Trump Threatens Europe: "We Will Apply A Retaliatory Tax On Their Cars"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/03/2018 - 13:24

This is how trade wars escalate: Trump hasn't even officially announced the steel and aluminum import tariffs, expected to be formally unveiled this coming week, and the rhetoric is already one of World Trade War I doom and gloom.

Hours after Trump tweeted on Friday morning that “trade wars are good, and easy to win,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the bloc is prepared to respond quickly and forcefully by targeting imports of Harley-Davidson motorbikes, Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and bourbon whiskey from the U.S.

According to some, the preliminary EU retaliation was targeted in a way that would maximize political pressure on American leaders: Harley-Davidson is based in House Speaker Paul Ryan’s home state of Wisconsin, while bourbon whiskey hails from the state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. San Francisco-based Levi Strauss is headquartered in House Minority Leader’s Nancy Pelosi’s district.

As Bloomberg noted, Juncker’s threat heightened the prospects of a global free-for-all, as the World Trade Organization said the potential of escalating tensions “is real” and the International Monetary Fund warned the restrictions would likely damage the U.S. and global economy. It also prompted speculation that in light of the widespread condemnation by US trading partners and allies, that Trump might step back and reconsider the sanctions.  This in turn led to a late-day burst in the stock market.

That however appears unlikely: first, in a tweet Friday morning, Trump doubled-down and warned of more trade actions ahead, casting them as reciprocal taxes, a term he has used for imposing levies on imports from countries that charge higher duties on U.S. goods than the U.S. currently charges.

“We will soon be starting RECIPROCAL TAXES so that we will charge the same thing as they charge us. $800 Billion Trade Deficit-have no choice!” Trump said in the tweet.

* * *

On Saturday, Trump's resolve appears only to be hardened. For one, Trump's newly reincarnated foreign trade advisor said that the tariffs will likely be signed early next week. On Friday, Navarro also made clear that there wouldn't be any exemptions, for either Canada or other US allies:

“I don’t believe any country in the world is going to retaliate for the simple reason we are the most lucrative and biggest market in the world,” Navarro told Fox News Friday. “They know they’re cheating us. All we’re doing is standing up for ourselves.”

One look at the record US trade deficit, with both the entire world, and with just Europe, and one could make the case that he is correct.

And then, just to underscore that the market's late Friday assumption that Trump may change his mind on trade wars may have been woefully premature, on Saturday trump unleashed a pair of tweets making it clear that he not only has no intention of backing down, but is already planning counter-retaliation to Europe's retaliation.

In the first of two tweets, trump blasted that "the United States has an $800 Billion Dollar Yearly Trade Deficit because of our “very stupid” trade deals and policies. Our jobs and wealth are being given to other countries that have taken advantage of us for years. They laugh at what fools our leaders have been. No more!"

More importantly, Trump followed that tweet with an explicit threat aimed at Europe, saying that "If the E.U. wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on U.S. companies doing business there, we will simply apply a Tax on their Cars which freely pour into the U.S. They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there. Big trade imbalance!"

And yes, the trade imbalance is indeed big: in fact it has never been bigger.

Of course, that's just how the EU likes it, and once Trump counter-retaliates to Europe's retaliation, it will be Europe's turn next to retaliate once again, eventually resulting in the tit-for-tat "prisoner's dilemma" constant defection game taught in every Poli Sci 101 class, which also happens to be the worst possible outcome.

Incidentally, while many have been quick to slam Trump's strategy, at least one hedge fund believes that Trump is correct in his trade war stance. Here is Stephen Jen from SLJ Macro Partners:

  1. The US is the least protectionist large economy in the world, while China is the most protectionist. In our note on this subject a couple of weeks ago, we pointed out that the US, based on data from the WTO, is by far the least protectionist nation in the world (with the exception of a tariff-free city state like Hong Kong) — far more open than Europe, Japan, and especially China. And it seems a bit hypocritical to us that more protectionist nations are complaining about the actions of the least protectionist nation.
  2. Excess capacity in China. China has half of the world's steel production capacity, much of which is excessive and unnecessary, even Beijing would admit. The 2008-09 RMB4 trillion stimulus in China further boosted China's industrial capacity, including in steel and other sunset industries. This has led to a situation where Chinese steel production had to be exported to the rest of the world at very low prices. Some in the US, not surprisingly, consider this 'dumping'. Further, both the US and the EU share the verdict that China is still not a 'market-based' economy, because of the large and persistent explicit and implicit government subsidies, and other forms of support from the public sector, that make Chinese products unfairly competitive.
  3. Why is Europe not held to the same standard as the US? Europe is complaining about the US' latest policy. Investors should know that Europe has already imposed two dozen anti-dumping measures against Chinese steel exports. What then is the substantive difference between the anti-dumping measures imposed by the EU and what the Trump Administration is doing? Is Europe less protectionist than the US? If Europe were so open, what is all the fuss about Brexit and the inability of the UK to access the European market?

So what happens if over the next week a trade war officially breaks out? The answer will depend on how US trading partners such as China, Canada and the EU retaliate, but one thing is clear: as GMO's Ben Inker wrote on Friday afternoon, for risk-assets this could be the start of a 40% (or more) crash in stocks:

Trade Wars are Bad, and Nobody Wins

Yesterday’s announcement by President Trump of imminent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports was taken poorly by global stock markets. Perhaps in an attempt to convince investors this was an incorrect response, early this morning he tweeted that “trade wars are good, and easy to win.” He is wrong, and beyond the simple fact of his wrongness, a trade war is probably more dangerous for investors at this time than at any other time in recent history given the implications it would have for inflation, monetary policy, and economic growth. The only positive from the tariffs is that it is a windfall profit increase for U.S. producers of steel and aluminum, which is at least positive for them. It is unlikely to cause any material increase in U.S. capacity to produce steel and aluminum and therefore unlikely to lead to many additional jobs even in those sectors. The negatives are much more significant. I believe these tariffs on their own will push inflation higher, and higher inflation is a threat to the valuations of more or less all financial assets today. But the greater threat is that this escalates into an actual trade war. A trade war would increase prices on a much broader array of goods and services, while simultaneously depressing aggregate global demand. This pushes us in the direction of not just inflation but stagflation, where both valuations and corporate cash flow would be under pressure. While there are scenarios that would be worse for financial markets—the proverbial asteroid on a collision path with Earth comes to mind—a trade war has the potential to be very bad for both the global economy and investor portfolios.

As I wrote about last December, a significant inflation problem might well be the worst thing that could happen to a balanced portfolio, leading to losses on the order of 40%. A global trade war would be exactly the kind of economic event that could foreseeably lead to losses of that magnitude.

Trade Wars are Bad

As a general rule, when you add “war” to your description of an event, it’s a pretty strong suggestion that it is unlikely to be either good or easy. Wars are sometimes well intentioned (the war on drugs), occasionally necessary (World War II), but seldom good and more or less never easy to win. Even if you do “win” easily, the longer term implications are often more problematic than you thought (the second Iraq War). There is still some time for this particular war to be averted. But while it is our general contention that equity markets tend to overreact to political and economic events, this is not one of those times.

Tags
Business Finance
Investment Management & Fund Operators - NEC
Apparel & Accessories - NEC
Motorcycles & Scooters

Comments

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 3
directaction Sat, 03/03/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

Oh, no. My beloved VWs will get more expensive.

This will cost US-name brand car buyers, too, since there'll be less competition. 

Does this include the wonderful German cars made in Mexico or the USA, too? 

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 10
Bes jimmy c korn Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

woohoo!

everything gets more expensive!

and more taxes!  

only a trumptard would approve.

#maga  #winning

#thankstrump

----------

ps.  the manufacturing jobs will never fucking come back until

1.  americans become the slave labor

or

2.  there is enough pork lining the pockets of the oligarchs

and not a moment fucking sooner

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 2
Gaius Frakkin'… Bes Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

Nice copypasta Bes. So what gender pronoun do you prefer?

The fact they are attacking bluejeans shows what kind of cartoon world these globalist jews live in. America hasn't been a significant manufacturer of bluejeans for some time.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 2
CuttingEdge Gaius Frakkin'… Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

Steel tariffs didn't work under Bush, and are for more likely to damage US jobs as local manufacturers put their prices up to coin in on no external competition. Happens every time. Not good, but it is notable that the minute he slapped tariffs on South Korean washing machines, companies announced they were moving production to the US.

 

However, on the positive side of the ledger...

 

Watching the Germans squeal when this kind of shit happens is highly amusing. They can cry me a fucking river.

My brother's company (always run on tight margins) got seriously raped after the EU slapped a 47.7% tariff on Chinese solar panels to protect zee German manufacturers of same product. 50% staff layoffs as a direct result of it. It is no co-incidence that invariably all manufacturing and trade legislation passed by the EU tends to assist the Vaterland, irrespective of who else benefits (no matter what Ghordius may say). Something the French even now haven't cottoned on to.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
MK ULTRA Alpha Pandelis Sat, 03/03/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

"...Harley-Davidson motorbikes, Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and bourbon whiskey..."

The EU Juncker, he must not know, those products except the whiskey aren't made in the US anymore.

American products? US multinationals use their brand name for cheap poor quality products from China. So when the EU says we will retaliate, well someone needs to tell them most everything from America, doesn't say made in the USA, it says, Black and Decker, made in China or some other country, but not here in the USA.

How will they explain to German car companies, they will be taxed on each car like what is done to US cars in many countries, it's a tariff but it's called a tax. The Chinese have a tax on US cars, South Korea has a tax on US cars and there are many others that use the loop hole of a tax to avoid WTO investigation of a tariff.

It's actually worse, the Europeans heavily subsidize many sectors, this is unlawful under WTO, but nothing is said. The Chinese have an enormous state owned sector, it is propped up by tons of non-performing loans and other state subsidy. Not one word from WTO. Trump would do a good thing to get us out of WTO and shut down Cohen and Mnuchin pushing for the Pacific Trade Partnership, remember the treaty which was so secret no one was allowed to read it. Only a select hand full of congress could even look at it per Obama's order. They tried to sneak it through. Thanks Obama.

At some point, Trump will make a deal, but in the mean time, he must force them to the negotiation table. See, the Germans have recently been caught redoing the numbers on Germany's trade surplus with the US. It's that serious.

The US trade deficit can't be sustained. The Chinese have a annual trade surplus of $400 billion. In five years it would be over $2 trillion. When this is combined with Germany's trade surplus and a host of our allies trade surplus, it's huge and is destroying this countries manufacturing sector. Manufacturing jobs are high paying jobs not like the service sector.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
MK ULTRA Alpha GreatCaesar'sGhost Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

That's the spirit and we need spirit. Americans need to flush the communist victim defeatist mantra, and take on a new mantra, called winning.

Many foreigners on here have proven they hate our guts, this isn't a small slice of the EU, China, etc. Germany is anti-capitalist and anti-American.(a handful of the foreigners posters aren't anti-American but strongly pro-American. I'm thinking about a new immigration program for Europe, the replacement program, we replace our anti-Americans for pro-American foreigners from Europe.)

Why should imported US cars be taxed heavily and other countries have free access to US markets for their cars? A logical statement, but foreigners will rail and rant in hate, because they know, the loss of the US market will hurt. And it's time they hurt and not Americans.

We must fight this trade war, it will destroy the globalist, and the communist in Europe?  EU subsidized manufacturing cost will increase and EU zone unemployment will skyrocket to the moon.  Just like it was before the massive trade surplus.

Before the US and UK closed all the bases in Germany, the German economy prospered, then came reunification of East and West Germany. The US and UK bases closed.

After this it took years for the Germany economy to recover the loss of the base economy.

There were over 500,000 US troops, and that number doesn't include the civilian workers and dependents in Europe, most of them were on bases in Germany, armor bases, fighter bases etc. the base economy was huge. That entire base infrastructure and economy was closed.

We also had Reforger, which annually sent even more troops over to use preposition weapons. It was huge, nothing like it today, not even close. NATO today, is NATO lite. Trump wants the US out of NATO, but advisors like McMaster would foam at the mouth, roll over and die. That's how serious these issues are and this is a most dangerous time. Trade wars lead to real war, but we won't be fighting the Germans again, it will most likely be China. Why? because the Chinese will not be able to handle a loss of 18% of their global exports and the US market represents 18% of China's exports.

This is another reason I don't want to load up NATO with US troops and bases. It's not the right time, not the right place and not the right war. And the lawful NATO treaty obligations with all these new NATO members can bankrupt our country.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
Linus2011 MK ULTRA Alpha Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

how do you know Junker is a german royal? Only since Infowars said so? I think this is BS. There is no proof at all for this claim. Nowhere on the internet. Besides that Junker is a complete nut job alcoholic of the lowest life form. He is anti-Trump as he is anti-german.

The problem of the tax-trade-war is - it never ever worked for any party. You americans need to improve your production again instead. 

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 3
MK ULTRA Alpha Linus2011 Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

LOL you got me on that, I ask myself where did I get that, it was an Alex Jones show, he said this guy was from the German WWII armament firm. Which isn't Juncker. It's Junker.

Thanks, and I rarely watch an Alex Jones show. But I do remember him tying Merkel and this man together, he said he was a German royal from the WWII armament company.

I would watch Alex Jones to catch his mistakes and would often brag the Alex Jones cult members weren't well read and Alex Jones makes mistakes all the time.

Well this time I made a mistake and it was corrected, and I like that, because that is the only way to become intellectually stronger. We must work to stay well within the parameters of pure objective reality.

Thanks.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
MK ULTRA Alpha MK ULTRA Alpha Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

quick note, I had only read the first line of your post and then I searched for data. But it wasn't until now, I read the part about Infowars. So you've heard it there too. I knew I heard that on the Alex Jones show.

I haven't watched an Alex Jones show in a long time, only exposure has been Alex Jones a couple of times on ZH.

Jones must have used the Juncker is a German royal many times for me to remember and you to say it was on Infowars. I will never watch another Alex Jones show.

Again, thanks for pointing out, and you remember I wrote I believe, that means in some regions, I'm not sure. But it's good you cleared it up.

Again, thanks for the post.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MK ULTRA Alpha Linus2011 Sat, 03/03/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

He terminated the staff that made him, then hired young people. This was because he was losing revenue after the child custody court battle and needed money. He wouldn't even provide an insurance plan for his employees and one old timer who had been there for years said, he can't say anything because Alex would sue, but he did mention the insurance thing. Alex Jones wiped out nearly his entire staff.

See, I'm in Austin and know these people. I know a banker who told me Alex Jones was having a hard time with the cost of child support to his former Jewish wife. Then the banker told me, he married another woman from an escort service. He didn't mention she was Jewish too.

Then another time, the banker, well he's my banker, told me, Alex products were contaminated and he had lost a lot of revenue. Maybe this is why he's off the Trump train, he has to make it a money making enterprise in which he makes millions. I believe the reason he keeps marrying Jewish is because he wanted to break into the movies, then I found out, he wanted his own cable channel after supporting Trump. People were saying more people listen to Alex Jones than the BBC. The first thing I thought, that's impossible, the BBC has more listeners than anybody, close to 500 million. So Alex exaggerates all the time and makes self estimates of his cult.

There is a lot more I could tell you about Alex Jones. He looked so bad at the court hearing he was mumbling crazy talk, it wasn't because he was making the court into a show to explain everything he does is a show, and not real. The truth is Alex Jones does a lot of cocaine. But he always says he's on his wonder dope. That's what keys him up and then that one hour rush of intellect and fast talking, then the second hour, he begins to come down. I know this and I am real connected in Austin, connected connected, no I don't use cocaine, but I tried it. I said, this will damage my euphoria unit in my brain so I can't do this. So I know what cocaine does. And I know his best buddy, not personally, but through people.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Linus2011 MK ULTRA Alpha Sat, 03/03/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

i am german and studied at UT in Austin 15 years ago. I listen to Infowars mainly because of my connection to Texas. I believe all what you say about him but i think he is a mostly positive character. Your opionions about Germany however are tilted into the wrong direction.

There are many indicators that Germany is still "Beute-Land" and exploited by the WWII winner parties and the zionists. Still up to this day. Germany is the only country in the world to pay war reparations even for WWI after 100 years. Your military bases here were paid by the germans themselves many times. You are placing spying tech here everywhere legaly. Still up to this day. You placed a known CIA operative Merkel as our cancellor and helped her to get into power.

The once among my generation very popular USA has become an ugly fat and greedy cat which i start detest. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
monk27 MK ULTRA Alpha Sat, 03/03/2018 - 14:19 Permalink

No more Boeing planes sold in China or Europe. Also, no more GMO-ed agricultural crap sold anywhere (except maybe in countries which don't have money to pay for them anyway... :)

Tit for tat will be so much fun, especially when you'll start noticing your empty shelves (which already happens in many or our beloved retail stores ... :)