"Descent Into Hell": China Warns Of Potential War With US Over Taiwan

Authored by James Holbrooks via TheAntiMedia.org,
It’s no secret that for Beijing, the most sensitive issue within Sino-American relations is that of Taiwan, the semi-autonomous island territory that China considers to be a breakaway province. Now, a political move made by the U.S. on Taiwan has Beijing warning of the possibility of military action.
Back in January, the House of Representatives unanimously passed the Taiwan Travel Act, a bill aiming to significantly strengthen ties between U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts. The bill reached the Senate floor on Wednesday, where it also passed without opposition. Now, all that’s required for the legislation to become law is Donald Trump’s signature.
Taiwan welcomed the bill’s passage. Speaking to reporters in the capital of Taipei, Premier William Lai said the U.S. is a “solid ally” of Taiwan and that the two sides’ ties can now become even stronger.
“We wholeheartedly anticipate that this law can in the future further raise the substantive relationship between Taiwan and the United States,” Lai said.
Unsurprisingly, China had an altogether different reaction — one that included a warning to its neighbor and a hint at military confrontation if things continue to progress in this manner.
“We are firmly against the act,” China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson An Fengshan as saying. “We sternly warn Taiwan not to rely on foreigners to build you up, or it will only draw fire against yourself.”
The U.S. cut formal ties to Taiwan when it recognized Beijing as the Chinese capital in 1979. This event marked official acceptance of the “one China” policy, which regards Taiwan as a Chinese territory.
But Beijing has grown increasingly concerned over what it views as Taipei’s push toward independence since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016. This push, if it continues, “would lead to the inevitable consequence of triggering the Anti-Secession Law that allows Beijing to use force to prevent the island from seceding,” China’s state-run Global Times wrote Thursday.
Complicating the issue further is the fact that the United States, while not officially recognizing Taipei, is still legally bound to help the island if trouble kicks up. This, writes the similarly state-run China Daily, is precisely what Beijing is worried about:
“Since the U.S. is bound by domestic law to act on behalf of the island in that instance, it would only give substance to the observation that the descent into hell is easy.”
There’s no confusing this message. Beijing is saying that a military dustup between Taiwan and mainland China has the potential, by law, of drawing in the United States. The aforementioned “descent into hell” is quite literally a reference to war.
Further, the Global Times writes that the passage of the Taiwan Travel Act is a direct reflection of the “growing nationalist sentiment in the U.S. in the face of China’s rise.”
In other words, the United States is becoming more and more concerned over China’s global clout, and the legislation, now awaiting Trump’s signature, is a perfect example of this. As the Global Times asserts:
“Bellicosity has peaked in Congress and legislators approved the bill to vent their anxieties about China.”
* * *
Since you’re here...
...We have a small favor to ask. Fewer and fewer people are seeing Anti-Media articles as social media sites crack down on us, and advertising revenues across the board are quickly declining. However, unlike many news organizations, we haven’t put up a paywall because we value open and accessible journalism over profit — but at this point, we’re barely even breaking even. Hopefully, you can see why we need to ask for your help. Anti-Media’s independent journalism and analysis takes substantial time, resources, and effort to produce, but we do it because we believe in our message and hope you do, too. If everyone who reads our reporting and finds value in it helps fund it, our future can be much more secure. For as little as $1 and a minute of your time, you can support Anti-Media. Thank you. Click here to support us
Comments
They look pissed!
Better put Kissinger & Neidermeyer on it... They're sneaky shits
ZH WOAR(!!!) doom porn. Yum!
In reply to They look pissed! by DillyDilly
Did someone mention WAR? You're gonna give the Neocons boners.
In reply to ZH WOAR(!!!) doom porn. Yum! by ThinkerNotEmoter
Yep. THEY love shedding BLOOD.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Did someone mention WAR? You… by JoeJitsu
And having their weapons manufacturing buddies make huge sums of money by doing so. A Spilling of blood for money exchange.
Senator Lindsey Graham would be proud.
In reply to Yep. by stizazz
But wait I wanna discuss my new gender identity!
I identify as an old man who tried and failed to prevent things like this.
Oddly it's clear to me that must USAns are perfectly comfortable with this march to oblivion and if that's what you are happy with?
Honestly?
I'm going fishing. Last one out don't even bother to turn out the lights.
In reply to And having their weapons… by mailll
Tillerson: Things are not looking so good.
General Turgidson: We can handle it.
The Donald: I say launch. Do it now and wipe out 50 million useless eaters.
General Turgidson: I’ll need a little time to get our submarines in place.
The Donald: Submarines?
Tillerson: No, you dipshit! He’s not talking about the Chinks or Gooks. He’s talking about the Democrats.
In reply to But wait I wanna discuss my… by a Smudge by an…
the zio-anglos on the way to their world third war. will be their last.
In reply to … by Skid Marks
They love shedding OUR blood, it makes them lots and lots of money.
In reply to Yep. by stizazz
Afghanistan gave them boners for life with no need to see a doctor if they have an erection lasting more than 4 hours.
In reply to Did someone mention WAR? You… by JoeJitsu
Yes, but a Neocon boner is smaller, since it gets trimmed at birth.
Fact: Some Mohels, who observe Traditional methods, use their mouth to remove the skin with their mouth, after making the circum-cision with their special knife. Imagine the endless outrage and criminal prosecution if a Goy did that.
(Anyone know what happens to the removed foreskin? Disposed or served with a Chianti and Fava beans?)
/ Don't you love the BS and hypocrisy of our Exceptional society? /s
In reply to Did someone mention WAR? You… by JoeJitsu
North Korea for Taiwan fucking chicoms are smart.
In reply to They look pissed! by DillyDilly
Smart but uncreative and cant think outside the box. When they legalize Marijuana, that is when you should worry.
In reply to North Korea for Taiwan… by Fiat Pirate
Not so sure about that.
China won't tolerate a US-friendly unified Korea sharing its eastern land border.
In reply to North Korea for Taiwan… by Fiat Pirate
Bravo - someone with an active brain.
Its cheaper to main North Korean Army Divisions and 30,000 artillery pieces than have a prosperous North Korea merge with South Korea. Less competition for China.
In reply to Not so sure about that… by directaction
It’s time for double secret probation.
In reply to They look pissed! by DillyDilly
Zionist are masterbating as we speak.
In reply to They look pissed! by DillyDilly
-1 for shitty spelling. It's masturbating.
You wanker. ;-)
(Hey, its' Fight Club. Take it like a man.)
In reply to Zionist are masterbating as… by Fiat Pirate
We are the problem child of the world, forever seeking attention we so desperately need.
In reply to They look pissed! by DillyDilly
this has to be a coincidence, it cant be that everything is happening at once ... from brexit (cameron had a dream), middle east, everyone in the world wants to immigrate to europe legally or even better illegally and europe is opening all its borders, north korea, tariffs, black life matter (like nothing else matters),cannucks you name it)
but again, someone spoke of 3 world wars coming in a small congress somewhere in switzerland more than 100 years ago.
ps silly me forgot the PIPELINES and the oil and gas discoveries of the millenium ... plus erdogan of course, yes he wants to rule the world too.
Can't pay your bar tab, start a fight and get banned.
Or get your ass kicked and go to jail.
In reply to Can't pay your bar tab,… by Winston Churchill
Trade wars are sooooo easy to win!!!
Enjoy...
;-)
It is when you have a $50 billion dollar trade deficit.
In reply to Trade wars are sooooo easy… by 1777
Caeser
You missed the zero. $500 billion. And an accumulated trade deficit around $5-6 Trillion.
For all the cheap shots at Trump, he is right. The noise is only about whose ox is being gored.
In reply to It is when you have a $50… by GreatCaesar'sGhost
JUSA has 800 BILLION $ trade deficit. Every year and counting
http://www.worldsrichestcountries.com/trade-deficits-by-country.html
In reply to It is when you have a $50… by GreatCaesar'sGhost
Sure, Xi One Leader. Let's dance, shall we!
First, we launch multiple attacks on the Red island bases in the Spratly Islands; surgically nuke the PLA-Navy's subbase on Hainan Island; blow up 3 Gorges Dam to flood the valleys and countryside... Hit the pause button, to see what civilian targets (Beijing or Shanghai) we attack next.
Can smart weapons see through heavy industrial smog ??
In reply to Sure, Xi One Leader. Let's… by Nuclear Winter
Can bankrupt USSA survive without China's goodwill Walmart for the welfare mob?
In reply to Can smart weapons see… by DeathMerchant
No good comes to 99.9999% of Americans from dealing with China. Lose lose for all but the very wealthiest in the US.
In reply to Can bankrupt USSA survive… by Fireman
The mob is on welfare because corrupt US politicians sold out their jobs for "Free Trade"- known in english as "Fucking for Virginity".
Today's China wouldn't even exist without the free access to the U.S. market China has had since it weaseled it's way into the WTO.
Sam Walmart built the business on "American made", his heirs have lost the business to "made in China".
Look at Walmart's balance sheet. The biggest liability is unpaid supplier payables. Nobody wants to sell them.
In reply to Can bankrupt USSA survive… by Fireman
That would be a Yes. They can see through thick clouds.
In reply to Can smart weapons see… by DeathMerchant
There will be no NEXT, you moron ! The only think coming next will be generalized nuclear war with Chinese AND Russian warheads raining over North America. What a retarded tool you are...
In reply to Sure, Xi One Leader. Let's… by Nuclear Winter
Nuclear wars are good and easy to win!
In reply to There will be no NEXT, you… by monk27
i think the preferred word is "beautiful"
In reply to Nuclear wars are good and… by Drater
Wow, typical American "strategy" where they never even consider that the enemy gets to make moves, too. Your stupidity is a little scary.
In reply to Sure, Xi One Leader. Let's… by Nuclear Winter
Yeah, by which time you have lost satellites, Guam, Hawaii, the Pacific fleet, Okinawa & Tokyo are glowing, and you're about to test that self-promoted (and very small) ABM system for real.
Its that degree of ignorance that renders the US truly exceptional. Its not so much stupidity, as ignorance - encouraged by a propagandised education system, national propaganda organ dressed up as a fourth estate, and an entertainment industry domestic & export propaganda machine.
You've been watching too many movies, and are too used to seeing the US invading militarily weak countries (and still no wins!). You think China wont have a contingency plan ready? You don't think they may do something your Pentagon didn't anticipate? You expect a nuclear power will sit and wait for your next move?
The one dim glimmer of hope for the rest of us is that alt sites like this indicate there is still a significant body of rational thought in the US - but it must be damn hard swimming against that tsunami of BS. Looks like you got swamped.
In reply to Sure, Xi One Leader. Let's… by Nuclear Winter
Stupid is as stupid does. Just like the Japs in 1945. Keep stirring. We'll be in the triple-down mode soon!
Just keep stirring the pot, getting all worked up over a war that isn't going to happen. With China or Russia.
Agreed. China has too much at stake. Their economy would collapse if war broke out between the US and China. They are too dependeant on the US and its allies economically. China's biggest fear used to be and probably still is social unrest, and if their economy does collapse because of an attack on Taiwan, their govt. probably would too. If you take an engine (the US) out of a car (China), then the car won't run. And the Taiwan military would probably have something to say about an invading China, which wouldn't happen unless their economy was in shambles and we were preoccupied with other countries...Like a WW3 in progress.
But Russia? We are already fighting proxy wars with them in Syria and the Ukraine, and probably soon to be, Iran. And on the flip side, I don't think China would be too happy with us bombing North Korea.
In reply to Just keep stirring the pot,… by wmbz
Why does the US have to defend Taiwan? One China policy would be to agree with the Communists.
Taiwan was created in the British tradition( JUSA is JUK daughter after all) by JUSA;when Britain had to withdraw from its colony ,India ,it created PAKISTAN ,as a measure to " divide et impera" . They later armed BOTH with nuclear weapons ,and every time India or Pakistan seem to try to oppose the Hegemon, Kashmir area is put on fire.
The same with NK and SK. Have you seen our idiot VP 's reaction to the unified North and South Korea team? ONLY THAT tells you what you need to know about WHO is actually opposing the peace talks between NK and SK.
JUSA tries ,by all means to prevent the SILK ROAD and the creation of petro-yuan,backed by GOLD.
It is too late. It's going to fail.
The only way would be a WWWIII,but after Mr. Putin's speech and demonstration of military power ,I think (they) may have to pause for awhile. And time is on Russia/China/Iran/Syria 's side.
In reply to Why does the US have to… by ThanksIwillHav…
China knows all the drama from the crypto jew fags is DC is about bombing NK.
Just what the JEWSA needs - another war!
Too many dicks are going into to few holes now.
Lets just stop and think about this for a moment.
Taiwan is about the size of Denmark and 100 miles from the Chinese coast.
It can be completely overwhelmed and overrun by China in probably around 24 hours from the executive order being issued in Bejing.
America will prevent this how?
tweet-power! <military trumpet blare>
In reply to Lets just stop and think… by Joiningupthedots
Its not gonna happen. Taiwan is a red line for China.
In reply to Lets just stop and think… by Joiningupthedots
Taiwan is heavily armed, including by the US. It would not be a cakewalk for the mainland. Taiwan's leaders know they would be executed after a Chinese conquest. They would have every incentive to retaliate with everything they have. Sun Tzu advised attackers against situations like this.
Taiwan would be insane not to have nuclear weapons. They are certainly smart and wealthy enough to buy them, and perhaps develop/test them.
In reply to Lets just stop and think… by Joiningupthedots
Correct...
If each mainland Chesese comes over to piss on Taiwan, Taiwan will be flooded for weeks... lolz
In reply to Lets just stop and think… by Joiningupthedots
Yawns really are contagious