And The Richest Town In America Is...

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:45

After introducing the list last year, Bloomberg has published its second iteration of the "100 Richest" list - its analysis of the 100 wealthiest towns in America, based off data compiled by the Census bureau. The data is released with a delay, so data from this year's list stretch back to 2016.

And perhaps the most interesting takeaway from this year's data is the gains made by midwestern towns - notably suburban Chicago and St. Louis - which are finally making headway against towns along the West and East Coasts that typically comprise the bulk of the towns on the list.

The Silicon Valley suburb of Atherton, Calif. claimed the top spot again. As Bloomberg explains, the six-square-mile town is near Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Stanford University.

Atherton’s average household income was $443,403 in 2016, more than $50,000 higher than second-place Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.

See the list in full below:

Newcomers to the list include three areas in suburban Chicago. The average income in Clarendon Hills, Illinois, about 25 miles west of downtown Chicago, jumped 15% in 2016 from the prior year, breaking into the top 100 for the first time with a tally of $199,325. Three other western Chicago suburbs made the top 100: Burr Ridge, Oak Brook and Hinsdale. All four showed gains in household earnings from between 4% and 15% to 15 percent from the prior year.

The biggest mover on the list was Highland Park, Texas, which moved up to No. 9 from No. 14 the previous year as a zero state income tax and relatively low overall tax burden made it more attractive (since the data is from 2016, the impact of last year's increase in energy prices isn't reflected). Another big mover was Los Altos Hills, Calif., which climbed three spots to No. 4. Los Altos Hills is home to tech billionaires, including Google's Sergey Brin and entrepreneur Yuri Milner.

Another notable entry was Palm Beach, Fla. - home to President Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

Bloomberg also calculated something called the Gini Index, which is a measure of the homogeneity of incomes. For example, the more incomes are clustered around the median, the lower the Gini reading. 

And the prize for top Gini Index reading was Greenwich, Connecticut, while Darnestown, Maryland scored the lowest. Their scores were 0.37 and 0.65, respectively.

Stuck on Zero pier Wed, 03/14/2018 - 22:01 Permalink

Bloomberg is full of poo. They are obviously using tax return (IRS) data for incomes. That's a poor measure of income. The really rich obtain their incomes through the Caymans, Bermuda, Luxembourg, etc.  And don't show up. They don't even own their own homes in the communities listed ... their shell companies own the homes. I'll give you one instance - Rancho Santa Fe, in San Diego County. The wealth here is staggering and yet the IRS says the average income is quite low. Everything is hidden from view. A few notables who live at "the Ranch" are given here:

http://coastalsandiego.com/rancho-santa-fe/famous-rancho-santa-fe-resid…

deimos178 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 20:51 Permalink

Bristol TN, low property taxes, no income taxes, low housing, low crime rate, low cost of living, plenty of water, lots of hills and mountains around, lets see the gubmint try and tell us how to live. Now fuck off please.

Endgame Napoleon Wed, 03/14/2018 - 20:53 Permalink

Hmmm, I wish I had my old custom-luxury business in one of those locations, but the market is probably flooded with competition. You probably need deep pockets to set up shop in one of those locations—very deep—due to the overhead. Several months ago, I thought I read an article about the rich, fleeing the Chicago area due to the upcoming pension-debt collapse. The Louis Sullivan architecture must have held them in place. 

serotonindumptruck b0bbles Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:30 Permalink

By denying their applications for public assistance, or by a failure to acknowledge a war veteran's sacrifice.

Those who are thoroughly imbedded within federal government service will never admit that they hold a monetary advantage to the average citizen. Nonetheless, these federal government employees will attempt to destroy any argument that seeks to defeat them.

The Federal Government exists for one reason only.

To extort from those people who actually produce.

The Federal Government will seek to marginalize or kill you if you fail to comply.

Federal government employees will continue to get 6 figure incomes for being assholes.

navy62802 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:03 Permalink

Eventually, California is just going to consist of a few armed outposts (owned by the wealthy overlords), surrounded by hordes of the homeless, the hungry, and the non-citizens.

zimboe Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:04 Permalink

It is the time for Revolution.

Soon, God willing, comes the Season of the Gibbet: of the Rope, of the Lantern, of the Axe, and of that cruel angled blade, swift-descending to plunge through their evil necks.

Their coffins shall be baskets. Their blood shall be as water.

Golden Showers Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:28 Permalink

Good. Douche bags deserve their enclaves. Note how they cluster together.

Reminds me of people who have those automatic car locking wireless buttons that makes their horns beep.

I don't lock my car. Ever. I swear to god, people self-reinforce the idea that thier shit is special by having it beep at them. It's the modern equivalent of pissing on territory, except that you don't actually have to mark it. It just beeps.

Well, I don't want your car. I don't want your house. I don't want your life. I don't want anything to do with you. The exclusion is mutual.

This is the insane part: Imagine me thinking that you would ever want to touch my piece of shit whip. I mean really. No, you're all set to walk into target and then you see my car, vulnerable, window down, ripe for the picking, unlocked. You are compelled by the smell of it to investigate and sit in the driver's seat, play with the shifter. The thrill of the matter is any moment I would return and begin to beat the shit out of your face with my fists. I know. Real compelling story. Sounds so truthful.

I really feel the same way about douchebags in their little enclaves. I don't want to go there. I don't want their junk. I don't want their policia, their schools, their uptowns. It grosses me out. Really. Makes me feel to puke. It's the hubris. It's fine. Just stay there and rot it out. Get some silicone.

Here's most folk: I am going to pump my abs at planet fitness, do some pilates, some hot yoga. Maybe my car will beep and you will look into my eyes... We'll go home and share a spliff and wine. In the morning we'll split an aderol.

Howard Huges, bitches. If anything these twats are an indicator of just how paranoid and freaked out people will go to pretend they are special.