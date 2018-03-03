Man Commits Suicide Outside White House

Update II: Washington, DC Police have confirmed that the case of the man who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot outside the White House on Saturday is being treated as a suicide. The White House is still on lockdown, and the surrounding streets have been closed to traffic.
The department's "natural death" squad is investigating, and according to a CBS News reporter, police are still at the scene, which has been closed to the press. The man has died from his wounds, the police said.
His name has not yet been released.
Update: Adult male allegedly shot himself along the north fence line of the @WhiteHouse. No other injuries reported. Our natural death squad is on the scene. Will provide updates as they come in.— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 3, 2018
* * *
Update: White House press secretary said "we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed."
And everyone can rest easy because The FBI is aware of the situation...
#FBI is aware and is monitoring. https://t.co/ODNBoJLfOO— FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) March 3, 2018
Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan said the incident occurred on the north fence line, the victim suffered a single gunshot wound and Secret Service personnel did not fire any shots. She would not comment on the status of the victim.
* * *
As we detailed earlier, the Secret Service are responding to reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound along the White House's northern fence.
BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
President Trump is staying at Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, and the Secret Service twitter account tweeted that there were no injuries aside from the shooter.
UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018
News footage showed officers taping off the scene.
Screenshots from the Fox News broadcast circulating on twitter appeared to show a man lying flat on the ground.
Follow along on the live feed below:
