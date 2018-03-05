Can Russia & China Rescue Venezuela?

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,
"The imposition of U.S. oil sanctions is now edging closer to reality. Such a move would act as the death knell for Venezuela's oil industry," PVM Oil Associates’ Stephen Brennock said in a note this week. The note followed reports about Washington getting more serious about imposing an oil embargo on the South American nation. But is this really the end for the troubled PDVSA and the country as a whole?
This is not the first time such warnings are being made. Venezuela sends much of its oil to refineries on the Gulf Coast. But these shipments have been falling steadily since last year, reaching just 439,000 bpd in the week to February 23, versus 654,000 bpd a year earlier. The reasons for the decline are both lower production and worsening quality of the oil, both caused by lack of cash for field maintenance and the treatment of the oil.
The general opinion among industry analysts in the West seems to be that if the White House finally goes ahead with broad sanctions against Venezuela’s oil, the country is as good as dead because of its overreliance on the industry. If these sanctions materialize, Brennock explains, Caracas would have to lower the price of its oil substantially to find buyers and will also suffer the blow of lack of access to diluents, which is essential for making Venezuelan heavy crude marketable.
Oil production in the Orinoco oil belt, responsible for half of Venezuela’s crude oil production of currently around 1.6 million bpd, depends on the imports of heavy naphtha from the United States, which is blended with the thick tar-like extra-heavy oil to allow it to flow through pipelines from Orinoco to Venezuela’s coasts for loading onto tankers.
Sure, some analysts say, Venezuela could start importing dilutents from African oil producers, but these will come at a steep price, and Caracas is short of cash. In an effort to scrounge up some much needed cash, President Maduro said the country’s brand new cryptocurrency had received more than 171,000 certified purchase offers, of which 40.8 percent were made in dollars. Telesur reports, quoting government officials, that petro sales over the first couple of days of offer topped US$1 billion. But that’s presale days. The real sales will begin on March 20.
But let’s leave cryptocurrencies aside. From the majority of headlines on Venezuela, one would be left with the very strong impression that the country is already dead and it just doesn’t know it. Yet there is at least one other country that has an interest in not letting this happen. That’s China, of course, and if we add Russia to the ally list, things start to look a bit differently.
Both China and Russia have extended massive credits to Caracas. Letting the country “die” is not an option that either Beijing or Moscow would gladly accept. This means that they would more likely than not step in to help keep it on its feet in case of harsher sanctions.
So, it may be a little early to talk about death knells and last nails in the coffin of the Venezuelan economy. Chances are that Washington is aware of the role that China and Russia could play there. Otherwise they would have already gone ahead with the broad oil sanctions, despite potential headaches for U.S. refineries.
They can rescue their oil.
no -- the country is screwed.
They should just convert their plentiful petroleum into corn... oops.
that's not liberation theology. pope francis is liberation theology. this is the bolivarian revolution. look it up. the wealth of the nation belongs to the people. that's something you might agree with.
I think Venezuelans are stupid fucks for electing, and many/most of them even now continuing to support, a socialist government. That they can still support it, even as they starve, is evidence of the depth of human stupidity.
Their stupidity is not the problem of the U.S., however, Why would the U.S. sanction them? What sort of asshole do you have to be to refuse to trade because you don't like the government the people elected, when the only people being hurt by that government are it's own people, who continue to support it?
If that's the new rule, can we vote on who we trade with? I would like to stop trading with Saudi Arabia and Israel. Can we put that up for a vote? I think you would get more votes against trading with them, then you would get against trading with Venezuela.
They are not even trying to hide the fact that they are trying to interfere with the internal politics of an independent nation. Talk about hypocrisy. At least Russia had the legitimate goal of perhaps avoiding a nuclear war. What legitimate goal does the U.S. have to interfere with little Venezuela? Only greed.
"I think Venezuelans are stupid fucks for electing a socialist government."
As if Americans aren't just as guilty of the exact same sin. At least the American people deserve YUGE props for seeing the light and having the balls to do something about it. Trump was, and is, the last chance.
Even though the Russians and Chinese have made inroads the problem for them is that their investment are in the backyard of the USA. We can easily invade Venezuela via Columbia and replace the govt with one like in Maidan. So basically we can get in troops in there much faster than the Chinese or Russians. Game over.
True. Just to add on to that the geographical relationship, in terms of oil shipments between Venezuela and Russia and China, coupled with the fact that Russia and China have plenty of oil supplies already between them, means Venezuela would have to make a very attractive proposition to them in order to make it worthwhile. If Venezuela is fucked, it's their own fault. They are sitting on vast reservoirs of wealth.
No doubt the US destabilizers/geokillers are planning to get their hands on all that oil somehow. Perhaps Maduro is part of their plan.
2 similar governments right now. South Africa predominantly black voting pouulation loves having a series of black leaders even while they are increasingly destitute after the loss of a capitalist white leadership. Despite increased hardship and corruption they vote with their emotions. Venezuela still supports Maduro despite countrywide starvation, extreme crime, and the flight of all capable people to other countries as their economy goes into higher hyperinflation. Stupid people vote with their identity and emotions.
The lower the IQ, the more likely they'll vote socialist.
The average IQ in Venezuela is 85.
The average IQ in South Africa is 85.
In Europe, when the vast majority of the population was white, the average IQ was 100. Now that Europe has turned into a massive refugee camp, the average IQ is dropping lower as more low-IQ people move in. This results in more votes for socialism.
The same things are happening in other "Western-type" countries such as Canada, Australia, America, etc..
It almost seems to be planned that way, doesn't it?
Some Asian Countries are resisting, by preventing refugees from pouring into their borders. Japan is making things very uncomfortable for unwanted immigrants.
Spot fuckin on. Like Marion Barry revoted.
Assuming the voting illusion really plays into this....
you know what makes you socialist guys look so stupid? v is not a socialist country, not in the philosophical sense. alaska has a similar relationship with its oil, so do the seminole indians in south florida(and many other gambling tribes). the proceeds of the state resources provide a dividend for the citizens of the state. venezuela is only different because the proceeds of the state were/are spent on things like infrastructure and education and healthcare. chavez's dream was to make venezuela into the south american kaddafi libya.
If the Zio/US/IS/BS or whatever they FUCKING are - ‘targets’ a country - well - it doesn’t FUCKING mattter who is running it !!
Unless - of course - that country is RUSSIA !!
Russia + China can rescue Venezuela, IFF (if and only if) they can...
1. Contain the activities and damage that the CIA is doing
2. Set up a joint Naval base in Venezuela, to dissuade the USN from getting belligerent
3. Get V to trade in CNY and Petros. With Petros readily convertible to ETH and NEM. Build up Agriculture, bigly!
4. Get back to Basics. Forget US Kaput-alism or Euro-Socialism. Find something basic that WORKS, and do it quick.
5. Do NOT let any Ashkis into your country, ever. And certainly not into any position of power or influence. Their business and money syndicates will only take over leadership and exploit the country's wealth. Let them focus their efforts on Jizzrael, not Latin America. Also, do not let anyone in from India. They operate like crime syndicates also, bringing in and promoting their own.
Maduro's a Jew... need I say more?
Russia and China will help him rescue the country from, marxist, liberation theology. /s
Isn't everyone these days? For such a small tribe, they do seem to get about.
In reply to Maduro's a Jew... need I say… by coaltar
Jews have been gaming South America for 500 years now LOL
Communism doesn't work, but Venezuela is small enough that China could prop it up, along with North Korea, for a while longer. The Russians are just a criminal syndicate now - they want the oil, nothing else.
WTF
dumb fucking american presidents have finally forced venezuela's oil into russian/chinese arms. heckuvajob!
Venezuela has some of the lowest hanging fruit in the oil world right now. There will be power plays for it in the future. I would imagine that the "disruption" of their economy and oil industry is to put it in an "holding" pattern until it is ready to be addressed in the future.
Of all the reserves known, theirs is a prize that will be paid for in blood if necessary.
The top 10 countries by population run a 15 bbpd deficit in oil production to consumption ratio. The only country in that list with a "surplus" of production is Russia. The top 10 by population use 1/2 of the world's daily oil production. Not a sustainable ratio. There will be major geopolitical changes moving forward.
China, US, India are way behind in that ratio.
Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Pakistan are major population centers with demand that is rising exponentially and they have ZERO reserves or production to speak of.
Mexico has a surplus of around 500,000 barrels a day that it exports. The rest it uses as demand has grown. Mexico is now a net IMPORTER of oil from the US whereas two years ago it was an exporter to the US.
Brazil is a break even situation on production to consumption ratio.
Japan with ZERO reserves and production is the world's 4th largest user of oil.
South Korea is a major importer with ZERO production but their demand has risen greatly.
The West has seen its oil demand flat-line over the last decade. The Asian market's demand for oil has exploded and they have little to no reserve or production. Places like Egypt have become net importers rather than exporters. I see the same thing happening to Mexico in a couple of years. The world oil market is tightening and has been on an unsustainable path for some time. Situation could get desperate in a hurry, and places like Venezuela will be up for grabs as they do not possess the ability to protect their resources.
Anything other than addressing the corruption is a waste of time. Like putting a band aid on a sucking chest wound.
Right. Like Russia 'rescued' Cuba? They have enough experience to know better. In large part Venezuela's collapse stems from their replacement of Russia in Cuba. I don't see China controlling Maduro's Red Shirts short of mass executions.
Just a matter of time, not if, the entire planet will implode under the weight of human waste.
isn't everything free in Venezuela? what's the problem?
So can Russia or China build a refinery on site, you know 50/50 Joint ownership with option to buy the finished product.
Money talks nobody walks. we want assets not those worthless printed Bolivars Gringo.
Russia and china shouldn't touch this 'moneyed suicide bomb' until they get rid of all remnants of past regimes.
the indigenous people should do it themselves to make it legit!
jmo
Why the fuck would anyone buy CITGO gas?
Why the fuck would any person wanting to open a gas station say to himself..."Gee, I think I want a Citgo station??
It's odd how all the Citgos around here seem to be run by surly ISIS wannabees . . . Chavez was probably running some kind of program . . .
Of course they can. The question is do they want to. The only strategic reason for China or Russia to step in and assist would be to solidify Venezuela's anti-dollar position but Maduro already hates America, so no reason to intervene.
Regime change can remove Maduro and replace him with some Capriles Radonski.
Do you know where Radonski comes from? You prolly guessed right.
hehe, undo dictatorship. Good luck with that. They can't even bloody sort out North Korea.
China has already spent a shiteload in Venezuela, on its rail projects, and hasn't got squat for it: South America's first high-speed train has become a symbol of economic collapse http://www.businessinsider.com/ap-chinese-bullet-train-in-venezuela-sta…
The only way the Chinese and Russians would spend any more is to pull an IMF and make natural resources collateral in case of loan default...which is what China is doing everywhere else it can in the Turd World, particularly across its 'One Belt, One Road' project. .
Little 'shithouse' countries get in over their heads, can't pay the bills, and China takes possession of land, mineral and other rights. Particularly with regards to strategic geopolitical areas of global real estate.
China is joining the 'pith helmet club' of imperialist nations with planetary ambitions. It remains to be seen if the wily Russians want to go along for the ride.
Whatever the US is doing with Ukraine and North Korea , whatever NATO is doing with Eastern Europe, Russia and China can do with Venezuela.
But in style please. With navy and air force bases.
Time for some freedom of navigation off SoBe.
Some joint manoevers with Mexico.
sanctions... shmactions
Venezuela will NOT accept dollars for oil...only gold, rubbles, yuan, or Crypto's
"YOU'RE PRINTING PRESS IS NO GOOD HERE !!" - MADURO
The communist influence is spreading.
Sure, they can rescue Venezuela alright, in exchange for military bases placed there.
Gonna leave this right here
http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/10/vladimir-putin-publish-a-world-m…
Murika would shit if they moved one that close to our transgender land.
Yes they can but at a tremendous cost. Given that Russia and China have both given up on Marxism - what is the point. Unless China has her eyes on Venezuela's oil? Probably.