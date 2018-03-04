InfoWars Blacklisted By Major Advertisers After CNN's Guerrilla Activism

CNN has taken it upon themselves to contact companies whose advertisements have been played on the InfoWars-linked Alex Jones Channel on YouTube, resulting in a flood of major brands blacklisting the channels for future ad spending.
CNN has discovered ads on InfoWars' channels from companies and organizations such as Nike (NKE), Acer, 20th Century Fox, Paramount Network, the Mormon Church, Moen, Expedia (EXPE), Alibaba (BABA), HomeAway, Mozilla, the NRA, Honey, Wix and ClassPass.
Even an ad for USA for UNHCR, a group that supports the UN refugee agency UNHCR, asking for donations for Rohingya refugees was shown on an InfoWars YouTube channel.
Many of the brands -- including Nike, Moen, Expedia, Acer, ClassPass, Honey, Alibaba and OneFamily -- have suspended ads on InfoWars' channels after being contacted by CNN for comment. The companies, with the exception of Alibaba, which declined to comment, said they had been unaware their ads were running on The Alex Jones Channel. CNN discovered the HomeAway advertising shortly before publishing this story, and has not yet received a response from that company.
The various brands purchased ad campaigns from marketing agencies or directly through YouTube parent company Google - which direct advertisements at specific demographics. Companies often don't know where their ads are displayed, however they can use exclusion filters to black list channels or content they don't wish to advertise with.
Scores of conservative and "conspiracy" YouTube channels have been hit with strikes and bans over the last several weeks following the Parkland Florida School Shooting. In particular, videos suggesting that survivor David Hogg was being coached or is a paid crisis actor have been struck from the platform and measures taken against uploaders.
YouTube admitted they had been overly aggressive in their recent enforcement, blaming "newer members" of its 10,000 large team of moderators.
"As we work to hire rapidly and ramp up our policy enforcement teams throughout 2018, newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals," wrote a YouTube spokesman in an email. "We’re continuing to enforce our existing policies regarding harmful and dangerous content, they have not changed. We’ll reinstate any videos that were removed in error."
The Alex Jones Channel received two "strikes" from YouTube during the controversy, however the second strike was removed hours later with no explanation. Similarly, InfoWars fixture Dr. Jerome Corsi's YouTube channel was permanently banned on Thursday - only to be restored hours later with a similar lack of explanation.
And while YouTube may have overstepped its bounds, CNN has taken the attack straight to the bottom line by encouraging advertisers to blacklist Alex Jones related content.
Starving Jones To Death
This isn't the first time advertisers have blacklisted InfoWars. Last February, the InfoWars website was dropped by San Francisco advertising agency AdRoll the day after Jones did an interview with the (failing) New York Times - costing Jones an estimated $5 million per year of income.
AdRoll told Jones that they were dropping him due to the fact that products are "retargeted" to the InfoWars website - a practice of relevant advertisements jumping from site to site to follow consumer browsing habits.
Still, one can't help but wonder if the political ideology of the San Francisco-based ad agency had something to do with the decision: several high level AdRoll employees have donated money to democratic causes over the past several elections. CEO Aaron Bell is also a huge fan of Bill Gates - having grown up in Washington and worked at Microsoft where he stalked the Billionaire at their annual employee barbecue.
Interestingly, AdRoll's head of retargeting, Peter Clark, contributed to the "Democratic Hope Fund" in 2015.
InfoWars isn't the first conservative outlet to suffer from politically motivated advertising hits. In November 2016, Breitbart.com was dropped by AppNexus - one of the largest digital ad agencies in the world.
“We did a human audit of Breitbart and determined there were enough articles and headlines that cross that line, using either coded or overt language,” said Josh Zietz of AppNexus. “This blacklist was solely about hate speech violation."
In any case, with InfoWars facing attacks on all fronts, it looks like they'll be down to water filters and health supplements going forward as liberal activists such as CNN target their primary source of income.
Comments
ALEX JONES FOR PRESS SECRETARY!
NO GAY FROGS!
Jonestein pissed off someone bigly.
In reply to ALEX JONES FOR PRESS… by ACP
All those photo the men looking like cock suckers
In reply to Jonestein pissed off… by FreeShitter
Only a step up of Alinsky marginalization.
It's an election year.
The Proggies fucked them selves last time, and likely will implode this time as well.
"Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rules_for_Radicals
In reply to All those photo the men… by kahplunk
broward sheriff stand down order confirmed
[url]http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/broward/article20301528…]
The Broward Sheriff’s Office captain who initially took charge of the chaotic scene at a Parkland high school where 17 people were killed told deputies to form a perimeter around the deadly scene — which they did instead of going in to confront the shooter, according to a partial BSO dispatch log obtained by the Miami Herald.
Capt. Jan Jordan, commander of BSO’s Parkland district, gave the order, the log shows, identifying her by her police call sign.
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has said BSO training and nationwide active-shooter procedure call for armed law enforcement officers to confront shooters immediately rather than secure a scene.
The document raises fresh questions about the department’s handling of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
had to repost to prevent forum slide operation by xxxxx
In reply to Only a step up of Alinsky… by Arnold
The kikes are going hard at this humble water filter salesman. His solution will be simple: just sell more bottles of Super Male Vitality!
In reply to broward sheriff stand down… by cheka
The kids were being coached by Debbie Wasserman Schultz by day two, and they're funded by several anti-gun groups including Bloomberg's thing . Not to mention the agitprop the prog media has showered on them . Kids, your name is Astroturf Exploited .
In reply to The kikes are going hard at… by Buckaroo Banzai
DWS, recently chair of the DNC, knows media campaigns and messaging for political ends . Hopefully she and her ilk overplay their hands as grotesquely as they did in the Bernie vs Clinton campaign and following Clinton vs America campaign The Dems hate you.
In reply to The kids were being coached… by TBT or not TBT
alex jones. bill hicks. what's the diff? dogs and ponies either way.
In reply to DWS, recently chair of the… by TBT or not TBT
I don't watch Alex Jones (but I do like Paul Joseph Watson a lot).
Nevertheless, I do love it when the cockroaches willingly run into the spotlight while attempting to contaminate the world. A special thanks goes out to Nike, Moen, Expedia, Acer, ClassPass, Honey, Alibaba and OneFamily for outing yourselves as piece of shit virtue signaling scum who will never see another penny from me or my family. Keep on sucking.
Who's next?
In reply to alex jones. bill hicks. … by jbvtme
Seems like there’s enough orgs out there to co-op their own version of YouTube. The only way to truly beat a globalist organization is to starve them of their life blood-money.
In reply to I don't watch Alex Jones … by MagicHandPuppet
All listed now boycotted by my family and close associates
In reply to Seems like there’s enough… by in4mayshun
That settles it. Time to buy some Caveman.
https://youtu.be/3-ZqD9-W1_8
In reply to All listed now boycotted by… by Manthong
THOSE companies NEVER advertised on Infowars anyway.
Infowars ALWAYS blames the US for everything.
NEVER Israhell.
In reply to That settles it. Time to buy… by HippieHaulers
^SPAM^
In reply to THOSE companies NEVER… by stizazz
Whatever the MSN does from here is irrelevant; they are trying to stack the mid-terms and they will FAIL miserably because they have nothing real to offer except deviancy, totalitarianism, and misery.
Fuck each and every one of them, they will go down hard...
In reply to ^SPAM^ by Seeing Red
"is to starve them of their life blood-money." Funny you say that considering that is a Mormon Church dogma, and they too are dropping Jones.
Then again, they are on the wrong side all the time, so this is no surprise.
In reply to Seems like there’s enough… by in4mayshun
Check out the Theta token and the org behind it. I think this is going to take over for youtube. Not only will they no be able to pull this shit, but it will use existing infrastructure, as in our own computers, to do what youtube's server farms used to do, saving billions in energy.
https://www.thetatoken.org/
In reply to Seems like there’s enough… by in4mayshun
people with at least half a brain left - from now on boycott:
Nike, Moen, Expedia, Acer, ClassPass, Honey, Alibaba and OneFamily
In reply to I don't watch Alex Jones … by MagicHandPuppet
DON"T FORGET FUCKING ATT. ATT...ATT owns CNN.
CANCEL YOU DAMN SUBSCRIBTIONS NOW>>>PHONE< CABLE< CREDIT CARD.
In reply to people with at least half a… by Linus2011
Ah CNN, because they're like strictly a news organization, dude. /s
Believe it or not, I get CNN with my internet bundle, (no cable), and I still will not watch them. For anything. The same goes for any of the MSM. I just cannot trust them to not spin shit, and now that I am aware of what the spin is when I see it, I find it impossible to watch any of them without screaming at the idiot box, (which can be a tad embarrassing) when you're in a public place and they have it on.
I'm either cured or infected, I can't tell which. But that's the last time I take a red pill. You can count on that.
In reply to … by blindfaith
Dunno Magic Hand Puppet. Paul Joseph Watson looks like Alex Jones´s Mi6 handler to me. Guys the same as every other fucker to crawl out of the ruins of the sheffield steel industry during the last 40 years. A weak link in the chain that made Britain great. The guys uncle is probably the head of some freemason lodge that worked with the police to get the local steel union hooked on Heroin. i loved how he timed a piece on 70´s architecture just after the Grenfell Tower fire. Grenfell family it was named after being an old partner of the original J.P Morgue who did the Titanic Insurance job. At least Jones made people understand the Illuminati were real. Watson looks like an absolute wanker......
As for corporate America they aren´t virtue signaling. They want the public disarmed because they want to suck the country fucking dry. I wouldn´t be pissed at Alibaba either. That is a Communist Chinese Oligarch running that. Since when did Red China actually care if Americans were armed? Since when did Exxon Mobil care if Arabs built mosques? Its a fucking invasion they are here to wipe America out not virtue signal.
Another thing is they have been hinting Alex Jones and Info Wars are dead meat for awhile now. Fucking "Portugal the Man" had an Infowars News Paper being burnt in the opening caption of his video "Feel It Still". Jones sold out awhile back. If the rumors are true he was one hell of a shill. Riled up the American Far Right in ways that are far more real than the Alt-Right have.
I hate to think he was a Judas but Zion really are that good. Lets hope those fucking water filters really worked but knowing how smart Zion is and how dumb the average American is Alex Jones was probably selling poisoned water filters to anti-semites.........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBkHHoOIIn8
In reply to I don't watch Alex Jones … by MagicHandPuppet
It's far simpler to posit that AJ is merely a huckster with a right-wing niche. I have zero sympathy.
In reply to Dunno Magic Hand Puppet… by Maghreb
I might consider that he is a huckster or a shill but he spoke out against so much. Though he kept Israel out of the direct firing line some of his stuff was amazing.
The famous Wesley Clarke story pretty much wrote the road map for the next 15 years of U.S policy. Jones did good work Jewish wives or not.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNVYu46W9I0
In reply to It's far simpler to posit… by Seeing Red
"It's far simpler to posit that AJ is merely a huckster with a right-wing niche. I have zero sympathy."
Predictably nauseating when the know-it-nothing losers like Seeing Red, Maghreb etc materialize out of some dead horse's ass to tell you what's going on when they themselves are clueless. If we went by the deficient judgement of these pieces of shit Hillary would have stolen the Presidency and the show would be over. If they are not Soros Bots they do have their First Amendment.
However, there is no cure for these feckless fucks who only serve to fuel the Techno-Fascists.
In reply to It's far simpler to posit… by Seeing Red
Nice rant. If that's all true why did I vote for Trump then genius? BTW, I post on many things, I didn't just "materialize", although the term fits your narrative oh-so-conveniently.
In reply to "It's far simpler to posit… by benb
Dicks Sporting goods! I just purchased a pair of shoes that only they carry direct from the manufacturer. If they insist on doing business with them they’re next!
In reply to I don't watch Alex Jones … by MagicHandPuppet
Screwed by Dick's ... saw that coming.
In reply to Dicks Sporting goods! I just… by Cash Is King
If the Marmot Church pulled adverts, should I boycott Marriot and others run by Marmots?
In reply to I don't watch Alex Jones … by MagicHandPuppet
Wells Fargo has their hooks into the LDS church as well.
Many Wells Fargo branch managers in the Pacific Northwest (along with local staff) are LDS members in good standing.
In reply to If the Marmot Church pulled… by A Nanny Moose
Your choice, but perhaps I'll increase my business to offset. See my post w/reasons further down (after JS Bach).
In reply to I don't watch Alex Jones … by MagicHandPuppet
Don't watch it, then.
In reply to alex jones. bill hicks. … by jbvtme
Ah, but tomorrow it may just be a voice or two YOU like.
In reply to alex jones. bill hicks. … by jbvtme
fake news takes out real news this should concern all americans..
In reply to alex jones. bill hicks. … by jbvtme
It's strange, Jones is pro-Zionist. married two Jewish women in a row and what is happening the Jewish left wing are leading the take down of conservative sites. It's similar to the Jewish led boycott of Germany in the 1930's.
Across the entire web, Facebook is installing a Chinese censorship model to impress the Chinese. Facebook was kicked out of China. Zuckerberg has made trip after trip to impress Xi. Zuckerberg carried Xi's book around quoting it to Americans in speeches etc. just like Mao's Little Red Book.
I boycott Facebook and anyone who uses Facebook. I don't believe the metrics Facebook uses for number of users and Facebook has been caught falsifying advertisement data.
We are not being protected from 1st Amendment violations from these firms. Both Facebook and Google are in violation of the Bill of Rights to conform to a global Chinese model of censorship for access to the Chinese market.
Facebook has been manipulating elections in many countries. The report about Facebook manipulation of foreign elections has been confirmed by Facebook as a consultant fee. Manipulation of foreign elections by US corporations is against US law. Facebook is a political hit man for hire. It's just like CNN being paid a bribe from countries who want favorable coverage.
It's unfortunate the Obama administration wasn't pro-civil liberties and Trump administration is pro-business. But something has to be done, I suggest Facebook, Google and Microsoft be broken up to allow competition in this space.
In reply to DWS, recently chair of the… by TBT or not TBT
While the Wall Street bailout consisted of showering financial criminals with infinite sums of money until they were once again masters of the universe. This is the equivalent to what MSM is asking for a bailout in the form of censorship. Hillary Clinton and other status quo fake news peddlers are actively asking for Congressional action in order to silence their competition. This isn’t just about protecting the manufactured reality. It’s equally about preserving the status, wealth, reputation and careers of individuals whose failures should have landed them on the street, unemployed or in prison for their almost incomprehensible and well documented incompetence or lawlessness. Just like we continue to suffer from competent criminals on Wall Street, the media now wants to build a similar government sponsored wall around their emanating bullshit. If they succeed, it would be an unmitigated disaster for this nation. Joseph Goebbels looks like a one man amateur compared to murica's effort to legitimize fake news as real.
In reply to It's strange, Jones is pro… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Quick note, Zuckerberg asked Xi to name his child. Xi refused to name Zuckerberg's child. Zuckerberg took his pregnant wife to China to meet Xi for the purpose of asking Xi to name his child. It was a con to ingratiate Xi so Zuckerberg Facebook could reenter China. Zuckerberg has done back flips to reenter China.
Zuckerberg started the crack down on freedom of speech right after the elections. The plan was to blame fake news for Clinton's loss, but for Zuckerberg it was the right time to launch his China censorship model on the USA. At the same time Zuckerberg started offering Facebook services/managing for over 350,000 online publications sites. The plan was to take over all these sites to shut the Americans up.
I was on one of those sites, for many years I posted on that site, it was a great help to the community because I ran down city officials that were thieves. It was my hometown newspaper. The censorship was incredible. I thought it was Chinese intelligence because the censorship on me began when I tried to block $2 billion being used for one Asian shipper for the China trade. The city was being asked to spend tons of money to dredge so larger Asian ships could dump more Asia trade on America.
I had never seen that kind of censorship. Usually on that site, someone using cuss words(expletives) or racial comments were censored. Many were shocked and the newspaper lost many more customers. The newspaper had to be sold and the printing department after 154 years shut down.
A little whining here, I was(I am) an American combat soldier. I did not flinch, I did not turn my face at 18 years old. I told God at the time, I am going to die but I will stand to be a soldier, I will not turn my face. I can't believe this is happening here in the USA.
In reply to It's strange, Jones is pro… by MK ULTRA Alpha
You should be thankful. Perhaps the fact you are ex military means only censorship was brought into play. Even more fringe elements are claiming if you piss of the Chinese things can get surreal. They will throw the works at you breaking large numbers of people financially, physically and mentally with what people are calling the Gang Stalker treatment.
If its true and as common as some people are saying it is you can see the logic behind the Second Amendment......
In reply to Quick note, Zuckerberg asked… by MK ULTRA Alpha
I gave you an up vote, because it made me remember when the Chinese tried to kill me.
It was Spring of 1999, Hong Kong had been returned to China after the end of the British lease. I was on a Korean flight from Bangkok to Seoul. In Thailand, I had met a woman with Thai name meaning "Moon". She had been a runner up in the Ms. Thailand beauty pageant. She was an exceptionally beautiful woman.
The flight had a long lay over in Hong Kong, this I planned because I wanted to tour the city. Usually I will hire a car and driver, in some countries the driver is former military, so I have a driver and a body guard. I will even take the driver to dinner, and at the hotel I will have the driver on stand by. I use to have over a million in today's money, I used that for operations.
When we touched down in Hong Kong, they said, anyone continuing to Korea stay in your seats. When everyone left, it was just me and another person. The next thing I know, a Chinese Colonel with full dress uniform, full shoulder boards with golden decorations and medals was standing in the passage way.
The Colonel stood staring at me, saying in perfect English, no one is to leave this aircraft. I didn't stare back, but looked at the window. If I stare back in Asia, it would be a confrontation. In my sub conscious I was telling myself, you've been compromised. See, I was programmed as a child by the CIA, they shatter the mind of the child, to be able to program in one of the broken pieces of the mind, so if captured, there is absolutely no way one would be able to say, I am CIA.
So deep in my mind, the wheels are turning, I'm thinking I've been compromised. I had always wondered because in 1994 to 1996 when I worked for the Chairman of Hyundai, on the second meeting with the Chairman and a board table full of Korean Managing Directors, the Chairman said as soon as I walked in, you are CIA. I said no Chairman I'm not CIA. He then forcefully said, you're CIA, we checked. I talked my way out by speaking Korean, saying Chonan Baekche numjae, I am Baekche man, he bent over to listen again, and I said it again, his eyes opened wide and all the men looked at each other, and they all laughed. I was accepted I would work for the Chairman for two years, this was a major CIA operation and it was highly productive. (Baekche is an ancient Kingdom of the southern part of South Korea, it meant I was a tough guy)
So I wonder how did they know, and I had been accused of CIA before and tracked by many intelligence services. So I always wondered who told.
So the Chinese Colonel stood and stared straight at me for around 15 minutes and since I didn't stare back, there was no reason to escalate, so the Colonel followed his orders. I had looked out the window with no fear. but concentrated on the Thai woman for something which most people wouldn't imagine, projection, mind projection. I've tested it, and they can do it in Korea. I leaned it from an old Korean over twenty years before, he was over a hundred years old. But I did it, because it was only thing I could think of doing. (I know that sounds weird, but I can write, and sometime I will write about it, I've seen it action and even had a witness, a Canadian from McGill university, he freaked out when he understood and told me I had to put it on TV, I told him this is one of the secrets of Asia and I can't because it will be used for evil purpose, they have machines in the West that can do it now)
The aircraft was suppose to have a lay over of around 12 hours, but it was ordered out of Chinese airspace once the aircraft was refueled. The Korean pilot, and I know Koreans real well, at one time I was fluent. read and write, but what I'm talking about is the Korean demeanor, they're the Irish of Asia. The pilot when he took off,and was at altitude kicked the aircraft into gear hard, it was so hard, my head went back. He was angry and I am sure there were supposed to be passengers for the flight and had to change plans.
There was one person, a woman across from me, she said in the most perfect Queens high class English, she said, I take this flight all the time, I've never seen anything like this, can you tell me why? I said I didn't know.
That's a true story. period.
In reply to You should be thankful… by Maghreb
I know projection works, depending upon circumstances, if you're projecting into/onto your garden variety "Barney Fife" drone, they'll holster their sidearm and get back in the car, this, I have seen, this I have done.
My father (R.I.P.) was an MKU specimen, mid to late 60's, once he had been shown the "truth", he was a changed man. It was like he had been "Under Full Sail" before and now, (to use his term..) he was "Three Sheets to the Wind"...batshit-out the window- nuts.
For myself, at age 12, I never knew why I, along with seven of my peers, were taken from the "others" in my middle school and parked in a room that we didn't have to leave to change class,...the Instructors came to us. At age twelve, that was a scary paradigm shift. Nobody asked our parents and nobody asked us,..we were good little Nazis and we did what we were told to do.
We were force fed "Symbolic Logic" until our strengths (if any) revealed.
Some of my peers has several strengths, some were eaten alive by the tests and dropped out.
My strongest inclination was "dead to mostly dead languages" everything from Cuneiform (I had to reduce/transfer the three dimensional impressions on the tablets to two dimensional which was impossible because the depths of the impressions into the tablets implied connotation and nuance, our "Proctors" couldn't see or understand this fine point so, I just made shit up).
But, I ramble, as I said, I interpreted everything from Cuneiform to the most bizarre fucking tribal Tattoos on the skins of corpses excavated from "Perma-frost" mound burials. Truly fucking voodoo shit.
I can still see those images, chunks human flesh stretched taut by dissection pins.
In reply to I gave you an up vote,… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Imagine Zuckerberg wants to be President? Unbelievable. BTW, what you describe with Chinese influence in your town is going on everywhere. The only way to counter it is to expose it as you are doing. And hope enough Americans are smart enough to comprehend.
In reply to Quick note, Zuckerberg asked… by MK ULTRA Alpha
political ideology of the San Francisco-based ad agency...
That should tell you all you need to know about "hope enough Americans are smart enough to comprehend".
Five neoliberals just took away a man's income stream, that is a crime. To interfere with someone ability to make a living is a Federal Offense ( if I am not wrong here).
This is a HATE CRIME TOO....make no mistake about that either.
I wish I have millions in the bank, I'd sue these shits so fast they would only have socks to wear.
All of California can take a deep dive.
In reply to Imagine Zuckerberg wants to… by Xena fobe
either way - it is a strong indicator Infowars is poking the right guys.
In reply to It's strange, Jones is pro… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Don't forget Apple giving China control of it's cloud platform for Chinese users. Infowars brought that up a few times. Anyone who crosses the Chinese is asking for trouble from US multinationals.
In reply to It's strange, Jones is pro… by MK ULTRA Alpha
MK ULTRA Alpha wrote:
Jones just last week on his show denied Wife 2.0 is Jewish. Said she's from Omaha, although she does have a "noble nose." WTF? The old handler blew a fuse? Her contract ran out?
In reply to It's strange, Jones is pro… by MK ULTRA Alpha
The typical outcome of overplaying their hand is an explosion in the great expanse, energy filling the void. They will regret this.
In reply to DWS, recently chair of the… by TBT or not TBT
Victim-as-product business model
In reply to The kids were being coached… by TBT or not TBT
I thought CNN was in the business of reporting the news, not militant activism......
Guess I'm wrong......
In reply to The kids were being coached… by TBT or not TBT
Fake News Wars. It's ON!
In reply to I thought CNN was in the… by Stan522
Crap News Nonstop, advertisement on their channel are a contra-indication to figure on my shopping list.
In reply to Fake News Wars. It's ON! by Okienomics