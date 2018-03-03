Visualizing How Money Is Spent By Different Income Groups

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:30

If you started making twice the amount of money that you do today, how would your spending habits change?

Consider if the tables were turned, and you instead were reduced to half of your current income. Where would you likely make cuts to spending?

As Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins points out, the reality is that the money you have coming in has big implications on how expenses get prioritized – and so it’s interesting to see how people in different income brackets allocate what they have.

Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist

Visualizing Spending

Today’s series of graphics come to us from data visualization expert Nathan Yau at FlowingData, and they show how money is being spent by different income groups.

It uses data from the 2016 Consumer Expenditure Survey, an annual survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, embedded words in the graphics come from Yau, as he makes observations on the data.

To Buy or Rent a House?

How do income groups differ in spending for housing?

Housing expenditures

Housing Expenses

How is money spent on utilities, furniture, and other household expenses?

Household expenditures

Food Expenses

Do income groups spend more eating at home, or eating out?

Food expenditures

Travel and Transportation

The cost of vehicles, gas, and other travel expenses.

Transportation expenditures

Health Expenditures

What about money spent on health insurance, services, or drugs?

Health expenditures

Pensions and Social Security

Lastly, the money going to retirement, pension, social security, and insurance plans.

Pensions expenditures

For more data analysis, as well as many other great visualizations on income, we highly recommend checking out FlowingData.

ZIRPdiggler Caveman93 Mon, 03/05/2018 - 00:26 Permalink

Mr. True to your name, the point being made is more along the lines of illustrating the super-sized amount that wealthy people spend on protecting and increasing their assets vs, the per capita amount spent, in the same category, by the working stiff who only makes $20K a year. Captain Obvious would like to say that the data showed comparable spending in all categories, for all incomes; the glaring exception being the amount spent by the wealthy on increasing their wealth.  This behavioral phenomenon logically follows, IMHO. Also, the wealthy spend way more on charity. (duh)

AnngeloJamaica Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:43 Permalink

The chart is incorrect.  What portion is spend on taxes?  

Property Tax for example,  Must not be part of expenses.

Realizing not everyone pays property tax but neither do they pay for food insurance  medical etc etc if they are 18000 or below.  I believe its called a welfare recipient. Which means section 8, food Stamps, free medical, etc etc.  Seems to me the chart is full of shit.  

opt out Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:46 Permalink

If I made more money I’d get me one a them there ‘charts & graffs’ machines and, well, you know, kinda print out a lotta interestin’ charts n stuff...

a-yup. That’s what I dee do. 

Mpizzie Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:47 Permalink

‘Visual capitalist.’

so the guy excels at excel...

This wasn’t ‘interesting’ at all...beyond wondering how lame someone who excels at excel is in real life.

slow news days...someone go bomb something or some computer somewhere cause a market dip.

AnngeloJamaica Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

The chart is incorrect.  What portion is spend on taxes?  

Property Tax for example,  Must not be part of expenses.

Realizing not everyone pays property tax but neither do they pay for food insurance  medical etc etc if they are 18000 or below.  I believe its called a welfare recipient. Which means section 8, food Stamps, free medical, etc etc.  Seems to me the chart is full of shit.  

ElTerco I Write Code Mon, 03/05/2018 - 02:28 Permalink

They don't want people to see that rich people effectively hoard their money (or worse) instead of pumping it back into the real economy. It may lead to changes in tax legislation if people realize that rich people don't actually use that money for anything in the real world, but instead utilize their money in a way that deprives other people of a better standard of living.

ElTerco Mon, 03/05/2018 - 00:31 Permalink

Food at home for $2400/yr for a family? Is that 50 lb bags of rice, beans, and flour? My spouse and I eat pretty simply and it comes to $4000/yr +- $500.