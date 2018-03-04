Watch As Canada's Trudeau "Explains" Trade With The US

Having lost at both ice hockey and curling at the Olympics, Canadians may have just witnessed their '3rd strike' as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to 'explain' his nation's trade surplus, no wait deficit, no wait surplus, with America...
Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau talks trade... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H5d8S2AHzF— LEAVE.EU 🇬🇧 (@LeaveEUOfficial) March 4, 2018
This is from the same person who on Friday warned the US that steel tariffs are absolutely unacceptable.
TRUDEAU CALLS ANY U.S. STEEL TARIFFS 'ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE' pic.twitter.com/Z2pdJQfM8f— zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 2, 2018
Soy Boy Trudeau could not explain how to open a jar of pickles
Elected idiot in chief !
Ever hear of the Peter Principle.....?
Here's your poster boy.....
I think he's in the closet.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R8ypraEielc
Pic from the twitter feed above hilarious.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DXcZYcrWsAADK5X.jpg
Liberals really are a stupid lot. No wonder they expect everyone else to provide for them.
Trudeau isn't any better at remembering his lines than David Hogg.
He is a f@@@@@@ng idiot!
Zionist Jews: We LOVE f@@@ng idiots in power; that way we can go on with our killing uninterrupted.
WARNING: Graphic Images
He's a post turtle. That's for sure.
Justine Trudumb should just stick to officiating gay pride marches and wearing misappropriated ethnic costumes.
To be kind, liberals really can't think the way you or I do. Not 'don't', not 'won't'... can't.
You can see it on a PET or CAT scan. Their tiny little amygdala can't deal with long term planning or medium to long term consequences. This is apparent in every decision they make.
There is hope: if you put them in a jungle, a desert, or an abandoned island with food deprivation and predators, anyplace where there they must survive in constant fear of life/limb, then their thinking will change over a few years' time. Their amygdala will enlarge. And even better, they will pass that (epigenetic) trait to their subsequent children.
Prison doesn't work for some reason, else we'd have a simple solution.
I'd quibble about the misuse of the word 'liberal', but fuck it: +1
My theory is that western civilization has tamed vast segments of our society, to the point of neotony, which has in effect, prohibited said tamed segment, from ever reaching adulthood. That is precisely why so many want the government to coddle them for life. People that want independence and freedom are a direct threat to thier existence.
They don't have facts to back up their propaganda, which makes it difficult to remember which lie to tell.
Trudeau is another of the "suitable leaders" installed across western nations who are actively importing a permanent underclass to serve as his electoral base, to go with the existing permanent underclasses of welfare state-dependent parasites and government workers (Canada has a massive per capita government bubble).
He complies with all the globalist demands placed upon him, from the Club of Rome "global warming" narrative to the corrupt foreign policy objectives (e.g., soldiers, tanks and planes to Lithuania, "Because Lithuania poses a clear and present threat to Canada" /sarc). (Most libtard Canadians can't even point to Lithuania on a map.)
There is more that we cannot discuss openly, but like the people in "flyover country" in so many other hijacked western nations, all thinking, conscious Canadians are aware and disgusted and ashamed. Sadly, the culture of entitlement is so entrenched that the outcome post-Reset is a foregone conclusion.
BEWARE OF CANADIAN BANKS.
Very cogent posting. "Suitable leaders." Hit the mark top dead center. Upvote X 10.
Ya think any Gov't is good for the country?
Mulroney bagged $50 million on a lawsuit for defamation of character for Airbus bribing him with millions to get the contract. Years later he comes to the public with crocodile tears to apologize for the $50 million he got from tax payers. He actually did take bribe money from Airbus. Did he give the $50mil awarded to him by the Supreme Court back? Nope! Hid the money in Jamaica and while he was there he forgave their debt to Canada, a cool $20 billion. In fact, ran up $300 billion dollars of new debt for Canada.
Now his Daughter is running for election. Will she win? Ya, She's Conservative and will be better than Daddy, bag twice as much or just plain run the country into the gutter? Go and vote for the best liar to rule over us. I haven't voted for 40 yrs. I can't see how any elected official can give a shit about us.
The Harper regime inherited a debt of $481 billion and a surplus of $13 billion in 2006 and with reckless spending and terrible economic management, the Conservatives spent Canada into a deficit before the recession in 2008.
Lets not forget too much about Gov't spending. Many have amnesia when it comes to the Harper regime.
May 25 2010
A prime international marketing opportunity for Canada, or a $1 billion boondoggle?
A report released by the Parliamentary Budget Office says the two summits are expected to cost Canadians C$930 million (US$893 million) in security alone, including more than C$500 million for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Together with other hosting costs — including nearly C$2 million for a marketing and media pavilion in Toronto that includes a "fake lake" — the total tab will run well north of C$1 billion.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper insists the costs are reasonable, given that Canada is hosting unprecedented back-to-back summits in two different locations. He says the high-profile gatherings, drawing leaders from across the world, are a great opportunity for Canada to market itself.
Others aren't so sure.
An estimated $750 million has been lifted from the public purse since 2006 to pay for government advertising, much of which has been labelled “partisan” by critics.
The ads — which have repeatedly run during expensive primetime viewing slots like NHL playoffs and the Oscars — have included $5.2 million promoting the Economic Action Plan and $24 million touting Canada-U.S. relations in Washington to increase support for the Keystone XL pipeline.
In 2012, Agriculture Canada gave $826,000 to Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd. in Brampton, Ont. to help produce “a higher quality sausage that is more resistant to splitting or bursting while cooking.”
Taxpayers forked out at least $45,000 for Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s 2011 Labour Day weekend trip to Manhattan, which included pricey New York Yankees tickets and a Broadway show. Harper was accompanied by his daughter Rachel, four staffers, and guests. Documents obtained by the CBC under Access to Information revealed a portion of the excursion’s costs — $34,633 for the use of the Challenger Jet and another $11,026 for the expenses of staff.
Former International Cooperation Minister Bev Oda and current Finance Minister Joe Oliver seem to share a taste for costly coolers, provided taxpayers are footing the bill. In 2011, Oda expensed a $16-glass of orange juice and a $1,995-stay in the swanky Savoy Hotel during a government trip to London, England, where she also hired a limousine to cart her around at a cost of nearly $1,000 per day.
In 2012, Oliver also expensed a $16-glass of scotch he drank at the rooftop restaurant of the Mamilla Hotel in Jerusalem. He later spent $5,593 on two one-way flights between Toronto and Calgary to hold roundtable meetings with oil, gas, steel and pipeline companies.
Fuck Harper and anyone who looks like him!
"Fuck the government"
Some people with missing chromosomes that ought to be thrown out of a helicopter yelling and screaming
That's it! Our national hipster Pm his going to do the same. Rumors says that Sophie is a very costly first Lady.
That's it! Our national hipster Pm his going to do the same. Rumors says that Sophie is a very costly first Lady.
That's it! Our national hipster Pm his going to do the same. Rumors says that Sophie is a very costly first Lady.
News reports all indicate that Canada loaned $180 million to the Caribbean NOT $20 BILLION!
Of that amount, Jamaica owed $93 million.
"JUST IN CASE you were interested in some facts in the middle of your silly rant. BTW its time for your medicine.
His father was a fag and his mom was a slut...
Marijuana smoker back then. She fits right in with Mentalenials today.
No, he has too much trouble coordinating his socks with his suits to be gay.
Hey, PM Trudeau: Ya’ll do have the best ice dancers, hands down, and a few of the top figure skaters, too, but that does not mean the USA should cede our middle class so that you can have all the manufacturing jobs.
Don’t be one of the greedy, hypocritical virtue signalers.
Watching that clip alone, I still blushed. What a twonka he is.
Please don't characterise my fellow countrymen (and myself) based on our 'elected' leader...and I won't judge you by yours (past or present). A nation's people is seldom, if ever, reflective of its ruling caste. But, by all means, cast dispersions upon our oligarchs, mainstream media, and criminal class, er, I mean politicians.
https://olduvai.ca
Your "leader" represents the majority of your country. It speaks volumes that the Prime Ministership was turned into a popularity contest. He wasn't voted in because of his intellect.
Trudeau represents the plurality, not the majority. Big difference.
Have we, or any other 'democracy', every truly had 'representative' democracy? Sure, our politicians and their parties represent some, but I would argue that they, like almost every other political system, represent the wishes/interests of the wealthy and powerful, certainly not the 'average' person. In 'democracies', the 'average' person is conditioned to believe they have a say in the decision-making and policies of a country through their 'vote' but as an increasing number of people are coming to realise this is nothing but a scam by the ruling caste to persuade the masses of their 'voice' in the system. I, myself, haven't voted in years and take no responsibility in the 'leaders' we 'elect'--they are all criminals as far as I'm concerned. And as another has stated, our system is one where politicians do not get elected via a 'majority' but rather a 'plurality', a system also known as 'first past the post' since we usually have a minimum of four parties, sometime more, running in each voting district. The 'winner' is the one with the most votes but this is seldom by a majority of the votes cast.
ALL political parties, governments, departments, offices etc are registered corporations whose legal capacity is to conduct commerce. ALL rules, regulations, statutes, acts, bylaws, etc are merely suggestions and apply ONLY to legal subjects and citizens who choose to accept them under their LEGAL NAME (all caps) They may be legal, but not necessarily lawful under common law. Natural persons can only be compelled, coerced, or threatened into accepting the "laws of the governing corporation" which under common law makes them null and void.
+1; right on
democracy? It's an illusion that people believe in. Right wing, left wing, two wings of the same bird!!!
There is no accountability in an elected Gov't. Not held accountable, so they can sell you any bullshit on the campaign trail. When in office the deepstate play book is handed to the Pinocchio and he sells the agenda to the electorate and MSM supports it as good policy. People look on with that goldfish look on their face. Then listen to MSM and say "Ya!" b/c their too f'ing stupid to use their own head and see what is actually going on. Ploitics is a dog and pony show for consumer consumption.
Stop voting for corruption and see what they'll do when people don't vote.
A policy to implement if they don't do what they promised at electoral conventions, be strapped to a gurney and castrated with fishing knives. Now let's see the promises?
He wasn't voted in because of his intellect.
Best liar always wins. Strumpet isn't any better than the rest. De-escalating woar? Ya, hows it going? MIC spending, how's it going? Infrastructure spending? Gov't spending? Ya, how's it going? Now trade woars. Nobody ever wins and there is plenty of history to prove that.
Voting is just a charade to show the sheeple democracy, in a corporatocracy.
No so fast dude. Obama was my leader for 8 years. He damned sure didn't represent my cultural values. I will cut the Canadians some slack as a whole....except the Quebecois. Fuck those idiots.
+50
Touché
Sorry mate, but here in Ontario pretty much every woman loves this tool. Add to it the Unions who voted for him. God forbid you attempt to enter into an educated debate in opposition to Liberal Socialist agenda. Trannies would eat you alive.
Absolutely, some 'love' him. And this would be true of every politician--they always appeal to some. Trudeau's support appears to come from several avenues, not least of which is his Liberal Socialist agenda as you say--it sells well in Canada as we are a well-conditioned lot for the most part. Even Stephen Harper appealed to some. Another large reason for Trudeau's popularity is the way the mainstream liberal media fawns over him, especially the CBC. Much of this is about narratives and the current narrative being pushed by the Canadian media at almost every turn is that Trudeau is a counter to the very anti-Trump narrative they have crafted and thus all good in their eyes. Me, I don't care if you're on the blue team, the red team, or the green team; if you're a politician, you won't find me supporting you.
Trannies are the unfortunate result of liberals' incest. Nothing is being done about these immoral practices because the studies proving that 85% of child molestation takes place within the family, are forbidden to be published by the liberal media. MSM hides and censors everything that does not fit their agenda along with all facts about their own immorality.
LMAO. . . . you made my day. Keep on truck'n mate.
Been to Montreal.... Beautiful city with friendly people. My statement above could not have been directed more specifically..... You have the same problem we almost had in the states with family dynasties trying to run our world. In your case, he's in way above his head.
Typical "progressive" who speaks all the right social justice lingo but knows nothing at all about economics, business, wealth creation, defense or other real world concerns. Knows how to divide and conquer in order to get elected. Just another clueless leftist toady who sings the globalist tune. Nothing more than a white Canadian version of America's first half-white president, Barry Obumbo.
Guaranteed basic income for all.
I propose a trade -
Trudeau for Trump and a player to be named later.
Mr. President, screw the Mexican border wall.
Build the Northern wall FIRST.
Yeah. those dang icebacks.
Maybe a wall will keep those terrible Canadian fronts from freezing us, too.
