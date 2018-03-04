Thousands More Stores Are Now On The 2018 Retail Apocalypse Death List

Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,
Every year, it seems like more and more retail outlets are going out of business, resulting in the loss of jobs and local supplies. Last year, hundreds of stores closed, and this year, even more shops are scheduled to shut their doors for good.
The 2018 Death List
This year, in an effort to save their businesses, the following retailers will close hundreds of their stores, according to Fox Business.
Abercrombie & Fitch: 60 more stores are charted to close
Aerosoles: Only 4 of their 88 stores are definitely remaining open
American Apparel: They’ve filed for bankruptcy and all their stores have closed (or will soon)
BCBG: 118 stores have closed
Bebe: Bebe is history and all 168 stores have closed
Bon-Ton: They’ve filed for Chapter 11 and will be closing 48 stores.
The Children’s Place: They plan to close hundreds of stores by 2020 and are going digital.
CVS: They closed 70 stores but thousands still remain viable.
Foot Locker: They’re closing 110 underperforming stores shortly.
Guess: 60 stores will bite the dust this year.
Gymboree: A whopping 350 stores will close their doors for good this year
HHGregg: All 220 stores will be closed this year after the company filed for bankruptcy.
J. Crew: They’ll be closing 50 stores instead of the original 20 they had announced.
J.C. Penney: They’ve closed 138 stores and plan to turn all the remaining ones into toy stores.
The Limited: All 250 retail locations have been closed and they’ve gone digital in an effort to remain in business.
Macy’s: 7 more stores will soon close and more than 5000 employees will be laid off.
Michael Kors: They’ll close 125 stores this year.
Payless: They’ll be closing a whopping 800 stores this year after recently filing for bankruptcy.
Radio Shack: More than 1000 stores have been shut down this year, leaving them with only 70 stores nationwide.
Rue 21: They’ll be closing 400 stores this year.
Sears/Kmart: They’ve closed over 300 locations.
ToysRUs: They’ve filed for bankruptcy but at this point, have not announced store closures, and have in fact, stated their stores will remain open.
Wet Seal: This place is history – all 171 stores will soon be closed.
And these are just the people who have announced store closures so far. In an environment hostile to brick and mortar businesses, more are sure to come.
Tens of thousands of jobs will be lost.
Even if you don’t like to shop, this is a sign of economic trouble. The malls that sit empty are a sign of massive unemployment.
Jobs in the retail sector are the most prolific in America, employing 4.3 million workers as salespeople and 3.3 million workers as cashiers. (source) The current store closures mean the end of employment for tens of thousands of workers.
All in all, the collapse of the retail industry could, at some point, put the livelihoods of more than 7 million people in jeopardy. Perhaps the doomsaying economists like Peter Schiff and Dave Kunstler are right when they warn that a Great Depression the likes of the one in the early 1900s is upon us. That means not only massive unemployment but also massive hyperinflation, making it nearly impossible to stay fed.
Let’s add to rising retail unemployment the move to more self-checkout, more AI, and more computerized systems instead of human staff. It’s not too hard to understand why people could soon be dependent on a Universal Basic Income and a return to an almost feudal society.
A Great Depression now would be far worse than the historic one we all look back on.
And if that’s the case, it’s bound to be even worse. Back in 2006, our urban population exceeded our rural population for the first time ever. This means that people will be unlikely to have the space to grow food for self-reliance.
As well, we’ve gotten so far away from the skills of self-reliance that it’s practically a lost art. Our society is one of consumers, not producers, and this means that in a depressed economy, many more people will be at the mercy of government handouts. And let’s face it, in a depression, those handouts, if they happen at all, will be very sparse.
These days, most folks don’t know how to grow food, preserve food, sew, or build. For a list of self-reliant skills and links to places that will help you learn them, go here to my Self-Reliance Manifesto. No matter where you live, some of these skills will be applicable you, and it’s more urgent now than ever to put them into practice. To learn more about living through a societal and economic collapse, check out articles by Jose, who is currently trying to get his family out of Venezuela due to their own crisis. (Here’s one that is really enlightening.)
Is the retail apocalypse a sign of impending financial doom or merely a move toward a more digital society? Will unemployment begin to rise even further?
When all the stores and companies close the government and cnbc lies will stop.
But, but... Obama said:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Smg6CmtRJck
In reply to When all the stores and… by Davidduke2000
It's the CURSE. No way around it.
In reply to But, but... Obama said:… by silverer
The Sally Ann empire of stores is expanding 100%.
In reply to But, but... Obama said:… by silverer
Jo Ann Fabrics just opened a mega shop at the Eastwood Mall.
https://www.eastwoodmall.com/store/jo-ann/2137049356/2138830924
In reply to The Sally Ann empire of… by y3maxx
Amazon's work is nearly done. Then it's Monopoly Time.
In reply to Jo Ann Fabrics just opened a… by Arnold
No-one complained when the current crop of mega-stores killed the Mom and Pop shops, General Stores, haberdasheries, Candy, and Hay Grain and Feed stores.
In reply to Amazon's work is nearly done… by HowdyDoody
J.C. Penney: They’ve closed 138 stores and plan to turn all the remaining ones into toy stores.
what!?
In reply to No-one complained when the… by Stuck on Zero
I know. Sounds cray cray to me after Toys-R-Us shut down. Maybe a better idea to turn it into gaming rooms with computers for groups of kids would be a better idea. It is only a matter of time until JC Penney is in the dustbin.
In reply to J.C. Penney: They’ve closed… by max2205
If Toys-R-Us shut down leaving a gap, and toy margins are better than clothes margins then maybe JC Penney can hold on for a little longer with this little sector.
I've actually never heard of more than half of those stores. I saw a Radio Shack a few months ago and prior to that I thought they already closed all of the stores. And the 1 or 2 Michael Kors that I ever saw, I thought were just a couple of less than a dozen nationwide outlets. I had no idea MK had its own retail chain. I thought they were the house label of Ross.
I guess I need to get out more. HomeDepot and CostCo are across the street from each other and a great full service grocery store on a third corner. That and a car parts store down the street is 95% of my shopping in town and all of the odd ball stuff from Amazon.
In reply to I know. Sounds cray cray to… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I made a rare visit to the mall yesterday so I could spoil my son on his birthday (he managed to grab 3 pounds of candy), as well walked in and out of basically stores full of bullshit, he turned to me and said, "Dad, why do so many adults still buy toys?". I hadn't really thought about it like that, but he is right. American adults have a strange obsession with toys, comics, movies, child like behaviors, and pre pubecent hobbies. In fact it's so disturbing that my 11 year old is turned off by toys because he sees it as something that creepy adults like.
In reply to J.C. Penney: They’ve closed… by max2205
The " toy " stores will become sex shops.
The only turn involved will be tricks in the back rooms and your turn in the barrel.
scumbaggin', carpet-baggin jooz are behind anything & everything involving money, rent-seeking, and middle-manning the basic needs of human suckkers & fuckkers.
Take it to the bank and never let any joo stand behind you.
In reply to J.C. Penney: They’ve closed… by max2205
Its ‘cannibilistic’ - Mega stores killed ‘Mom and Pop’ !
Amazon kills the Mega Stores !
The ‘Gubbermint’ ( Amazon most likely ) kills YOU !!
Its a ‘not so’ natural progression !!
Its the ‘ZWO’ of things !!
In reply to No-one complained when the… by Stuck on Zero
In the meantime companies need millions of more H1Bs to replace Americans.
On the other side of they mouth their saying Americans need more education.
What lies.
In reply to Its ‘cannibilistic’ - Mega… by Jack Oliver
The age of the "corporations" destroyed the mom and pop stores...and now the internet will destroy the big box/mall stores. It is all about centralization and monopolization.
In reply to No-one complained when the… by Stuck on Zero
Welcome to the Zombie Apocolypse, motherfuckers.
In reply to Amazon's work is nearly done… by HowdyDoody
It's not that people have lost interest in malls- it's that there's nothing interesting to draw people there any longer. You can go to any mall in America and find the same crap. In fact if I blindfolded you and dropped you in an average mall somewhere in America, you couldn't tell me where you were. If malls pushed the experience of shopping with unique stores and food, the crowds would return. Every night the best restaurants are packed, and why? Because they offer something you can't get everywhere. Retail just needs some new leadership and they'll be fine.
In reply to Amazon's work is nearly done… by HowdyDoody
Shoppers need new money from the central bank too
In reply to It's not that people have… by in4mayshun
The Malls are too dangerous because of a certain race
In reply to It's not that people have… by in4mayshun
kentucky derby?
indianapolis 500?
daytona?
In reply to The Malls are too dangerous… by TheBigCluB
People don't want or need more stuff. I finally bought new underwear from Duluth Trading Company. They stocked some boyshort-style underwear for women. Good! Took them long enough. No, it wasn't cheap and I will probably spend another $250 once I sort out what size to get and what style. I did a sample order of various sizes and styles and once I figure out what I like I will buy enough for two weeks.
I hate shopping. The only thing I have bought recently, in person, was food and some garden tools and a bag of ice melt.
I don't even go out for brunch these days. Why? I can make awesome eggs Benedict with hollandaise. I even like skimming the butter, now, to make clarified butter. Do you really think they are skimming the butter for you at Denny's? No. They are not.
In reply to It's not that people have… by in4mayshun
WTF? Denny's isn't skimming my Butter? THOSE BASTARDS!
In reply to People don't want or need… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hahahaha!
In reply to WTF? Denny's isn't skimming… by ZENDOG
HRH, like your style!! Wish I could join you for breakfast. I could add fresh eggs, and suggest you slice some Crimini Mushrooms into breakfast.
In reply to Hahahaha! by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
OMG, BOYCOTT DENNY'S/sarc
In reply to People don't want or need… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Ghee is okay but what's your beef with butterfat, if it's from grass fed beef it's incredible. Basically any French butter you can find will be incredible.
In reply to People don't want or need… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
A few months ago, I had to go to Walmrt to fill my scrip,(thyroid, B.Pressure) and as I skirted the store so not to have to interact with anybody, I walked down an aisle of surplus gardening stuff...Heavens!! I found El Dorado! 1.5 lb. boxes of Miracle Grow for a buck! That shit never goes on sale!! so I bought it all..cases of it..I know, I know, don't use artificial fertilizers..yada, I don't use them on anything I'm eating from the Garden, but at a buck a box I can squirt it on the lawn and keep my woman happy, and you know what they say.."if your woman's happy, she'll quit bothering you..she might even let me listen to music that I like".
In reply to People don't want or need… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Roving gangs of youths who don't look anything like me, along with the occasional shootout.
Can't say they're not providing some top-shelf entertainment.
Even so, I think I'll pass.
In reply to It's not that people have… by in4mayshun
Yup, most of the stores on the list sell nothing but Chinese Crappola. Hell, I can get that all day long from Amazon, and never feel threatened by the ethnic scum that lives in the Malls these days.
In reply to It's not that people have… by in4mayshun
No one wants to be in a store or mall with Black & Brown
In reply to It's not that people have… by in4mayshun
In reply to It's not that people have… by in4mayshun
Ain't that the truth. Most of the time they don't stock what you're looking for but will offer to order it for you, so you can pick it up in a week to ten days. I always reply, "why would I order it from you and wait ten fucking days to drive here and pick it up, when I can order it online for less money and have it delivered to my door in three days?"
In reply to It's not that people have… by in4mayshun
Ebay's prices beat Amazon's about 95% of the time, and it absolutely slaughters Harbor Freight's retail price on more complex tools, such as plasma cutters. As an American, I consider it my duty to scan the entire internet for the lowest price on outsourced manufactured goods. I have no pity for any of the people involved with any of those retailers, except for the dwindling number of U.S. citizens producing products for them. Any government support for retail or its workforce amounts to a subsidy for more trade debt. Should Alibaba displace eBay, so be it. Retail creates no value.
In reply to Amazon's work is nearly done… by HowdyDoody
well.. i hereby proclaim april15th "boycott amazon day" .....pass it on.
In reply to Amazon's work is nearly done… by HowdyDoody
GD1 was only as bad as it was because TPTB decided to engage in a campaign of relentless meddling in the economy that only stopped when we went to war.
I don't think Trump will be doing a lot of meddling during or after a collapse. If such an event does occur, it will be more like the Forgotten Depression rather than the Great Depression.
In reply to Jo Ann Fabrics just opened a… by Arnold
But hey, the Thrift stores are always packed!!!
Enjoy...
In reply to Jo Ann Fabrics just opened a… by Arnold
The eastland mall on eight mile road in Detroit? Ya don't say!
In reply to Jo Ann Fabrics just opened a… by Arnold
Nice, I shop there for all my bolts of fabric.
In reply to Jo Ann Fabrics just opened a… by Arnold
I got no money to shop anywhere except at Sally Ann.
In reply to The Sally Ann empire of… by y3maxx
Mommy what's a store? A store of value is gold and silver honey and nothing else
In reply to The Sally Ann empire of… by y3maxx
Back in 2006, our urban population exceeded our rural population for the first time ever.
and that ladies and gentlemen, is the reason we got a HNIC for eight years. that an voter fraud in a couple of places. very few places because city dwellers are a bunch of commie faggots.
In reply to But, but... Obama said:… by silverer
yep
In reply to When all the stores and… by Davidduke2000
'When all the stores and companies close the government and cnbc lies will stop.'
Don't count on that. The business of Amerika is bullshit.
(Talk truth at family get togethers & you don't get invited back.)
In reply to When all the stores and… by Davidduke2000
Nice thought.
CNBC will still be cheering "the incredible never ending recovery" when the electric is off and all the buildings in "Rock Center" are vacant or reduced to rubble.
Calling this an "Amazon/online shopping" causation is just propaganda.
Like "record low new unemployment claims". You need to have a job and then lose it to qualify for UI.
NO DEMAND!!!!
NO DEMAND!!!!
NO DEMAND!!!!
10th year of an economic depression. At least in the 1930's they admitted it.
In reply to When all the stores and… by Davidduke2000
Misleading article. How about all the new tech companies and expansion of other tech related businesses and services that are hiring many more each day?
In reply to When all the stores and… by Davidduke2000
Whom?
And by high-tech do you mean those Unicorn companies?
LOL...
In reply to Misleading article. How… by ReasonForLife
You mean the 10,000 u-tube overseers making sure you don't post any actual facts.
In reply to Misleading article. How… by ReasonForLife
No they won't it will just have a different flavor to the lies
In reply to When all the stores and… by Davidduke2000
In reply to When all the stores and… by Davidduke2000
When 'going to the mall' became a death wish, their future was decided....plus we boomers . already have 3 of everything one can get at a mall and we can't get rid of it....anyone need a bunch of Craftsman tools and some old Tommy Bahama shirts? How about some of that facial cream they sell at the kiosk outside the Apple Store?...cell phone case?
In reply to When all the stores and… by Davidduke2000