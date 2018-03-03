Man Commits Suicide Outside White House

Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:16

Update II:  Washington, DC Police have confirmed that the case of the man who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot outside the White House on Saturday is being treated as a suicide. The White House is still on lockdown, and the surrounding streets have been closed to traffic.

The department's "natural death" squad is investigating, and according to a CBS News reporter, police are still at the scene, which has been closed to the press. The man has died from his wounds, the police said.

His name has not yet been released.

 

 

Update: White House press secretary said "we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed."

And everyone can rest easy because The FBI is aware of the situation...

Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan said the incident occurred on the north fence line, the victim suffered a single gunshot wound and Secret Service personnel did not fire any shots. She would not comment on the status of the victim.

As we detailed earlier, the Secret Service are responding to reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound along the White House's northern fence.

 

President Trump is staying at Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, and the Secret Service twitter account tweeted that there were no injuries aside from the shooter.

 

News footage showed officers taping off the scene.

Screenshots from the Fox News broadcast circulating on twitter appeared to show a man lying flat on the ground.

ufos8mycow Banana Republican Sat, 03/03/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

If you're going to kill yourself then do it with some flair.

Step 1 - Calculate the weight of your head.
Step 2 - Purchase a bag of candy and 99 bright RED helium balloons of a size that will support the weight of your head and a bag of candy.
Step 3 - Turn your window into a guillotine.
Step 4 - Play '99 Luftballons' as loud as possible.
Step 5 - Tie balloons to your head.
Step 6 - Hold bag of candy in your mouth while carefully placing your head + balloons through the window.
Step 7 - Release the trigger and prepare for immortality.

DosZap JimmyJones Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

Head case,why it takes 25-30 Govt paid illiterates to pick up a dead or wounded self inflicted suicide dude is beyond me.

I made a statement against GUNS today, I blew my brains out in front of the White House, man I showed them.

This gun fanaticism BS is insane, NO one will do the easiest things to STOP 95% of all of it,gotta make it a damned codified nightmare.(it's so easy to fix this issue without one NEW gun law it's laughable yet NO, they must make it a spectacle!)

Everyone in the Broward County Sheriff's Dept that made calls on that Cruz dude(all 39 times) is culpable.

The Sheriff MUST BE FIRED immediately(a DemoNcrat) lose his retirement also,as well as the FOUR pussies at the school.(same for the Miami FBI, FIRED not moved, lose their pensions, asap).

No way after that many call outs this punk biatch can POSSIBLY be allowed to own a pocket knife!,ANY one time he was called on and had used/brandished a firearm towards himself or ANY family member was grounds for INSTANT NO GUNS EVER policy for this nut cake(the LE is just as nuts as HE is!)

Time to start chopping off 100% negligent manhood parts,even the MSM cannot be for once honest about the failures.

Got The Wrong No Government nee… Sat, 03/03/2018 - 12:31 Permalink

It was a practice run. The shooter shot himself to get rid of the evidence. They notified the Secret Service to stand down next Tuesday around 10 AM for the real deal. CNN will cover it live. Funding supplied by the Elect Hillary Fund 2020. 

Oh, there will be 2 shooters. Their names will be Oswald and Ruby. Ruby will be interviewed after the shooting.  

SHADEWELL Sat, 03/03/2018 - 12:23 Permalink

Someone that may have info as to what's coming...and took the easy way out

 

Lot of moving pieces these days folks....US is definitely under attack

Mineshaft Gap Sat, 03/03/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

CBS: The incident increased security at the White House, and reporters were temporarily sent down to the basement. 

You kidding me? That’s when you tell them, “Hurry, it looks like there’s a Russian agent eating Trump steaks  out front!”

MusicIsYou Sat, 03/03/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

Oh. So basically another American commits suicide to add to the growing list of opioid suicides. Pretty soon elites will have to decide whether or not to send other elites to pick the corn. Oh yeah and elites will have to rob other elites because most of the population has nothing left to steal.