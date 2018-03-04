Rubino: Silver Looks Way Better Than Gold Right Now

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
Normally the action in the gold and silver futures markets tends to be pretty similar, since the same general forces affect both precious metals. When inflation or some other source of anxiety is ascendant, both metals rise, and vice versa.
But lately – perhaps in a sign of how confused the world is becoming – gold and silver traders have diverged.
Taking gold first, the speculators – who tend to be wrong at major inflection points – remain extremely bullish. Commercial traders, meanwhile – who tend to be right when speculators are wrong – are extremely bearish, with short positions more than double their longs. Historically that’s been a setup for a big drop in gold’s price.
Viewed as a chart with the gray bars representing speculators and red bars the commercials, and where divergence is bearish and convergence bullish, the result is pretty ugly.
But now check out silver. Where gold futures speculators’ long positions are three times their short bets, silver speculators are actually more short than long. In other words, the people who are usually wrong are bearish. The commercials, meanwhile, are almost in balance, which is usually bullish for silver’s subsequent action.
Shown graphically, speculators and commercials are meeting the middle at zero, something that’s both very rare and very positive.
In fact this is the first time that speculators have been net short Silver futures since 2003...
What does this mean? One possible explanation is that silver has gotten too cheap relative to gold and needs to be revalued. That could happen in several ways, with both metals rising but silver rising more, or both falling but silver falling less. Or with gold dropping while silver rises, as improbable as that seems.
As the chart below illustrates, gold has recently been rising relative to silver (or silver has been falling relative to gold) with the gold/silver ratio now close to 80, meaning that it takes 80 ounces of silver to buy one ounce of gold. It’s been there two other times in the past decade and both times gold subsequently rose while silver rose a lot more.
Based on this (admittedly short) bit of recent history, an interesting trade might be to short gold and go long silver on the assumption that silver bullion will outperform gold bullion going forward. Or just stack more silver than usual for a while.
With the world’s mines producing only about 10 times as much silver as gold while silver stockpiles are dwarfed by those of gold because so much silver is used and then lost in industrial applications, this might be a trade that works for years rather than months.
Plata Plata Plata!!
plata.com.mx
hiyo, silver!
this article seems to have a lot of technical information and analysis, which i take with a grain of salt.
i'm happy to have value stored in an undervalued asset like silver outside the financial system, which will be re-priced some day. maybe some day soon.
In reply to Plata Plata Plata!! by SlipStitchPass
Uh... silver has looked better than gold for YEARS!
In reply to plata.com.mx by stacking12321
Any precious metal is better than the DEAD US$
In reply to Uh... silver has looked… by wee-weed up
If Rubino is right about Silver, then it may be time to build a position in USLV.
https://www.finviz.com/quote.ashx?t=USLV&ty=c&ta=0&p=w
Note the BOTTOMING TAIL HAMMER on the weekly graph.
In reply to Uh... silver has looked… by wee-weed up
I'll be interested in Silver at $8 USD
In reply to If Rubino is right about… by GUS100CORRINA
49ers got Jimmy G for a second round pick. Let’s go!!!
In reply to plata.com.mx by stacking12321
Just too damn heavy to put a significant allocation in it. The portability of gold makes it very attractive.
In reply to Plata Plata Plata!! by SlipStitchPass
Why does this moron think there is a market? Anyway, I sold all my shit and I’m paying off the house. Maybe someday I can get back in before it goes nuts.
Oh. Ok. Downvote me for what?
"I sold all my shit" *apparently = downvoted for markets abstention and professed liquidity... LOL
*I didn't downvote you....
In reply to Why does this moron think… by Janet smeller
Look on the bright side people. I sold my shit, but to a private individual so it’s not like it hit the market. Also, I love the idea of the bank trying to find a home for those FRNS I’m sending back. It’s small, but that’s all I got
In reply to "I sold all my shit" … by Ink Pusher
Of course there is a market. A paper market that is 200 times larger than the fizz market. Now if one is serious about silver, which of the two would you put your toes in. Silver is so ridiculously undervalued that the down vote (wasn't me ! ) shows that you calling him a moron for just saying the obvious makes you a ... genius ??? GLTY+A. eom.
In reply to Why does this moron think… by Janet smeller
I just see no end to the manipulation. It truly is sad. Sure, they’ll pull the plug some day (or they won’t). If CBs wanted to position themselves in PMs and pull the plug, they’ve obviously had more than enough time already to do that. Therefore, as much as im a PM fan, I don’t ever see it happening
In reply to Of course there is a market… by CHX13
CBs already have been positioning themselves in PM, maybe you haven't been paying attention to china's and russia's gold holdings.
what you see happening is irrelevant, you're a typical instant-gratification american who is unable to have patience and take the long view. and the fact that you've given up on PM is a good sign, as far as i'm concerned - people such as yourself are what i'd call a good counter-indicator, like dennis gartman. all you need is the tie.
and whether "they’ll pull the plug some day" is also irrelevant, the FED will lose control, they are not omnipotent, and we've seen glimpses of the fed panicking lately.
In reply to I just see no end to the… by Janet smeller
I like seeing capitulation like yours. Highly indicative of a bottom.
In reply to I just see no end to the… by Janet smeller
Change will come, when though, I don't know. Many are giving up which is a sure sign IMHO that the bottom is nigh if not already behind us. Either way, the Eastern (purely physical) Exchanges, especially the SGE are sucking up all the gold available at a pace just not to blow up the already strained paper system... Gold will likely be the catalyst for profound changes in these *markets*. There is a re-run on the London gold pool II that is happening right now, and the East will win this battle. At some point, London can no longer supply metal *in size* (the CBs of the West are out of bullion to lease into these *markets*) and the gig is up in no time. The LBMA/CONeX/SLV/GLD fraud will be called out and exposed for what they are. This obviously is taking longer than many thought possible, but it is happening nonetheless. So take heart...
PS. There are roughly 4 to 5 ounces of physical gold above ground for every ounce of gold... If gold goes for the ride... My ultimate price target for silver is a 3:1 G/S-ratio, with no fiat value attached. GLTY+A.
In reply to I just see no end to the… by Janet smeller
Yup agreed.
In reply to Why does this moron think… by Janet smeller
Already got my stash. Moving on to self preservation. Fishing, hunting and off-road equipment.
Ben; yes. I seriously think Pb and Pb delivery housing groups are the way to go right now. Will NEVER lose value; because soon to be banned.
In reply to Already got my stash. … by Ben A Drill
Been seeing this show about subsistence lifestyle practiced by Alaskans. Seems like a good lifestyle, free from the cubicle rat misery.
In reply to Already got my stash. … by Ben A Drill
yeah, just don't fall through the ice because if you do you're a goner, that's how your brother and your cousin met their untimely ends.
alaska is some hard living, much respect for those who can hack it there.
i'd rather take it easy and live in a friendlier climate like puerto rico.
In reply to Been seeing this show about… by zagzigga
Not until the Fed Reserve lifts its boot off the face of precious metals and lets the price rise naturally. And we will know when that happens. Until then, dead money honey.
Schmuckadoodle time for paper and digital so it's burn, burn, burn as the flames go higher and down, down, down in the ring of fire.
Look at the premium over spot that dealers are charging compared to their buy prices which are below spot???
They have overhead costs and like to actually profit from their business. If I were selling my stash it would be on CraigsList at spot+.
PMs are not a get rich quick scheme. More like insurance against economic hard times. I bought guns n ammo to protect myself against societal collapse. I buy metals for economic collapse protection. Ditto beans n rice type stash. I hope I never need any of it but it is insurance same as the policy on my house in case of a Texas twister. I am about 10% in metals. If everything else goes to shit I can barter with AU/AG, eat beans, rice, canned meats and use my tools and knowledge to adapt to the new marketplace. I hope my meager preps are wasted. I like my comfy life. Same as the home insurance. I like my broken in home and don't want the hassle of rebuilding on the Ins Co's dime.
If there is a moral to the gold/silver deal it is this. The shit is cheap right now. Anyone with a high school level economics class knows you diversify. Throw 5 - 15% at metals and sleep well. Your biggest worry should be where to hide it.
In reply to Look at the premium over… by MrSteve
If it's BULLION , it's fine for me !
Silver or Gold ,it matters not.
It's all a question of how much you have to play with.
>As I sing happily along ... "Stacking ,Stacking,Stacking" to the tune of the theme of Rawhide.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-26/silver-stable-despite-hedge-f…
So he wrote that article based on your article and now you're posting that "new" article. rofl
Get it thru your fucking heads people. There is NO free market in gold or silver. It's controlled and manipulated by the Jack Boots in the central banks who have their heels dug in to the neck of this "market"! The prices are moved according to their ajenda when and where they want it to protect their precious toilet paper fiat. I've been a PM holder since 2011 so any arguments to that will fall on deaf ears. Fuck the central planners!
Well Irving, I've been a PM holder since the early '90s. I've heard folks like you say there is no market and it will go nowhere, and then BOOM, the market moves. When it moves, it usually moves fast enough that folks like you are caught with your knickers around your knees and don't get in.
I've heard that gold will never get beyond $300. It will never get beyond $1000. Now it will never get beyond $3000. I don't believe any of it. Same stories for silver, but 100x lower price and 3x higher volatility.
Yes, I agree the central planners try to control, but their control isn't perfect, and a market that is out of balance is a market with opportunity for those with patience.
In reply to Get it thru your fucking… by Irving Phelps
When you got in definitely influences your psychology. I got in around the same time. Brutal stuff and i agree about manipulation, but gold and silver were seen as the best inflation hedges before BitCrap... Now even with a massive short squeeze in VIX we see gold only go up a few bucks.
Manipulated yes, but also think of all the dickhead traders that think markets will only go up anyway, so why worry about inflation or insurance for it?
In reply to Get it thru your fucking… by Irving Phelps
Irving, I resonate to your plight. Loves me the coins, but I stopped buying a few years ago in sheer exasperation.
Obeying some primal, atavistic lizard-brain preservation impulse, I am adding Pb and conveyance systems every opportunity.
Can't exactly explain why. Friends and family don't get it.
In reply to Get it thru your fucking… by Irving Phelps
I like silver but I wonder if there's anything left that could pop up twenty, thirty times like a PopTart.
I wonder if fascist YouVillNotCommitThoughtCrimeTube will piss enough people off to make Steem go up.
Funny how many alternative video hosting sites there are now, and not just the kinds for hiding DRM "protected" content for sites that have all the TV shows for free. Now we have 50 competitors to YouTube.
Seems like it should've been that way in the first place. Go free markets; even with a govt granted monopoly, these idiots are losing their status due to their overt bias and censorship. Fuck em
In reply to I like silver but I wonder… by Hillarys Server
Silver will always look better than gold, because most silver is acquired as a byproduct of metal and gold production. And silver has the most to climb. And besides, a golden bullet doesn't kill werewolves, a silver bullet does, and I hear a lot of howling at the moon going on by the children of the night.
Go build a solar cell with bitcoin. Takes a real metal.
That's right.
In reply to Go build a solar cell with… by blueskyranch
Got a hellavu more Ag than Au. Love the silver.
30 minute chart on silver has a nice formation for a gap up on Monday, looks like a nice place to take a shot.
I have got enough silver but have a friend that invested in far too many one ounce silver kangaroos, left himself cash short so is forced to sell a lot of his coins. The spot price was AU$21.20 but the local dealer tells him he'll buy only for $1 under spot, but will round it down to $20 a coin. Nice of him!!! I agreed to buy 200 at $22 a coin to get him out of trouble.
Invest in phys silver for sure but never to the point you are forced to sell at rip-off prices in a hurry to coin shop scum like he encountered!
Dang, with a little luck we might hit 17 big dollars this month. Oh, I forgot the ! ! !
No, they have fucked this one so badly it will take an apockeyclyptic event to break it loose.
I like the silver, nothing else has the potential for growth like silver.
-But nothing else has an 800 pound ape sitting on its face, either.
Keep stacking if you have the will. One thing that never changes is that things always change.