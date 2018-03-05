Retired Green Beret Warns, Prepare For War: 'Globalism, Socialism, And Communism' Versus 'Freedom'

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,

“Peace Sells, But Who’s Buying?” – Megadeath “SI VIS PACEM PARA BELLVM.” (If you wish peace, prepare for war) PVBLIVS FLAVIVS VEGETIVS RENATVS (aka: “Vegetius”) “Peace through superior firepower.” – former President Ronald Reagan

History: It repeats itself and is consistently ignored before it does so.

Ignored are the elements that lead up to the repeated event, although they blossom akin to flowers right before the eyes. One of the problems is doubting it, the “doubting” that the event is happening...is really happening. One of the elements that leads to that doubt is the event transpires almost imperceptibly, with such incremental slowness that it is not recognized as a single event that is happening.

In this case we are talking about the conversion of our society in the United States to full-blown dictatorship or a complete loss of rights guaranteed under the Constitution... such a loss that eventually leads to a dictatorship or a tyrannical, oppressive government. History shows us, and we ignore it.

The Founding Fathers have been degraded and ridiculed by the new society the media and their Communist masters are creating. Their mortal weaknesses are upheld at every chance in substitution for the enormity of the sacrifices they made to form the basis for our nation’s government. The Constitution of the United States of America took more than 11 years to create.

These Communists would have you believe that the Founding Fathers were a pack of illiterate morons who could not control their own lascivious appetites... who owned slaves and were elitists. These Communists have been infiltrating the United States for a hundred years... destroying the moral fabric of our society by destroying the family. The Communists infiltrated our government and camouflaged themselves with the names “Liberal” or “Progressive,” or some (such as Bernie Sanders) declaring softly, “I’m a Socialist.”

The government is infested with Communists, plain and simple, and these Communist/Socialist traitors have denigrated our nation and sunk it into an abyss. Aided by their lackeys, such as the Cloward and Piven, Abbie Hoffman, Saul Alinsky, the Trumka’s and other union leaders... they further destroyed it by what they allowed. These Senators, Congressmen, Justices, and those in successive Presidential Administrations, bolstered by oligarchs and other magnates…what they did not foster or create, they allowed in the media and in Hollywood to be rammed into our eyes and ears.

These Communists have destroyed the family structure, the borders, the culture, the religious and social traditions, and the history that has given us identity and solidarity with one another.

The bottom line: J. Edgar Hoover and Joseph McCarthy had it right… 100% right.

“Globalism” is not simply international trade or commerce. Globalism is global governance. Governance is rule. Government is supposed to derive its powers from the consent of the governed... not by chicanery, lying, theft, or by bypassing the Constitution of the United States. Globalism is a “nice” way to phrase it... akin to a happy Kumbaya-singing globe of each different genotype holding hands with a smile in a conga line.

Hoover and McCarthy would have called globalism what it is: socialism on the “soft” side, and Communism on the concrete, reality side.

The aim of these Communists is to have one world government. To do this, they must first destroy the United States. In order to do this, it must be “deep” battle, in every echelon...from the Pastoral Initiative teams (religious collaborators and snitches who sell out their congregations for the scraps from the government table), to the illegal aliens crossing our borders, to the planned siphoning and sale of our natural resources to the Chinese, Russians, and other foreigners, to the crafting of laws that enable the UN and the rest of the globe to gain more ground in the U.S. (such as the transfer of Internet control to ICANN, a foreign-owned corporation with a Beijing headquarters).

Militarily we’ve been downsized, with the quality of our service-members “diluted” with behaviors such as homosexuality and lesbianism being permitted, as well as “transgender” service-members and women placed into combat roles. Our combat-seasoned officers and non-commissioned officers in command positions have been replaced with politicians. The most effective weapons in our arsenals (such as the SR-71, the A-10, and the Tomahawk, for example) have been halted in production and/or mothballed, as well as rendered ineffective with a lack of parts or maintenance. The Air Force is severely short of pilots. We are overfunded but without enough return on our investment.

Economically, the Petrodollar has been on its last breath for years, and the breathing is agonal. We are being eclipsed by newer markets and new alliances. Cryptocurrencies are a scam that will eventually be used to control and keep track of everyone’s wealth when all the governments nationalize it. Even worse than Fiat currency, it doesn’t even exist except electronically and with nothing to back it whatsoever.

Akin to “Quatloos” out of the Star Trek Episode, “The Gamesters of Triskelion.”

To complete the “fundamental transformation,” as it was termed by Obama, there must be mass unrest...civil unrest and potential racial strife and riots. The perceived differences between people are being exacerbated by the media, by the politicians, and by the socially-constructed brain patterns of the youth...dissenting for no reason except to disagree. With no motive other than the “causes” they have been herded and manipulated to uphold.

The greatest example of this was the NFL kneeling initiated by Colin Kaepernick...to protest injustice that did not even exist. The “test program” backfired, because the NFL and the powers that back them underestimated the populace...that still has enough nationalistic pride and care for the country that they wouldn’t tolerate it. Yes, every avenue is being tested...crafted to see how they will handle the population when the big goal is finally attempted…the most necessary item in the plans to destroy the United States.

They must have the guns.

They must. They cannot collapse the United States and subjugate her to the rest of the world...make her a part of the Communist One-World government until they have the guns. We are seeing this materialize. Look at what the President of the United States has said! That guns can be confiscated without due process of law, and in complete violation of the Constitution. The states are already doing it: with legislation, and by executive order…they’re going after the guns.

Read these, to learn what is happening, and what will happen again...from what has already happened before:

“None Dare Call It Conspiracy,” by Gary Allen. “The Gulag Archipelago,” by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. “Vietnam Under Communism: 1975-1982,” by Nguyen Van Canh. “Masters of Deceit,” by J. Edgar Hoover. “None Dare Call It Treason,” by John A. Stormer. “The Insiders: Architects of the New World Order,” by John F. McManus “Why Not Victory?” by (then Senator) Barry M. Goldwater “The New World Order” by Pat Robertson Incidentally: Not being a fan of Robertson, I must state that this book outlines things in a non-didactic and factual manner that is amazingly detailed and well-organized. “Empire of Illusion,” by Chris Hedges “Rules for Radicals,” by Saul Alinsky [Know the Communist enemy by knowing his “playbook” and strategies] “1984,” by George Orwell [The only work of fiction on the list, and yet the “blueprint” for the Communist Global Government]

A war within the United States is coming. When this occurs, we will be attacked by a foreign nation or nations. Consider how far we went in the 8 years under Obama, and how fast it all occurred. When war comes internally (domestically) and with other nations, it will occur just as swiftly. Those who survive the initial onslaughts will have to decide and take a side. The works just mentioned can give you the information you may need to help you with that decision now, if you have not already made it. And the guns?

Better hang on to yours: if you don’t have them, then others will make the decision for you.

“Those who beat their rifles into plowshares will plow for those who do not." – Benjamin Franklin