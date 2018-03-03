Visualizing How Money Is Spent By Different Income Groups

If you started making twice the amount of money that you do today, how would your spending habits change?
Consider if the tables were turned, and you instead were reduced to half of your current income. Where would you likely make cuts to spending?
As Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins points out, the reality is that the money you have coming in has big implications on how expenses get prioritized – and so it’s interesting to see how people in different income brackets allocate what they have.
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
Visualizing Spending
Today’s series of graphics come to us from data visualization expert Nathan Yau at FlowingData, and they show how money is being spent by different income groups.
It uses data from the 2016 Consumer Expenditure Survey, an annual survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, embedded words in the graphics come from Yau, as he makes observations on the data.
To Buy or Rent a House?
How do income groups differ in spending for housing?
Housing Expenses
How is money spent on utilities, furniture, and other household expenses?
Food Expenses
Do income groups spend more eating at home, or eating out?
Travel and Transportation
The cost of vehicles, gas, and other travel expenses.
Health Expenditures
What about money spent on health insurance, services, or drugs?
Pensions and Social Security
Lastly, the money going to retirement, pension, social security, and insurance plans.
For more data analysis, as well as many other great visualizations on income, we highly recommend checking out FlowingData.
Mr. True to your name, the point being made is more along the lines of illustrating the super-sized amount that wealthy people spend on protecting and increasing their assets vs, the per capita amount spent, in the same category, by the working stiff who only makes $20K a year. Captain Obvious would like to say that the data showed comparable spending in all categories, for all incomes; the glaring exception being the amount spent by the wealthy on increasing their wealth. This behavioral phenomenon logically follows, IMHO. Also, the wealthy spend way more on charity. (duh)
The chart is incorrect. What portion is spend on taxes?
Property Tax for example, Must not be part of expenses.
Realizing not everyone pays property tax but neither do they pay for food insurance medical etc etc if they are 18000 or below. I believe its called a welfare recipient. Which means section 8, food Stamps, free medical, etc etc. Seems to me the chart is full of shit.
They stopped at $200k? It doesn't get interesting until at least $1m. I mean somebody is buying all these $4m houses and $200k won't do it.
I agree.....$200,000 a year hardly qualifies as 'wealthy' in my opinion. I could easily pick out five houses on google maps, inhabited by people in my small rust belt town, who probably make way more than that.
In reply to They stopped at $200k? It… by I Write Code
They don't want people to see that rich people effectively hoard their money (or worse) instead of pumping it back into the real economy. It may lead to changes in tax legislation if people realize that rich people don't actually use that money for anything in the real world, but instead utilize their money in a way that deprives other people of a better standard of living.
In reply to They stopped at $200k? It… by I Write Code
Food at home for $2400/yr for a family? Is that 50 lb bags of rice, beans, and flour? My spouse and I eat pretty simply and it comes to $4000/yr +- $500.
$4000 a year on food? Agreed. I think perhaps only the Amish could do it cheaper. I spend about $400 a month on just myself.