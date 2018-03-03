A Tiny Island Nation You've Never Heard Of Has Become A Global Battleground

Authored by Darius Shahtahmasebi via TheAntiMedia.org,
Last week, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced a grant of $160 million for “development projects” in the Maldives, a country located in the Indian ocean that is currently battling an economic and political crisis.
“As part of the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Saudi Fund for Development and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has pledged $160 million in support of the Maldives and its brotherly people for the development projects including the airport development and fisheries sector of the Maldives,” a statement on the Maldives presidency website said on February 18.
Foreign debt is viewed with great enthusiasm by the current governments in the Asia-Pacific region, but not so much by the rest of the population. Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed recently warned that its monumental debt to China has put the country at risk of a “land grab.”
“We can’t pay the $1.5-2 billion debt to China,” Nasheed told the Nikkei Asian Review in an interview.
If the Maldives falls behind on its payments, China will “ask for equity” from the owners of various islands and infrastructure operators, and Beijing will then “get free hold of that land,” he also reportedly said.
Just days ago, the current President, Abdulla Yameen, extended the state of emergency that was implemented in early February. Fortunately for China, the focus has quickly shifted from China’s influence in the country to the Gulf’s growing involvement, particularly Saudi Arabia’s.
“It is unfortunate that certain countries are assisting the deep state,” Mohamed Aslam, Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) legislator and member of the House Economic Committee, told Al Jazeera. He also said:
“The Maldives, at present, is in a state of flux politically and socially. It is also under siege by an organised and systematic strategy developed and implemented by radical Islamists with the intention of infiltration and subsequent total control of key departments of the state.”
In 2015, the Maldives approved a law to allow foreigners who invest more than $1 billion to own land in perpetuity. While this may not seem like that big of a deal, having a five-minute conversation with anyone in the Asia-Pacific region will immediately tell you otherwise because land is everything to local inhabitants of the Asia-Pacific. As the New York Times articulated last year:
“But Mr. Ahmed [a local resident] and others here are bracing for a life change they fear could be catastrophic, after the Maldivian president’s announcement in January that leaders of Saudi Arabia were planning a $10 billion investment in the group of islands where Mr. Ahmed lives, known as Faafu Atoll.
“Most alarming to the residents were reports that the government was breaking with a longstanding policy of leasing the islands that are home to some of the world’s premier resorts and selling the atoll outright to the Saudis. The inhabitants fear they might be moved off the islands.”
However, despite the potential loss of land ownership, Saudi funding for any country comes with some more disturbing strings attached. As Fareed Zakaria has explained:
“In Southeast Asia, almost all observers whom I have spoken with believe that there is another crucial cause [behind the ‘cancer’ of Islamic extremism] – exported money and ideology from the Middle East, chiefly Saudi Arabia. A Singaporean official told me, ‘Travel around Asia and you will see so many new mosques and madrassas built in the last 30 years that have had funding from the Gulf. They are modern, clean, air-conditioned, well-equipped – and Wahhabi [Saudi Arabia’s puritanical version of Islam].’ Recently, it was reported that Saudi Arabia plans to contribute almost $1 billion to build 560 mosques in Bangladesh. The Saudi government has denied this, but sources in Bangladesh tell me there’s some truth to the report.”
As The Week also explained in 2015, Saudi Arabia has spent billions of dollars “investing heavily in building mosques, madrasas, schools, and Sunni cultural centers across the Muslim world. Indian intelligence says that in India alone, from 2011 to 2013, some 25,000 Saudi clerics arrived bearing more than $250 million to build mosques and universities and hold seminars.”
According to the New York Times, Saudi Arabia has “for decades spread its conservative strand of Islam in the Maldives by sending religious leaders, building mosques and giving scholarships to students to attend universities.”
It should therefore come as no surprise to anyone that the South China Morning Post reported that Indian intelligence sources are claiming hundreds of Maldivians have joined ISIS in Syria. ISIS essentially holds the world ransom with Saudi Arabia’s strict strain of Islam, a mere coincidence one can be sure.
India, for its part, also has a deep interest in claiming the Maldives for itself, though it was noticeably left out when President Yameen sent envoys to Saudi Arabia, China, and Pakistan to request help in its current political crisis.
China sees the Maldives as a key part of its One Belt, One Road initiative, and Beijing does not necessarily view Saudi Arabia’s desire to inject itself in the region as a bad thing. In fact, the South China Morning Post lamented that Saudi Arabia is doing so in its bid to assert itself as a more viable partner in China’s rapidly expanding economic projects as opposed to its major arch-rival, Iran, with which China also has a cooperative relationship.
Comments
ELTON JOHN (1971) ~ TINY DANCER
"Blue jean baby, L.A. lady, seamstress for the band
Pretty eyed, pirate smile, you'll marry a music man
Ballerina, you must have seen her dancing in the sand
And now she's in me, always with me, tiny dancer in my hand
Jesus freaks out in the street
Handing tickets out for God
Turning back she just laughs
The boulevard is not that bad"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXSuO9O4Zug
Schoolgirl sweetie with a classy kinda sassy
Little skirt's climbin' way up the knee
There was three young ladies in the school gym locker
When I noticed they was lookin' at me
I was a high school loser, never made it with a lady
'Til the boys told me somethin' I missed
Then my next door neighbor with a daughter had a favor
So I gave her just a little kiss
Like this!
In reply to Tiny dancer in the sand… by DillyDilly
The Party has a 5-year plan to teach the natives to make coconut-dog curry for Chinese tourists.
In reply to Schoolgirl sweetie with a… by Richard III
Tiny Dancer. Rahm Emanuel?
In reply to Good luck with that China. … by ???ö?
Isn't the U.S. also selling off all of its assets, land, factories, and labor?
In reply to Tiny Dancer. Rahm Emanuel? by DownWithYogaPants
Hehe..
No, no it hasn’t.
Regarding the article, no tiny island can Trump our mic.
Bring it.
I heard we have 300+ nukes on rusha soil, 273 on slant eye soil.
sorry.. in soil.
we won’t even have to say.. fire.
mamma always said stupid is as stupid does.
In reply to Isn't the U.S. also selling… by Stuck on Zero
And AMERICA can't pay its debt to the Jewish Fed.
So Israhell commits Crimes vs Humanity with the US's approval.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Hehe… by Fascal Rascal …
Fuck off spammer.
Are you really that dense where you see that your bibilcrap site gets ZERO clicks from ZH yet day in, and day out, you keep spamming ZH, desperate for clicks? And yeah, yeah... we all get it that you hate Israel - to the point where you scream it at everyone in EVERY thread like a retarded four year old.
In reply to And AMERICA can't its debt… by stizazz
Do you know how to just ignore him like every one else?
In reply to Fuck off spammer. by LSD - Lower Sl…
Tiny island nation you’ve never heard of?
off the top of my head:
it’s a chain of islands off the southern coast of India, capital is Male, it’s a series of low lying islands whose population is concerned about global warming, rising ocean levels, and are active in climate change discussions.
tourism is a big industry.
the country is predominantly Muslim, and so alcohol is not generally available except in tourist areas.
ok that’s all I got.
Wiki says population 430,000, and gdp per capita is $16,000
year round temps are low of 78, high of 89 (F)
ticket from San Francisco to Maldives is $1200 and 24 hrs travel time.
not thrilled about the Muslim thing, but maybe I’ll stop in and see the country if I’m in the area.
In reply to Do you know how to just… by PhilofOz
I have spent a lot of time in The Maldives starting in the 1970's when it wasn't known at all. It's a series of tiny islands spread over many atols. It's actually idyllic as a place to really get away and kick your feet in beautiful white powdery sand. Even back then, you couldn't import alcohol which was, however, available on the resort islands at duty free prices, so VERY cheap. Since then, the hardline Islamic influence has steadily grown (Hence the Saudi involvement) , the politics have become chaotic and the place has been "discovered" as a tourism destination (Like The Seychelles) and has become very upmarket and very expensive.
In reply to Isn't the U.S. also selling… by Stuck on Zero
China knows exactly how to deal with hard line Islam.
In reply to I have spent a lot of time… by philipat
Nice.
Logged in to upvote.
Thanks for sharing.
In reply to I have spent a lot of time… by philipat
Not just the Maldives, whilst riding a scooter around Lombok Indonesia I took a wrong turn and started heading inland. I rode past half a dozen new mosques and decided to turn around. Back in the village I was staying in I asked my host about all the new mosques. He informed me they were sponsored by Saudi Arabia.
In reply to I have spent a lot of time… by philipat
Just like the ones in southern Florida and many other spots in the US
In reply to Not just the Maldives,… by Caught_Fish
@Richard III ~ I won't argue that it was the ONLY SuperBowl halftime ever worth watching... (@the 6 minute mark)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXiUlnRJqps
I'm not sure if anyone, in the moment, realized what they were witnessing...
In reply to Schoolgirl sweetie with a… by Richard III
What is all that debris onstage with Steve Tyler and Aerosmith? Didn't they have Security guards?
In reply to I won't argue that it was… by DillyDilly
No, I've heard of Maldives.
In reply to Schoolgirl sweetie with a… by Richard III
Now wait a minute, I thought the Maldives were being swallowed up by globull warming so why is Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China "sinking money" into a losing proposition?
Inquiring minds an all ;-)
Ask BritBob. As I remember he is a Maldives officianado.
edit: He seems to like that chick, Malvina, too.
In reply to Now wait a minute, I thought… by nmewn
Indeed, don't those islands rightfully belong to the British crown? Oh what's that? Never mind.
In reply to Ask BritBob. As I remember… by Oldguy05
I heard somebody doesn't want to give them back but will if only enough posts on ZH proclaim the travesty.
In reply to Indeed, don't those islands… by Mr. Universe
the cia page says they got their walking papers in 1968.
In reply to Indeed, don't those islands… by Mr. Universe
You meant the fucking british clown of course.
In reply to Indeed, don't those islands… by Mr. Universe
lol...according to BritBob all past empire conquests and/or treaty's signed at the point of a gun carry on "lawfully" into perpetuity.
Naturally a present bigger gun would be "unlawful" ;-)
In reply to Ask BritBob. As I remember… by Oldguy05
Talk about big guns ... the Chinese would love to bury all those beautiful coral reefs under hundreds of thousands of tons of rubble to build a giant airstrip and port.
In reply to lol...according to BritBob… by nmewn
They'd offshore 10 milion people there.
In reply to Talk about big guns ... the… by Stuck on Zero
What do the Brits know about guns? They surrendered theirs.
In reply to lol...according to BritBob… by nmewn
I know. It must be true, because we all know it's true.
However, there are an astonishing number of guns for sale in the UK, given that no one in the UK is allowed to buy, own, or sell a gun.
https://www.guntrader.uk
In reply to What do the Brits know about… by Nekoti
Rail gun The Maldives!...Or maybe a Cuban sonic crisis.
In reply to lol...according to BritBob… by nmewn
They actually figured that out. The Cubans were overly zealous in placing their listening devices.
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/cuba/articl…
In reply to Rail gun The Maldives!...Or… by Oldguy05
Crossed listening devices. BS. That's the cover story.
In reply to They actually figured that… by cheech_wizard
Malvinas is the word that triggers BritBoob; not 'Maldives.'
In reply to Ask BritBob. As I remember… by Oldguy05
Yah that chick Malvina's pussy! He's ranted about the Maldives and Malta and....and....
In reply to Malvinas is the word that… by True Blue
Shaniqua and Malvina go shopping.
Bitches be boostin some shit, yo...
In reply to Yah that chick Malvina's… by Oldguy05
Now, that's fucking funny!
Beam me up, Scotty...I need a shot of Scotch.
In reply to Now wait a minute, I thought… by nmewn
lol...it's a lot like a car wreck, I know what I'm going to see everytime I peer over at one...but I just can't help myself ;-)
In reply to Now, that's fucking funny!… by James TraffiCan't
I like the "Beam up Scotty, there is no intelligent life here."
In reply to Now, that's fucking funny!… by James TraffiCan't
Aye, laddie.
How about this for yeh:
I'll simply lock your transporter pattern into the buffer and program a feedback loop so that ye can stay safe and sound for the next 78 years or so (like we did on the Jenolin when we encountered the Dyson-sphere).
It'll be a brave new world out there indeed (populated with Eloi and Morlocks). More like the Yangs and the Kohms, probably, laddie.
In reply to I like the "Beam up Scotty,… by Nekoti
Excellent, +1000.
In reply to Aye, laddie… by MontgomeryScott
Hard to believe that tv show was on 50 years ago.
In reply to Aye, laddie… by MontgomeryScott
When you say it that way, it makes me feel old.
In reply to Hard to believe that tv show… by Baron von Bud
I feel old...
In reply to When you say it that way, it… by Nekoti
Castles made of sand
Slip into the sea
Eventually
(tip o the hat to Jimmie)
In reply to Now wait a minute, I thought… by nmewn
Jimi.
.
In reply to Castles made of sand… by refill6times
Because they know David Dilley is correct and our inter-galacial is almost done. If DD is correct and there is "no sea level rise after 2018" then they can claim double the land they own as the ocean levels drop.
Just my SWAG :)
In reply to Now wait a minute, I thought… by nmewn
Obama made the waters recede so it's all good now.
In reply to Now wait a minute, I thought… by nmewn
Maybe they are spending all those billions building desalination plants & sea walls. Otherwise it is hard to see what they are spending all that money on.
The Maldives are a well known tourist destination for moneyed European hippies, Tyler really needs to get out more.
In reply to Now wait a minute, I thought… by nmewn
A rock in the ocean and BritBob hasn't chimed in yet?
In reply to Now wait a minute, I thought… by nmewn
Somehow I can’t see the Maldivian’s getting a fair FUCKING ‘deal’ off the supremely corrupt FAKE ‘Kingdom’ !!
But hey - It might take the ‘heat’ off the long suffering Yemeni’s !!