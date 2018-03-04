"Kids Are Going Hungry" - Teachers' Strike Continues As W.Va. Lawmakers Reject 5% Raise

Mainstream media organizations haven't devoted much time to covering it, but the West Virginia teachers' strike is undoubtedly one of the most important stories unfolding today in the US - if only because it exposes the consequences of unsustainable public spending. As debt servicing and expensive employee benefits eat away at budgets, the battles over the crumbs that remain will inevitably tear at the fabric of America's social order.
In West Virginia, it's starting with the schools - W.Va. school teachers are among the lowest paid in the country - but it could just as easily be the fire department or the police who decide to strike.
For those who haven't been following, about 20,000 teachers have been on strike since Feb. 22, keeping 300,000 students out of the classroom. Teachers' unions have vowed their members must receive a 5% pay hike before returning to work.
The West Virginia legislature argued for hours on Saturday, but the two Republican-controlled chambers remained at an impasse. A bill negotiated between West Virginia's recently-converted Republican Gov. Jim Justice and the state's union leaders managed to pass the House, but the Senate could only agree on a 4% wage hike.
Per CNN, Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael and other legislators have argued the state cannot afford a raise large enough to end the walkout.
The debate took a farcical turn last night, when the Senate "accidentally" passed the 5% wage hike, before repealing it - over the objections of Democratic leaders, who cheered the mistake and supported making it permanent, per the Hill.
So, get this. Delegates of both parties, plus Senate Dems are saying the Senate accidentally passed the bill with the House version language and pay scales pic.twitter.com/H5mciu68Vi— Brad McElhinny (@BradMcElhinny) March 4, 2018
Unless a last-minute agreement is reached on Sunday - an outcome that's possible, but unlikely - the strike will enter its eighth day on Monday. Teachers were initially motivated to strike by high health-care costs and years without a raise.
Gov. Justice urged the Senate to approve the plan he worked out with the unions.
Mistakes and differences aside, we've got to get our kids back to school. While everyone is focused on the mistakes, my focus is solely on getting our children back to school. It's time to quit playing politics and get our kids back in school.— Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 4, 2018
But it appears the egos of legislative leaders, who are bucking both the governor and the unions, will stand in the way of a deal at least for the time being...
Democrats called on their Republican colleagues to approve a deal negotiated by Gov. Justice and the unions for a 5 percent pay hike.
"We're all caught up in our egos," said Democratic Sen. Douglas Facemire of Sutton, reports the Chicago Tribune. He noted the impact of the impasse on students, including those who depend on schools for their meals. "For 1 percent we're going to let kids go hungry," he said, per Fox
Justice has said he prefers a 5% pay increase for teachers and would like to negotiate the larger increase for all of the state’s public employees as well.
Comments
Damned greedy teachers. It’s their fault for shit culture, horrible parenting and no resources!
They are just an unknowing part of the ‘system’ !
My Father used to supply books to the schools.
‘Compulsory High School reading in the s’70 - s’80 was ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ and ‘The Silver Sword’ !!
BOTH Jewish ‘Holohoax’ books !!
In reply to Damned greedy teachers. It’s… by IridiumRebel
Collectively "bargaining" for tax money by closing the schools, eh?
Fire each and every one of them!
In reply to They are just an unknowing… by Jack Oliver
Are the “teachers” getting paid while they are on strike?
Anybody know?
Does the deal demanded by the union include compensating them while they were on strike?
Anybody know?
In reply to Collectively "bargaining"… by MagicHandPuppet
No one should be paid until it’s fixed
In reply to … by macholatte
And how the fuck is it that when schools close, kids starve?
That's the teachers' fault. Yeah sure.
We are so fucked.
In reply to No one should be paid until… by IridiumRebel
I am so over there are starving children in the US. No, there are not. There are plenty of obese children in the US. Children that are obese is a pandemic.
Oh, and as far as the public schools being closed: GOOD. Shut them all down, fire the teachers, permanently. I don't see a problem with that.
In reply to And how the fuck is it that… by Socratic Dog
what
tiny
miniscule
fraction
of the MIC budget
or QE
does this represent??????
fucking idiots think teachers deserve less....
In reply to I am so over there are… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
FOAD, commie bitch.
In reply to what by Bes
What no one realizes is that the AVERAGE Teacher gets close to or more than 10 percent raise each year. They get the ""Raise"" that you hear about in the media, then they get a step increase for each year of service say another 3-5 percent, and then if they take online classes towards a Masters or Doctorate, they get another 2-5 percent. Of course if they sponsor a club or coach a sport thats another 2-5K per year. In my district in Pennsy tucky the average was 98K last year...
The Average WV teacher makes 45K a year, terrible right, well figure that is working 38 or so weeks a year, 6 or so hours a day. Most people would call that part time. Put on top of that free healthcare, free retirement, aint so bad, and a nice house in pigsknuckle is 100k....
In reply to FOAD, commie bitch. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
THE US is DEAD.
- Clinton prepared its death bed.
- W killed it.
- Obama prepared the corpse for funeral.
- Trump will bury it.
ALL BECAUSE OF THIS.
In reply to What no one realizes is that… by gatorengineer
stizzazz the cunt is on every link on ZH prompting his shitty site. Dude, try another website. There are many. ZHers do not want to go to your site. It sucks.
———————————————————-
gator
I teach and you have some discrepancies.
I became a teacher to de-cunt the schools. I’m in SC so I have some perspective. Yes, I teach the Constitution.
Healthcare is not free. We pay for it. The hope is a retirement. That comes out. I’m year one. I make 41k a year on Paper. My pay after healthcare and pension adds is 2200 a month. I’ve got an M.Ed. The parents work three jobs and youtube is the babysitter. I’m in a Title 4 school; that’s the poorest there is. Most teachers are not liberal cunts here, but I’m sure Chitcongo is different. Kids can barely spell and write due to texting. We feed the kids and they’d go without if we didn’t.
We we are in dire straits.
My schooling was about 150k over 6 years and 85% was paid working three jobs.
Hope this helps.
In reply to THE US is DEAD… by stizazz
We are fucked as schools pay for food for the kids
In reply to What no one realizes is that… by gatorengineer
They must get this situation resolved quickly - before the public discovers that the kids are learning more and getting less doped up.
In reply to I am so over there are… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
so sick of the public babysitting service that I pay 3500 fucking tax dollars for a year and don't have any kids in school~
I say also shut it all down and make the people with kids PAY. the rest of us want nothing to do with it.
In reply to I am so over there are… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I have absolutely no idea regarding this history or context of this situation, am not well-versed in most matters, & I do not plan to take the time to research the topic...
That said, my opinion is ..........
In reply to No one should be paid until… by IridiumRebel
All Government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service. It has its distinct and insurmountable limitations when applied to public personnel management. The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in mutual discussions with Government employee organizations. The employer is the whole people, who speak by means of laws enacted by their representatives in Congress. Accordingly, administrative officials and employees alike are governed and guided, and in many instances restricted, by laws which establish policies, procedures, or rules in personnel matters.
Particularly, I want to emphasize my conviction that militant tactics have no place in the functions of any organization of Government employees. Upon employees in the Federal service rests the obligation to serve the whole people, whose interests and welfare require orderliness and continuity in the conduct of Government activities. This obligation is paramount. Since their own services have to do with the functioning of the Government, a strike of public employees manifests nothing less than an intent on their part to prevent or obstruct the operations of Government until their demands are satisfied. Such action, looking toward the paralysis of Government by those who have sworn to support it, is unthinkable and intolerable.
~FDR 1937
In reply to I have absolutely no idea… by house biscuit
Not sure why I up voted you...What you expressed is both racist and mean spirited.
I suspect though that when I saw that FDR said it...
My 'education' kicked in?
In reply to All Government employees… by Stackers
WV should put an end to the public union madness. Fire all the teachers. Hire back those that wish to work and put an ad out nationally for teachers willing to work for children and not unions. Should have happened at the start of this teacher public union madness.
In reply to No one should be paid until… by IridiumRebel
And pay them how much? Yeah, teachers are gonna flock to W fucking VA to teach for crap wages. Man, you're brilliant. Tell ya what, why don't you put your kids future where your mouth is an move to WVA so they can go to school.
In reply to WV should put an end to the… by Gardentoolnumber5
Sorry, kids can learn at a public library or via computer. No point in sending them to school past sixth grade. If you want your brats educated, you pay for it.
In reply to And pay them how much? Yeah… by TabakLover
the problem with America this phrase:
"those that can't do, teach."
it should be
"those that can, were taught."
In reply to No one should be paid until… by IridiumRebel
How much do pols make? Those teachers make shit for pay. Most are salt of the earth Americans and not Berkeley cunts.
In reply to Collectively "bargaining"… by MagicHandPuppet
Yeah....best way to attract tax paying business to your state: have shit schools.
In reply to Collectively "bargaining"… by MagicHandPuppet
A pipe is a typical symbol of a useless parasitical intellectual, if not an outright Marxist.
Go to hell.
Schools are soul and intellect destroyers.
In reply to Yeah....best way to attract… by TabakLover
Shit schools are a result of shit parents, not because there is not enough spending for education.
In reply to Yeah....best way to attract… by TabakLover
Yo want good schools, pay for them your lazy-ass self.
I have no obligation to pay for you lousy, stupid-ass kids.
In reply to Yeah....best way to attract… by TabakLover
Pay teachers the same as cops and fire dept. Same benefits same pay scale. At least the teachers die for their students as in Florida and other school shooting incidents, cops seem to have a self preservation instinct that does not deserve to be paid more money than the others. And pensions for all these govt employees should be strictly like the rest of us. What they retire with in their 401k and their social security benefits, we should not be paying them monthly pension money after they are done working, most of us dont have jobs that do that, why should I pay for someones lifestyle with my tax money. If they dont like it let them find other jobs. Hire Gurkhas to be police force or switch to a volunteer armed neighborhood police force, replace fire dept with volunteer fire depts, if teachers dont like it disband the school give kids vouchers and give parents list of private schools in the area or tell them to expand their sunday school at the church to cover the week. Or just let the churches use the public school facility and charge them a basic rent. Or if the parent can homeschool they keep the voucher and dont take a hit on their property taxes. Kids have to pass an universal test based on grade level to make sure they meet basic requirements. Imagine small local groups of families in a neighborhood banding together and homeschooling their kids. A very safe environment. They dont have to deal with drugs and obamas kids at school plus an armed parent is the best defender for its cubs. This ways save tons of money on these ridiculous school buses.
In reply to Collectively "bargaining"… by MagicHandPuppet
Closing down 'school's will likely improve the native intelligence & creativity of the students. They're likely pushing Common Core and the general Dumbing Down agenda.
Schools are indoctrination centers & overly expensive babysitting services so two earner family parents can be debt & tax serfs during the day.
In reply to Damned greedy teachers. It’s… by IridiumRebel
Having met a few unschooled teenagers and 20-somethings (and I mean "un-schooled", not home schooled, no school whatsoever), I can assure you they aren't very happy about it. All of them absolutely hated their parents. One can read and do basic maths; the others not. That is no gift to a child.
In reply to Closing down 'school's will… by HardAssets
Imagine pussy hats wanting even more of your money to indoctrinate your children.
boys have a penis, girls have a vagina
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k96h1dYQrj0
In reply to Imagine pussy hats wanting… by Upland27
That's it FEMA Camp 7 for you.... half rations....
In reply to boys have a penis, girls… by D.T.Barnum
LIAR!!!!
That's exactly what Putin would like for you to believe!
In reply to boys have a penis, girls… by D.T.Barnum
Re-education camps...
In reply to Imagine pussy hats wanting… by Upland27
The university I attended as an undergrad emphasized science & engineering. At the time, it was well known that the dumbest students were in the Education Department.
In reply to Imagine pussy hats wanting… by Upland27
Almost of the teachers are women. Look at the picture. Look at the statistics. Doesn't that mean there's an enormous hiring bias? End that bias now!
In reply to The university I attended as… by HardAssets
dumbest students at my college were journalism students
In reply to The university I attended as… by HardAssets
Raised our kids in WV.
Actually, most of the teachers I met, while unionized to a fault, are really the cultural antithesis of pussyhats in more urban areas (discounting the few total lefties & minorities that are dysfunctional and some how unfirable as union leaders). Several of them made exceptionally positive contributions to our kids for which I am grateful.
Still, we had to pack up the truck and move the family and future biz to a zero income tax state as the WV elites, lawyers, planning/county commission liars, narcissistic politicians and smiling, but racist foreign university profs pulled up the kids' opportunity ladders.
The edu problem is now endemic though. I will find a way to finance any grandkids home schooling.
In reply to Imagine pussy hats wanting… by Upland27
Cut politicians salaries, double tax Hollywood actors/agents and professional sports players and administration salaries. Give it to teachers. Problem is solved.
Also, religion is not allowed in public schools, why politics and propaganda are allowed?
Propaganda IS religion. It's the religion of the State. All bow to the almighty state. Start the day with the pledge of allegiance.
It's been pointed out that one reason so many people accept the party line on false flags like 9/11 is that their worship of the State does not allow them to conceive of the possibility, even, that the State could be so intrinsically fucking evil.
In reply to Cut politicians salaries,… by ClickNLook
Shithole
I havn't seen a hungry looking kid in years.
Unionized labor is a communist scourge. The sooner the West realizes this, and begins progressively outlawing Unions, the better. And the best place to start is with public service unions. The idea that firefighters, police, postal employees, and teachers can unionize to collectively bargain against the TAXPAYER is absurd! Even FDR recognized that much.
Unions have their place, BUT, there's no way Public Employees should ever be unionized.
In reply to Unionized labor is a… by thatthingcanfly
It's for the CHILDREN!!!
Want an abortion???
In reply to I havn't seen a hungry… by Farmerz
It just is not the same as it was. There is hunger - but it is not what we went through in the day. There are so many ways to get food now that were not available to us in the 60s-mid80s that it is nearly impossible now to be as hungry as we were then. I am glad to not see or be in the condition of that kind hunger. If I see that kind of hunger - I will stop whatever I am doing and make sure that person gets food and can get food going forward. You are correct, it is not out there as it used to be by a huge margin.
In reply to I havn't seen a hungry… by Farmerz
Did you hear that the governor's mansion in West Virginia burned down?
... Almost took out the whole trailer park.
Teachers deserve everything theu ask for. They are too vital to a civilized world to ignore.
Yeah, what a bunch of cheapskate union leaders for not demanding a 1000% raise with quintuple COLA and a health-care plan with unlimited sick days that pays bonuses for calling out sick.
In reply to Teachers deserve everything… by Obsidian Samctum