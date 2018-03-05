Regulatory Risks Looms Large Over Wall Street's One-Way FANG Trade

The so-called 'FANG' stocks have risen by 63% since the beginning of 2017, compared with a 20% gain in the S&P 500; and, the last two days have seemingly shown the same stocks to be the safe-haven hiding spot for investors (up 7% off Friday's lows amid trade war turmoil)...
But as Grizzle.com's Chris Wood asks, what are the risks of continuing to own these stocks after the huge gains of recent years?
One obvious risk is an accelerating monetary tightening scare on rising inflation concerns in America, given that highly rated growth stocks are most vulnerable to higher interest rates. But to Chris Wood, a probably greater fundamental risk is regulatory, most particularly in the cases of Facebook and Google.
This risk is being driven by the increasingly evident backlash against social media as people finally wake up to what should have been obvious years ago. That is the sinister aspects of search engine and social media monopolies. But if such a backlash is building, with a recent cover of The Economist magazine titled ‘The new titans: And how to tame them’, the issue is whether this backlash turns into regulatory action creating meaningful downside risk for the relevant companies’ share prices. This is certainly a risk.
The best critique of social media seen by this writer is a book published last year titled, Move Fast and Break Things, by Jonathan Taplin. This book, written by a former 1960s music producer turned academic, highlights the monopolistic aspects of Google and Facebook, as well as the way they are engaged in a process that is destroying critical cultural infrastructure such as news and art, as well as fanning partisan politics by encouraging extremes only to communicate with each other in the by now well understood “echo chamber effect”. One of the more interesting revelations, among many, was the disclosure that Google staffers had at least 427 meetings at the White House during the Obama presidency, or an average of more than once a week.
Fake News and Fake Clicks
Then, of course, there is the ongoing brouhaha about so-called fake news, given the growing evidence of clever Russian exploitation of social media during the American presidential election. This has led to a series of articles questioning, in particular, the role of Facebook. Thus famous British historian turned polemicist Niall Ferguson, posed a pertinent question in Britain’s Sunday Times last October. “Is Facebook a platform for all ideas? Or the most powerful publisher yet?”
This is certainly a question worth asking in a world where a terrifyingly large number of people, particularly younger people, seem to gather their news from Facebook. This is why it is increasingly hard to deny the longstanding reality that Facebook in recent years has primarily been a media company posing as a technology company rather than the other way round.
Then there is the issue of whether Google’s and Facebook’s estimated 60% share of digital advertising revenue is really merited given the seemingly questionable nature of many of the ‘clicks’. Interestingly, Procter & Gamble (P&G) cut more than US$100 million in “ineffective” digital advertising in the second quarter of last year and found little impact on its domestic sales.
Social Networks: The Exchange of Personal Data for Instant Gratification
If this is the growing noise, many will protest that such concerns aired by aging counterculture relics such as author Taplin, a former manager for Bob Dylan’s backup group The Band, reflect generational chasms, and that millennials will continue to see nothing wrong in handing over all their data in return for instant gratification. Maybe. But it was interesting to this writer to see a Hollywood movie The Circle released last April. While certainly not a great film, the film did succeed in highlighting the creepy nature of social media as all privacy is sacrificed to the principle of being ‘connected’. And most of the actors were millennials. What is certainly the case is that the original libertarian ethos of the internet has long since degenerated into abetting and enabling a surveillance state.
But beyond such ‘soft’ cultural issues of privacy, there are also practical commercial ones raised by the intensifying scrutiny. The most important is antitrust and whether these monopolies, given their dominant market share as a result of the ‘network effect’, should be broken up and, worse case for the share prices, turned into regulated utilities. In this respect, historians will know that America has a long and proud tradition of ‘antitrust’.
Meanwhile, another dimension of the anti-competitive aspect of these business models is the way Google and Facebook seek, usually successfully, to buy any startup that could disrupt their domain. The obvious example is WhatsApp. On this point it is worth recalling that, during the approval process of that merger, Facebook pledged to the European regulators in 2014 that it would not share WhatsApp users’ data with the Facebook platform but started doing so in 2016. As a result, the European Commission fined Facebook €110 million last May.
Alibaba and Tencent: Social Control Trumps Monopoly Risk
Still the issue is, obviously, not what the Europeans do, but what action if any comes out of the U.S. In the meantime, a regulatory drive on the antitrust angle is much more likely in the U.S. than China.
Whereas the degree of control in the marketplace is by its very nature controversial in the West, the degree of market dominance exercised by China’s internet giants, Alibaba and Tencent, is an enabler of increased social control from the standpoint of China’s central government, and therefore has real utility value in political terms.
This is why it is probably safer to own the shares of China’s internet giants than the American ones.
Comments
Amazon at a 260 PE now ... a complete fucking joke .... a decade of obfuscated non-earnings and expansion into any and every area of commerce utilizing debt based on its massive market cap, based on its massive pe multiple ....
Amazon hosts skynet now, so PE dont fucking matter, they are .gov......
In reply to Amazon at a 260 PE now ... a… by Disgruntled Goat
Without AWS, their core businesses lost $864M last quarter
In reply to Amazon hosts skynet now, so… by gatorengineer
AWS is just subprime finance of tech startups mainly. Highly vulnerable to loss as the VCs stop pumping money into unicorns that use AWS.
In reply to Without AWS, their core… by Disgruntled Goat
What do you think Amazons PE will be next year when shares are over $2000?
Five years from now when it’s split adjusted price is over $10,000 and a PE of 500 would you regret having bought it today?
In reply to Amazon at a 260 PE now ... a… by Disgruntled Goat
Need more digital ad revenue ? Hire Click Monkeys . A thousand clicks for a buck !!
http://clickmonkeys.com/
Here is an easy one, add up all of the advertising revenue in the world, now compare the total spent to the total revenue claims of Amazon, FB, Google and Twatter. What is claimed is many time what is spent. The difference is the answer to where the missing MIC money went. It aint hard and the answer of follow the money is always right.
In reply to Need more digital ad revenue… by Rainman
both definitions are appropriate in this case
mo·nop·o·ly
məˈnäpəlē/
noun
noun: monopoly; plural noun: monopolies; noun: Monopoly
the exclusive possession or control of the supply or trade in a commodity or service.
"his likely motive was to protect his regional monopoly on furs"
"men don't have a monopoly on unrequited love"
"areas where cable companies operate as monopolies"
"electricity, gas, and water were considered to be natural monopolies"
trademark
a board game in which players engage in simulated property and financial dealings using imitation money. It was invented in the US and the name was coined by Charles Darrow c. 1935.
Jewtube isnt a monopoly, there are alternative, people just have to start using them. Same with Twatter.
In reply to mo·nop·o·ly… by ted41776
Becareful with FANG, unless the profit is there and that profit correlates with the price.
With the stock buy-back, the top 10% of Americans is running away from the the bottom 90%. It'll only get worst in the future as AIs, robots, blockchain, and open source keep human workers from moving up the wealth ladder.
How does open source prevent you from moving up the wealth ladder? It drops your cost of entry to zero.
In reply to Becareful with FANG, unless… by JibjeResearch
It removes paid compensation away from authors of code. So only reasonably well off people can actually afford to participate, often by living in their mom's basement in Europe somewhere with free or subsidized education. Open source has been a disaster for the software industry's profits. Many good quality American companies, such as Sun, SGI, and Digital, amongst others, have been destroyed by open source.
In reply to How does open source prevent… by techpriest
Trump has hinted about AMZN reach with regard to anti-trust, and I just hope that he acts on it. I hate that company and would rather pay more anywhere else then feed that Bezos pig.
This sounds like most fascists, sick goobermint on companies I don't like. Punk ass fascists. If you don't like AMZN, don't buy form AMZN but for chrissake don't sick goobermint goons on 'em. Same for gooble. If you don't like gooble, use duckduckgo.com. Even better, if you got any skills roll your own and compete with them. Boycot 'em. ANYTHING but sicking the gooberment on 'em. But I guess if you got no skills, you don't like something, you snowflake out and ask goobermint to make it better for you. sigh.
In reply to Trump has hinted about AMZN… by Lert