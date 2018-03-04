Iran Says It Will Give Up Its Missiles When The US Gives Up Its Nukes

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:00

Via Middle East Eye,

Iran's armed forces spokesman said on Saturday that there can be no talks on the country's missile program without the West's destruction of its nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

"What Americans say out of desperation with regards to limiting the Islamic republic of Iran's missile capability is an unattainable dream," Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri told the official IRNA news agency.

"The condition for negotiations on Iran's missiles is the destruction of America's and Europe's nuclear weapons and long-range missiles."

Jazayeri said US criticism of Iran's missile program was driven by "their failures and defeats in the region".

US President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers unless more is done to curb Iran's missile program.

European governments have been scrambling to appease Trump and keep the deal intact, and have voiced increasing concern over Iran's missile program. 

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is due to visit Iran on Monday, said last month that Iran's missile program and involvement in regional conflicts needed to be addressed if it "wants to return to the family of nations".

Ali Akbar Velayati, foreign policy adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, criticized Le Drian's position on Saturday, just two days before they are expected to meet.

"Iran's defence program is not the concern of other countries such as France, that they should come and tell us what missiles we can have. Do we tell France how it should defend itself?" he told the semi-official ISNA news agency.

"If Le Drian's visit is aimed at reinforcing our relations, he would do well to avoid negative positions," Velayati added.

Déjà view Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:07

Fugitive 1980's oil trader...tax cheat...Iranian sanctions violator...quintuple citizen Marc Rich was not bothered...

— 2000/2001...Assistant AG Eric Holder responsibility...review pardons for Clinton to sign...
— Holder recommended pardon of Marc Rich...
— Before pardon 'review' wife Denise Rich 'donated' $1M to Democratic Party...
— 2012 Denise Rich became an Austrian citizen (Austrian father Eisenberg)...renounced her U.S. citizenship...
— Marc Rich only defrauded IRS out of $48 million...
— Ignored Iranian sanctions (BNP Paribas was fined $8.9 Billion)

Criminal Holder should be in jail !

mpcascio Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:11

He's got a point.It should've been dealt with long ago back when Carter didn't back the Shah.He hates the Jews and this is the result of his hate.Fuck you, Jimmy.

LaugherNYC Grandad Grumps Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:26

You are insane, my friend. People have been killing each other since we rose up on two feet and had our hands free to choke the other primates out. Then we used our opposable thumbs to fashion blades and hold them in our grip to stab the life out of anyone who had more food than we did. Every nation, of every race, clamored for the most advanced weapons available from day one.

If America gave up its weapons, every other nation on Earth wold invade us, rape our women, take our shit and leave a massive pile of dead bodies everywhere they went.

Take your stupidity somewhere else, like that fantasy world you seem to inhabit. Don't come back. Someone might...you know.

Tugg McFancy Grandad Grumps Mon, 03/05/2018 - 00:24

It's kind of irrelevant and it's why gun grabbing is a nonsense conspiracy.

The government has no need to take guns because it backed by the ever-present threat of incontestable violence. 

Maybe not 100 years ago, but if you want to see what use your guns are against the government, refer to the Branch Davidians.

And they've got much better technology to kill you with these days.

I know people don't like hearing this, but it's the truth.

 

 

MusicIsYou Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:25

Iran (Persia) has been there for 1000's of years, and now all of a sudden because fake Hebrews got Israel by way of a U.N charter Persia is supposed to give up progressing. I don't think so. And Persia is the home to Daniel, I'm just saying.

LaugherNYC MusicIsYou Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:30

yes. nuclear weapons mounted on ICBMs -- that is progressing, that is change we can believe in!!

\

Vaporizing millions of people in an instant, that is Persian progress?

 

And yeah, giving up that miniscule parcel of desert for a homeland for an ancient people who had been persecuted everywhere on earth -- that was such an enormous sacrifice, that was a threat to the survival of a billion and a half people who dominated the entire region???

 

AMAZING!!!

xavi1951 LaugherNYC Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:42 Permalink

MusicIsYou - 

You were obviously absent from history class or you attended a Liberal High School.  Persia (the general region), was occupied by many tribes for a few hundred years.  The Muslims came along, around 670 AD.  Jews and Christians were there, long before the Muslims.  So tell me, who does 'Persia' belong to?  Who does Israel belong to?  What is the correct time line to go back to?

 

Time to do some more reading on the history of the middle east.

Arrow4Truth LaugherNYC Mon, 03/05/2018 - 02:31

That "ancient people who had been persecuted everywhere on earth" never in "ancient" history had a home. They were/are gypsies guilty of every crime imaginable and were "persecuted" for that very reason. Fucking pigs... what they don't steal they shit on. That you would advocate that the fake Hebrews are worthy of being given anything is what is amazing. Welcome to Fight Club dickhead.

DaiRR Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:34

Schwack the Persian shitbag missiles, and their Uranium enrichment too.  If they want nuclear, they can make power from Thorium.  But let's face it, the Islamic Republic of Iran must go the way of the Third Reich, and it will be exceedingly destructive and ugly.

Dragon HAwk Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:47

I'm thinking or renting one of those big tunnel boring machines, anybody else want in on the Ground floor, or should i say Subterranean floor.  Destination unknown, even we won't know where we are Bunker ed.

Dragon HAwk Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:47

I'm thinking or renting one of those big tunnel boring machines, anybody else want in on the Ground floor, or should i say Subterranean floor.  Destination unknown, even we won't know where we are Bunker ed.

xavi1951 Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:47 Permalink

 

DaiRR -

You are almost correct.  Islam needs to go.  Radical Islam, the people that do NOT follow the Koran, are acceptable until they follow the Koran.  The Koran is a book of war on infidels.  The liberals are so open minded that they refuse to believe what is written in the Koran.  There is NO similarity between the Bible and Koran.  One preaches forgiveness and love, the other preaches intolerance and hate.

MusicIsYou Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:49

The U.S won world war 2 and deemed themselves God, and said behold we'll give the Jews a place to live. But God didn't agree because they're fake hebrews. So they've had only problems. And God is going to build up Persia above Israel. And I know I'm right, because my horse is as fast as polished steel.

veritas semper… Sun, 03/04/2018 - 22:59

I am curious why some here think that JUSA can have nuclear weapons and Iran can not have even regular missiles(like any other country which  has this right )? After all,JUSA was the ONLY country in human history which actually used those nukes against civilians. I think this qualifies as worse than the fake chemical attacks JUSA is peddling in Syria.

How about the apartheid zionist entiry? Why does it have the right to NUCLEAR weapons,the right to not sign a nuclear non proliferation treaty and the right to no inspection regarding its nuclear arsenal?

What has exactly Iran done to not have this right?

Because if I start saying what JUSA and the apartheid entity have done only in the ME, I will need to own ZH for 1 year so I could finish.

JailBanksters Sun, 03/04/2018 - 23:12

If I was the Head of Syria, Iran, Iraq or Korea I would do exactly the same thing.

The Rogue state is the one calling the other one a Rogue state, and there's only one way to keep them out.

 

Van_Helsing Sun, 03/04/2018 - 23:45

It is simple. Iran now has missiles that have a 2000 mile range which covers the whole of the middle east. It also has a natural defense in the form of mountain ranges where it's missiles are stored undergound so there isn't an option of a decapitation strike. Any attack on Iran means every Oil installation in the middle east (especially GCC) countries, goes up in flames (40% of World oil supply). We know those expensive snake oil anti missile systems work so well....NOT. Attack Iran directly and the world economy goes tits up. That is the simple reason it has not happened and the west is in a huff about Iran's missile program. 

Posa Mon, 03/05/2018 - 00:22

Scrap the deal. Make Khomeini's day. The Iranians can form a defense pack with Russia-China and the Shanghai Cooperative Organization, trade on the China-Russia anti-SWIFT platform, and take care of their defense needs with full armament of nuclear weapons and delivery systems--with  side help from NKORs.

Pull out of the Non-Proliferation Treaty and operate like the Israelis do as a renegade state. Trying to deal with the Weasels of the West is a futile exercise... times have changed...

CoinBug21 Mon, 03/05/2018 - 00:53

Iran-  Can you please give us back all the money and Gold that Obama gave you ASAP?  What?  You already gave it all away.  Who did you give it all too?  Oh, Hezbollah.  Cool.  Why did we make a deal with you scumbags again?   