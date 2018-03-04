"This Is Madness": New Jersey Raises Expected Pension Fund Return To 7.5%

Last weekend, in our latest report on the unsustainable US public pension system, we quoted Steve Westly, the former California controller and Calpers board member who made a stunning admission about the largest public pension fund in the US, i.e. California Public Employees Retirement System (oddly, his tweet has since been deleted):
"The pension crisis is inching closer by the day. @CalPERS just voted to increase the amount cities must pay to the agency. Cities point to possible insolvency if payments keep rising but CalPERS is near insolvency itself. It may be reform or bailout soon."
The "admission" will not come as a surprise to readers who have followed our series on US public pensions (more recently here, here, here, here, and here) and who are aware that one of the key reasons behind the systematic underfunding of US public pension funds has been the chronic optimism that they can continue to generate outsized investment returns.
Recall that it was only in December 2016 that Calpers voted to lower its earnings projection to 7.0% – it had been 7.5% – hoping to avoid another disaster were the economy to turn sour. Prior to 2016, the last time Calpers lowered its investment expectation was in 2012 when the rate dropped from 7.75% to 7.5%
So while the Sacramento-based CalPERS may be on the verge of insolvency, it is at least taking baby steps to admit it has a problem and to address the "new normal" reality of far lower projected returns (as a reminder, just last month the San Fran Fed concluded that "that the current price-to-earnings ratio predicts approximately zero growth in real equity prices over the next 10 years").
Meanwhile, to the shock and dismay of muni and pension analysts everywhere, Calpers' peer over in Trenton stunned many last week when it decided to go the other direction: on Thursday New Jersey’s acting state treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muolo said that she will increase the expected rate of return for the state’s struggling public pension system which manages over $76 billion in assets, from 7% to 7.5%, "then lower it again over time" in hopes that the recent market surge persists indefinitely into the future and quietly wipes away some of the state's massive underfunding.
The announcement prompted Bloomberg's Muni expert Joe Mysak to simply exclaim that "this is madness."
@JoeMysak just commented on this on @bloombergradio: "This is madness."— Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) March 2, 2018
The accounting switch to a higher assumed rate means that the state, and participating local governments in New Jersey, will for now escape the higher costs that arise when investment return assumptions are lowered.
This accounting sleight of hand comes at a "fortuitous time" for new New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who took office in January and is facing a major funding shortfall ahead of his first budget proposal in mid-March.
The higher rate - based on nothing but the Treasurer's sheer optimism - will save about $238 million for the state and more than $400 million for local governments in the near term, according to Reuters. Of course, in reality it won't "save anything", and will merely defer the moment when the state's pension fund finally has to admit that its participants are either looking at a massive haircut, or state taxpayers will have to bail it out.
State Sen. Anthony R. Bucco, R-Boonton Township, blasted Muoio's pension change, noting that the Christie administration’s moves to lower the assumed rate of return to 7% in steps from a high of 8.25% was praised by actuaries and ratings agencies. He said “rosier assumptions” would result in lower required payments into the pension funds.
“Our pension funds got into bad shape by making overly optimistic projections on the rate of return that we could expect,” said Bucco in a statement. “We need to stay the course and keep making the biggest pension payments that we can.”
New Jersey's heavy pension burden has weighed heavily on the state, playing a major role in 11 rating downgrades from 2010 to 2017. The Garden State has general obligation bond ratings of A3 from Moody’s Investors Service, A-minus from S&P Global Ratings and A from Fitch Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency.
According to Bond Buyer, Moody's analyst Tom Aaron said that the revised assumptions are a "a relative credit negative" for New Jersey because they are higher than other large public pension funds. Aaron said Moody's generally views the lowering of pension fund investment return assumptions as a credit positive for the sponsoring government.
"Lower return assumptions tend to force more contributions by governments, and sooner," said Aaron. "While initially more expensive, front-loaded contributions mean less long-term risk that unaffordable unfunded liabilities will accumulate."
Meanwhile, as New Jersey is bucking the trend adopted by virtually all other states who like Calpers are gradually reducing their expected returns, in the process raising the amount of capital that has to be raised by "other means" to satisfy pension promises, the Pew Charitable Trusts’ public sector retirement systems project found that investment returns that fell short of assumptions were the biggest contributor to worsening financial positions of the pension plans studied.
Furthermore, Pew found that New Jersey has the worst pension funding level of the 50 U.S. states at only 37% for the 2015 fiscal year.
Ultimately, Jersey is simply hoping that the recent market euphoria will persist: while Muoio is moving New Jersey’s rate up beginning in fiscal 2019, her plan will then step down the rate over the following five years, falling back to 7% in fiscal 2023.
The change took place just month after former Treasurer Ford Scudder cut the pension funds’ rate of return to 7% from 7.65% in November, but Muoio - who was appointed by Chris Christie's replacement Phil Murphy - said that move was too drastic and would saddle local governments with heavy additional costs.
Instead, the logic supposedly goes, it's best to pretend there is no problem and just hope the central banks can keep pushing stocks higher indefinitely: “A gradual path to a lower rate will help mitigate the undue stress that would otherwise have been placed on local governments,” Muoio said.
And who knows: maybe they can pull it off. New Jersey’s five main pension funds, which as noted above were responsible for nearly $76 billion in pensions, performed well in fiscal 2017, returning 13.07% according to a February report from the state investment council. Unfortunately, that strong performance followed 2016, when the funds lost nearly 1 percent net of fees. The funds’ 20-year annualized return was 6.79 percent.
But here's the bad news: even if the fund manages to return 7.5% for the next 4 years, Jersey pensioners are still out of luck: according to the state Treasury's annual report, the pension system's total funded ratio is a shocking 49%. Indicatively, a ratio of at least 80% is often considered healthy.
Meanwhile, New Jersey state workers are realistically looking at a "half-off" haircut on the post-retirement income that was promised to them.
One wonders if when this latest act of desperation fails, whether the final Hail (or rather fail) Mary for the various members of America's insolvent pension system will be to put all their cash in cryptocurrencies and pray...
Comments
Next announcement: Jon Corzine will come out of retirement to run the fund.
New Jersey has some beautiful scenery.
But why anyone would call it home given the NJ tax regime, I don’t know.
In reply to Next announcement: Jon… by New_Meat
Lived there 26 years...aside from the friends I still have there, the pretty girls, the surf, and the good restaurants, I don't miss it.
In reply to New Jersey has some… by Lost in translation
Had to be a Jewess Treasurer.
That's ONE WAY of somewhat redistributing a tiny bit of what THEY have stolen from America.
In reply to Lived there 26 years...aside… by Croesus
I predict NY will buyout NJ.
In reply to Had to be a Jewess Secretary. by stizazz
The .gov pensioners should only get the fully funded percentage of their pensions. There will be real hell to pay if they even think that those of us who actually work and have no pensions are going to cough up our hard earned cash for them to enjoy a nice retirement that we don't have .
In reply to I predict NY will buyout NJ. by max2205
The .gov pensioners should only get the fully funded percentage of their pensions. There will be real hell to pay if they even think that those of us who actually work and have no pensions are going to cough up our hard earned cash for them to enjoy a nice retirement that we don't have .
In reply to I predict NY will buyout NJ. by max2205
This is simple: "There is no such thing as a free lunch". And all over the US that saying is about to be really learned.
In reply to The .gov pensioners should… by Whoa Dammit
You're an idiot. You have to be if "The Joos" keep handing u your ass. I'm a German transplant, and a pagen at that, and have faired spectacularly for myself in competing with anyone in the game out there. It's predatory capitalism you moron, and you have no one else to blame but yourself if you suck at it, which apparantly you do. If I could choose a family to roll into bancrupcy for my new boat this year, it would be yours . I bet even your kids know you're a f@ckin' loser that blames "The Joos" so as not to accept your own failing. Moron
In reply to Had to be a Jewess Secretary. by stizazz
"Lived there 26 years"...
NJ was paradise on earth about 45 years ago. Kind of like San Diego, CA way back then. That's all behind us now, unfortunately. As a friend of mine once said: "NJ is a good place to be from."
In reply to Lived there 26 years...aside… by Croesus
Hmmmmmm.yep 50 years ago no income tax no sales tax low property tax ...then the democrats took over
In reply to "Lived there 26 years"… by silverer
@ Silverer:
Where were you in NJ, 50 years ago? My family lived in the northern Ocean - southern Monmouth County area then.
In reply to Hmmmmmm.yep 50 years ago no… by mrdenis
to put all their cash in cryptocurrencies and pray...
Who will you pray to? Don't you know that you've been dancing with the Devil for 10 years...
In reply to Hmmmmmm.yep 50 years ago no… by mrdenis
Ya, now they all moved to south Florida and are fucking that area up pretty quickly.
In reply to "Lived there 26 years"… by silverer
"Revert to lying. It's the only thing that can buy time now."
32 years for me. Moved out of NJ in 1992.
It's psychotic to go back. Since then, Employers have gone to staggered start times to even out the rush hour which was completely unmanageable. The traffic is soul killing.
The taxes have people leaving in large numbers. Also the case in NY and CT.
Uncle Teddy: "Some situations are unmanageable"
In reply to Lived there 26 years...aside… by Croesus
There is a fast fix solution: cap the maximum pension an individual can receive to a fixed amount, say $95,000. For most pensioners, that would be no problem. For newer CHIPs retirees, whose pensions are over that amount, eat sand, you are lucky to be getting that for issuing traffic tickets.
In reply to Next announcement: Jon… by New_Meat
Making up those projections in PP presentations is such a science. Requires a PhD.
In reply to There is a fast fix solution… by junction
Why not go to an even higher assumed rate like 100%.
About as realistic as 7.5%
In reply to Making up those projections… by Belrev
Careful, they might follow your advice. With all that extra projected money at 100%, they will create new derivative instruments to sell on Wall St. for what they don't have yet and never will.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
.
In reply to Making up those projections… by Belrev
Spot on, but that won't occur to these educated morons.
There are people here in the UK who have worked for the public sector who get PENSIONS higher than the amount I've ever earned per year. I'm not jealous but it does seem out of all proportion when public services are being cut and I imagine it's not different in the States.
DavidC
In reply to There is a fast fix solution… by junction
Talk about a shithole
In reply to Spot on, but that won't… by DavidC
95?
from which planet did you come, foreigner?
12!
In reply to There is a fast fix solution… by junction
...Aaaand it's gone.
In reply to Next announcement: Jon… by New_Meat
We're about at the point that even the memory is gone.
In reply to ...Aaaand it's gone. by Normalcy Bias
Meredith Whitney was right.
In reply to Next announcement: Jon… by New_Meat
Just a little early ...but right none the less .
In reply to Meredith Whitney was right. by Dr.Strangelove
They are now all-in on coinbits!!!
In reply to Next announcement: Jon… by New_Meat
Where are the customers' yachts?!!! Written over 70 years ago. Still a good read. A warning wrapped in a some good laughs.
Book Review: Where Are The Customers' Yachts | Bankers ... http://www.bankers-anonymous.com/book/book-review-where-are-the-custome…
In reply to Next announcement: Jon… by New_Meat
Allow me one false premis and I can prove anything. Can kicking needs to become a sport at the special olympics.
In reply to Next announcement: Jon… by New_Meat
just invest it in stocks ... as simple as that.
1. Invest is stocks
2. ??????
3. Profits
In reply to just invest it in stocks … by Pandelis
just invest it in stocks ... as simple as that.
Why stop there?
Just bump it to 20% and let the next guy deal with it.
I smell gas.
That was just Christi flatulence
In reply to I smell gas. by Vido
Perfectly normal occurrence in a dysfunctional dystopia...
Enjoy!
;-)
This has been going on for a long time. Years ago(90's) I almost bought a whole life policy from Met. until I questioned their 7+% assumption. The salesman immediately became arrogant and condescending, so I cancelled. Met. was fined by the Feds a few years later for doing this. I bet the states won't get the same treatment.
In reply to Perfectly normal occurrence… by 1777
Oh, I get it. For awhile, they are going to use a larger size can. Then they will go back to kicking the standard size can they've been using.
Crack head math. Always thinkin up a reason for just one more hit.
New Jersey is fucking disgusting
Is she using Prager to float more debt?
Relax they were misquoted. Not 7.5% ... that would be silly ... it's 107.5%.
Bitcoin ! Thats where all the tart poople are putting their money.
Lying jew
It's so easy, a caveman could do it...
Bend over, White Middle Class Tax Donkeys .... its up to you and you alone to support the Minority laden welfare roles, millions of low IQ unskillied immigrants, and pampered public employee pensions .... or you could just STOP PARTICIPATING
I got a few quarters between the cushions. Good luck with that plan.
In reply to Bend over, White Middle… by Disgruntled Goat
We've got some real stupids out there ..
This is what they do in la-la-land.