Trump Slams Bush: Iraq Invasion "Single Worst Decision Ever Made"

President Trump slammed former President George W. Bush over the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq - referring to it as "the single worst decision ever made," and that it was comparable to "throwing a big fat brick into a hornet's nest."
Speaking to a group of GOP donors at a Mar-a-Lago closed door lunch and fundraiser, Trump also mocked Bush's intellect: "Here we are, like the dummies of the world, because we had bad politicians running our country for a long time," reported CNN - which obtained leaked audio from the event.
"That was Bush. Another real genius. That was Bush," Trump joked. "That turned out to be wonderful intelligence. Great intelligence agency there."
In the past, Trump has been notoriously critical of the decision to invade Iraq, slamming Jeb Bush during the 2016 primaries over his brother's decision to invade.
Jeb, why did your brother attack and destabalize the Middle East by attacking Iraq when there were no weapons of mass destruction? Bad info?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2015
"@FlightAJ: Hey @realDonaldTrump what is your view on George Bush?" He got us into Iraq instead of making America great again. Not good!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2014
We spent TWO TRILLION DOLLARS in Iraq and got NOTHING. Now we are going back and will again get NOTHING because our leaders are clueless!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2014
Bush snarks back
Former President Bush - despite rarely criticizing President Obama - only took a month into Trump's presidency to begin tossing barbs. Following Trump's controversial Executive Order banning travel from several countries associated with terrorism, Bush 43 said: "I don’t like the racism and I don’t like the name-calling and I don’t like the people feeling alienated. Nobody likes that."
Last October, Bush indirectly slammed Trump at a policy seminar in New York - telling the audience “We have seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty... We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism.”
“Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children,” said Bush. “The only way to pass along civic values is to first live up to them.”
Trump and the Bush family have had a good relationship - as neither George W. Bush, his father former President George H.W. Bush, or Jeb Bush endorsed him during the 2016 election.
Seems he forgot about war criminal Cheney
Yup, Its a great skill to be able to Speak from BOTH Sides of the mouth at the same Time ~
PIPELINES (S/ please people dont be so stupid and believe it is about pipelines - it is all BS)
somebody pls tell trumpi it is about PIPELINES (or potentially the biggest ever TO BE discovered oil fields in the entire universe like in the case of Cyprus)... JP Morgan guy fiasco with bitcoin (what did he say, he was going to fire anyone trading bitcoin), Trump too late to jump on board with ISIS game (aka PIPELINES; what did he say he had a plan for Eastern Ghouta ... yeah right tell that to Kushner if you got the balls) ... where do these guys live? none tells them anything ...
Gotta say... I agree 100%
This still haughts me... all these years later, it still pops in my head, "why"?
I run through various scenarios, for the oil? for the pipelines? for the Kurds? for the Sunnis? for the Jews? All minor possibilities, but none that make sense in the end.
Certainly not for the American people as it was sold.... "we have to fight them there so we don't have to fight them here" HA! Still makes me laugh... until I think of the thousands of lives lost and tens of thousands ruined, and the trillions just simply thrown away for nothing.
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
Can I still dream that MAGA wasn't just another lie by a politician? No. By this point, probably not.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-25/quick-and-simple-plan-politic…
Bush was a horrible idiot who followed the MIC into chaos. Trump is a horrible idiot who tells people whatever they want to hear so he can get what he wants. Obama was a horrible idiot for allowing the banks to dictate the “recovery” and selling the soul of the American economy to them. They are all useless. Waiting for a “savior” is foolish. We need to save ourselves. It starts by taking back control of the currency. Whether it’s Bitcoin, Gold, Bitcoin or cryptos backed by precious metals, we will never be rid of them until we restart the system with something new. We decide to give power to money-not them. And fighting over pathetic distractions like race, religion and political leanings only serves them so that they can vacuum up even more power.
"the single worst decision ever made..."
So let's see if the Orange Idiot (doing the MIC's bidding) can top that in Syria...
He can and will top that in Syria..of that I have no doubt.
You ask why Toady? All you need to know was written in advance when they penned the 'Project for a New American Century. We just had to make the ME in our image, yanno, democracy and all that stuff.
Trump CONTINUES:
"He should have just BOMBED Iraq. Just like I BOMBED Syria and WILL BOMB Iran for Israhell."
Dasein211:
I see we have the Idiot Squad up early this morning.
So you want to take back control the currency, huh? Exactly how do you plan on doing this?
Do you plan on taking over the banking system by raiding the Board of Governors meeting at the Fed? Or maybe you're planning on a national election campaign in which you're going to put your people in throughout Congress and take control of Congress that way. Is that what you have in mind?
The truth is you're full of hot air. In fact, all of you who talk this trash are full of hot air.
You will never control the currency. The reason is simple: You don't have any power to control the currency.
You aren't part of the club. You are nobody. You were born nobody, you have lived as nobody, and you will die as nobody.
You guys are always talking trash. Deal with this: you aren't going to change anything about the currency in this country. Or in the world. You won't even get up off your fanny to make a change in the town hall.
Big talk, no action losers from start to finish.
Oh yeah, and let's not forget that after all, it has nothing to do with you being a lazy bum who won't get off your fanny to change things at The Ballot Box.
Yeah, it's all because of the (((Jews))) isn't it? It has nothing to do with you being a lazy jerk that won't do anything.
You're totally useless. E S & D.
Well I have forgone the use of credit. Others must have too, as the Fed gov now has to deficit spend a trillion every year to keep this currency system going. If exponential expansion stops, the currency implodes. It isn't easy, especially since everything has been financialized, but it's possible.
It is much more effective than wasting time at the ballot box.
Just keep calling me useless while 2 years from now they have to deficit spend 2 trillion. Sure they will say it's because of the war du jour, but it's really to keep the money supply from imploding.
pods
It wasn't Bushes idea. It wasn't Cheney's idea.
It was Yenon's idea.
Kushner should whisper in Trump's ear.
Leaked audio.....
"So, it is bad for Russia to influence our elections, but ok for Mexico, Israel, and Saudi Arabia? Stop the hypocrisy."
You've mentioned "(((Them))) who must not be named" - except in the most respectful, adulating and cowering tone.
Your tone was 'inappropriate' and potentially anti-semantic. Your HH channel is now likely to be boycotted/buyshorted by the big advertisers. You naughty personhood entity, you.
Both Kissinger and Cheney both admitted at a later date it was all about the oil.
In reply to Gotta say... by toady
A half truth told by psychopath liars. The half that was true was the "petro," and the lie by omission was the dollar.
War Pigs.
Black Sabbath warned us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jD__8avKric
It was about all of them lining their pockets from the oil.
Like Trump said, any smart person could see this.
@Duc No it is not about oil. as trump said we got nothing. I forget the name of companies but there are a couple of chinese companies, british, dutch and so on ...
@toady
"why" good question indeed. but if as Trump says "we spent TWO TRILLION and got nothing" i doubt that sunnis or kurds got that much leverage. the thing is if this is the case ... why all these following wars on PIPELINES ???? with all that money (and who knows how much more since 2014) could have paid Assad and his family millions times over and have the damn PIPELINES pass through syria.
The Deep State has multiple reasons for every major operation. I can give 10 major reasons for the 9/11 false flag without stopping for breath. So part of your confusion is looking for one when there are many. But I would say that the first among many was Saddam selling crude in Euros. The status of a world reserve currency for the US dollar backed by nothing but fraud and (in 2003) uncontested military force had to be protected at any cost by the Anglo-American Zionist Cabal. The fall of the dollar will mark the fall of the Cabal.
The White House Wonka Factory
He is isolated and angry,
alone in the big White House,
debt-fueling the American hellscape
between golf and food binges.
Dumb wars without feeling,
debt without ceiling,
no child was saved,
no future was won.
Bush threw a brick at a hornets' nest. Obama brought a hornets' nest into the lounge room and then threw a brick at it.
Because the CIA stole the assets of entire countries. E.g. Libya's gold (haven't heard about that, have you?), Libya's oil via selling off the rights to the fields for $30B just after they installed the current puppet government, and Gaddafi's $250B in HSBC.
So maybe $350B, total added to the black budget, less the few $Bs into the Clinton's pockets and her campaign.
And they would have done the same with Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, ... had they been able.
They don't think the wars were lost, big wins for them.
The only thing the Americans got out of the Libya lie, was screwed in the butt with an AK-47 like Gaddafi. Clinton screwed him and screwed the shit out of America.
It was the French who stole the gold. And the reason France and the UK were in on the operation, it was because Clinton and DOD Gates went to the Bilderberg Group meeting in which two queens attended, one of them a major shareholder in Shell oil, the other queen BP shareholder and the richest person on the planet, Kissinger was there and the French president who was an extreme Zionist Sarkozy. The reason the French and UK drove the Libya coup was because Gaddafi had turned in his weapons of mass destruction to the Americans and wanted the Americans to invest in Libyan oil. He was inviting the American oil companies into Libya.
The French and the UK have done this before.
So there are three reasons for the French, block US oil firms access to Libya, prevent Gaddafi from creating a pan-Africa currency to compete with EU currency, and Sarkozy doing the dirty deed for Israel to get backing from Jews to keep him in power.
Clinton in her drive to shape the world for Israel and her Israel lobby backing, destroyed an opportunity for US oil firms to reenter the lost Libyan concessions and this would have blocked further penetration from Chinese oil firms in Libya. China out, America in, but not the Queens BP and the Queens Royal Dutch Shell oil.
It was the Bilderberg Group which planned the Iraq invasion too. Before the US invasion of Iraq, there was a great panic over the price of oil, and the panic of the North Sea oil fields production rates collapsing. The Bilderberg Group is the power, and the Council on Foreign Relations is subordinate.
The Jews have always served the European royals, bankers to the royals. The London Banking district known as "the city"(where Greenspan hides out when he's not trying to crash the US equity and bond markets)
The banking district is a product of the Jewish relationship to the royals.
So when Paul Craig Roberts tells you, Europe is a vassal of the US, it's really the fool Americans are a beast of burden for the Jewish banking partnered with the royals.
The oil wars are for Europe, even the Syria war is for the Europeans, natural gas pipeline.
Now wasn't Hillary Clinton crazy to do what she did. She did it for Israel so she could be president. I remember during the election, she made a special speech broadcast on Israeli TV, I wondered, is she running for president of Israel? No, she was making sure her efforts to secure the voter segment of the Jewish vote and the money for her election. It was real bad for me to see all of this unfold, and Clinton should be tried as a war criminal. But her main crime, she was a traitor to her own country, knowing full well Libya was cooperating and had given the green light for US oil firms. She knew it, the French knew it and the UK knew it.
The French leader believed after the over throw of Gaddafi, there would be no civil crisis and France would step in to rob the Libyans of their oil. (France doesn't produce oil unless a French firm goes abroad.) It didn't go that way.
Another note, you've run the same crap over and over, are you a troll and what country are you posting from?
Same over and over, who does something like that? same subject as if the poster has a compulsion obsession to convince us of this, I guess after you've posted the same thing over and over, some people will believe this deranged story the CIA stole Libya's gold for BLACK OPS. Buddy they don't need to steal any money to support black ops. That logic proves you have an agenda.
What country are you posting from?
Every country WE SO CALLED "LIBERATED",the citizens are far worse off now than before(and so are the countries the migrant waves crashed into),this was never meant to bring peace and democracy, it was meant to start global migrations.
The entire European world has been taken over,and they the leaders are CLUELESS it was planned from day ONE.
Well I see it as a toss up. Fucking Lincoln dragging us into the Civil War. Fucking Wilson dragging us into WWI. Fucking Rooservelt dragging us into WWII. Fucking Truman dragging us into Korea. Fucking Kennedy and Johnson dragging us into Viet Nam. I'm sure there are many other Presidents that deserve dishonorable mention.
The bombing of Pearl Harbor drove us into WWII.
I would suggest you read up on your History, and not the bullshit coming out of the Universities.
Didn't the Germans bomb Pearl Harbor ?
I'm asking for a friend.
Sorry - It WAS for the oil !!
US economy grinds to a halt without it !
The US never made ANY advance plans for life after OIL !!
But we never got any oil....
ISIS got the oil
In reply to Gotta say... by toady
Well, money for war profiteers is one of the best answers. They give money to the politicians to get elected, or maybe for other things, or promises concerning their future once they are not politicians. There's the fact that all countries that are targeted for regime change or failed state status are involved with petroleum products, access to them, or some other natural resource that is coveted by the corporate fascists who do control the US military-which is really a mercenary force working not for the US or its people, but for the corporate fascists. There's no mystery here, Gen. Butler wrote a book about it years ago. It's a fact. Also, both leaders of Iraq and Libya were on the verge of using a currency other than the dollar, which sealed their fate.
big fat brick of cocaine? pot shot at Dubya's vices?
The pipelines are just one aspect and definitely an obvious 3D one. It's about so much more. Why is there any criticism of Trump stating what 99% of people on this site absolutely know that the Iraq War was a disaster and continues to be one. MAGA for Trump STATING THIS and confronting the Bush cabal on their responsibility. Trump is maneuvering. He needs the PUBLIC to SHOUT: "YES, YOU'RE RIGHT. GET US THE HELL out of these places.
It goes beyond money and pipelines. It is an ideology thousands of years old. The zionists are wrapping up their centuries old goal of world domination. They asked Jesus where the kingdom was they had been looking for, but when they found out the kingdom is spiritual,they murdered him and kept on seeking their carnal kingdom.
Trumps greatest talent is doublespeak.... Orwell would be proud
Trump is a product of the MIC, even his butt pal alex jones admitted as much.
Bushes, Clkintons, Obama, Romney, Cheney, McCain and loads more = Deep State C**IA zio-scum.
Okay Trump-Kushner-Soros. Walk the walk and get American the f*ck out of Iraq, Syria, Afhanistan, Yemen and US troops in I$$rael too.
I guess you need to check with Jared Kushner-Soros-Bibi first.
You see Hungary and Russia-Putin threw Soros out yet the USSA and EU still let Soros engage in endless criminal activity and Jared is buddy pals with Soros and Bibi. Meanwhile, the clueless evangelicals profess endless love for I$$rael even though Bibi's gang are taxing Christian churches in Jerusalem hard to steal the churches land.
If Trump really equates our wars in the Mideast with "throwing a giant brick into a hornets nest," why does he keep throwing more bricks at more hornet nests?
And why doesn't he get away from the hornets nests we have already stirred up?
Uncle Tom sidekick...Colon Bowel...
Don't forget Condi Rice as bad as that stupid Sikh bitch from South Carolina in the UN. The South Carolina GOP-e is among the worst.
Retired artist/painter Bush..experienced at white washing....
Bush II is a good painter, especially considering that he took it up in his seventies, and if he had devoted a lifetime to honing that skill, he might have been a contender in the painting field. Still, Bush II, a guy who took up painting post-retirement, would have been a better choice for the Obama portraits.
It is unfair to blame instability in the Middle East, the 9/11 mass murder and the necessary Afghanistan War that followed it on Bush II. The ME was unstable long before Bush II, explaining why Trump’s comment likening the bad decision to get into Iraq as “throwing a brick into a hornet’s nest” rings true, not to mention his critique of the massive economic loss to US taxpayers and the unnecessary loss of life from the misguided Iraq War.
Bush II is also wrong about what causes social division in the era fifty years after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and after 30 years of affirmative action hiring and scholarship preferences for minorities, including for non-citizen minorities. Social division is caused by a lot of unfairness that is not PC to discuss, including political correctness, itself, which Bush II has taken up full force, now that he does not have to run for office anymore.
Some Things That Cause Social Division:
Some Things That Cause Social Division: