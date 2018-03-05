Retired Green Beret Warns, Prepare For War: 'Globalism, Socialism, And Communism' Versus 'Freedom'

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,
“Peace Sells, But Who’s Buying?” – Megadeath
“SI VIS PACEM PARA BELLVM.” (If you wish peace, prepare for war) PVBLIVS FLAVIVS VEGETIVS RENATVS (aka: “Vegetius”)
“Peace through superior firepower.” – former President Ronald Reagan
***
History: It repeats itself and is consistently ignored before it does so.
Ignored are the elements that lead up to the repeated event, although they blossom akin to flowers right before the eyes. One of the problems is doubting it, the “doubting” that the event is happening...is really happening. One of the elements that leads to that doubt is the event transpires almost imperceptibly, with such incremental slowness that it is not recognized as a single event that is happening.
In this case we are talking about the conversion of our society in the United States to full-blown dictatorship or a complete loss of rights guaranteed under the Constitution... such a loss that eventually leads to a dictatorship or a tyrannical, oppressive government. History shows us, and we ignore it.
The Founding Fathers have been degraded and ridiculed by the new society the media and their Communist masters are creating. Their mortal weaknesses are upheld at every chance in substitution for the enormity of the sacrifices they made to form the basis for our nation’s government. The Constitution of the United States of America took more than 11 years to create.
These Communists would have you believe that the Founding Fathers were a pack of illiterate morons who could not control their own lascivious appetites... who owned slaves and were elitists. These Communists have been infiltrating the United States for a hundred years... destroying the moral fabric of our society by destroying the family. The Communists infiltrated our government and camouflaged themselves with the names “Liberal” or “Progressive,” or some (such as Bernie Sanders) declaring softly, “I’m a Socialist.”
The government is infested with Communists, plain and simple, and these Communist/Socialist traitors have denigrated our nation and sunk it into an abyss. Aided by their lackeys, such as the Cloward and Piven, Abbie Hoffman, Saul Alinsky, the Trumka’s and other union leaders... they further destroyed it by what they allowed. These Senators, Congressmen, Justices, and those in successive Presidential Administrations, bolstered by oligarchs and other magnates…what they did not foster or create, they allowed in the media and in Hollywood to be rammed into our eyes and ears.
These Communists have destroyed the family structure, the borders, the culture, the religious and social traditions, and the history that has given us identity and solidarity with one another.
The bottom line: J. Edgar Hoover and Joseph McCarthy had it right…100% right.
“Globalism” is not simply international trade or commerce. Globalism is global governance. Governance is rule. Government is supposed to derive its powers from the consent of the governed... not by chicanery, lying, theft, or by bypassing the Constitution of the United States. Globalism is a “nice” way to phrase it... akin to a happy Kumbaya-singing globe of each different genotype holding hands with a smile in a conga line.
Hoover and McCarthy would have called globalism what it is: socialism on the “soft” side, and Communism on the concrete, reality side.
The aim of these Communists is to have one world government. To do this, they must first destroy the United States. In order to do this, it must be “deep” battle, in every echelon...from the Pastoral Initiative teams (religious collaborators and snitches who sell out their congregations for the scraps from the government table), to the illegal aliens crossing our borders, to the planned siphoning and sale of our natural resources to the Chinese, Russians, and other foreigners, to the crafting of laws that enable the UN and the rest of the globe to gain more ground in the U.S. (such as the transfer of Internet control to ICANN, a foreign-owned corporation with a Beijing headquarters).
Militarily we’ve been downsized, with the quality of our service-members “diluted” with behaviors such as homosexuality and lesbianism being permitted, as well as “transgender” service-members and women placed into combat roles. Our combat-seasoned officers and non-commissioned officers in command positions have been replaced with politicians. The most effective weapons in our arsenals (such as the SR-71, the A-10, and the Tomahawk, for example) have been halted in production and/or mothballed, as well as rendered ineffective with a lack of parts or maintenance. The Air Force is severely short of pilots. We are overfunded but without enough return on our investment.
Economically, the Petrodollar has been on its last breath for years, and the breathing is agonal. We are being eclipsed by newer markets and new alliances. Cryptocurrencies are a scam that will eventually be used to control and keep track of everyone’s wealth when all the governments nationalize it. Even worse than Fiat currency, it doesn’t even exist except electronically and with nothing to back it whatsoever.
Akin to “Quatloos” out of the Star Trek Episode, “The Gamesters of Triskelion.”
To complete the “fundamental transformation,” as it was termed by Obama, there must be mass unrest...civil unrest and potential racial strife and riots. The perceived differences between people are being exacerbated by the media, by the politicians, and by the socially-constructed brain patterns of the youth...dissenting for no reason except to disagree. With no motive other than the “causes” they have been herded and manipulated to uphold.
The greatest example of this was the NFL kneeling initiated by Colin Kaepernick...to protest injustice that did not even exist. The “test program” backfired, because the NFL and the powers that back them underestimated the populace...that still has enough nationalistic pride and care for the country that they wouldn’t tolerate it. Yes, every avenue is being tested...crafted to see how they will handle the population when the big goal is finally attempted…the most necessary item in the plans to destroy the United States.
They must have the guns.
They must. They cannot collapse the United States and subjugate her to the rest of the world...make her a part of the Communist One-World government until they have the guns. We are seeing this materialize. Look at what the President of the United States has said! That guns can be confiscated without due process of law, and in complete violation of the Constitution. The states are already doing it: with legislation, and by executive order…they’re going after the guns.
Read these, to learn what is happening, and what will happen again...from what has already happened before:
-
“None Dare Call It Conspiracy,” by Gary Allen.
-
“The Gulag Archipelago,” by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.
-
“Vietnam Under Communism: 1975-1982,” by Nguyen Van Canh.
-
“Masters of Deceit,” by J. Edgar Hoover.
-
“None Dare Call It Treason,” by John A. Stormer.
-
“The Insiders: Architects of the New World Order,” by John F. McManus
-
“Why Not Victory?” by (then Senator) Barry M. Goldwater
-
“The New World Order” by Pat Robertson Incidentally: Not being a fan of Robertson, I must state that this book outlines things in a non-didactic and factual manner that is amazingly detailed and well-organized.
-
“Empire of Illusion,” by Chris Hedges
-
“Rules for Radicals,” by Saul Alinsky [Know the Communist enemy by knowing his “playbook” and strategies]
-
“1984,” by George Orwell [The only work of fiction on the list, and yet the “blueprint” for the Communist Global Government]
A war within the United States is coming. When this occurs, we will be attacked by a foreign nation or nations. Consider how far we went in the 8 years under Obama, and how fast it all occurred. When war comes internally (domestically) and with other nations, it will occur just as swiftly. Those who survive the initial onslaughts will have to decide and take a side. The works just mentioned can give you the information you may need to help you with that decision now, if you have not already made it. And the guns?
Better hang on to yours: if you don’t have them, then others will make the decision for you.
“Those who beat their rifles into plowshares will plow for those who do not." – Benjamin Franklin
Wait, I need to buy my AK first tomorrow: 9mm, 45, shotguns are not enough for this shit.
how can a green beret say this? is this really true and patriotic?
disgusting, that is what really is. these kind of people make me sick, they could sell their own mother for just a few more dollars.
In reply to SHIT, I need my AK by ne-tiger
You must not understand real life. It is hard to comprehend from the comfort of your couch. I suggest you find out.
In reply to how a green berete can say… by Pandelis
US citizens miss those days when they could blame communism with some credibility.
It is all part of the restore a fabled past operation. Claiming communism sends them back to the glorious days of their fabled past.
But don't disturb the US world order as it is perceived by US citizens. They love so much their cocoon of duplicity. Facts would be too hard on them.
In reply to You must not understand real… by Tristan Ludlow
Ok perhaps communism is not the moniker of today. How about Soros, antifa, leftist puke, BLM or democrats. Anyone of those work ??
In reply to US citizens miss those days… by Shemp 4 Victory
Exactly right, Communists were never a threat in this country, and aren't now.
Yes, they own academia, yes the Progressive mindset is pervasive in our ruling classes, but no, the CIA isn't communist.
The CIA, whatever its position in the Deep Black Swamp that is doing its best to take over the world and is now running scams of a size that boggles the mind, 9/11 -> 15 years of war in the ME, making huge profits every year, in addition to looting Libya, probably $500B they got out of that, is the only threat to the integrity of this country. Mere Progressives, we can handle. Criminals are much harder, and criminals with secrecy stamps and special forces right up at the edge, they hang if they lose.
No, the left is not the primary enemy in this situation. No doubt some of them will be willing SJW cannon fodder in any shooting conflict, that is what the propaganda is aiming for.
If Donald Trump doesn't get prosecutions going, the probability of shooting is high. And you know, a whole bunch of people think Progressives are the enemy. Generally, everyone owning guns, in fact, which fact they guaranteed by attacking the 2nd Amendment.
Progressives are the absolutely most amazing fools. As dumb as were US Communists carefully ignoring all of the evidence wrt Stalin's mass killings.
9/11 has peer-reviewed scientific evidence that the buildings were demolished with particular kinds of explosives used by the military in demolitions of exactly that kind. And they can't look at it, their legacy media protects their delicate minds from facts.
They are being used. SJWs for this generations of powerful people with money, necessary for any civil war.
At least the conflagration will be well documented, so our descendents, if any, can learn the maximum wisdom from our folly.
In reply to Ok perhaps communism is not… by DeathMerchant
I don't know if you noticed... (the 1% certainly did) but all socialism always ends up as fascism. Every example ended the same way.
Socialists are the useful idiots fed their promised land pablum by those who plan to rule after the revolution.
The goal is and always has been to become emperor with absolute power of life and death over all. Essentially to bring the age of the enlightenment to an end.
In reply to Ok perhaps communism is not… by DeathMerchant
You blame us for thinking freedom is at risk? Ridicule us as though no one is really trying to enslave us?
You sound like some head-up-his-ass dipshit who thinks the communists have been defeated and they have given up.
Look to the DNC of the US you love to criticize for the communist fucks carrying that hammer and sickle and looking for a constitution to slash and smash.
You think you're awake, but you are in a deep, deep sleep.
It is time for you to wake up, because if we lose this one, we will not be around to save your ass.
In reply to US citizens miss those days… by Shemp 4 Victory
Most US citizens are opposed to freedom. Look how many want to ban one thing or another.
They do not oppose tyranny, they oppose being tyrannized.
In reply to You blame us for thinking… by Jeffersonian Liberal
What country are you posting from, ethnicity and age?
It doesn't seem like you know what you're talking about when you wrote, "Most US citizens are opposed to freedom." Let me correct it, most Americans are opposed to communist banning their freedoms.
The US has over 7000 communist cells, called resistance cells.
The communist are using classic methods to overthrow the government. When articles on ZH states half the young people are communist. Do you think that's an incorrect assessment? It's not because I talk with them all the time and detected communist cadre from NYC in Austin around 2011 recruiting, to do what, he was trying to recruit a communist cell.
So you're an anti-American foreigner who doesn't know what he's talking about in an echo chamber of a board and an internet now loaded with around half communist and anti-American foreigners posting hate for Americans when most Americans don't control the agency form of governing which was developed from the post civil war martial law system.
All we can do is vote for a president and congress which the agency form of governing treats as window dressing for the Northern States post civil war martial law system. It didn't matter who was president, a northern, southern, mid-west or western, the Northern States martial law agency system would be in control.
The other angle of the equation is the US allowed over 50 million foreign born people, and perhaps 30 million illegals, that's 80 million people not counting their children, we allowed these people in to our country for some fool belief, "We are the world..." and now you're trying to kill America.
It wasn't perfect before this, but it was better than your country, we shouldn't have allowed people like you into our country.
In reply to Most US citizens are opposed… by Shemp 4 Victory
1. Remove all Dual Citizen israeli's from all Federal, State, & Local Governments (this will automatically remove schiff)
2. Shut Down and confiscate all records of all Foreign Agent jew suprememacist organizations: Aipac, Adl, Ajc, Zoa, Aclu, Splc, Cfr, Jdl, Jwc and a thousand more.
3. Bring immediate charges of monetary fraud, theft, treachery, deceit, and high crimes against the U.S. of America and and its Citizenry: Against the Federal Reserve & the IRS.
4. End the jew supremacist monopoly of the network news media complex, the publishing industry, the newspaper & magazine publications, & the movie industry.
5. Move for constitutional amendment to allow no ethnic jew (confirmed supremacist or not) on the supreme court. a serious scrutiny of the history of the supreme court and its jew members will suffice for the immediate warrant of such action.
In reply to What country are you posting… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Doesn't the concept of dual citizen sound strange. It started with the Khazar Jews. It led to one world government.
Could we say, the Jewish people who have dual loyalty be driving the International Communism agenda of one world government, a system, a control grid to be run by Khazar Jews for global control?
That's what they did in Russia, until Stalin pushed them out of government, not after they had killed 20 million white middle class Christian Russians.
The Jews were the one's in charge of killing off Christians in the early phase of the Jewish led communist take over of Russia.
Khazar Jews who are really gypsies financed by NYC and London based banks owned by Jews for the purpose of stealing the massive stockpile of Russian gold.
It was the 1917 Russian revolution which allowed the theft of gold and when this gold was imported to NYC, the banks could print more money because the dollar supply was pegged to the amount of gold. This set off an economic boom from 1920 to 1929. Not one economist, not one historian, not one person has ever told of how the Russian gold was stolen by the Khazar Jews.
In reply to 1. Remove all Dual Citizen… by NumbersUsa
I certainly agree with you. Yes, our embedded enemy is trying very hard to implement an automated ubiquitous surveillance system to put every human into slavery.
Yes, they have a shot at making that work. Yes, we need to oppose them effectively, or they will make it happen.
IMHO, 'effectively' has the requirement of clearly identifying the enemy.
That enemy is the CIA-Deep Black Swamp mafias in the military with covers in other agencies, e.g. McCabe in the FBI.
Not a progressive in sight, unless they need the cover. The CIA doesn't do politics, it does power, money and influence. The focus is what keeps it winning.
And you thinking that Progressives, as an ideology, are the enemy is just what they want.
In reply to You blame us for thinking… by Jeffersonian Liberal
Who's side is the majority of military and police on?
Oh, that's right, the constitution.
Ready the mass graves of the black clad, pasty skinned commies and their MSM "commentators". They will be missed not one bit.
This Country has endured enough of your debauchery.
In reply to You must not understand real… by Tristan Ludlow
"Who's side is the majority of military and police on?
Oh, that's right, the constitution."
What world are you living in? Those police and military are the enforcers of the US regime. Without them, the ruler would have no ability to project force to make people obey and to spread empire. You can't swear to uphold and defend the Constitution and then serve the regime that operates outside of the Constitutional limits, without lying.
In reply to Who's side is the majority… by JRobby
No, mass graves are a misuse of the land, and besides too quick. No real satisfaction for the rest of us.
No, instead we should Piss On Them. Human and profitable to civic institutions across the country. Non-denominational, attractive to all political persuasions. A real addition to mechanisms ensuring stable social order.
Considering the opportunities for social evolution alone, the Pilluri will be an improvement on our system of justice. PilluriCams could replace CNN, mass satisfaction. Are their drugs or foods that would do more than asparagus in enhancing a patron of the Pilluri's message?
But the revenue is what will sell it.
https://thinkpatriot.wordpress.com/2018/02/23/piss-on-them-modern-penol…
In reply to Who's side is the majority… by JRobby
"how can a green beret say this?"
Because he has been paying attention.
"is this really true and patriotic?"
Yes.
as he says, time to prepare
In reply to how a green berete can say… by Pandelis
just go back to turkey.
In reply to "how can a green beret say… by Mustafa Kemal
McCarthy may have been partly correct but his methods and those of his allies disgraced the Constitution as much as those the writer mentions.
In reply to how a green berete can say… by Pandelis
Bullshit!! Any idiot can see that these asshole groups use the constitution to subvert the country. Take the faggot SPLC or ACLU for example.
In reply to McCarthy may have been… by lincolnsteffens
1) SPLC is not the ACLU. ACLU has some integrity left on many issues.
2) 'Use the Constitution to subvert the country'. The Constitution is integral to 'the country', you know? You can't subvert it by working within its institution in a legal way. The ACLU does that, but not the SPLC.
Are both ideological? Yes, so? We can handle that.
Handling the CIA's full attention in taking over this country, after long infiltration and with very many military-trained people handling enforcement, all with secrecy stamps, is much more difficult.
The enemy is the CIA, not the SPLC, the CIA uses the SPLC, not vv.
In reply to Bullshit!! Any idiot can see… by DeathMerchant
Russian troll
In reply to 1) SPLC is not the ACLU… by lew1024
wake the fuck up dipshit..................
In reply to how a green berete can say… by Pandelis
How dare that man face reality. Even worse, how blasphemous to actually say something so obviously and blatantly true.
In reply to how a green berete can say… by Pandelis
I read this as some kind of hyperventilating, hitler-style table-thumping rant. Visions of spittle and popping eyes. This guy needs to get laid.
If you wholeheartedly endorse this rant, you need to ask if you are being manipulated to start "something".
Lots of complaints recently that zh is going to the dogs, and I have been actively dismissive of that, more by hope than by judgement, except now? Hmmm.
I think our veteran forgot to take his meds before he wrote this. To be fair, all his previous efforts have been fairly "out there", but this one? Did he mention "rivers of blood"?
In reply to How dare that man face… by True Blue
It doesn't make you sick, you're sick all along.
In reply to how a green berete can say… by Pandelis
If you stop watching "The Bachelor" and pull your head out of your mom's basement there Skippy and pay attention, you might actually figure out what's going on.
In reply to how a green berete can say… by Pandelis
"Take the guns first" - the Trumpster has spoken - his policies go where the wind blows, the man has no convictions... for the presidency is but anther reality show - 'The President' - starring Donald Trump. Face the reality... err, the ratings...
In reply to how a green berete can say… by Pandelis
Sometimes one really wonders ... the Trum-an show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loTIzXAS7v4
In reply to "Take the guns first" - the… by Yellow_Snow
i suspect his ancestor was the here be dragons guy.
In reply to SHIT, I need my AK by ne-tiger
AR? AK? No thanks.
Prefer to see pink mist made with a 338
In reply to SHIT, I need my AK by ne-tiger
Man good Lapua ammo is expensive ! You must be royalty. I'm a poor grunt. With HDIP I can only afford 7mm Mag ammo.
In reply to AR? AK? No thanks… by HRClinton
Do it now, put 'em on your credit card maybe?
In reply to SHIT, I need my AK by ne-tiger
Shotgun slugs throw 2x, 3x more energy than AKs or ARs.
You just need a semi automatic one with armour piercing shells.
In reply to SHIT, I need my AK by ne-tiger
Neocon shill. Guys like this love war.
I would say patriot. Guys like this hate war, but are willing to fight. Sounds like you are not willing to fight and are using Alinsky tactics to degrade and demean. Hmmm....
In reply to Neocon shill. Guys like this… by TabakLover
what are you talking about? if you want a fight just go at a bar, get drunk and pick a fight ... you even wont have to pay, they will throw you out.
but, pls the likes of you and this "green beret" (i do not believe he is a real one) just fight among yourselves, dont get us all into that trouble of yours.
In reply to I would say patriot. Guys… by Tristan Ludlow
Looking at his book list, I can certainly vouch for the first three and the last two, and also his stance on guns. But I still do wonder why this "green beret" is using a 'non-de-plume' and not his real name, and what his true game is.
Cynicism. It's not what's for breakfast, but WHY it's for breakfast.
In reply to I would say patriot. Guys… by Tristan Ludlow
If it provides a way to get rid of the left, what's not to love ??
In reply to Neocon shill. Guys like this… by TabakLover
If you must love war love the war against the enemies of Liberty.
In reply to Neocon shill. Guys like this… by TabakLover
Most important sentence in the entire article.
”They must have the guns.”
Never.
Bottom line is this:
They can pass legislation tomorrow outlawing, banning or even owning a fire arm.
American’s would not comply.
Its that simple.
The lefties don't get it. We own the machine shops. We grew up shooting. We grew up reloading. We don't need fucking permission to own or make weapons or to make our own ammo.
It isn't rocket science. If they think we are going to roll over like the Aussies? Hahahahahaha! Nope. Never.
In reply to Most important sentence in… by Chupacabra-322
Well, I don't know about you, but this is my absolute line in the sand. They can keep attempting to indoctrinate me with PC/SJW bullshit, keep attacking me because of my masculinity, take away my options for a decent job, or family, keep stealing my money via inflation and unfair taxation, keep selling our country down the river to foreign interests and corporations, and keep poisoning us with toxic food and drugs.
But when it comes time to turn em in, it's go time.
In reply to Most important sentence in… by Chupacabra-322
Americans comply with every other unconstitutional dictate from the imperial minions. I think the "cold dead hands" myth is just that, myth. The only instances where they don't give up their guns, they end up dead, and the rest of Americans cheer because the propaganda said a menace had been vanquished.
In reply to Most important sentence in… by Chupacabra-322
10 people could bring this country to its knees. Don't believe me?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metcalf_sniper_attack
Tomorrow you could wake up without power and it won't come back on for 3-4 years. How does that grab ya?
I think the restraint American patriots have shown is remarkable. It won't last long if you try testing that myth.
Don't believe me? Look how the narrative has changed after this last school shooting. If anything we will get teachers armed on campus out of this not the big gun grab the left was hoping for. Sooner or later a teacher is going to blow some sheathed away and save her students doing so. That is the nail in the coffin for the libtard/neo-con agenda.
In reply to Americans comply with every… by greven40
It still works out to their favor. Children raised in prison camps essentially. Five days a week, 8 hours a day, behind a fence, regimented activity, overseers in the halls, armed guards, armed overseers, fines and other punishments for violations of rules.
Conditioning. Each generation in some fashion, since the war against the States and creation of the new "Federal Union" have had freedom either ripped from them or gradually erased in increments.
The current Federal infringements on the right to bear arms wouldn't have been acceptable to those who devised the Constitution, as they understood the natural right of self preservation. When they began adding restrictions and limits, the natural right was turned into a federal privilege to those who meet the requirements.
In reply to 10 people could bring this… by the artist
I think Americans tolerate loud mouth Dems because they HAVE guns. If one still has guns and the memory of how Stalin did his dirty work, one might put up with a certain level of bad behavior on the part of politicians.
Here in NV our Senator Heller abandoned Trump after he was the nominee. I doubt that will be forgotten or forgiven... ditto for the gun grabbers. There was no need to recall Heller. There is no need to go crazy on gun grabbers.Time will sort things out.
In reply to Americans comply with every… by greven40
It would create a black market over night.
And that market would have no need to respect any gun laws. No serial numbers, fully automatic, no magazine capacities.
Just as heroin and cocaine and meth have taken over the streets although they have never been legal, fully auto AKs and ARs would be everywhere.
Stupid fucking liberals can never see beyond their own stupid, fucking bleeding hearts.
In reply to Most important sentence in… by Chupacabra-322
I agree. They live because those of us on the right are busy. We have better things to do with our time that fight with uneducated brats, SJWs as they are called.
We suffer their ignorance, for now. There is an old saying, beware waking the sleeping giant. We, on the right, are that long suffering and sleeping giant.
In reply to It would create a black… by Jeffersonian Liberal
A law that is not enforceable, is not a law.
At that point, it comes down to trying to maintain the appearance of control, by dominating the Narrative with the Subtext: "We are in charge."
In reply to Most important sentence in… by Chupacabra-322