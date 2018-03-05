Companies Eliminating Drug Tests Amid Job Shortages, Pot Legalization

Employers struggling to fill jobs have begun to relax or eliminate drug testing requirements amid increased marijuana legalization and a tightening U.S. job market.
Drug testing has been standard procedure for decades across a variety of industries, ranging from finance to manufacturing to healthcare - which several employers have begun to eschew.
Las Vegas based Excellence Health Inc., for example, stopped testing employees for marijuana two years ago - and completely dropped drug tests in the beginning of 2018 for employees on the pharmaceutical side of the business. “We don’t care what people do in their free time,” said company spokesperson Liam Meyer. “We want to help these people, instead of saying: ‘Hey, you can’t work for us because you used a substance." The company also provides a hotline for workers who might be struggling with drug issues.
In February, AutoNation Inc. - the largest auto dealer in the country, announced it would no longer refuse job applicants who tested positive for marijuana, while the Denver Post ended pre-employment drug testing last September for all positions that don't require safety precautions.
As the Daily Caller reported in February, the manufacturing industry in Ohio has experienced stunted growth because many potential employees are also addicted to drugs - primarily opioids.
"Steve Staub, who runs Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Ohio, attended the State of the Union address Tuesday as a special guest to President Donald Trump. While there, aside from participating in the pageantry, Staub discussed problems in the manufacturing industry and business in general with the president.
Staub mentioned to Trump the toll the opioid crisis has had on business’ ability to fill jobs. About two million Americans nationwide are addicted to the drug. The crisis has been particularly hard on Staub’s home state of Ohio, were thousands of job applicants are turned away because of substance abuse," reports the Caller.
“In Ohio alone, they have about 20,000 available jobs in manufacturing. In Dayton, Ohio, where I’m from, we have about 4,000 jobs available today in manufacturing that we can’t fill,” Staub told TheDCNF.
“We can’t get people to pass a drug test.”
States that have legalized either recreational or medicinal marijuana now lead the way in companies which are dropping drug tests.
A survey last year by the Mountain States Employers Council of 609 Colorado employers found that the share of companies testing for marijuana use fell to 66 percent, down from 77 percent the year before. -Bloomberg
Last year the Fed noted in their traditionally drab Beige Book that employers are having an increasingly difficult time finding qualified and skilled workers to fill empty positions.
Labor markets remained tight, and employers in most Districts had more difficulty filling low-skilled positions, although labor demand was stronger for higher skilled workers. Modest wage increases broadened, and reports noted bigger increases for workers with skills that are in short supply. A couple of Districts reported that worker shortages and increased labor costs were restraining growth in some sectors, including manufacturing, transportation, and construction.
And according to the Boston Fed the qualified labor shortage is so bad, that the hit rate on hiring after a simple math and drug test, collapses below 50%. To wit:
Labor markets in the First District continued to tighten somewhat. Many employers sought to add modestly to head counts (although one manufacturer laid off about 4 percent of staff over the last year), while wage increases were modest. Some smaller retailers noted increasing labor costs, in part driven by increases in state minimum wages being implemented over a multi-year period. Restaurant contacts, particularly in heavy tourism regions, expressed concern about possible labor shortages this summer, exacerbated by an expected slowdown in granting H-2B visas. Half of contacted manufacturers were hiring, though none in large numbers; several firms said it was hard to find workers.
One respondent said that during a recent six-month attempt to add to staff for a new product, two-thirds of applicants for assembly line jobs were screened out before hiring via math tests and drug tests; of 400 workers hired, only 180 worked out.
According to data from Quest Diagnostics Inc., failed drug tests reached an all-time high in 2017, which is estimated to get worse as more people begin to use state-legalized marijuana.
“The benefits of at least reconsidering the drug policy on behalf of an employer would be pretty high,” according to Mercer Law School professor Jeremy Kidd, who wrote a paper on the economics of workplace drug testing. “A blanket prohibition can’t possibly be the most economically efficient policy.”
Kidd also believes that eliminating drug testing would benefit the overall economy, allowing employers to hire the best, and theoretically most-productive workers which would otherwise not fall under consideration due to their recreational (or medical) habits.
Indeed, more and more companies having a hard time hiring with unemployment around 4 percent are quietly pulling back on their strict drug policies.
“Employers are really strapped and saying ‘We’re going to forgive certain things,’” said James Reidy, a lawyer that works with employers on their human resources policies. Reidy knows of a half-dozen other large employers that have quietly changed their policies in recent years. Not all companies want to advertise the change, fearing it might imply they are soft on drugs. (Even former FBI director James Comey in 2014 half-joked about the need for the bureau to re-evaluate its drug-testing policy to attract the best candidates.) -Bloomberg
Employers are justifying the changes by claiming pre-employment testing isn't worth the expense in a society which has become increasingly accepting of recreational drug use. In October, a Gallup poll found that 64 percent of Americans favor legalizing marijuana - while Republican support for legalization is now at a majority level.
When Gallup began asking the question in 1969, just 12% of American supported changing Marijuana's legal status.
As Gallup concludes: "As efforts to legalize marijuana at the state level continue to yield successes, public opinion, too, has shifted toward greater support. The Department of Justice under the current Republican administration has been perceived as hostile to state-level legalization. But Attorney General Jeff Sessions could find himself out of step with his own party if the current trends continue. Rank-and-file Republicans' views on the issue have evolved just as Democrats' and independents' have, though Republicans remain least likely to support legalizing pot."
With drug tests costing employers between $30 and $50 each time, the value of maintaining a drug-free workplace has become less and less attractive tradeoff.
While pre-employment drug testing has waned in recent years, dangerous jobs such as operating heavy machinery and flying airplanes will always require checks. Companies which also contract with the U.S. government will also likely continue the practice of drug testing in accordance with federal mandates.
Not all employers are feelin' the vibe. Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc isn't altering its corporate marijuana policy, according to CEO Daniel Schwartz. Ford Motor Co. similarly treats pot as an illegal substance.
Said companies have an ally in Attorney General Jeff Sessions - whose war on marijuana is in direct conflict with several statements made by President Trump on the campaign trail in which he said the federal government should leave weed policy to the states.
"In terms of marijuana and legalization, I think that should be a state issue, state-by-state," Trump told The Washington Post. "… Marijuana is such a big thing. I think medical should happen — right? Don't we agree? I think so. And then I really believe we should leave it up to the states."
Sessions, meanwhile, rescinded Obama-era policies in January which enabled state-legalized cannabis industries to thrive. The uncertainty caused by the DOJ's actions may put a crimp in both the industry, as well as employer plans to relax their drug policies.
Moreover, employers have to weigh the financial costs of changing their rules surrounding drug tests - as discounts are often offered on workers' compensation insurance for companies which maintain "drug free" workplaces. That said, the type of job the test is for makes a huge difference - as white collar and other clerical positions are less likely to have many workers comp claims vs. factory jobs, for example. For many employers, the money saved by meeting the "drug free zone" qualifications isn't worth the savings.
“We assume that a certain level of employees are going to be partaking on the weekends,” said Reidy. “We don’t care. We’re going to exclude a whole group of people, and we desperately need workers.”
Driving that train...
Sessions alarm clock just went off... Finally! something across his desk that he feels comfortable acting on without having to to worry about fotos of him doing something he should be ashamed of arrive in a manila envelope...
Chrissakes Sessions... Bubba can hogtie lolitas and get away with it & still have Oscar parties in his honor... You? You can spend your entire tenure as AG trying to stuff skeletons in a closet like your name was Sandusky, and even if you succeed, you'll still only be remembered as a Keebler Elf.
In reply to Driving that train... by Arnold
Just one more example of the Jews turning the USA into a cesspool of moral degeneracy. Corporate America does its part by lowering the bar, moving the goalposts, and looking the other way. Of course the Jews have made it easy on corporate executives to do the wrong thing-- in a world where executive compensation is tied to stock price, you can manipulate executive behavior pretty easily by delinking stock price from actual profits. If the negative profit consequences of hiring a bunch of degenerate drug users doesn't affect your compensation in any way, why wouldn't you make it easy on yourself and just reduce hiring standards?
This of course begs the question: if generating actual profits is no longer the behavior that executives are rewarded upon, what kind of behavior is in fact rewarded? Answer: doing the bidding of your Jewish masters, of course. Why just last week we had a perfect example of this new-style corporate governance. I submit into evidence Exhibit A: Delta Airlines.
In reply to Sessions alarm clock just… by DillyDilly
Just because all your no good friends are jumping off the wacky weed cliff doesn't mean you should too
In reply to Just one more example of the… by Buckaroo Banzai
Eliminate all pre-hire screening tactics. Go back to: Apply, Resume, References, Interview, Go/No-Go
In reply to Just because all your no… by topspinslicer
Fire HR Dept.. A little power goes straight to their heads and asses.
In reply to Eliminate all pre-hire… by Shitonya Serfs
It's not even the HR departments, it's the employment screening/hiring firms that companies use. They screen based only on what they see on a piece of paper. So many great candidates get culled without a good reason.
In reply to Fire HR Dept.. A little… by Falconsixone
There once was a fool hater named Buck
For a dollar he'd quack like a duck
A fag gave him a hundred
God loves me he thundered
Now he sucks in the cab of his truck.
In reply to It's not even the HR… by bluecollartrader
Saying anything bad about the pot weed is like trying to convince global warming liberals there is lots of science to contradict their belief system -- it's a lost cause
In reply to Eliminate all pre-hire… by Shitonya Serfs
I agree with the theory you need to look at the candidate and not some blood test.
For those shit talking weed you need to consider that if weed is banned so should be alcohol and firearms.
( we all know that's stupid. I am in favor of the wild west approach........nothing is illegal. Your health is your responsibility )
In reply to Saying anything bad about… by topspinslicer
nothing is illegal.
Even killing to get a fix.
In reply to I agree with the theory you… by DownWithYogaPants
you mean you understand the concepts of freedom and liberty that this country was founded upon? Let me shake your hand...people like us are a vanishing breed. The majority of the sheeple want safety and order at ANY expense.
In reply to I agree with the theory you… by DownWithYogaPants
"The majority of the sheeple want safety and order at ANY expense."
Worse than that. A growing number of people (including some on this forum) want to punish others for behavior they don't approve of, and will demand that government do that on their behalf. It never occurs to them that the power of government could easily be turned on them if someone disapproves of their behavior.
In reply to you mean you understand the… by jughead
I once was an employer. I didn't then nor would I want now a person stoned on pot driving my company vehicles. How does one test for it? I don't believe one can. So- an employer is liable for the stupidity and carelessness of an uncaring employee. That's a real gamble. For the guy who's hired to sweep the floors, it's no big deal.
In reply to I agree with the theory you… by DownWithYogaPants
People are generally poor automobile operators, they aren't drivers. The real good drivers are the Guys on motorcycles. The ones that weren't are dead. They apply the same survival tools to driving vehicles, but any thing in the blood stream affects performance, thought process and reaction time. Pilots know this and that is why they aren't allowed to fly if they aren't clean.
In reply to I once was an employer. I… by bluecollartrader
"The real good drivers are the Guys on motorcycles. The ones that weren't are dead."
<blushing> Oh go on, you charmer you.
In reply to People are generally poor… by Justin Case
People with real understanding of the odds don't use street bikes on any sort of ongoing basis. The odds are simply terrible.
..........Justin case you didn't know.
In reply to "The real good drivers are… by GoinFawr
lol, that's just what my surgeon said! "...on a long enough timeline" and all that cal
I told him,
"Don't ever tell me the odds...." Han Solo
And it's just my opinion when I tell you you haven't really lived until you've pinched a wide mountain valley closed at 150 mph on two wheels.
"We just had a near-life experience!" Tyler Durden
In reply to People with real… by DownWithYogaPants
With all respect, what's your point? You want the government approving your employment contracts? Freedom is scary!
1. You're no longer an employer, but if you were it'd be your company and you'd be expected to lead
2. One can test for it, and one can find out this information in a matter of minutes
3. Hiring any employee is a "real gamble." They're human, too, and all have their personal issues, like the rest of us
4. The guy who's hired to sweep the floors (not drive, oddly enough) is getting a "floor-sweeper" hourly wage+20HRS/WK+no benefits, so it follows that he wouldn't much care and shouldn't be placed in positions requiring great amounts of responsibility
I have no problem with a person running their company the way they see fit, though I'd prefer testing only upon legitimate suspicion. As we're seeing with this article, the trend in employers treating their workers like cattle, wanting 100% control over their lives while wanting to pay pennies for that control, ultimately translates into employees acting like thoughtless cattle. Until, that is, they wise up and move to more liberty-oriented employment where their personal time is just that: their own personal time!
The small business owners that I've seen be truly successful are those who realize their employees are humans and treat them accordingly. They generally would prefer to have a conversation with their employees, rather than act like the Stasi. Granted, government labor laws and a lawsuit-obsessed populace make things much harder than they should be!
In reply to I once was an employer. I… by bluecollartrader
testing only upon legitimate suspicion.
If yoar company has a number of incidents yoar insurance costs rise and if matters of injuries become common, you will not be able to afford insurance coverage and you will have to close up shop.
In reply to With all respect, what's… by Malleus Maleficarum
God you're dumb. No need for testing. The guy either does his job or not. Fire him if not.
In reply to testing only upon legitimate… by Justin Case
Post accident / Incident and reasonable suspicion with training is what we've always done. Canada is a different ballgame though for pre employment screening.
In reply to With all respect, what's… by Malleus Maleficarum
Breath analyzer
Cognizance test
Eye/hand coordination test
Any other test employer deemed proper.
Performed before you "clock in"...would take less than 60 seconds per employee...easy to write a program to administer these tests.
I was high 2 days ago...NO JOB FOR YOU!
I was stupid shit drunk 2 days ago..and tomorrow...YOU'RE HIRED today!
In reply to Post accident / Incident and… by Canadian Dirtlump
The retort, of course, is - ' Would you reject any candidate who drank alcohol, including the occasional beer or glass of wine during their off hours ? ' If so, you're going to severely restrict the potential employee pool.
Marijuana isn't heroine or crack. It should be examined in a rational, intelligent manner using facts.
And of course, taking any substance while on the job that impedes performance would be stupid.
In reply to I once was an employer. I… by bluecollartrader
You are locked-in to the Anslinger / Reefer Madness mindset. Alcohol is far more corrosive and destructive, to the individual and to the society.
The cannabis available at the shops is often very strong and comes in benign-looking forms such as chocolate or even root beer barrels. A child could have a psychotic episode eating one. Thus, access must be controlled.
Otherwise, enjoy one of the few good things the U.S.A. is trending towards circa 2018. Or let us do it, because there are a lot of us who so intend.
In reply to Saying anything bad about… by topspinslicer
with one or two exceptions, who never used anything untill after they finished university, the rest of the pot heads who started sooner beleive some wild shit. Its a constant refrain from said potheads that " its not as bad as alcohol " . Its worse than alcohol because it makes you stupid. Alcohol makes you drunk and fall down. Potheads keep telling me it cures cancer and other diseases. I say " you have cancer "???
Its called dope for a reason. Wish it on your kids.
In reply to You are locked-in to the… by Hongcha
I have to argue with you on this on and call bullshit. I've never seen a pothead start a fight, crash a car, or start acting fucking crazy because they were high. Drunk people-all the damn time.
Potheads wanna chill, play X-box and listen to music. Drunks always wanna start shit, drive like total fucking idiots or maniacs, and do the dumbest damn things usually caught on video before they "fall down".
Ever see Mothers Against Potheads Driving ? Nope. Me either. Ever see a pothead kill someone with a car ? Nope.
Pot-1
Alcohol -0
In reply to with one or two exceptions,… by dogbreath
Potheads wanna chill, play X-box and listen to music. Ya, not work. Chillaxing
In reply to I have to argue with you on… by I am Groot
I agree with dogbreath. We have tried to give lab assistant jobs to many people who were reformed alcoholics as well as dope users. Alcoholics were far more easy to train complex procedures and retain the knowledge. Granted both groups were not using at the time while they were being trained but all of us noted the difference between the groups. Just my personal observation.
Miffed
In reply to I have to argue with you on… by I am Groot
There may be cultural reasons for what you observed. In the U.S., pot has been considered 'counter- culture'. Booze has been the mainstream chemical mind state alterer. Those attracted to pot may tend to be more flighty than the mainstream types.
Personally, for the most part, I stay away from chemical mind altering substances in general. (Except for the occasional drink when getting together with friends or during some holidays.) For me, they reduce mental sharpness way too much. Or they make me fall asleep.
In reply to I agree with dogbreath. We… by Miffed Microbi…
I lived with "Pot Heads" and "Drunkards" in my youth....the Drunkards are 100x worse than the potheads...the potheads are mostly fun to be around...the drunkards can be a real pain in the ass; if not outright physically dangerous by looking for a fight.
I've seen countless drunks thrown out of bars (and get into cars)...I've never seen someone stoned thrown out of a bar...
In reply to I have to argue with you on… by I am Groot
Two wrongs don't make a right but smoke em if you gots them brother
In reply to You are locked-in to the… by Hongcha
'A child could have a psychotic episode eating one. Thus, access must be controlled. '
A child coming in contact with this has a failed adult raising them, you are mixing in children when it is not the issue.
and what about Tide Pods,
where's your outrage?
In reply to You are locked-in to the… by Hongcha
I would prefer to see legalization use in a club format and of course for medical use in a more benign form than smoke in the air. My concern primarily is what about the kids? Especially babies and small children. Do ANY of you think smoking MJ around small children is a good idea? Now how many "responsible" parents do we actually have today? How about your neighbor exposing you from their yard or on the street when you react strongly to what doesn't affect them? How about the role model of Dad and Mom toking up every AM; if they still function OK, but what if they don't? I live in a condo. If the people on the patio near me are smoking with several people, I get a "smoke" bomb. What about that? For single adult or couples not around children, FINE. But, again, what about these "other" issues which affect 70% of everyone else especially younger people raising children?
In reply to You are locked-in to the… by Hongcha
Allow employers to test the IQ of prospective employees.
<drops mic>
Where do I pick up my check?
In reply to Saying anything bad about… by topspinslicer
IQ fluctuates -- guess which direction when high as a kite?
In reply to Allow employers to test the… by Dave Thomas
Do anything you need to figure out whether the person is applicable the job.
In reply to IQ fluctuates -- guess which… by topspinslicer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Griggs_v._Duke_Power_Co.
that link is the reason you can't do that.
there was a real good article on ZH that tied in the premise of your comment with the student debt accumulation we have. of course i can't find the link to it.
In reply to Allow employers to test the… by Dave Thomas
It used to be, when I was younger (I'm 70 now), the employer could check for educational level to determine if the applicant could actually think and was able to learn new skills.
Today, being a high school graduate means nothing (no child left behind).
Now employers need to require all applicants to complete a written test in order to assure the applicant can actually read and write. It's getting very expensive to hire anyone.
In reply to Allow employers to test the… by Dave Thomas
And enforce this with laws! Dictate hiring practices! Make the world do it our way! And no wearing blue undypants! That's my contribution to the solution. The world needs to get away from wearing blue undypants! Bring back the dowsing rod! Make bees fly in reverse to they don't say "buzz" but rather "zub"! No gum chewing on Tuesdays! My business is YOUR BUSINESS!
In reply to Eliminate all pre-hire… by Shitonya Serfs
Then wait for the FIRST addled idiot to cut off an arm/hand,foot,phalanges, sue the company for millions(WIN), for the company allowing a KNOWN substance abuser do the job.
In reply to Eliminate all pre-hire… by Shitonya Serfs
If one of their drivers hits me while they're 'under the influence' I'll sure as hell sue 'em!
In reply to Then wait for the FIRST… by DosZap
right on. and if that person can't do their job for whatever reason, fire them for their incompetence.
Work, Poor Performance, Warning, Continued Poor Performance, Fired, GONE......... NEXT!
also. no need to empower unfireable victim gods that can't be let go due to threat of discrimination lawsuits. remove race, gender, religion, sexual orientation quotas and your company might actually get something done.
In reply to Eliminate all pre-hire… by Shitonya Serfs
Unions will not allow that to happen.
In reply to right on. and if that… by Kenny Drebson
So all of a sudden the pot smokers are all corporate yes men
In reply to Eliminate all pre-hire… by Shitonya Serfs
"Eliminate all pre-hire screening tactics. "
This won't last. As soon as the lawsuits stack up, they return to drug screening. All it takes is one worker operating heavy equipment to do millions in damage or kill people.
The Drug screening is used for:
1. Keep customer safe from impaired workers that may result in injuries or damages
2. Prevent impaired workers from injuring themselves and suing the employer.
3. Lower worker productively from drug users: High at the job, or not getting sufficient rests because the party during nights.
In reply to Eliminate all pre-hire… by Shitonya Serfs
The only 'wacky' things about weed that come to my mind are as follows:
1. The DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE was written on hemp
2. George Washington grew hemp at Mt Vernon
3. The US Navy BEGGED farmers to grow hemp (for US Navy rope) during WW2, then, as soon as the war was over, pot smoking became demonized by ways of government sponsored propaganda.
4. Marijuana has been proven to be effective against dozens of medical ailments (which, big pharma, doesn't want you to know about).
Yup ~ pretty WACKY, when you think about it...
In reply to Just because all your no… by topspinslicer