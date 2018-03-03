The "Nuclear Option" In Global Trade Wars: Dumping US Treasuries... But Will They?

In response to Trump's shocking announcement of a global trade war (which may have been "born out of anger at other simmering issues and the result of a broken internal process"), the age-old question has once again returned front and center: will foreigners retaliate by selling US securities?
First a quick recap: there was $6.3 trillion in US Treasuries held by foreign nations as of Dec. 2017, of which over $4 trillion was held by official accounts: central banks, reserve managers, sovereign wealth funds, and others.
Also recall that much if not all of these official foreign Treasury holdings built up over the years as US trading partners converted dollars from persistent American trade surpluses into US debt.
Which is why, as Reuters' Richard Leong writes, should China, Japan and other nations, which have recycled their trade dollars through their Treasuries holdings, suddenly decide to whittle them down, "markets could be in for a rough ride."
Naturally, foreigners are well aware of the volatility-inducing leverage they have, and have previously threatened to sell US Treauries in response to adverse US policies: in April 2016, it was the Saudi Arabia who Threatened to liquidate its Treasury holdings if Congress probed the country's role in the Sept 11 attacks (Congress did, found the Saudis responsible, yet neither has Saudi Arabia "liquidated" its holdings, nor has the nation been found guilty of terrorism in any court of law, in any jurisdiction). Then in early January, Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials would recommend "slowing or halting", or evening selling, US Treasuries (China subsequently denied the report as "fake news").
Nonetheless, "the threats are real,” said Kristina Hooper, Invesco's chief global market strategist. "We need more foreign demand, not less." She is right: a foreign retaliatory move in the wake of Trump’s first big protectionist action, would come at a time when foreign demand for U.S. debt is seen critical to offset an expected surge in federal borrowing needs.
To be sure, it is unlikely that Beijing, Tokyo and other overseas central banks would dump Treasuries altogether, if at all: after all such a move would be tantamount to mutual assured destruction as the financial health of the entire world is closely tied to not only the viability of the dollar, but the stability of US rates. While China may be tempted to "teach America a lesson" by selling some of its TSY holdings, the recession that would result would lead to a plunge in US demand for Chinese exports, far worse than any trade war Trump can unleash. As a result, countries could also wind up torching their own U.S. bond investments, without winning any guaranteed gains from Washington, analysts told Reuters.
“They already own a lot of them. They would be shooting themselves in the foot,” said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management in Philadelphia.
Still what U.S. trading partners might do with their collective ownership of Treasury securities looms as a hefty risk not only for the bond market.
That said, foreigners don't need to liquidate everything or even a majority of their holdings: all they need to do is engage in a sharp, acute selloff which sends yields sharply higher which - as events in early February showed - would also likely led to a stock market crash. And with Trump increasingly grading his performance by the daily moves in the S&P, a sharp market drop may be all foreigners need to accomplish to force Trump to reverse.
* * *
What happens next is unclear: the debt market had a seesaw response on Thursday and Friday with investors firstly buying U.S. Treasuries as a safe haven and sending the 10-year yield to a three-week low. This abruptly reversed on Friday, mostly due to worries that the Bank of Japan might exit its ultra-loose monetary policy. Investors also sold to make room for next week’s heavy corporate debt supply, and the 10Y yield closed Friday near session highs, just shy of 2.87%.
However, growing anxiety among traders about foreign retaliation through selling or buying fewer Treasuries may be coming into play, some investors and analysts said. “You can’t rule it out. It’s unsettling the market a bit,” McIntyre said.
For now, the data shows somewhat mixed indications, On one hand, the latest TIC data showed that while China had been buying Treasurys in the past year...
... Japan, of all countries, had been selling.
Meanwhile, a separate data set from the NY Fed showed that as of the latest week, Treasury securities held in custody at the Fed just hit an all time high of $3.079 trillion.
Yet while on the surface there appears to be no change in foreign appetite for US paper, there is a footnote: as Bloomberg noted on Friday, the share of US Treasurys held by foreign central banks (and the Fed) has steadily declined as U.S. debt increases. Their combined share has declined to 40% from 45% in 2015. The U.S. is increasingly relying on private investors, domestic and abroad, to soak up the debt.
What it means, according to Bloomberg, is that term premium will increase as price-sensitive investors make up a larger market share. That suggests that yields are more likely to rise than fall in coming months and quarters.
And as yields rise, and dollar funding conditions get tighter (as a result of the blowing out Libor-OIS spread) making hedging of TSY purchases increasingly more costly, foreigners may have no choice but to dump US paper, whether or not in retaliation to Trump.
The question then is whether the Fed will give up all pretense of an economic recovery and do with it has always done when faced with an insurmountable US capital flow problem: unleash QE and monetize the deficit.
In other words - while it remains to be seen if foreigners dump US Treasuries in angry retaliation, it is safe to say that as of this moment, the fate of the Trump administration is in the hands of the Federal Reserve.
Comments
Bullish for metals, cryptos, industrials, agriculture, energy. Hells bells, Fed gets higher interest rates and inflation goals met and can even do so without reducing balance sheet, but in fact INCREASING their balance sheet by mopping up the excess treasuries hitting the market. WINNING!
Why do they hold UST's in the first place...when that reason is no longer valid...then they will sell.
In reply to Bullish for metals, cryptos,… by Okienomics
must be a typo...they left israhell off the list but cayman islands is there...
In reply to Why do they hold UST's in… by FireBrander
Doesnt fucking matter. Central banksters will just conjure from a different keyboard.
In reply to must be a type...they left… by BullyBearish
yeap markets will decide ... it is all about communications.... how the federalis communicate it to the suckers ... which means suck it up... it is their casino.
In reply to Doesnt fucking matter. … by Government nee…
If they dump Treasuries what are they going to do with the cash? Buy Venezuelan bonds? Right.
In reply to markets will decide ... it… by Pandelis
Headline should read "but can they?".
In reply to If they dump Treasuries what… by IH8OBAMA
China's problem is simple - they have $40,000,000,000,000 of debt
only $3T of treasuries
if they reduce then likely receive simple DOWNGRADE by ratings agencies
they are in dire need of business cycle but are deathly afraid of results(deflation on massive scale, zombi banksters, etc.)
EU only has 30:1 leverage in their great banks - and Draghi is only way countries like Italy have survived
the EURO is disaster - Germany has stolen all the economic benefits and holds LOTS OF YOU OWE ME'S from other OVER INDEBTED COUNTRIES
QUICKER u.s. gets to explode ITS OWN DEBT BOMB THE BETTER
time to watch all fiat currencies implode
In reply to Headline should read "but… by The_Juggernaut
China could just CANCEL its their debt in 5 minutes, if it so chooses to. We can't !
In reply to China's problem is simple -… by sabaj49
At ONE POINT, they will DUMP it all.
The US$ is DEAD.
In reply to China could just CANCEL its… by monk27
As the people at the ESF laugh, knowing they will buy up that shit like candy. That's why the US is the only country to never have had a failed bond auction. Backed by an endless Fed printing press. There is a reason the ESF presents no books and has no oversight.
In reply to Doesnt fucking matter. … by Government nee…
Country leaders always think they can print money and get away with it. Why would Trump be any different?
In reply to must be a type...they left… by BullyBearish
cayman islands?
oh, you mean the fed south.
In reply to must be a type...they left… by BullyBearish
Ireland on 3rd ! Really ? LOL !
In reply to cayman islands?… by just the tip
They purchased treasuries to keep the value of their own currencies down for trade advantage. If they sell then this advantage disappears. They might purchase gold or US industries and property to keep their currencies flooding the market to keep the value down. Then again, there may just be an unreasoned stampede to get out of the dollar altogether.
In reply to Why do they hold UST's in… by FireBrander
In reply to They purchased treasuries to… by Stuck on Zero
The FED took over fiscal policy decades ago....unelected
In reply to They purchased treasuries to… by Stuck on Zero
.
In reply to Why do they hold UST's in… by FireBrander
Yes. Particularly when they don't have to buy oil in $. That day is fast approaching.
In reply to Why do they hold UST's in… by FireBrander
You got a whore load of T-bills.
Which are worth a lot, +/-.
You sell them for what.....dollars?
Anything else, you have to pay, take a hit on, but since you have a lot, it's a big hit.
Lets say you didn't sell for dollars, what then, RMB? Rubles?..So you have gone from stable T-bills, to less stable products. Awesome .
In reply to Why do they hold UST's in… by FireBrander
a
In reply to Why do they hold UST's in… by FireBrander
They just buy GOLD with them ( US TB,s ) - at a heavily discounted ( manipulated) rate !!
In reply to Why do they hold UST's in… by FireBrander
.
"what happens next is unclear"! Another brilliant quote that seems to deny US financial policy to date is exactly what has gotten the country is such a dilemma. We might actually have to spend less, repay some our enormous debt and learn to live within our means.
No. They will not. They're in on the scheme.
You "dump" your USTs into what? USDs. Then what?
The US Steel industry is either owned by foreign investors or publicly traded. This is all just political grandstanding. Along with the everyone who had ever been taught economics jaw flapping about free trade. (It's true, but the impact of this is small industry that has lobbied for tariffs on and off for the past 140 years.)
Any one in the top 5 countries could use their USTs as Tier I collateral to leverage up and buyout the entire US steel industry.
the gold has moved eastward
In reply to No. They will not. They're… by Catullus
What's the end game here? Trump wants to reduce the trade deficit? Its currently sitting at -$50b. Others will complain about trade surpluses.
Perhaps this could usher in a new financial order...like Bretton Woods, but now less Western, and a bigger multi-polar role, due to the big influence emerging market have in the global economy.
Maybe cryptocurrencies can have a place in it? Lets get the ball rolling.
This downward spiralling bullshit isn't good for anyone.
you’r too early
In reply to What's the end game here?… by Brazen Heist
Good for people with assets when the supply of money is all over the place. This is a wealth transfer that I like to see happen.
Bwahaha hahahahahaha ... I like :)
In reply to What's the end game here?… by Brazen Heist
If countries cannot sell US goods, they will not be able to buy treasuries, whether or not they 'dump' them.
They can shoot themselves in the foot or wait for the US to do it with a trade war. Pick yer poison.
They've been hedging with phyz gold for exactly this scenario.
So how much,if any, gold does the USA have ?
In reply to They can shoot themselves in… by Savvy
Good at hypothecating and re-re-re other people's gold, too bad they didn't have a boating accident like Canada did
2 years ago.
lol
In reply to They've been hedging with… by Winston Churchill
Canadians are just stupid enough to get rid of all their gold, for real.... just saying...
In reply to Good at hypothecating and re… by Savvy
unknown. 'Officially' the US is said to have 8,500 tons, but no one believes that figure. Some say it is as low as 1,500 tons, but however much it really is, most of it is in the form of non-negotiable bars, i.e. bars that do not meet the 'good delivery standard'. And after the US unloaded a couple hundreds tons of Tungsten bars on China 3 years ago, it is not very likely that any country would accept gold from the US, considering the previous fraud.
In reply to They've been hedging with… by Winston Churchill
Unless Japan wishes to be left twisting in the wind while China's economic and influence totally encircles them, the U.S. has nothing to worry about. Japan is a vassal of the U.S.
On the other hand, this situation in large part is what the new Silk Road project was - and is, all about. As long as that U.S. paper has some value, it can be used to purchase strategic advantage all around the world, which is precisely what China has been doing. The U.S. intimidates and coerces compliance, China $buys tangible assets and influence.
The Japanese elites are already into cryptos..., regardless of fiats or metals standards, the cryptos era is taking off in Japan.
In reply to Unless Japan wishes to be… by Consuelo
Trump will flip flop. End the story.
Well if it was me I would buy up your treasuries holding them until I'm ready to body slam your country from all angles, and then I'd dump all your treasuries. To attack you from multiple fronts from inside and without. In fact if I actually set my mind to the destruction of your country, there's no way you'd survive.
The equivalent of shooting a shotgun into a metal plate 2 feet in front of your face...
In reply to Well if it was me I would… by MusicIsYou
That's ridiculous. In the event of a US default, or, if the US dollar really tanks (i.e. below 70 as the result of heavy sales of T-Bills) the IMF would step in and everyone would start using 'Special Drawing Rights (SDR's)', which most countries in the world already have in their reserves.
Matter of fact, many corporate contracts, European wide including the UK, have had a clause that specifies payouts in 'SDR's', for years now.
In reply to I'd dump all your treasuries… by FireBrander
Yes, I see the China-led gold standard exist for a short time and then the IMF marching toward cryptocurrency SDR or XDR. This is the beginning of one world currency crypto SDR.
In reply to That's ridiculous. In the… by east of eden
One problem, china has hardly any gold reserves and they haven't risen since 2016. hardly the actions you would expect, if they were considering launching a gold backed currency.
In reply to Yes, I see the China-led… by JibjeResearch
S
In reply to That's ridiculous. In the… by east of eden
Yes, you are correct. And here is the angle....
1. Hold USD until ready.
2. Ready BRI making the surrounding nations the satellite states...
3. The super market zone: BRICS, future/emerging market.
3s. Brazil leading CELAC group
3s. Russia leading SCO/EEU
3s. India, stand alone market
3s. China, the red button, stand alone market
3s. South Africa, leading the Africa southern market.
4. The EU, UK are accepting BRI if win-win situation.
Up and coming future markets/resource hubs.
1. The Ethiopia Market.
2. The Nigeria Market
3. The DR Congo Market
4. Egypt Market
5. Algeria market
When all of those markets converged, our mighty USA is isolated. If there is a war, the BRI is the supply line. This is what I see right now. I saw BRI which was called One Belt One Road in 2013, which started in 2010 in concept.
Our leaders didn't see it back then, and they are not seeing it right now. The isolationism/protectionism is a bad policy in the long run.
In reply to Well if it was me I would… by MusicIsYou
Countries are dumping them anyway. They're junk bonds. Anybody with a little common sense knows that the national debt will never be paid off. The deficits will continue to go up, not down. At any time interest rates could go up and a ten year bond could lose 25% of its value over night.
America doesn't have leverage here. The time is rapidly approaching when the rest of the world won't want to be paid in confetti anymore. They'll want real money. If you sold goods and got paid in worthless money you're not making a profit.
Jim Willie claims that eventually we'll see prices listed not only in dollars but also in gold and silver. I believe that in time you won't be able to purchase imported goods with dollars anymore.
True, but the citizen/corporation debts are small and static, some will be able to pay it off... and increase its value.
The transfer of wealth.
In reply to Countries are dumping them… by Blue Dog
China and Japan don't have to sell any of their TBills. If they stop buying new ones, here comes QE 4ever!
Great tag "QE 4ever."
In reply to China and Japan don't have… by BT
So f.ucking what - keep shoveling out the debt to the morons of the world till they choke themselves; then default - f.uck em! If they are that stupid, they deserve what comes their way!