alignment,… by JimmyJones
The U.S. should wash their hands of the Pakistanis. Let China concern over them.
In reply to I wish those two bedfellows… by Zero Point
LoL...The US never had any concern for Pakistan..it was all about containing China and Russia and getting a piece in the center of the world island.
In reply to The U.S. should wash their… by Nekoti
I do not doubt the U.S., officially, had no legitiment concern for Pakistan. The U.S. already had a "piece" in Afghanistan. Pakistan, no doubt, was being played by the U.S. Gov, just like the U.S. Gov plays anyone they can play for an advantage.
In reply to LoL...The US never had any… by 07564111
Another mental midget fills ZH :D
Without Pakistan the US has nothing in Afghanistan
You should go take a look at an atlas and then come back and tell me how the US can enter and leave Afghanistan without help from Pakistan. China is going to shut that route down and Russia and Iran control the only other points of crossing :D :D
In reply to I do not doubt the U.S.,… by Nekoti
When will the MK midget chime in with his mockingbird screech?
Lots of collective butthurt.
In reply to Another mental midget fills… by 07564111
Pakistan is not the only country that borders Afghanistan. If you have a problem with "mental midgets", why do you come to ZH?
In reply to Another mental midget fills… by 07564111
You didn't look at the geopolitical affiliations of those countries did you dickhead ;) Now tell me which of those 'other' countries you will fly over ;)
The Empire is finished ;)
In reply to Pakistan is not the only… by Nekoti
Any that the U.S. wants to? As I recall, the U.S. has flown out of "those other countries", despite their geopolitical affiliations. You are name calling, must have struck a nerve?
In reply to You didn't look at the… by 07564111
Your recall is flawed ;)
In reply to Any that the U.S. wants to?… by Nekoti
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_invasion_of_Afghanistan
In reply to Your recall is flawed ;) by 07564111
Still no answer to my question ? come on pleb tell me which country you will fly over ? and I have no interest in joopedia shit.
In reply to https://en.m.wikipedia.org… by Nekoti
You didn't read the link. The planes flew out of, not over.
In reply to Still no answer to my… by 07564111
Still name calling. Do you believe name calling will sway anyone to your point of view?
In reply to Still no answer to my… by 07564111
How? By flying in from the sea, and bombing anything that aims a radar at them even more into the stone age than it already is. Same way the US military can go anywhere. Duh. Seems a day for dumb questions from idiot fuckheads. The US has bombed Pakistan literally thousands of times.
In reply to Another mental midget fills… by 07564111
I guess, 07565111, forgot about the Wright brothers figuring out the aerodynamics of flight.
In reply to How? By flying in from the… by Zero Point
LoL, another dipshit..how many airframes are you willing to loose ?
The US needs to urgently improve the caliber of its 'influencers' :D :D
In reply to How? By flying in from the… by Zero Point
Concedes the point with an even stupider question, and some shillrage. Awesome.
In reply to LoL, another dipshit..how… by 07564111
LoL you're a MIC troll with no brain and no answers..your little 'friend' is your twin. :D :D :D
In reply to Concedes the point with an… by Zero Point
Front some facts, something we can investigate to learn for ourself. Or is name calling your only defense?
In reply to LoL you're a MIC troll with… by 07564111
No answers? I answered your idiot question, as if I was talking to a small child or maybe a Labrador. Not sure how much easier I can make it for ya buddy.
In reply to LoL you're a MIC troll with… by 07564111
Shillrage, lol!
In reply to Concedes the point with an… by Zero Point
None, the Rod of God!
In reply to LoL, another dipshit..how… by 07564111
Hasbara fools out themselves;)
In reply to None, the Rod of God! by Nekoti
I could give a fuck less about Israel.
In reply to Hasbara fools out themselves… by 07564111
LoL yep sure ;D
In reply to I could give a fuck less… by Nekoti
Remember I-75? I am on the other end of it, if you are interested.
In reply to LoL yep sure ;D by 07564111
lolz.... ahahahah "mental midget" lolz ahahahahah funny shit man lolz
I see many many experts on ZH.
Before you talk shits..., understand these things.
1. BRICS
2. BRI
3. Resources
4. Population
In reply to Another mental midget fills… by 07564111
Ignorance is no excuse these days, FP. The Chinese will trade with anyone, no proselytizing like whacko Bible thumping Yanks. The bases are to protect trade routes from inevitable US attack or blockade. As always, thinking ahead.
In reply to The Chicoms and Islam. Oh… by Fiat Pirate
The Yanks are becoming a bit too Gay for the rest of the "backward" world. I see Paki and Chinee cooperating better than Gay Americans and anyone else.
In reply to Ignorance is no excuse these… by ChaoKrungThep
I don't think the USN cares about Pakistan. China doesn't really have much of a blue water navy yet.
In reply to Pakibear? by HRClinton
They hardly need a NAVY - they have Russia !
If the Zio/US want to push Russia’s ‘buttons’ - well - the Zio/US won’t have a FUCKING navy either !!
The idiotic USrael will then be completely FUCKED !!
In reply to I don't think the USN cares… by RedBaron616
They care - just as much as Turkey - then they lost it - same with Pakistan - lost - then Afghanistan / Iraq / Libya - all gone
20 Trillion spent since 1950 on war and the preparation for war and nothing to show for it except MIC profits
In reply to I don't think the USN cares… by RedBaron616
If all your trade routes are land based, what need do you have for a huge blue water navy? This was always the plan for the Belt and Road Initiative. The sooner we have a multi polar world, the better.
In reply to I don't think the USN cares… by RedBaron616
More symbolic than anything. All of Chinese manufacturing is within 100 miles or so of the pacific. To drag stuff all the way to pakistan, is more of a stick it to India than anything meaningful..... Only so many italian table cloths can go to Saudi
In reply to If all your trade routes are… by business as stusual
What happens when Americans stop buying made in china shit..
oh yea.. pakis will pick up the slack..
nuff said.
except for FUCK CHINA!!
that’s all it’ll take.
AND... that is where we are heading.
it’s about fucking time.
In reply to More symbolic than anything… by gatorengineer
Navies so last century. The Brits haven't worked that out, and the stupid Yanks haven't either.
In reply to I don't think the USN cares… by RedBaron616
Blue water navies are going the way of the battleship.
In reply to I don't think the USN cares… by RedBaron616
Yep
In reply to Pakibear? by HRClinton
Choke the jUSA (ju S A).