"My First Day As CIA Director"

Former CIA analyst and founder of 'Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity' Ray McGovern, in this tongue-in-cheek article, outlines steps he would take on Day One as CIA Director to get to the bottom of Russiagate.
Now that I have been nominated again – this time by author Paul Craig Roberts – to be CIA director, I am preparing to hit the ground running.
Ray McGovern
Last time my name was offered in nomination for the position – by The Nation publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel – I did not hold my breath waiting for a call from the White House. Her nomination came in the afterglow of my fortuitous, four-minute debate with then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, when I confronted him on his lies about the attack on Iraq, on May 4, 2006 on national TV. Since it was abundantly clear that Rumsfeld and I would not get along, I felt confident I had royally disqualified myself.
This time around, on the off-chance I do get the nod, I have taken the time to prepare the agenda for my first few days as CIA director.
Here’s how Day One looks so far:
Get former National Security Agency Technical Director William Binney back to CIA to join me and the “handpicked” CIA analysts who, with other “handpicked” analysts (as described by former National Intelligence Director James Clapper on May 8, 2017) from the FBI and NSA, prepared the so-called Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) of Jan. 6, 2017. That evidence-impoverished assessment argued the case that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his minions “to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton.”
When my predecessor, CIA Director Mike Pompeo invited Binney to his office on Oct. 24, 2017 to discuss cyber-attacks, he told Pompeo that he had been fed a pack of lies on “Russian hacking” and that he could prove it. Why Pompeo left that hanging is puzzling, but I believe this is the kind of low-hanging fruit we should pick pronto.
The low-calorie Jan. 6 ICA was clumsily cobbled together:
“We assess with high confidence that Russian military intelligence … used the Guccifer 2.0 persona and DCLeaks.com to release US victim data obtained in cyber operations publicly and in exclusives to media outlets and relayed material to WikiLeaks.”
Binney and other highly experienced NSA alumni, as well as other members of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), drawing on their intimate familiarity with how the technical systems and hacking work, have been saying for a year and a half that this CIA/FBI/NSA conclusion is a red herring, so to speak. Last summer, the results of forensic investigation enabled VIPS to apply the principles of physics and the known capacity of the internet to confirm that conclusion.
Oddly, the FBI chose not to do forensics on the so-called “Russian hack” of the Democratic National Committee computers and, by all appearances, neither did the drafters of the ICA.
Again, Binney says that the main conclusions he and his VIPS colleagues reached are based largely on principles of physics – simple ones like fluid dynamics. I want to hear what that’s all about, how that applies to the “Russian hack,” and hear what my own CIA analysts have to say about that.
I will have Binney’s clearances updated to remove any unnecessary barriers to a no-holds-barred discussion at a highly classified level. After which I shall have a transcript prepared, sanitized to protect sources and methods, and promptly released to the media.
Like Sisyphus Up the Media Mountain
At that point things are bound to get very interesting. Far too few people realize that they get a very warped view on such issues from the New York Times. And, no doubt, it would take some time, for the Times and other outlets to get used to some candor from the CIA, instead of the far more common tendentious leaks. In any event, we will try to speak truth to the media – as well as to power.
I happen to share the view of the handful of my predecessor directors who believed we have an important secondary obligation to do what we possibly can to inform/educate the public as well as the rest of the government – especially on such volatile and contentious issues like “Russian hacking.”
What troubles me greatly is that the NYT and other mainstream print and TV media seem to be bloated with the thin gruel-cum-Kool-Aid they have been slurping at our CIA trough for a year and a half; and then treating the meager fare consumed as some sort of holy sacrament. That goes in spades for media handling of the celebrated ICA of Jan. 6, 2017 cobbled together by those “handpicked” analysts from CIA, FBI, and NSA. It is, in all candor, an embarrassment to the profession of intelligence analysis and yet, for political reasons, it has attained the status of Holy Writ.
The Paper of (Dubious) Record
I recall the banner headline spanning the top of the entire front page of the NYT on Jan. 7, 2017: “Putin Led Scheme to Aid Trump, Report Says;” and the electronic version headed “Putin Led a Complex Cyberattack Scheme to Aid Trump, Report Finds.” I said to myself sarcastically, “Well there you go! That’s exactly what Mrs. Clinton – not to mention the NY Times, the Washington Post and The Establishment – have been saying for many months.”
Buried in that same edition of the Times was a short paragraph by Scott Shane: “What is missing from the public report is what many Americans most eagerly anticipated: hard evidence to back up the agencies’ claims that the Russian government engineered the election attack. That is a significant omission.”
Omission? No hard evidence? No problem. The publication of the Jan. 6, 2017 assessment got the ball rolling. And Democrats like Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, were kicking the ball hard down the streets of Washington. On Jan. 25, 2017, I had a chance to confront Schiff personally about the lack of evidence — something that even Obama had acknowledged just before slipping out the door. I think our two-minute conversation speaks volumes.
Now I absolutely look forward to dealing with Adam Schiff from my new position as CIA director. I will ask him to show me the evidence of “Russian hacking” that he said he could not show me on Jan. 25, 2017 – on the chance his evidence includes more than reports from the New York Times.
Sources
Intelligence analysts put great weight, of course, on sources. The authors of the lede, banner-headlined NYT article of Jan. 7, 2017 were Michael D. Shear and David E. Sanger; Sanger has had a particularly checkered career, while always landing on his feet. Despite his record of parroting CIA handouts (or perhaps partly because of it), Sanger is now the NYT’s chief Washington correspondent.
Those whose memories go back more than 15 years may recall his promoting weapons of mass destruction in Iraq as flat fact. In a July 29, 2002 article co-written with Them Shanker, for example, Iraq’s (non-existent) “weapons of mass destruction” appear no fewer than seven times as flat fact.
More instructive still, in May 2005, when first-hand documentary evidence from the now-famous “Downing Street Memorandum” showed that President George W. Bush had decided by early summer 2002 to attack Iraq, the NYT ignored it for six weeks until David Sanger rose to the occasion with a tortured report claiming just the opposite. The title given his article of June 13 2005 was “Prewar British Memo Says War Decision Wasn’t Made.”
Against this peculiar reporting record, I was not inclined to take at face value the Jan. 7, 2017 report he co-authored with Michael D. Shear – “Putin Led a Complex Cyberattack Scheme to Aid Trump, Report Finds.”
Nor am I inclined to take seriously former National Intelligence Director James Clapper’s stated views on the proclivity of Russians to be, well, just really bad people — like it’s in their genes. I plan to avail myself of the opportunity to discover whether intelligence analysts who labored under his “aegis” were infected by his quaint view of the Russians.
I shall ask any of the “handpicked” analysts who specialize in analysis of Russia (and, hopefully, there are at least a few): Do you share Clapper’s view, as he explained it to NBC’s Meet the Press on May 30, 2017, that Russians are “typically, almost genetically driven to co-opt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever”? I truly do not know what to expect by way of reply.
End of Day One
In sum, my priority for Day One is to hear both sides of the story regarding “Russian hacking” with all cards on the table. All cards. That means no questions are out of order, including what, if any, role the “Steele dossier” may have played in the preparation of the Jan. 6, 2017 assessment.
I may decide to seek some independent, disinterested technical input, as well. But it should not take me very long to figure out which of the two interpretations of alleged “Russian hacking” is more straight-up fact-based and unbiased.
That done, in the following days I shall brief both the Chair, Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and ranking member Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee, as well as the Chair and ranking member of its counterpart in the Senate. I will then personally brief the NYT’s David Sanger and follow closely what he and his masters decide to do with the facts I present.
On the chance that the Times and other media might decide to play it straight, and that the “straight” diverges from the prevailing, Clapperesque narrative of Russian perfidy, the various mainstream outlets will face a formidable problem of their own making.
Mark Twain put it this way: “It is easier to fool people than it is to convince them they have been fooled.”
And that will probably be enough for Day One.
Comments
I am entertained.
But not amused or impressed.
The problem is that the truly intelligent people at our “intelligence” agencies don’t move up the ladder.
Only Swamp creatures need apply.
In reply to I am entertained by HRClinton
Now, lets see. The FBI was created by executive order. Yet the director must be approved by the senate?
Well, the Deepers only need to control the key committee chairs.
Now, how is a committee chair chosen, the senate judiciary committee in this case?
However, while the committee can slow walk a confirmation, then the president can, after removing a director, appoint an interim director. The question is the appointing of a deputy director, not done by the president. Can the president remove a deputy director?
In reply to The problem with the… by Slippery Slope
errr. too late Ray. Bill Binney is already active at the NSA re-implementing "thinthread" in an effort to scale back the mass collection of data that has been going on since his SWAT arrest.
the CIA IS the problem. eliminate the CIA and USA wars of aggression, would stop as would interference in all aspects of foreign elections.
the best job for ray would be to lock the doors on that place
In reply to Now, lets see. The FBI was… by brianshell
This is the logical result that comes from criminal nature of the CIA - climbing up the ladder and by reaching a decision-making level you will have to make awful, criminal and cannibalistic decisions. While true intellect and intelligence usually come together with an responsibility for others.
In reply to The problem with the… by Slippery Slope
I second your nomination.
Bravo, Ray McGovern !
In reply to I second your nomination. by the artist
Whoever thought that the CIA would actually become the ENEMY of America ? The CIA needs a grassy knoll across from it.......
Who thought it? Dwight Eisenhower thought it in 1959. John Kennedy thought it in 1963. Harry Truman thought it in 1963.
In reply to Whoever thought that the CIA… by I am Groot
CIA is not the enemy as much as it is the chief promoters for the MIC
I was stunned to find out that the CIA brings in heroin, opium, cocaine and meth into this country by the tons. How is that not an enemy to the American people ? ? ?
In reply to CIA is not the enemy as much… by Bear
Because, with this stuff, you can make money. And money is America's only friend.
The rest is noise.
In reply to I was stunned to find out… by I am Groot
Secrecy is the enemy.
Secrecy is the devil's tool.
In reply to CIA is not the enemy as much… by Bear
How about revealing the nepotistic system the CIA propagates that includes anyone famous and goes back centuries? How about revealing how everyone from Kim Jong X to Castro to Lyndon LaRouche was on their bankroll? Or that Hitler was a Jewish actor and all war is theater? Yawn, spook. Paul Craig Roberts is a spook too, if the hidden hand picture or his laughing face didn't give it away
Study Dunkirk..it appears Uncle Hitler was a Rothschild agent.
http://hitler-the-jew-and-the-faked-wwii.blogspot.mx/2013/06/hitler-and…
In reply to How about revealing the… by coaltar
Let's not forget the anomalies surrounding the beer hall putsch, and well, Hitler's genealogy.
http://mileswmathis.com/putsch.pdf
http://mileswmathis.com/hiller.pdf
But you're right, Dunkirk aside, there are a dozen other times Hitler outed himself as a plant. How the story still holds up I don't know ._.
In reply to Study Dunkirk..it appears… by surf2liv
hey coaltar cohen, your just another jew supremacist shill working the keyboards from the computer pits of so-called israel.
and if by chance you are not, you have have one thing in common with your jew god edward bernays, you both lie only like a jew supremacist can- that is, with the crucible of satan himself.
In reply to Let's not forget the… by coaltar
Err, what are you on about buddy? I'm exposing Jews and their projects, I campaign against circumcision and do my best to avoid supporting Jew owned corporations and institutions. Meanwhile you defend a losing psychotic? Yawn... I guess Oregon is pretty much part of Greater Israel so uhh you can satisfy yourself knowing I am typing away from a fluoride police state.
In reply to hey coaltar cohen, your just… by NumbersUsa
Oh wait, I forgot, pointing out Hitler's Wall Street funding is tantamount to confirming gas chambers and the 6 million. Man these pigeonholes work wonders for the governors... What if, might have to use your imagination here, what if I just don't believe ANY of it? Gee how profound
In reply to Err, what are you on about… by coaltar
I thought it was 60 trillion and that the 6 million number was the number of WW2 movies made in Hollywood which is run by the Amish.
Anyway there were only 5 million Kikes in ALL of pre WW2 Europe but thats just testament as to how uber efficient EVERY German is at being a killing machine.
In reply to Oh wait, I forgot, pointing… by coaltar
Source/evidence please. From what I'm told (yeah, have at it) the Germans kept pretty meticulous records and Jewish cultural organizations did too. I haven't gotten off my ass to research the issue myself, but I haven't seen any proof that you did either.
In reply to I thought it was 60 trillion… by 1.21 jigawatts
Well, we will consider the fact that the continual onset of dampness in a good portion of Oregon may have prevented you from doing some actual in depth scholarly research into the subject you support with a couple jewtube vids.
Try reading David Irvings "Hitlers War", "The War Path", "Gooebbels", & Churchhill's War"
Also "Hitlers Revolution" by Richard Tedor, and of course "Mein Kampf" by Adolf Hitler, of which you probably have not read or studied.
A quick & historically accurate starter book would be Mike King's "The Bad War" and all his related books, as well as Michael Walsh's fantastic books on Hitler.
All of these historians listed are not owned by the jew supremacist propaganda machine.
Do yourself and all you communicate with a big favor and don't allow yourself to be jew supremacist edward bernays-ed into believing the tired & wore out "Hitler was a jew" or a "jew pawn" jew propaganda ruse.
And, know this, no one that stands for the Truth, rather he lives or dies is a loser.
In reply to Err, what are you on about… by coaltar
David Irving is a spook
http://mileswmathis.com/irving.pdf
In reply to Well, we will consider the… by NumbersUsa
Only, and we mean Only a fully satanic filled jew supremacist would make a statement like that. YOU have fully exposed yourself. The sheep cloth has fallen by the wayside and your true jew screeching has begun.
Squeal on & on & on.....as you adl, aclu, jdl thugs love to do.
In reply to David Irving is a spook… by coaltar
So far I've yet to see any sign of intelligence from your vitriol... I've supported my claims with 80+ PDF pages, you've just continued screeching autistically. See you in the next thread!
In reply to Only, and we mean Only a… by NumbersUsa
you have supported your lies with jewtube jew supremacist controlled opposition propaganda, therefor you are a jew propagandist.
In reply to So far I've yet to see any… by coaltar
If you believe Miles Mathis has ever been promoted anywhere or has ever done anything that helped out the Jewish world order then you're a fucking mongoloid. Meanwhile your David Irving gets BBC airtime and published by the big Jewish publishing houses. DURRRR
Fucking boomers
In reply to you have supported your lies… by NumbersUsa
He self publishes his own works by Focal Point his own company- but you well know that. He was prosecuted & persecuted by you jew supremacists of the world for telling the Truth to the world. He proved himself a Hero for Truth just as many many others have bravely done. Just as you killed the Christ you work incessantly to kill the Truth.
You probably love Ernst & Ingrid Zundel too, How about Ursula Haverbeck, do you love her too, how about Dr. Robert Faurisson you love him too we bet, and we know you have to love Germar Rudolf and Monica Schafer !! to name just a few of those you love-NOT.
In reply to If you believe Miles Mathis… by coaltar
buddy I'm 22 years old and have to admit that you sure are evocative of the dogma polarizing any progress when it comes to historiography but whatever yeah my deeds are nefarious by posting a PDF. Only a Jew fears the written word, and only a Jew could engage in such projection and transference. I bet you're circumcised.
In reply to He self publishes his own… by NumbersUsa
The "psychotic?" as you put it, of the whole was the jew supremacists & their led mob of goyim that joined with the jews in their desire to completely destroy a Christian goyim nation. The psychotics were the butcher Eisenhower the jew, churchill the jew controlled warmonger, & stalin the jewess led mass murderer.General Patton, much too late well recognized it and stated as such, and was soon dead for his outspoken truthfulness.
In reply to Err, what are you on about… by coaltar
You can accept all of them as Jews and not Hitler? Do you even know the outcome of WW2 or how the German people suffered under the brother war? You're a boring old boomer
In reply to The "psychotic?" as you put… by NumbersUsa
It wasn't a brother war, and it was not ww2, it was jew war II and was a filthy lying jew supremacist murderous orgy-Period
It was orchestrated, agitated for & by the jew supremacists of the world, and you very well know it, and you rejoice in it.
We are sure you just had a wonderful purim day celebrating the fact that your kind got to wholesale murder over 75,000 innocent goyim, and that your ancestors woke up the next day and begged to do it again.
And, by the way, We are all under 30, and we have just begun !!!
In reply to You can accept all of them… by coaltar
What a loon.
In reply to How about revealing the… by coaltar
Hard to argue against Mr. McGovern's logic.
Day one will never happen. In Washington it takes weeks to get someone’s schedule free.
Seth's schedule was freed up in an instant.
In reply to Day one will never happen. … by 44_shooter
Hmmm...on Day Two, once again, we will learn another man indulged in sex acts with women !
Or, if he really begins cutting Truth from the alphabet agencies' bones, he performed sexist acts with exes & axes on women, or with axes on exes & women. Or, whatever combos fit the needed narrative.
Killer report, turn the page to Hope.
Langley needs to go forthwith. The NSA needs to be defunded too.
On my first day on the job I fired everyone, sold all buildings and assets to the Russians, bought an RV and then had a cup of tea.
Hear, hear! And cheers!
In reply to On my first day on the job I… by pizdowitz
Day One:
1. PERMANENTLY Remove all Dual Citizen israeli's from all Federal, State, & Local Governments (this will automatically remove schiff)
2. Shut Down and confiscate all records of all Foreign Agent jew suprememacist organizations: Aipac, Adl, Ajc, Zoa, Aclu, Splc, Cfr, Jdl, Jwc and a thousand more.
3. Bring immediate charges of monetary fraud, theft, treachery, deceit, and high crimes against the U.S. of America and and its Citizenry: Against the Federal Reserve & the IRS.
4. End the jew supremacist monopoly of the network news media complex, the publishing industry, the newspaper & magazine publications, & the movie industry.
5. Move for constitutional amendment to allow no ethnic jew (confirmed supremacist or not) on the supreme court. a serious scrutiny of the history of the supreme court and its jew members will suffice for the immediate warrant of such action.
You forgot to use ONE important word needed directly after the 1.
Let's rewrite :
1. Permanently, remove.......
Now, we're marching forward.
In reply to Day One:… by NumbersUsa
Fixed it.
In reply to You forgot to use ONE… by helloimjohnnycat
FFS! All cards on the table...has Pompeo seen all the cards?...Fuck no! Neither will this cute hypothetical "if my sister had balls she'd be my brother" fantasy. Cue this, the decks are stacked in ways that would puzzle a Quantum Physicist. This is the deepest part of the swamp...the politically appointed "Directors" aren't privileged to go..let alone likely they dare not.
Evidence you say? Guccifer 2.0? Haven't heard that one in awhile.
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/6d9xcm/breaking_ive_found_…
Just as anyone with integrity like Rand Paul or Ben Carson have absolutely no chance in their uncorrupted states of becoming President, McGovern would never ever have the slightest chance of becoming CIA Director.
I was a CIA Director once. But I fell and couldn't get up! Those NSA bastards and their fake neck hangey pushbuttons suck!
Aaaah, Mr. McGovern.
One of the few good guys around.
Sort of Mr. Anti-Deep State himself.
I'll bet he knows all about this but is a little reluctant to let the cat-outta-da-bag. So let me take the heat for him. .. He's taken enough heat for us already.
I love this guy (shucks, in a manly way ).
Just a day in and he can muster up the necessary, pissing on Deep States fake narrative of Russian collusion.
How much has the Mueller Investigation cost the Public? There just happens to be Infinite Resources for this Charade.
We must assume that The Trump Administration has at least ONE Full-Time Operative trolling Z/H/Other Credible Sites, to get a Handle on the Pulse.
Trump seems totally disinterested in cutting out the cancer that has spread throughout the US Political System as with just One Phone-call to Ray he would be employing someone who would expose Mueller & the GANG for what they are, MURDERERS-Paedos-Drug/Human Traffickers-Money Launderers & Extortionists.
He also turned down Assange's Offer of Proof as to the Real Source who exposed the DNC Criminal Black Ops.
Trump's employed SCUM, they're sitting in Top positions throughout his Administration, at the UN, State & Treasury, ALL Deep State tools . . and don't get me started on Paedo, heavily compromised Sessions.
If you're on Trump's/Tax-payer Payroll and doing your JOB, listening to Real Folks on Z/H/Other who are Disgusted by the NON DRAINING OF THE SWAMP then relay this and other messages, that Ray McGovern is The Real Deal and could scythe through/expose Deep State's Treasonous Activities in the time your Boss could play a round of golf & send out half a dozen Tweets.