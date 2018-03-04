Gold, Diamonds Used To Bribe Banker In Sprawling $2 Billion Indian Fraud Scandal

It has been more than two weeks since Punjab National Bank - one of India's largest state-owned financial institutions - informed the public about a nearly $2 billion lending fraud allegedly masterminded by Nirav Modi, a famous celebrity jeweler and one of India's richest men. And still, investigators are just beginning to piece together the exact mechanics that allowed a celebrity jeweler, working with a handful of rogue bank employees at PNB's Mumbai branch (the bank is based in New Delhi) to pull off the largest financial fraud in modern Indian history.
In their latest update, federal investigators told Reuters and a host of other media organizations that Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi - who played an integral role in the fraud - successfully bribed bank employee with gold coins and diamonds to help coax them to look the other way when signing off on fraudulent letters vouching for the shell companies receiving the loans.
Authorities have apprehended a retired PNB manager named Gokulnath Shetty, pictured below, who was essentially Modi and Choksi's inside man at the bank.
Last week, we pointed out a disturbing trend whereby large multinational financial institutions were backing away from Indian banks, setting the stage for a painful credit crunch that could potentially destabilize the Indian economy.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has arrested 14 people in the case, on Saturday for the first time said bribes were paid to at least one Punjab National Bank (PNB)official by Modi.
The agency told the court that Yashwant Joshi, who worked as a manager in the forex department of the Mumbai branch that is at the center of the fraud, admitted to having received two gold coins weighing 60 grams and a pair of gold and diamond earrings from Modi.
The articles have been recovered from Joshi’s house in the presence of independent witnesses, the CBI said.
Police have also arrested two low level employees from the Brady House branch of PNB for helping ferry the fraudulent guarantee letters past the bank's internal controls. The two men allegedly helped produce some of the letters of understanding, then recorded them in the bank's internal system, effectively leaving its stewards in the dark. As any expert on India's state-run banks would tell you, the fact that most Indian banks haven't integrated their internal controls with the Society for Woldwide Interbank Telecommunication (SWIFT) leaves them incredibly vulnerable to fraud, particularly when bank employees who have nearly unfettered access decide to take advantage of their position.
In its latest story, Reuters provided a detailed graphic explaining exactly how Modi and his crew managed to secure the fraudulent loans. The fake letters of undertaking that were so vital to the scheme allowed shell companies controlled by the fraudsters to receive loans mostly from foreign branches of Indian banks.
Over the weekend, an Indian federal judge issued a warrant for Choksi's arrest. Both Choksi and his nephew Modi have fled the country, and are believed to be in Hong Kong. Prosecutors are also zeroing in on Modi, who is believed to be the ringleader of the whole scheme.
“Modi appears to be the prima donna in the whole saga of the fraud perpetrated on the PNB,” the directorate said in a filing to the court seen by Reuters.
But perhaps even more embarrassing - and ultimately more problematic - than the authorities' inability to apprehend the ringleaders of the fraud (though they have arrested a total of 14 people over their suspected involvement in aiding or abetting it) is the fact that nothing is being done to strengthen oversight of Indian banks.
Without that, the damage to the credibility to the state-run banking system may never be repaired - and if that happens, it's the small business owners of India who will suffer as credit conditions are rapidly tightened.
Washed that money right through Dubai, DIFC to be exact.
Oh vey, you're not supposed to milk and rip off the fiat system, and then shelter your gains in the Decentralized Parallel Economy! Next thing you know, they'll want to use Cryptos as part of the mix.
The horror! What's a usurious Moneychanger to do? /s
How many Bitcoin were used
Corrupt Indians, Surely not!!
I told you guys last week. They're not "on the run" they're on a plane bound for nyc. Punjab already has a job at the SEC, starting monday, and Punjab jr has an interview with Goldman Sachs. Murica always attracts the best and the brightest. Winning!
Millennials don't even give a fck about gold and diamonds. It's kind of stupid to get bribed with gold and diamonds that won't have much value in 15 years. Yep, you can stick your gold and diamonds up your ass in about 15 years. Because as soon as the baby boomers die off that's going to be about the end of that ride.
Il'l happily accept all your gold donations, Diamonds you can keep.
Of course you would, but you'll be gone in what, 15 or 20 years?
I am 35 and expecting to live a little longer than that, so I will still happily accept all your useless physical resources since you and your friends have no use for them.
Happily, you're as much a spokesman for millennials, as Donald Duck is for water fowl.
If you ever have the opportunity to accompany a millennial buying an engagement ring for his girl friend you should go because it's the funniest fcking thing to watch them shop for something they see no value in. They have an exceedingly difficult time making up their mind, for one reason because they have the attention span of a goldfish, and the other reason because it has no intrinsic value to them.
It was the same way I was when I was shopping for my wife's ring many years ago. "This diamond sir has fewer flaws and therefore costs another few hundred dollars. You can see the difference here with this magnifying glass." You should have seen the look on the woman's face when I told her the magnifying glass was more valuable to me than the rock as it performs a beneficial function. I can't WAIT for that whole industry to die! In this regard the millennials are right.
You should have told the jeweler, look mthrfcker just give me a ring of fire because that's what it'll be like anyway.
I'd worry far more about their smiles and politeness, that mask incompetence or deception.
To understand how completely systemic corruption can be, one must first understand India.
More importantly... to understand Kazar Ian's deception, you need to understand Asian subtleties, paradigms and deceptions. For Kazar Ians are of Asian origin.
Or how the US System plays with dollar, fake currency based on nothing, since Nixon dropped the gold standard, in 1972 to finance Vietnam war and therefore set fondations of US Empire. And by the way, the destruction of US Nation/constitution too. 😅
An interesting Indian version of money making
Basically, he just hacked the system to create his own money...
Not that different from US central bank, or European bank, or Japanese bank actions, creating their own money out of nothing.
As I said, he just hacked the system to get support for his own private business.
Not something other private bankers would dare to try...
And certainly not US bankers...
Speaking of the credibility of Indian bank system... was it not the same bank system who decided to take away all the cash in India ?
without caring for the consequence to the Indian people ?