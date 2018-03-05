After Day Of Bizarre, Possibly Drunken Interviews , Nunberg Says He'll "Probably" Cooperate

After a day of bizarre interviews - possibly while under the influence of one or more substances - Trump campaign associate Sam Nunberg says he will "probably end up cooperating" with special counsel Robert Mueller after previously stating he would not comply. “Mr. Mueller should understand I am not going in on Friday,” Nunberg told the Washington Post.
Nunberg, who was fired from the Trump campaign in 2015 over offensive Facebook posts, was subpoenaed by Mueller to appear before a grand jury investigating Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
"I’m not going to cooperate with Mueller. It’s a fishing expedition," Nunberg told Bloomberg News. "They want me in there for a grand jury for testimony about Roger Stone. He didn’t do anything. What is he going to do? His investigation is BS. Trump did not collude with Putin. It’s a joke."
“Let him arrest me,” said Nunberg.
* * *
After an awkward appearance on CNN, host Erin Burnett wrapped up the interview by suggesting Nunberg had been drinking.
“We talked earlier about what people in the White House were saying about you ― talking about whether you were drinking or on drugs or whatever had happened today,” said Burnett. “Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath.”
Here's CNN's Erin Burnett telling former Trump aide Sam Nunberg that she can smell alcohol on his breath. He says he hasn't been drinking. pic.twitter.com/tryye9AiqA— Jim Dalrymple II (@Dalrymple) March 6, 2018
Nunberg claimed he had not had a drink and had only taken antidepressants earlier in the day - however the Daily Beast reported on Monday evening that Nunberg had been acting strangely in reaction to Mueller's subpoena, and that they were worried he had been "drinking again," and was about to enter into a tailspin.
Starting Monday morning, Nunberg began calling several close associates that he was flatly refusing, at this time, to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Three Nunberg friends said they walked away from those conversations fearful that he was “drinking again” and was about to embark on a personal tailspin. They didn’t know it would play out on daytime TV. -Daily Beast
Fellow former campaign aide Carter Page said that Nunberg's claim he colluded with the Kremlin was bogus, and implied that Nunberg had a drinking problem. "There's been a lot of people that have been quite intoxicated for over a year and a half now, so nothing new here," Page told Sean Hannity on the Fox News.
After admitting to host Katy Tur that he’d been interviewed by Mueller’s investigators, Nunberg was then asked if he believes the special counsel “has anything” on Trump. “I think they may,” the ex-aide responded. “I think he may have done something during the election. But I don’t know that for sure.”
That was enough for both the CBS Evening News and ABC's World News Tonight - which kicked off their programs with the possibly drunk, possibly high Nunberg's bumbling admission:
“The former Trump campaign aide believes investigators have evidence that the Trump campaign may have colluded with the Russians, but Nunberg refuses to appear before a federal grand jury,” hyped CBS Justice reporter Paula Reid. She also played audio of Nunberg suggesting “Trump may have very well done something during the election with the Russians.”
The [ABC] network’s Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas also hyped Nunberg’s “stunning suggestion” about Trump and collusion. “Nunberg suggesting on yet another cable show that he believes the President knew about the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians,” the ABC reporter added before playing a clip of his phone interview on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper.
Meanwhile, on NBC Nightly News, anchor Lester Holt described the off the wall interviews and phone calls as “a fascinating twist in the Russia investigation.” And NBC White House Correspondent Kristen Welker touted Nunberg’s antics: “Tonight, defiant and digging in. Sam Nunberg, a former Trump campaign aide turned Trump antagonist dropping this bombshell, becoming the first former adviser to publically suggest candidate Trump may have done something wrong.” -Newsbusters.org
The Subpoena
Mueller has requested all emails, text messages, work papers, telephone logs and other documents pertaining to a list of individuals dating back to November 1, 2015 - approximately four-and-a-half months after Trump launched his campaign.
NBC News reported last week that Mueller's team is asking pointed questions about whether Trump knew about hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign before the public found out. The subpoena indicates that Mueller may be focused not just on what Trump campaign aides knew and when they knew it, but also on what Trump himself knew.
The list (via NBC):
- Steve Bannon, who left the White House as chief strategist in August.
- Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer for Trump who testified before congressional investigators in October.
- Rick Gates, Trump's former deputy campaign manager, who pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy and lying to the FBI.
- Hope Hicks, who resigned last week as Trump's communications director.
- Corey Lewandowski, Trump's campaign manager until June 2016.
- Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign manager and Gates' business partner, who pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy and making false statements last week.
- Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide.
- Keith Schiller, a former bodyguard for Trump who left as director of Oval Office operations in September.
- Roger Stone, a longtime Republican political operative and Trump campaign adviser who sources have told NBC News is the focus of investigators interested in his contacts with WikiLeaks during the campaign.
In response to the laundry list of deliverables, Nunberg told Bloomberg News "They want me in there for grand jury on Friday. I’m not paying the money to go down there," Nunberg said. "What’s he going to do? He’s so tough - let’s see what they do. I’m not going to spend 40 hours going over emails. I have a life."
Comments
he is the perfect match for robert muller.
Hope he drinks before and vomits all over the special counsel....hope he shits his pants too.💩
In reply to he is the perfect match for… by wisefool
he should. Robert muller was head of the FBI when jet fuel melted steel beams.
go long popcorn for this one. We might even get the bush family back in the MSM for a while.
In reply to Hope he drinks before by IridiumRebel
Okay dumbass.. jet fuel/fire, air/wind, and pressure will melt steel easy peasy.
you stupid fuckers are dumber than a box of fucking rocks.
In reply to he should. Robert muller was… by wisefool
on a long enough timeline ... the truth comes out. Even for low I.Q. people.
Jeb/Oprah 20/20
In reply to Okay dumbass.. jet fuel, air… by Fascal Rascal …
This guy is a train wreck. I would highly recommend he pleads da fif. One, two, three, four, fif.
In reply to on a long enough timeline … by wisefool
Carter Page is a spook
In reply to This guy is a train wreck. … by NoDebt
No, this fifth: "A fifth is a unit of volume formerly used for distilled beverages in the United States, equal to one fifth of a U.S. liquid gallon, 4⁄5 quart, or 25 3⁄5 U.S. fluid ounces (757 ml); it has been superseded by the metric bottle size of 750 milliliters (ml), called a metric fifth.
In reply to This guy is a train wreck. … by NoDebt
DT hires only the BEST ... twice in Nunberg's case
In reply to No, this fifth: "A fifth is… by DaiRR
You sir are a fucking idiot.
In reply to Okay dumbass.. jet fuel, air… by Fascal Rascal …
I'm no expert but there is that video of a blacksmith showing how you don't have to melt steel to weaken it. How the purported liquid metal got down there ...who knows...not a lot of data on collapsing 100 story buildings. Just because someone has an opinion different than the one you hold does not make them a fucking idiot.
In reply to You sir are a fucking idiot. by lenz3099
It does when one is a STUPID fucking idiot. That qualifier counts.
In reply to I'm no expert but there is… by lasvegaspersona
There is no doubt in my military mind, the towers were brought down by explosives, thermate, we could see it as it crashed, the other part was the Israeli suitcase nuke in the deep basement.
This is why so many died from rare cancers. And they died quickly.
The FBI has been working with Mossad. Remember Chertoff stated the plan is to combine Israel Mossad with US intelligence.
The Boston Bombing was a McCabe Mossad operation. I can show when the Mossad set up the operation. The two brothers didn't kill the three Jewish kids, one being a drug dealer who was in debt to the Syrian Boston drug dealer money. When the drug dealer kid was buried in Israel after having his throat cut, this is when, the very next month is when Mossad started the operation. They came to Boston main hospital to work in Trauma Units. With the declared reasons, Israel will teach us about trauma.
It was all a lie to kill two brothers who the FBI knew of and had visited them several times.
Now the Las Vegas killing of white conservatives, was McCabe saying back off. This was another Mossad FBI false flag. McCabe comes from an extreme pro-Zionist city, I lived there and they're brainwashed. I even went to the same school as McCabe. It's not just McCabe, many have run false flags at the FBI, Muller ran many stings of which turned out to be FBI TV dramas of which the FBI was thrown out of court because everyone started seeing the pattern of Mueller's misuse of the FBI. Notice how Comey quotes the Bible and all that, well these people believe the Jews would protect them with Jewish Khazar gypsies control of media. Now they have to remove Trump or the entire Jew controlled system goes down.
The US government has tens of thousands of communist moles, hundreds of thousands of extreme pro-Zionist supporters who believe if they kill for Israel it is God's will.
Then we have intelligence agencies like the NSA staffed and controlled by Mormons. They have a belief system which allows the surprise kill off of those are not faithful to their strange dogma. And they have has many kill offs over the years in Utah.
In reply to You sir are a fucking idiot. by lenz3099
Yeah, and building 7 collapsed from a few minor office fires.
PULL IT!
In reply to Okay dumbass.. jet fuel, air… by Fascal Rascal …
We decided to pull it. im sure its super easy to wire a building to be demolished within its own footprint in under a few hours, right?
In reply to Yeah, and building 7… by hxc
A few hours? They had at least *9 months* of 'rewiring' going on beforehand with multiple service elevators shut down due to the "retrofitting" going on during that time.
Why do people still fight this shit? Is the government paying these trolls in crypto, promising it will be worth more than PM's soon?
In reply to We decided to pull it. im… by TruxtonSpangler
Building 7 is the round peg in a square hole. An anomoly that doesn't fit the narrative.
In reply to Yeah, and building 7… by hxc
Yeah, I showed that video to my coworker - over and over, along with the British broadcast that said "Building 7 is now going down!" twenty minutes before it did - and hit him with the math: 2 planes, 3 buildings...
- and he STILL believes the government version. And that an airplane hit the Pentagon. And that vaccines are good. And that GMO's are harmless.
Some people just will not ever look beyond their TV's. God help us all.
In reply to Building 7 is the round peg… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
fuel from one plane can melt all 104 floors of one of the worlds strongest steel skyscrapers ?
Hasn't happened before or since that day
Almost identical building in China burned for 30 days straight and left a perfectly intact steel frame nothing melted nothing fell
Why go to all the work to prep for controlled demolition if all you need a few hundred gallons of kerosene?
the Truth exists it's now easy to find if you actually want to see it
In reply to Okay dumbass.. jet fuel, air… by Fascal Rascal …
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAJrFKxyriQ
In reply to Okay dumbass.. jet fuel, air… by Fascal Rascal …
Yeah just like building 7 collapsed perfectly into its own footprint, all because of a couple of spot fires and about as much damage as being hit by a two seater Cessna! If that same thing had happened on any other day anywhere in the world to any other 47 story building, even an idiot like you would have the sense to realise it was a controlled demolition!
In reply to Okay dumbass.. jet fuel, air… by Fascal Rascal …
Hehehe.. upvote!
then plead 5th.
and try to shake everybody’s hands.
respectfully and all..
In reply to Hope he drinks before by IridiumRebel
LOL... I'd buy a ticket to see that. A cheap ticket, not front row.
In reply to Hope he drinks before by IridiumRebel
This clown is gonna say whatever Mueller wants him to say.
In reply to he is the perfect match for… by wisefool
Go get them schmuck
Change the venue to a McDonalds.
Mueller, you dig a deep enough hole and you eventually find everybody's skeleton, no one is 100% law abiding. At this point the hole has turned into a meaningless expedition, and it'll end with him discovering Trump has an unpaid parking ticket.
so there was piles of snow everywhere and i decided to park in an opening. look i didnt see the hydrant officer it was a mistake.
after i parked i did manage to sell my 10m dollar apartment to some no name russians for 90m but its snowy and sometimes i didnt see who it was and also the check had an extra zero but i swear no collusion. trust me. fake news. see you in 2020
In reply to Mueller, you dig deep enough… by H H Henry P P …
Nunberg: "You call that a martini! Make it a double with 3 olives."
Grand Jury Guard: "Mr. Numbnuts, if you need to use the facilities before you testify, under oath, the restroom is down the hall."
Nunberg: "Hold the olives."
The old I can't testify because i am a Habitual Drunk defense.
the best people
How long ago did Muel Fart know this was a witch hunt yet hit the "continue" button in spite. Those kind of people need to hang in my opinion.
Holy shit, was Nunberg drunk-off-his-ass Tyler from a few years back?
Fuck it go down big brother and grab some pussy on your way into the courtroom after parking your car on the front steps. Heya Bobby! Fuck you!
It was CNN. I would have dropped acid or a little crack just to pull through it.
Speaking from experience, it’s a short trip from a bender, to a brownout, to a full blown blackout but I gotta admit, it’s a beautiful legal strategy!
Good. When he says he can't remember he will have CNN as proof.
This guy is crazier than a shit house rat.
Alcohol is an odorless, colorless chemical. A more accurate statement would have been to say smelled beer, wine, or whiskey on his person.
Erin Burnett: “Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath.”
Nunberg: "...and I have smelled cock on yours..."