"Sex Sells Cigarettes, But Fear Sells Government"

Authored by Robert Gore via Straight Line Logic blog,
Reality doesn’t give a damn how you feel.
A long time ago, I was talking with a woman and the discussion turned to abortion. I don’t remember our exact words, but she said something to the effect that she was viscerally opposed to anything that curtailed women’s right to abortions. I do remember her use of the words “visceral” and “viscerally” because she used them repeatedly, emphasizing her stance.
I asked if the right to control one’s body implied a right to control one’s mind, and the right to control the products of one’s body and mind. Should freedom be general, or does it apply only to the specific case of freedom to abort a fetus? I didn’t get a response, other than one last exclamation that she was viscerally opposed to anything that curtailed women’s right to abortions.
The dictionary defines “visceral” as: “Relating to deep inward feelings rather than to the intellect.” I was trying to get the woman to define the principle supporting her assertion and perhaps extend it to other issues. She had a deep inward feeling, that’s all, no principle, a product of the intellect.
It was some years before I realized that “visceral” was a key to understanding the world. Its definition is not just a definition, it’s a description of how most people perceive and interpret reality most of the time—with their emotions rather than their intellects.
That isn’t an original insight, it’s been around for centuries (most of my “original” insights have been around for centuries). Aristotle defined rhetoric’s three persuasive appeals as logos, pathos, and ethos: the mind, the emotions, and the conscience.
The leaders throughout history who incited their followers to storm ramparts, mount invasions, or march on crusades appealed to pathos—emotions—hatred of the enemy and love of family, clan, country, or God. The led only encountered the often-grim realities after they’d signed up.
Emotional appeals kicked into high gear with the development of mass markets and advertising. The first tenet of marketing copywriting is you sell to emotions, not reason. Reasons come later, after you’ve emotionally hooked the
mark prospect and he is rationalizing his decision.
List a car’s many fine features and make bullet-proof logical arguments that they’re better than anybody else’s and you might sell a few. Show the car in front of a high-class hotel, the owner holding the door for a smoking hot babe, her breathtaking legs emerging seductively from the car as he takes her hand, and you’ll sell a lot more.
Naturally this primacy of emotion became part of politics, which has become a playpen of intellectual infants demanding the world take note of their visceral emotions and respond to them…now! The playpen hosts much of the media, especially social media. In education, children can progress from preschool to graduate programs without ever leaving the playpen, and without ever leaving childhood.
Only by completely isolating one’s self can one escape the “demands” of those who perceive reality through the lens of their oh-so-precious feelings. Their paramount demand: the world acknowledge and kowtow to those unique and special feelings. Primacy of emotion is their privilege, and anyone who questions it (questions being the weapon of the rational) is subject to scathing attack. They are viscerally visceral.
There’s one obvious problem. If everyone’s feelings are uniquely special and the object of justifiable self-absorption, who’s left to acknowledge and kowtow to everyone else’s unique and special feelings? The answer is straight from Animal Farm: some feelings are more special than others.
The feelings on display during CNN’s Parkland shooting town hall were extra special. The feelings (and thoughts) of those who oppose gun control were shouted down. The “gun control debate” is a phrase much in the media recently. As the town hall demonstrated, there’s no “debate.” It’s passion for the “right” side uber alles, and the other side had best just shut up and kowtow.
It’s not clear what the implicit “or else” is, maybe a collective holding of breaths until everyone’s blue, but there’s no mistaking the snarling anger. The more cowardly captains of corporate America caved.
However, there’s a much bigger problem with self-centered primacy of emotion: while other people may respond to your emotions, reality doesn’t give a damn. A strong desire for food, even if fervently expressed, won’t make a garden grow. Hoping for a windfall doesn’t prevent poverty. Cursing blizzards or droughts doesn’t change the weather. Wishing doesn’t make it so.
It would be instructive to check the majors of students drawn to today’s fashionable campus demonstrations. Engineering, chemistry, biology, physics and the other hard sciences are undoubtedly underrepresented. Students in those fields must apply rigorous and unremitting logic to unlock reality’s mysteries—hard and demanding work—or they drift to other disciplines. Those who succeed learn to check their feelings at the door. If they think at all about their epistemological opposites raising a ruckus across campus, it’s probably with a mixture of wonder and contempt.
Abandon reason and one emotion dominates: fear. Scared people are not rational, they’ll buy virtually anything that promises to alleviate their fear. Every totalitarian, every proponent of curtailing freedom, knows this. It’s the equivalent of the smoking hot babe: fear sells government.
How will gun control or confiscation stop criminals, who by definition don’t observe laws, from shooting up schools, churches, movie theaters, and other places where people peaceably assemble? Those places are generally gun-free zones, wouldn’t it be better if the shooters weren’t assured that nobody would fire back, so that maybe they’d think twice? The gun controllers ignore such questions. Something must be done now, they screech. Pass more laws so we’ll all “feel” safer. (Anytime someone sells a law touting its benefits for “all,” it’s a rock-solid bet the only beneficiary will be the government.)
Fear is not confined to one part of the political spectrum. It sold the Patriot Act and the like, gargantuan defense budgets, global military intervention, the surveillance state, the militarization of local police departments, and all manner of regulatory intrusion and extortion. Tell people you’re protecting them and you can do damn well whatever you want to them. It’s doubtful Americans will figure it out even as they’re herded into protective and preventative detention facilities, aka concentration camps. You can’t be too safe.
Reason is the toughest sell out there. As the advertisers know, what passes for reason is usually emotion-based rationalization. Yet, reason always wins. It has an unbeatable ally, reality, the anchor for those who live their lives guided by their intellects rather than their emotions.
Remember the tears, screaming, and general hysteria after Trump won the election? Imagine when our system, built as it is on wishful thinking, finally collapses. Imagine confronting these hysterical creatures. You, your family, and friends saw what was coming and are riding out the storm. They are screaming, demanding that you take care of them. However, you have the firearms they eschewed, so demand is all they can do. “Imagine how we feel!” they scream. You stare at them with complete indifference.
“Nobody gives a shit how you feel.”
Collapse will have its compensations.
Comments
Who else knew that hard-fought freedoms would be surrendered so easily. Fuck it, throw in the towel already.
Let's do the math:
If sex sells cigarettes & fear sells government, than simple calculation suggests that femdom castration porn must sell federal tobacco subsidies.....
I mean, jesus, it's obvious if you just think it through
In reply to Who knew hard it would cost… by Sonny Brakes
"Sex Sells Cigarettes, But Fear Sells Government"
But this proactive approach sells government too, also consider the “Honey Pot” tactic…
Oral sex for 'no' votes: Model to honor referendum promise ...
In reply to Let's do the math:… by house biscuit
In the house of evil, fear is the tool used to control the masses. To control the so called, narrative. There will be hell to pay when the liars and fake media are called to task for the countless lies and dis/mis-information that has led to the deaths of millions.
Some day, Babalooie, yer gonna get the taste of that double-edged sword many wield, but refuse to use.
In the face of adversity, all one can do is laugh at it.
http://www.trump-conservative.com/funny-trump-political-cartoons/
+
In reply to "Sex Sells Cigarettes, But… by Manthong
Fear Not: Fear Sells Government ... until everyone realizes they are scared of the Government.
Then everyone begs govt's most powerful enemies to overthrow govt.
Until it happens.
They welcome govt's enemies as liberators.
But govt's enemies are just pissed off that they had to do the plebs' dirty work for them:
"Now everyone calls us Invaders. If you knew your govt was oppressing you then why didn't you overthrow your own govt years ago and save us the stress and bother?"
The trouble with revolutions is that by the time they need to happen, no-one can afford to buy any more weapons and ammo. Before then, no-one is pissed-off and desperate enough. Revolutions are started by rich, powerful people who suddenly realize that soon they will be the next sheep to be fleeced.
All made that bit more difficult when your enemies live thousands of miles away and get access to your money before you do.
In reply to "Sex Sells Cigarettes, But… by Manthong
"No passion so effectually robs the mind of all its powers of acting and reasoning as fear." Burke
In reply to Fear Not: Fear Sells… by PT
"No passion so effectually robs the mind of all its powers of acting and reasoning as fear." Burke
In reply to Fear Not: Fear Sells… by PT
Re
Oral sex for 'no' votes: Model to honor referendum promise ...
Gotta love stupid sluts that can't add up.
Or, ummm, watch from a safe distance. No, even that doesn't sound right ...
For some strange reason I get the feeling that the results of Paola's "referendum" won't quite match the results of the real referendum ...
In reply to "Sex Sells Cigarettes, But… by Manthong
But, but, but, we are not surrendering our freedom, we are fighting for it all the time. I just want to go the the middle east someday and see what our freedoms and liberties look like; after all, look at all the heroes returning maimed or with PSD who have been fighting for our freedom over there.
The ignorance and laziness of the American public knows no bounds.
In reply to Who knew hard it would cost… by Sonny Brakes
Fill in the blank:
If
Crime fighters fight crime.
and
Fire fighters fight fire.
Then
Freedom fighters fight _______?
In reply to But, but, but, we are not… by tooldog
If electricity comes from electrons, does morality come from morons?
In reply to Fill in the blank:… by PT
It always happened this way.
In reply to Who knew hard it would cost… by Sonny Brakes
It began with universal suffrage.
Women are constantly afraid, and by that, I mean around 30% of them report that they are afraid all the time, and what they are most afraid of is men.
Fundamentally what you are fighting are million year old instincts for safety and security. Well, we are safe and secure today, so what happens to the instinct? Does it go away? Does it fuck. it wants MORE safety.
Our entire society is now "feminized". Women tend to consistently choose security over freedom. This guy puts it all together in a very convincing way:
https://youtu.be/mD9PWDeldng
In reply to Who knew hard it would cost… by Sonny Brakes
What sells Democrats and Marxists? I want to buy it and use it.
OMG the fear salesman in the pic above looks like John Stewart with a mustache!
+1 Beat me to it. He only needs a monkey and an organ grinder now.
In reply to OMG the fear salesman in the… by 1.21 jigawatts
FEAR FREEDOM
because
FREEDOM IS SLAVERY
I am intrigued by the dual nature of assault weapons. According to the gun grabbers, no law abiding citizen needs an assault weapon, they are weapons of war only for the battlefield and are not needed for defense. However, when in the hands of law enforcement, the intelligence community or even the department of agriculture's SWAT team these very same assault weapons become essential for defense. You don't need assault weapons for defense, Sheriff Isreal and his deputies will protect you
Simple. Just don't buy any Assault Weapons. Instead you should stock up on Personal Defence Rifles.
;)
In reply to I am intrigued by the dual… by tooldog
No one said it was gonna be easy
No one said it had to be fair
These sociopaths are never satisfied until they control every aspect of your life and then some.
Still despite the Catholic Church's blessings to the Portuguese/Spanish Realms in a free for all, confiscate what you like, slaughter and/or enslavement to work your own lands for their profit, the indigenous natives of South America today bear no malice, in fact, half of them worship the very same evil on a daily basis, that brutalized their forebears.
Hey fucking ho!
Well, at least we don't have to fear the Russians, we just need to get our act together.
One day, real soon, people are going to find out how much they (and their feelings) really don't matter.
15 And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.
32 And when they heard of the resurrection of the dead, some mocked: and others said, We will hear thee again of this matter.
"However, you have the firearms they eschewed, so demand is all they can do. “Imagine how we feel!” they scream. You stare at them with complete indifference."
So (after the collapse), what is the next scene going to look like? The suggestion for the next scene seems to be to open fire and rob 'them' from whatever they've got left, so 'we' can survive ("with complete indifference").
Sounds to me like an uncut Nazi mindset: "Why care? Let them perish! We need 'Lebensraum'!"
"Fourth Reich": who's in?
Thank god I live far away from this USA-society that is becomming crazier and crazier by the day
Second Death
11 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death.
6 Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with him a thousand years.
14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.
Do you really want to be the child of a mother who didn't want you? What says you shit for brains?
Was it the FBI that coined the phrase "Keep Fear Alive"?
Oh the $pending,$pending,$pending,$pending,$pending and Oh Yes,The look on peoples faces when the U.S. Goberment announces a Bank holiday on a Friday.Over half the Hoople Heads will still not get it until there ATM Machine spells out NILL and VOID!
I have heard from David Irving, that Churchill installed fear in to FDR, thus getting him in the war, by showing him a document from the Hitler's staff showing what they are going to do in North and South America after victory. Problem was, the document was created by the British intelligence.
Appreciated your article, thanks.
We are so damn lucky Hillary was not elected. “Visceral” with hands on nuclear football, CIA/FBI like mafia against opponents when PMS sets in, or maybe past that, could be acclimated or numb to emotional spikes after Bill's repeat sex predator acts with cigar. Emotion+evil = not good mix.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2016/10/hillary-clinton-security-detail-…
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2016/06/28/ex-secret_service_ag…