"Descent Into Hell": China Warns Of Potential War With US Over Taiwan

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/03/2018 - 13:50

Authored by James Holbrooks via TheAntiMedia.org,

It’s no secret that for Beijing, the most sensitive issue within Sino-American relations is that of Taiwan, the semi-autonomous island territory that China considers to be a breakaway province. Now, a political move made by the U.S. on Taiwan has Beijing warning of the possibility of military action.

Back in January, the House of Representatives unanimously passed the Taiwan Travel Act, a bill aiming to significantly strengthen ties between U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts. The bill reached the Senate floor on Wednesday, where it also passed without opposition. Now, all that’s required for the legislation to become law is Donald Trump’s signature.

Taiwan welcomed the bill’s passage. Speaking to reporters in the capital of Taipei, Premier William Lai said the U.S. is a “solid ally” of Taiwan and that the two sides’ ties can now become even stronger.

“We wholeheartedly anticipate that this law can in the future further raise the substantive relationship between Taiwan and the United States,” Lai said.

Unsurprisingly, China had an altogether different reaction — one that included a warning to its neighbor and a hint at military confrontation if things continue to progress in this manner.

“We are firmly against the act,” China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson An Fengshan as saying. “We sternly warn Taiwan not to rely on foreigners to build you up, or it will only draw fire against yourself.”

The U.S. cut formal ties to Taiwan when it recognized Beijing as the Chinese capital in 1979. This event marked official acceptance of the “one China” policy, which regards Taiwan as a Chinese territory.

But Beijing has grown increasingly concerned over what it views as Taipei’s push toward independence since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016. This push, if it continues, would lead to the inevitable consequence of triggering the Anti-Secession Law that allows Beijing to use force to prevent the island from seceding,” China’s state-run Global Times wrote Thursday.

Complicating the issue further is the fact that the United States, while not officially recognizing Taipei, is still legally bound to help the island if trouble kicks up. This, writes the similarly state-run China Daily, is precisely what Beijing is worried about:

“Since the U.S. is bound by domestic law to act on behalf of the island in that instance, it would only give substance to the observation that the descent into hell is easy.

There’s no confusing this message. Beijing is saying that a military dustup between Taiwan and mainland China has the potential, by law, of drawing in the United States. The aforementioned “descent into hell” is quite literally a reference to war.

Further, the Global Times writes that the passage of the Taiwan Travel Act is a direct reflection of the growing nationalist sentiment in the U.S. in the face of China’s rise.”

In other words, the United States is becoming more and more concerned over China’s global clout, and the legislation, now awaiting Trump’s signature, is a perfect example of this. As the Global Times asserts:

“Bellicosity has peaked in Congress and legislators approved the bill to vent their anxieties about China.”

* * *

Since you’re here...

...We have a small favor to ask. Fewer and fewer people are seeing Anti-Media articles as social media sites crack down on us, and advertising revenues across the board are quickly declining. However, unlike many news organizations, we haven’t put up a paywall because we value open and accessible journalism over profit — but at this point, we’re barely even breaking even. Hopefully, you can see why we need to ask for your help. Anti-Media’s independent journalism and analysis takes substantial time, resources, and effort to produce, but we do it because we believe in our message and hope you do, too. If everyone who reads our reporting and finds value in it helps fund it, our future can be much more secure. For as little as $1 and a minute of your time, you can support Anti-Media. Thank you. Click here to support us

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
a Smudge by an… mailll Sat, 03/03/2018 - 15:02 Permalink

But wait I wanna discuss my new gender identity!

I identify as an old man who tried and failed to prevent things like this.

Oddly it's clear to me that must USAns are perfectly comfortable with this march to oblivion and if that's what you are happy with?

Honestly?

I'm going fishing. Last one out don't even bother to turn out the lights.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Skid Marks a Smudge by an… Sat, 03/03/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

 

Tillerson: Things are not looking so good.
General Turgidson: We can handle it.
The Donald: I say launch. Do it now and wipe out 50 million useless eaters.
General Turgidson: I’ll need a little time to get our submarines in place.
The Donald: Submarines?
Tillerson: No, you dipshit! He’s not talking about the Chinks or Gooks. He’s talking about the Democrats.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
HRClinton JoeJitsu Sat, 03/03/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

Yes, but a Neocon boner is smaller, since it gets trimmed at birth.

Fact: Some Mohels, who observe Traditional methods, use their mouth to remove the skin with their mouth, after making the circum-cision with their special knife. Imagine the endless outrage and criminal prosecution if a Goy did that.

(Anyone know what happens to the removed foreskin?  Disposed or served with a Chianti and Fava beans?)

/ Don't you love the BS and hypocrisy of our Exceptional society? /s

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Pandelis Sat, 03/03/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

 

this has to be a coincidence, it cant be that everything is happening at once ... from brexit (cameron had a dream), middle east, everyone in the world wants to immigrate to europe legally or even better illegally and europe is opening all its borders, north korea, tariffs, black life matter (like nothing else matters),cannucks you name it)
 

but again, someone spoke of 3 world wars coming in a small congress somewhere in switzerland more than 100 years ago.

ps silly me forgot the PIPELINES and the oil and gas discoveries of the millenium ... plus erdogan of course, yes he wants to rule the world too.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 7
Nuclear Winter Sat, 03/03/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

Sure, Xi One Leader. Let's dance, shall we!

 

First, we launch multiple attacks on the Red island bases in the Spratly Islands; surgically nuke the PLA-Navy's subbase on Hainan Island; blow up 3 Gorges Dam to flood the valleys and countryside... Hit the pause button, to see what civilian targets (Beijing or Shanghai) we attack next.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Kayman Fireman Sat, 03/03/2018 - 15:07 Permalink

The mob is on welfare because corrupt US politicians sold out their jobs for "Free Trade"- known in english as "Fucking for Virginity".

Today's China wouldn't even exist without the free access to the U.S. market China has had since it weaseled it's way into the WTO.

Sam Walmart built the business on "American made", his heirs have lost the business to "made in China".

Look at Walmart's balance sheet. The biggest liability is unpaid supplier payables. Nobody wants to sell them.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
popeye Nuclear Winter Sat, 03/03/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

Yeah, by which time you have lost satellites, Guam, Hawaii, the Pacific fleet, Okinawa & Tokyo are glowing, and you're about to test that self-promoted (and very small) ABM system for real.

Its that degree of ignorance that renders the US truly exceptional. Its not so much stupidity, as ignorance - encouraged by a propagandised education system, national propaganda organ dressed up as a fourth estate, and an entertainment industry domestic & export propaganda machine.

You've been watching too many movies, and are too used to seeing the US invading militarily weak countries (and still no wins!). You think China wont have a contingency plan ready? You don't think they may do something your Pentagon didn't anticipate? You expect a nuclear power will sit and wait for your next move?

The one dim glimmer of hope for the rest of us is that alt sites like this indicate there is still a significant body of rational thought in the US - but it must be damn hard swimming against that tsunami of BS. Looks like you got swamped.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
mailll wmbz Sat, 03/03/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Agreed.  China has too much at stake.  Their economy would collapse if war broke out between the US and China.  They are too dependeant on the US and its allies economically.  China's biggest fear used to be and probably still is social unrest, and if their economy does collapse because of an attack on Taiwan, their govt. probably would too.  If you take an engine (the US) out of a car (China), then the car won't run.  And the Taiwan military would probably have something to say about an invading China, which wouldn't happen unless their economy was in shambles and we were preoccupied with other countries...Like a WW3 in progress.  

But Russia?  We are already fighting proxy wars with them in Syria and the Ukraine, and probably soon to be, Iran. And on the flip side, I don't think China would be too happy with us bombing North Korea.  

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
veritas semper… ThanksIwillHav… Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

Taiwan was created in the British tradition( JUSA is JUK daughter after all) by JUSA;when Britain had to withdraw from its colony ,India ,it created PAKISTAN ,as a measure to " divide et impera" . They later armed BOTH with nuclear weapons ,and every time India or Pakistan seem to try to oppose the Hegemon, Kashmir area is put on fire.

The same with NK and SK. Have you seen our idiot VP 's reaction to the unified North and South Korea team? ONLY THAT tells you what you need to know about WHO is actually opposing the peace talks between NK and SK.

JUSA tries ,by all means to prevent the SILK ROAD and the creation of petro-yuan,backed by GOLD.

It is too late. It's going to fail.

The only way would be a WWWIII,but after Mr. Putin's speech and demonstration of military power ,I think (they) may have to pause for awhile. And time is on Russia/China/Iran/Syria 's side.

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Joiningupthedots Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:07 Permalink

Lets just stop and think about this for a moment.

Taiwan is about the size of Denmark and 100 miles from the Chinese coast.

It can be completely overwhelmed and  overrun by China in probably around 24 hours from the executive order being issued in Bejing. 

America will prevent this how?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Pernicious Gol… Joiningupthedots Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

Taiwan is heavily armed, including by the US. It would not be a cakewalk for the mainland. Taiwan's leaders know they would be executed after a Chinese conquest. They would have every incentive to retaliate with everything they have. Sun Tzu advised attackers against situations like this.

Taiwan would be insane not to have nuclear weapons. They are certainly smart and wealthy enough to buy them, and perhaps develop/test them.