Shkreli Ordered To Forfeit $7.4 Million

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/05/2018 - 13:13

It appears that Martin Shkreli's letter from last week  begging the Federal judge overseeing his case for forgiveness and leniency ahead of his sentencing this Friday has not had the desired effect. On Monday, "America's most hated man" was ordered by Judge Kiyo Matsumoto to forfeit $7.4 million, in the latest win for prosecutors who say the hedge-fund manager turned pharmaceutical executive cheated his investors.

Previously Shkreli argued that he shouldn’t have to forfeit anything because he didn’t profit from the crimes. As Bloomberg notes, the money from his investors went into the stock market, and he didn’t get anything from his plan to control Retrophin shares, his lawyers have said. Investors ultimately got their money back, and more, through settlements and consulting agreements Shkreli arranged, the defendant has claimed.

However, last week, Judge Matsumoto found that Shkreli caused investors to lose more than $10.4 million, rejecting his claim he made them money. Prosecutors argued that Shkreli cost his investors more than $20 million by inducing them to put millions of dollars into his two hedge funds which operated essentially like Ponzi schemes. They said he spent investor funds on personal expenses "to maintain the image of a successful hedge fund manager."

Shkreli’s publicly disclosed assets include a Picasso, $5 million in his personal trading account, a special edition album by the Wu-Tang Clan and his shares in Vyera Pharmaceuticals - f/k/a Turing Pharmaceuticals.

Shkreli, who is in jail, will be sentenced March 9 on his conviction for defrauding investors in hedge funds he ran by lying to them about his track record and performance as well as a fraud scheme involvingRetrophin.

ted41776 Branded Mon, 03/05/2018 - 13:28 Permalink

same with enron and bernie madoff. they put on this fucking show vilifying them for doing the same exact thing EVERYONE ELSE IS DOING. i'm not saying they weren't guilty. i'm saying if you're bringing out the torches and pitchforks, take a good look around and see who you're surrounded by

same with the weinstein thing. the guy is obviously no angel, but come on, everyone laughed at Seth MacFarlane's oscar joke 5 years ago. porn is probably the only industry kalifornia still has going for it. Rapeville, USA (hollywood) was built on dick sucking and exploitation, and now they have a problem with it?

everyone knows it's a lot bigger than shkreli but they also know nothing will be done about it. so they think it's ok to disproportionately dispense justice on one man for decades of crimes committed by all others. because you know, it may discourage them from doing what they're all doing. OR NOT. this virtue signalling mob rule "justice" system is so pathetic

Branded ExcelMonkey Mon, 03/05/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

As Dad used to say, 'There's nothing more pathetic than a dumb Jew.'.

Speaking as a dumb Goy. . . you have my sympathies.

You could find solace and peace in the uplifting words of the Talmud.

Or you could distinguish yourself by becoming vocal & self-hating - it's not like there isn't plenty there to work with.

Hey, turn that frown upside-down and start a UTube channel like Brother Nathanial.

May Jesus' love comfort you on your journey my friend.

Branded Mon, 03/05/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

How can you not love this guy?

He put-out a $10K bounty for a strand of Hillary's hair so that he could DNA Sequence (and he could and would have done it).

Smug aside, the dude that trolls his own is top shelf in my book.

2ndamendment Mon, 03/05/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

And of that $7.4 Million, less than $100K will make its way back to the clients that were cheated. Let's please not deceive ourselves into thinking that "justice" will be done at no cost to the clients. The attorneys will extract their 200 pounds of flesh well before the verdict is in against Mr. Shkreli. 

Plus Size Model booboo Mon, 03/05/2018 - 13:46 Permalink

Actually, YES. This e-mail was written on 11-4-2015 and he was indicted a month later.

Jim Margolis wrote this in a chain e-mail to all the usual suspects:

"I’m a little nervous that we ran the spot and this dude is still sticking it to patients.
Has there been any further discussion about this?"

I wonder what they wanted to discuss and with whom?

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/30839

Plus Size Model Obsidian Samctum Mon, 03/05/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

Public perception is very important to the pharmaceutical industry. If they can maintain the illusion of checks and balances, fairness, etc. then they can charge whatever they want. Shkreli is a scapegoat. He's going to be an excellent weapon for talking heads to roll out any time someone attempts to argue that the industry is taking advantage of consumers.

alter_ Mon, 03/05/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

But Hillary was allowed to keep the millions of dollars she received illegally from foreign governments, and used some of that money to fund the year-long investigation of Trump.

heads_and_thales Seasmoke Mon, 03/05/2018 - 14:11 Permalink

Learning about Martin Shkreli/seeing his youtube broadcasts was my red-pill to the ways of the media. I'm not sure I would have had my political awakening during Trump's presidency if not for Shkreli - or at least it would have taken a bit longer.

Shkreli, Trump, Bitcoin, etc. anything that threatens a controlled concentration of power (pharma, governance, finance, etc.) will be demonized.  But humans are pattern recognizing creatures. 

 

 

Yippie21 Mon, 03/05/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

Odd how the system seem to pick targets and ruin them,.... while others just get to drift away or continue to commit fraud.  The press went after this guy, and to me, this entire thing was a political hunt to get him.  I guess since there is no talk of a appeal, his team has decided it would be better to spend a year or two in jail.  ?  If the judge hammers him with massive jail sentence, I betcha he wins on appeal.  Doesn't seem fair to sentence based on harm not realized...

memento_mori Mon, 03/05/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

This is a gross miscarriage of justice.

None lost any money, all investors more than doubled their money, some tripled. This is a trial without victims. It tells more about our justice system than Shkreli.

Since when do we put people in jail because we find them unlikable?