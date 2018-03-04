"Kids Are Going Hungry" - Teachers' Strike Continues As W.Va. Lawmakers Reject 5% Raise

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/04/2018 - 15:00

Mainstream media organizations haven't devoted much time to covering it, but the West Virginia teachers' strike is undoubtedly one of the most important stories unfolding today in the US - if only because it exposes the consequences of unsustainable public spending. As debt servicing and expensive employee benefits eat away at budgets, the battles over the crumbs that remain will inevitably tear at the fabric of America's social order.

In West Virginia, it's starting with the schools - W.Va. school teachers are among the lowest paid in the country - but it could just as easily be the fire department or the police who decide to strike.

Teachers

For those who haven't been following, about 20,000 teachers have been on strike since Feb. 22, keeping 300,000 students out of the classroom. Teachers' unions have vowed their members must receive a 5% pay hike before returning to work.

The West Virginia legislature argued for hours on Saturday, but the two Republican-controlled chambers remained at an impasse. A bill negotiated between West Virginia's recently-converted Republican Gov. Jim Justice and the state's union leaders managed to pass the House, but the Senate could only agree on a 4% wage hike.

Per CNN, Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael and other legislators have argued the state cannot afford a raise large enough to end the walkout.

The debate took a farcical turn last night, when the Senate "accidentally" passed the 5% wage hike, before repealing it - over the objections of Democratic leaders, who cheered the mistake and supported making it permanent, per the Hill.

 

Unless a last-minute agreement is reached on Sunday - an outcome that's possible, but unlikely - the strike will enter its eighth day on Monday. Teachers were initially motivated to strike by high health-care costs and years without a raise.

Gov. Justice urged the Senate to approve the plan he worked out with the unions.

 

 

But it appears the egos of legislative leaders, who are bucking both the governor and the unions, will stand in the way of a deal at least for the time being...

Democrats called on their Republican colleagues to approve a deal negotiated by Gov. Justice and the unions for a 5 percent pay hike.

"We're all caught up in our egos," said Democratic Sen. Douglas Facemire of Sutton, reports the Chicago Tribune. He noted the impact of the impasse on students, including those who depend on schools for their meals. "For 1 percent we're going to let kids go hungry," he said, per Fox

Justice has said he prefers a 5% pay increase for teachers and would like to negotiate the larger increase for all of the state’s public employees as well.

Tags
Politics
Education
Labor

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
gatorengineer HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sun, 03/04/2018 - 15:57 Permalink

What no one realizes is that the AVERAGE Teacher gets close to or more than 10 percent raise each year.  They get the ""Raise"" that you hear about in the media, then they get a step increase for each year of service say another 3-5 percent, and then if they take online classes towards a Masters or Doctorate, they get another 2-5 percent.  Of course if they sponsor a club or coach a sport thats another 2-5K per year.  In my district in Pennsy tucky the average was 98K last year...

 

The Average WV teacher makes 45K a year, terrible right, well figure that is working 38 or so weeks a year, 6 or so hours a day.  Most people would call that part time.  Put on top of that free healthcare, free retirement, aint so bad, and a nice house in pigsknuckle is 100k....

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
IridiumRebel stizazz Sun, 03/04/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

 

stizzazz the cunt is on every link on ZH prompting his shitty site. Dude, try another website. There are many. ZHers do not want to go to your site. It sucks.

———————————————————-

gator

I teach and you have some discrepancies.

I became a teacher to de-cunt the schools. I’m in SC so I have some perspective. Yes, I teach the Constitution.

 

Healthcare is not free. We pay for it. The hope is a retirement. That comes out. I’m year one. I make 41k a year on Paper. My pay after healthcare and pension adds is 2200 a month. I’ve got an M.Ed. The parents work three jobs and youtube is the babysitter. I’m in a Title 4 school; that’s the poorest there is. Most teachers are not liberal cunts here, but I’m sure Chitcongo is different. Kids can barely spell and write due to texting. We feed the kids and they’d go without if we didn’t. 

 

We we are in dire straits. 

 

My schooling was about 150k over 6 years and 85% was paid working three jobs. 

 

Hope this helps.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Stackers house biscuit Sun, 03/04/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

All Government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service. It has its distinct and insurmountable limitations when applied to public personnel management. The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in mutual discussions with Government employee organizations. The employer is the whole people, who speak by means of laws enacted by their representatives in Congress. Accordingly, administrative officials and employees alike are governed and guided, and in many instances restricted, by laws which establish policies, procedures, or rules in personnel matters.

Particularly, I want to emphasize my conviction that militant tactics have no place in the functions of any organization of Government employees. Upon employees in the Federal service rests the obligation to serve the whole people, whose interests and welfare require orderliness and continuity in the conduct of Government activities. This obligation is paramount. Since their own services have to do with the functioning of the Government, a strike of public employees manifests nothing less than an intent on their part to prevent or obstruct the operations of Government until their demands are satisfied. Such action, looking toward the paralysis of Government by those who have sworn to support it, is unthinkable and intolerable.

 

~FDR 1937

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
COSMOS MagicHandPuppet Sun, 03/04/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

Pay teachers the same as cops and fire dept.  Same benefits same pay scale.  At least the teachers die for their students as in Florida and other school shooting incidents, cops seem to have a self preservation instinct that does not deserve to be paid more money than the others. And pensions for all these govt employees should be strictly like the rest of us.  What they retire with in their 401k and their social security benefits, we should not be paying them monthly pension money after they are done working, most of us dont have jobs that do that, why should I pay for someones lifestyle with my tax money. If they dont like it let them find other jobs.  Hire Gurkhas to be police force or switch to a volunteer armed neighborhood police force, replace fire dept with volunteer fire depts, if teachers dont like it disband the school give kids vouchers and give parents list of private schools in the area or tell them to expand their sunday school at the church to cover the week. Or just let the churches use the public school facility and charge them a basic rent.  Or if the parent can homeschool they keep the voucher and dont take a hit on their property taxes.  Kids have to pass an universal test based on grade level to make sure they meet basic requirements.  Imagine small local groups of families in a neighborhood banding together and homeschooling their kids. A very safe environment.  They dont have to deal with drugs and obamas kids at school plus an armed parent is the best defender for its cubs. This ways save tons of money on these ridiculous school buses.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Trader200K Upland27 Sun, 03/04/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

Raised our kids in WV.

Actually, most of the teachers I met, while unionized to a fault, are really the cultural antithesis of pussyhats in more urban areas (discounting the few total lefties & minorities that are dysfunctional and some how unfirable as union leaders).  Several of them made exceptionally positive contributions to our kids for which I am grateful.

Still, we had to pack up the truck and move the family and future biz to a zero income tax state as the WV elites, lawyers, planning/county commission liars, narcissistic politicians and smiling, but racist foreign university profs pulled up the kids' opportunity ladders.

 The edu problem is now endemic though. I will find a way to finance any grandkids home schooling. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
ClickNLook Sun, 03/04/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Cut politicians salaries, double tax Hollywood actors/agents and professional sports players and administration salaries. Give it to teachers. Problem is solved.

 

Also, religion is not allowed in public schools, why politics and propaganda are allowed?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Socratic Dog ClickNLook Sun, 03/04/2018 - 15:35 Permalink

Propaganda IS religion.  It's the religion of the State.  All bow to the almighty state.  Start the day with the pledge of allegiance.

It's been pointed out that one reason so many people accept the party line on false flags like 9/11 is that their worship of the State does not allow them to conceive of the possibility, even, that the State could be so intrinsically fucking evil.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
thatthingcanfly Sun, 03/04/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Unionized labor is a communist scourge. The sooner the West realizes this, and begins progressively outlawing Unions, the better. And the best place to start is with public service unions. The idea that firefighters, police, postal employees, and teachers can unionize to collectively bargain against the TAXPAYER is absurd! Even FDR recognized that much.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
bigkahuna Farmerz Sun, 03/04/2018 - 16:00 Permalink

It just is not the same as it was. There is hunger - but it is not what we went through in the day. There are so many ways to get food now that were not available to us in the 60s-mid80s that it is nearly impossible now to be as hungry as we were then. I am glad to not see or be in the condition of that kind hunger. If I see that kind of hunger - I will stop whatever I am doing and make sure that person gets food and can get food going forward. You are correct, it is not out there as it used to be by a huge margin.