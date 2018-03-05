Kelly Has No Idea What Jared And Ivanka Do All Day: Report

Chief of staff John Kelly has reportedly grown frustrated with White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and has been asking people what the couple does all day, according to a report by the Associated Press.
“I am not a person who has sought the spotlight. First in my business and now in public service, I have worked on achieving goals, and have left it to others to work on media and public perception,” Kushner told congressional investigators last July.
But it is not immediately obvious what he’s achieved. There has been little progress on Mideast peace and relations with Mexico, another top Kushner priority, remain contentious over Trump’s proposed border wall. Kushner’s much ballyhooed project to reinvent the federal government has gained little traction. And questions persist about his family business’s global hunt for cash just a year before a $1.2 billion mortgage on a Manhattan skyscraper must be paid off by the company. -AP
Kushner has come under fire of late, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly probing his family's Real Estate dealings - including whether foreign nationals sought to manipulate him over his family's financial position.
The Kushner Co. says it is financially sound, however skeptics point to the company scrambling to raise funds from investors whose country of origin may present a conflict of interest. The Intercept reported that Kushner supported a blockade against Qatar after his father, Charles Kushner, sought and failed to obtain financial support from the Qatari financial minister for the family's troublesome 666 Fifth Avenue property.
“If it’s true it’s damning,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told ABC on "This Week" Sunday. “If it’s true he’s got to go.”
Kushner also lost his ability to access top-secret intelligence last week, as President Trump - who could have granted Jared a permanent clearance - left the decision to Chief of Staff John Kelly.
“I will let General Kelly make that decision,” Trump told reporters. “I have no doubt he’ll make the right decision.”
The couple perceives Kelly’s crackdown on security clearances as a direct shot at them, according to White House aides and outside advisers. But one White House official disputed that account, suggesting that Kushner welcomed Kelly’s efforts to organize the West Wing, allowing him to more singularly focus on his portfolio.
Kelly, in turn, has been angered by what he views as the couple’s freelancing. He blames them for changing Trump’s mind at the last minute and questions what exactly they do all day, according to one White House official and an outside ally. -AP
Kushner's clearance was downgraded from "Top Secret/SCI-level" to "secret" - walling them off from the most sensitive information. The decision was the first major shakeup since the dismissal of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who was exposed for abusing both of his ex-wives. The FBI insinuated that it had informed the White House of Porter's conduct, appearing to contradict a timeline of events initially offered by Kelly.
“Only a son-in-law could withstand this sort of exposure and not be fired,” said former Obama communications director, Jennifer Palmieri “Kushner’s vulnerable and in an accelerated fall from grace. Even though his departure would leave Trump even more isolated, a decision could be made that it’s just not worth it for him to stay.”
That said, Trump has reportedly grown frustrated with both Kelly and over negative press surrounding Jared and Ivanka, according to the New York Times - and has been quietly seeking a solution to remove them from the White House.
Trump denied reports that he was displeased. "As I told Jared days ago, I have full confidence in his ability to continue performing his duties in his foreign policy portfolio including overseeing our Israeli–Palestinian peace effort and serving as an integral part of our relationship with Mexico," said Trump. "Everyone in the White House is grateful for these valuable contributions to furthering the president’s agenda. There is no truth to any suggestion otherwise.”
The AP reports that Jared and Ivanka have no plans on leaving Washington anytime soon.
Comments
...neither does anyone else.
I thought Kushner was solving the Middle East problem by giving Israel everything it wants.
In reply to ...neither does anyone else. by SH_Resurrected
What exactly is it that...you do here?
I have PEOPLE SKILLS DAMMIT!
In reply to I thought Kushner was… by Slippery Slope
it is on a need to know basis my friend. you just go and look after the paperwork and clearance bs.
Kushner is there for some very good reasons ... trump cannot remove him even if his life depend on it ...
In reply to What exactly is it that… by ACP
Probably fake news, but then again, I don’t know what they do. There are droves of useless fucks in government.
In reply to it is on a need to know… by Pandelis
Sounds like the kind of juvenile political gamesmanship you see in every business. Gen Kelly is just gonna have to put on his big boy pants and accept that he is the boss of everyone except Trump family members.
That said, this is according to some fake news MSM source. So totally ignore.
In reply to Probably fake news, but then… by IridiumRebel
He gets paid to not wear a yarmulke.
In reply to Sounds like the kind of… by mkkby
Bibi likes him
In reply to What exactly is it that… by ACP
Kush is jealous that Bibi loves Trump more than him- even after Jared used to give up his bed to Bibi as a kid when Bibi would come to the Kushner's home to dicuss Zionist stuff with Jared's corrupt dad
In reply to Probably fake news, but then… by IridiumRebel
1. Remove all Dual Citizen israeli's from all Federal, State, & Local Governments (this will automatically remove schiff)
2. Shut Down and confiscate all records of all Foreign Agent jew suprememacist organizations: Aipac, Adl, Ajc, Zoa, Aclu, Splc, Cfr, Jdl, Jwc and a thousand more.
3. Bring immediate charges of monetary fraud, theft, treachery, deceit, and high crimes against the U.S. of America and and its Citizenry: Against the Federal Reserve & the IRS.
4. End the jew supremacist monopoly of the network news media complex, the publishing industry, the newspaper & magazine publications, & the movie industry.
5. Move for constitutional amendment to allow no ethnic jew (confirmed supremacist or not) on the supreme court. a serious scrutiny of the history of the supreme court and its jew members will suffice for the immediate warrant of such action.
In reply to Probably fake news, but then… by IridiumRebel
"I have PEOPLE SKILLS DAMMIT!"
Didnt he invent the Jump to Conclusions Game?
In reply to What exactly is it that… by ACP
LOL, "Office Space" is a great movie.
In reply to What exactly is it that… by ACP
He's the Liaison to ChabadLubavichstan.
Reliable sources say that the job is very... 'demanding'.
In reply to What exactly is it that… by ACP
Completing the TPS reports no doubt.
In reply to What exactly is it that… by ACP
...seems he's got bigger issues that he needs to solve... on a personal level.
In reply to I thought Kushner was… by Slippery Slope
Are kneepads required to solve them?
In reply to ...seems he's got bigger… by SH_Resurrected
Kelly still does not get it. good luck to him.
In reply to I thought Kushner was… by Slippery Slope
Maybe they're just fucking like any good husband & wife. Since when is this Kelly's business ?
In reply to it is on a need to know… by Pandelis
The only fucking they are doing is fucking over the goyim.
In reply to Maybe they're just fucking… by monk27
HAHAHAHAH
In reply to The only fucking they are… by Juggernaut x2
Fake news
In reply to I thought Kushner was… by Slippery Slope
Maybe Evangelicals will finally wake up. I$$rael is taxing the churches in Jerusalem and huge tax to probably steal the land just like they stole the land from the Palestinians. Many Palestinians are Christians just like the Christians murdered in Iraq and Syria by the neo-zio-cons.
Jared and Ivanka reports to Soros and Bibi and party with the Clintons.
In reply to I thought Kushner was… by Slippery Slope
That's funny.
In reply to ...neither does anyone else. by SH_Resurrected
Jared Kushner is about as useful as a pocket on a holey sock.
In reply to ...neither does anyone else. by SH_Resurrected
They don't do shit! Just like everyone else in DC.
In reply to ...neither does anyone else. by SH_Resurrected
hmmm, fuck everyone in this case.
can't be any worse than the Clinton Foundations pay to play scheme but in all fairness, when and if they perp walk that smelly cunt Hillary and I'll throw in Jared and his wife IF it is true. By the way, I don't know what general Kelly does all day either but I will put money he will go to work for the MIC industry capitalizing on his position so fuck that pot says the kettle.
Trump will do nothing to the Clintons or their Foundation so you don't need to worry about it.
In reply to can't be any worse than the… by booboo
Jared and Ivanka are good friends with Soros and the Clintons. So much for draining the swamp.
666 Fifth Ave and the Satanic tribe
In reply to Trump will do nothing to the… by Juggernaut x2
you should take out a HELOC and take 666 5th Ave off of Jared's hands- he'll probably even let you bang Ivanka as part of the deal
In reply to Jared and Ivanka are good… by Freddie
That guy Kushner, looks like the only Limp Dick.
Yes. He is a metro sexual limp dick that likes to buy his business suits 3 sizes too small. However, that's what chicks like these days.
In reply to That guy Kushner, looks like… by Chupacabra-322
I know what I'd be doin' with Ivanka all day.........and night.........and in between.........
It was stupid for Trump to let these NYC brats into the WH from the git-go. They need to go back to NYC and show up on weekends with the grandkids.
Nepotism in the US? It always stunk, to me.
I don't know about kush, but I would be smoking that ass all day in lincolns bed.
I think when you get to that level you end up doing the maid and she ends up doing her SS detail. In the case of the Clinton he did the intern and she did Maidliene Albrights broom stick.
In reply to I don't know about kush, but… by wisehiney
Supposedly Trump's head of security, Keith Schiller, has been laying the wood to Melania for years.
In reply to I think when you get to that… by booboo
It seems that close aids that DT can 100% implicitly trust are few and far between. Which is where Jared and Ivanka come in. My guess is that if he had others around him that he could trust at the same level, the Kushners would be gone.
Since Jared and Ivanka aren't getting paid, maybe General Kelly can find something else to worry about.
"Since Jared and Ivanka aren't getting paid, maybe General Kelly can find something else to worry about."
Or maybe since they arent doing anythng they could get out of the way.
In reply to Since Jared and Ivanka aren… by Mzhen
I 've read that Satanyahoo sleeps in Kushner's bed ,when visiting Manhattan. They are such good friends
It was not specified if Yael comes with the bed or not.
Yael = Yahweh + Elohim
In reply to I 've read that Satanyahoo… by veritas semper…
IS =ISIS,ISHTAR
RA= SUN GOD= planet SATURN ,the black sun,SHAMASH ,SATAN
EL=ELOHIM=GOD
That star+the star of Remphan ,between two rivers,Nile and Euphrates
In reply to Yael = Yahweh + Elohim by HRClinton
PIPELINES
In reply to IS =ISIS,ISHTAR… by veritas semper…
Manny - Moe + Jack.
In reply to Yael = Yahweh + Elohim by HRClinton
They are busy keeping the Mossad up to date!Wake up Kelly!
The only good news is that Melania will not let The Donald sell Baron to the Satanic tribe.
He does the dishes, she does the dishes, he does the laundry...
(((They))) stay close to that special phone line to Tel Aviv.
Trump is for his family #0, then America #1.
Why? If he wants to sacrifice many Americans' jobs to have a steel industry, his current decision is not the best because it harms many Americans.
The best decision would be to use robots, AIs, and blockchain tech to bring down the marginal cost of steel so that our steel can compete on the global market without harm Americans jobs.
In addition, taking marginal cost to zero (not possible) will make all American goods more competitive.
If we get electricity and steel marginal costs to 5 cents, our goods and services will dominate global trade.
Our leaders are not smart: MAGA.