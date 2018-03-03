One Company Now Owns Over 7% Of The Entire S&P500

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/03/2018 - 19:31

By now it has become common knowledge that in the ongoing war of attrition between expensive - but very much underperforming under central planning - active investing and cheap and efficient passive, ETFs, the latter are winning and the former will likely concede majority control of market AUM in just over a year.

Furthermore, as BofA notes, US trading volume (as of late summer 2016) was 24% exchange traded funds (ETFs) and 76% single stocks versus 20% ETFs and 80% single stocks three years ago. By now ETFs are likely responsible for 30% of trading volume or much more.

However, it is far less known that as "active" loses market share, "passive" has become a giant force in the overall market, and as of 2016, the percentage of S&P 500 market cap held by Vanguard alone has doubled since 2010. At this rate, ETF-giant Vanguard alone will own 10% of the entire market by the end of the decade.

Unfortunately, this unprecedented dominance by investment vehicles that merely reflect flows and not fundamentals, means that the market is becoming increasingly fragile, inefficient and broken, something which can be seen in the excess volatility (measured by both standard deviation & price declines) of stocks with a larger proportion of shares held by passive investors.

Yet while in the US ETFs are yet to dominate the market, resulting in even greater systemic fragility and irrationality, this is already the case in Japan, which like with QE and NIRP, has been the guinea pig for countless monetary and market experiments.

Just like in the US, there is a tangible reason why the flows into Japan passive investing have been massive: active managers suffered outperformance rates 12ppt lower between 2014-2016, a period in which passive inflows were accelerating vs. over the prior decade (34% of funds outperforming the TOPIX between 2014-2016 vs. 46% outperforming between 2002-2013).

As a result, in Japan passive funds are now two-thirds of total....

... with the flow differential between active and passive absolutely staggering.

It is unclear how much of this has been the result of BOJ intervention, but what we do know is that over the past 5 years the Japanese central bank has been purchasing massive amounts of equity ETFs in its attempt to control the stock market, and at last check the BOJ owned 75% of total Japanese ETFs.

If Japan is indeed the harbinger of what is coming, then over the next 3-5 years, the Fed will become the biggest investor in the ETF market as the US central bank does everything in its power to avoid a terminal stock market collapse after the next depression.

Meanwhile, the trend in the US is clear: investors increasingly are giving up on single stocks, and thus fundamentals, and embracing the collective hive mind of ETFs...

... resulting in "less stock selection, more sector selection", and an ominous increase in "long-term market inefficiencies" according to Bank of America...

 

Bigly Sat, 03/03/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

There are WAY too many monopolies, oligopolies and cronies in our society. 

Too big to fail bs is bs.

Break all these companies up.

DillyDilly Sat, 03/03/2018 - 19:43 Permalink

I can't figger this out??? :-/

 

Meh ~ I'm just gonna wait until MONDAY when Gartman parses it all 4 me & puts a bet on it...

 

Then, TUESDAY, I'll go 3x long THE OTHER SIDE...

Theos Sat, 03/03/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

yeah... except that if any of that was true such inefficiency would be collapsed.

 

passive investors are learning that paying some dipshit to "manage money" is negative alpha.

 

vanguard has 20 million clients. they own the equity... vanguard doesnt own the fucking equity.

Boris Badenov Sat, 03/03/2018 - 20:22 Permalink

I smell Bullshit. Do you smell Bullshit?

1 "company" ?

No, the people who have accounts with this "1 company" own these shares

 

And VANGUARD is not even the top dog!

 

See JibjeResearch 's post above.

 

Fucking stupid article.

s2man Sat, 03/03/2018 - 21:59 Permalink

"as the US central bank does everything in its power to avoid a terminal stock market collapse"...

Tyler, that was cut/paste crap.  The US central bank(among others) is cause of the coming financial collapse. 'Let's raise interest rates and sell, sell, sell, right now". 

That sounds like a good plan to avoid stock market collapse...

Tom Green Swedish Sun, 03/04/2018 - 00:49 Permalink

You cant actively invest the sec algos or market makers will dick you out of your money or not allow you to in the first place. too many fucking rules. its retarded. however the government is perfect and as buffet says we should just toss money into sp500 or dump i to 401k. lets not get smart we might actually get ahead that way.

pitz Sun, 03/04/2018 - 01:03 Permalink

Its not really correct to say that Vanguard will 'own' the market.  Vanguard is merely a trustee.

However, a giant problem with ETFs is that the owners of the ETFs can't really vote their underlying shares.  And when Vanguard votes the shares, they usually vote alongside management.  So essentially corporate governance is diluted and CEO types get a free pass knowing that the ETF holders of the equity will rubber stamp pretty much everything they do.  

The government might have to step in and force the ETF sponsors to develop a system to allow for ETF holders to vote their underlying shares and/or exclude shares held by ETFs and mutual funds from the voting process altogether, leaving only actual beneficial holders of shares to participate in the corporate governance process.