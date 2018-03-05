Shkreli Ordered To Forfeit $7.4 Million

It appears that Martin Shkreli's letter from last week begging the Federal judge overseeing his case for forgiveness and leniency ahead of his sentencing this Friday has not had the desired effect. On Monday, "America's most hated man" was ordered by Judge Kiyo Matsumoto to forfeit $7.4 million, in the latest win for prosecutors who say the hedge-fund manager turned pharmaceutical executive cheated his investors.
Previously Shkreli argued that he shouldn’t have to forfeit anything because he didn’t profit from the crimes. As Bloomberg notes, the money from his investors went into the stock market, and he didn’t get anything from his plan to control Retrophin shares, his lawyers have said. Investors ultimately got their money back, and more, through settlements and consulting agreements Shkreli arranged, the defendant has claimed.
However, last week, Judge Matsumoto found that Shkreli caused investors to lose more than $10.4 million, rejecting his claim he made them money. Prosecutors argued that Shkreli cost his investors more than $20 million by inducing them to put millions of dollars into his two hedge funds which operated essentially like Ponzi schemes. They said he spent investor funds on personal expenses "to maintain the image of a successful hedge fund manager."
Shkreli’s publicly disclosed assets include a Picasso, $5 million in his personal trading account, a special edition album by the Wu-Tang Clan and his shares in Vyera Pharmaceuticals - f/k/a Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Shkreli, who is in jail, will be sentenced March 9 on his conviction for defrauding investors in hedge funds he ran by lying to them about his track record and performance as well as a fraud scheme involvingRetrophin.
Comments
his drug price hike was actually small compared to industry standards. his only mistake was flaunting it and acting a fool in public
https://www.forbes.com/sites/matthewherper/2017/02/10/a-6000-price-hike…
Yep, that's what people miss. Big pharma doing way way worse right this very minute.
He had a number of videos on JTube addressing the price hikes, not sure if the vids are still there.
In reply to his drug price hike was… by ted41776
Poor bastard.... it sucks to be the most hated.
In reply to Yep, that's what people miss… by Branded
What..."defrauding investors" is now a crime? Kinda doubt it.
Shkreli's actual crime was trying to cut in on the Jewish pharma industry's turf, and also attempting to make the fags pay for their GRIDS medications, which would interfere with their ability to have unlimited consequence-free anal sex.
In reply to Poor bastard.... it sucks to… by toady
Of course not ask Corzine.
In reply to What..."defrauding investors… by Buckaroo Banzai
Poor bastard..life would be sooo much better if only he had a Mohel and a bris...... he would be a free man today....
In reply to Poor bastard.... it sucks to… by toady
George W. Bush is my most hated, the father of the decline of the USA. The response to 9.11 was 100 times worse than the actual attack.
In reply to Poor bastard.... it sucks to… by toady
same with enron and bernie madoff. they put on this fucking show vilifying them for doing the same exact thing EVERYONE ELSE IS DOING. i'm not saying they weren't guilty. i'm saying if you're bringing out the torches and pitchforks, take a good look around and see who you're surrounded by
same with the weinstein thing. the guy is obviously no angel, but come on, everyone laughed at Seth MacFarlane's oscar joke 5 years ago. porn is probably the only industry kalifornia still has going for it. Rapeville, USA (hollywood) was built on dick sucking and exploitation, and now they have a problem with it?
everyone knows it's a lot bigger than shkreli but they also know nothing will be done about it. so they think it's ok to disproportionately dispense justice on one man for decades of crimes committed by all others. because you know, it may discourage them from doing what they're all doing. OR NOT. this virtue signalling mob rule "justice" system is so pathetic
In reply to Yep, that's what people miss… by Branded
yikes
In reply to same with enron and bernie… by ted41776
Yup. Every now and then they need someone who is both rich and expendable...and also hateable. Leona Helmsley, Martha Stewart, Shkreli, latest in the long string of sacrificial lambs on the table of public opinion.
Sorry how much time are Wells Fargo execs doing? NONE? I thought so. How about Goldman? Shall I continue?
In reply to same with enron and bernie… by ted41776
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/4/4e/Ghent_Altarpi…
In reply to Yup. Every now and then they… by a Smudge by an…
'scapegoat
In reply to Yup. Every now and then they… by a Smudge by an…
Exactly! There are so many things wrong with this case. He's looking at a lot of time. The government is going to make him a martyr.
In reply to his drug price hike was… by ted41776
This jo should be forced to have sex with Hillary...no worse punishment.
He's not a J, Albanian Christian I think - parents immigrated - mom a librarian and dad a janitor - or something to that effect.
In reply to This jo should be forced to… by VAL THOR
As a Jew who enjoys ZH, i sometimes WISH the tinfoil bullshit conspiracies about jews i read in the comments were true. Atleast I would stand a chance in this system.
In reply to This jo should be forced to… by VAL THOR
If they were at least remotely creative and entertaining I might be able to stand them. Alas, the stupid drips off every key on their board like toxic snot.
In reply to As a Jew who enjoys ZH, i… by ExcelMonkey
I think ValThor was calling him a JO short for JerkOff. I didn't take it as a Jew bash. I too get tired of hearing everything on here blamed on Jews. There are plenty of other flavors to blame.
In reply to As a Jew who enjoys ZH, i… by ExcelMonkey
As Dad used to say, 'There's nothing more pathetic than a dumb Jew.'.
Speaking as a dumb Goy. . . you have my sympathies.
You could find solace and peace in the uplifting words of the Talmud.
Or you could distinguish yourself by becoming vocal & self-hating - it's not like there isn't plenty there to work with.
Hey, turn that frown upside-down and start a UTube channel like Brother Nathanial.
May Jesus' love comfort you on your journey my friend.
In reply to As a Jew who enjoys ZH, i… by ExcelMonkey
How can you not love this guy?
He put-out a $10K bounty for a strand of Hillary's hair so that he could DNA Sequence (and he could and would have done it).
Smug aside, the dude that trolls his own is top shelf in my book.
I love this guy. Eventually he will be made into a comic book bad guy by the media.
In reply to How can you not love this… by Branded
he's already a comic book good guy:
https://d1466nnw0ex81e.cloudfront.net/n_iv/600/1163583.jpg
In reply to I love this guy. Eventually… by Fish Gone Bad
And of that $7.4 Million, less than $100K will make its way back to the clients that were cheated. Let's please not deceive ourselves into thinking that "justice" will be done at no cost to the clients. The attorneys will extract their 200 pounds of flesh well before the verdict is in against Mr. Shkreli.
There aren't any real damages in this case. All of the investors came out ahead. His conviction is based largely on intended losses. Part of the forfeiture proceeds are going towards tax obligations. This article is wrong.
https://martinshkrelilacksjudgment.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/shkreli-…
In reply to And of that $7.4 Million,… by 2ndamendment
I wonder what the REAL story is. The media smeared this guy with shit.
Seems like he was competing with someone who has the resources to try a takeover in this manner.
In reply to I wonder what the REAL story… by Obsidian Samctum
I agree, something smells like boiled cabbage and cheap wine. HILLARY?
In reply to I wonder what the REAL story… by Obsidian Samctum
Actually, YES. This e-mail was written on 11-4-2015 and he was indicted a month later.
Jim Margolis wrote this in a chain e-mail to all the usual suspects:
"I’m a little nervous that we ran the spot and this dude is still sticking it to patients.
Has there been any further discussion about this?"
I wonder what they wanted to discuss and with whom?
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/30839
In reply to I agree, something smells… by booboo
Public perception is very important to the pharmaceutical industry. If they can maintain the illusion of checks and balances, fairness, etc. then they can charge whatever they want. Shkreli is a scapegoat. He's going to be an excellent weapon for talking heads to roll out any time someone attempts to argue that the industry is taking advantage of consumers.
In reply to I wonder what the REAL story… by Obsidian Samctum
This article is a good summary of the real story and includes a link to a great paper that explains how the industry really works.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/14/business/big-pharma-spends-on-share-…
In reply to I wonder what the REAL story… by Obsidian Samctum
The real story is....Shkreli is actually a business genius (see his youtube tutorials) and is no doubt being paid a fortune to play the patsy for a couple of years to distract the idiocracy (you) :D
In reply to I wonder what the REAL story… by Obsidian Samctum
This jew is going to enjoy his time, inch by inch......
Oh sorry racist fuckface, seems people in jail admire those who game the system. He's kind of a celeb. Sorry to burst your bubble but you'll blow another one out of your ass before you can say "parenthetical".
In reply to This jew is going to enjoy… by Liberaldisdain
If only they would do the same for JPM, Goldman and the rest... have the banks and their CEOs forfeit all of their fraudulent and stolen gains.
Are there anymore here at ZH who want to talk about harming one hair on Hillary's head?
But Hillary was allowed to keep the millions of dollars she received illegally from foreign governments, and used some of that money to fund the year-long investigation of Trump.
I really like Shkreli. I think everyone at ZeroHedge should too.
Learning about Martin Shkreli/seeing his youtube broadcasts was my red-pill to the ways of the media. I'm not sure I would have had my political awakening during Trump's presidency if not for Shkreli - or at least it would have taken a bit longer.
Shkreli, Trump, Bitcoin, etc. anything that threatens a controlled concentration of power (pharma, governance, finance, etc.) will be demonized. But humans are pattern recognizing creatures.
In reply to I really like Shkreli. I… by Seasmoke
Didnt know he was running a ponzi scheme. He should get 10 years minimum.
Social Security Administration says hey!
In reply to Didnt know he was running a… by Tom Green Swedish
He'll be defending his asshole for 5 to 7.
Martins biggest mistake was keeping his money domiciled where the thieving U.S. money grabbers could get at it.
Odd how the system seem to pick targets and ruin them,.... while others just get to drift away or continue to commit fraud. The press went after this guy, and to me, this entire thing was a political hunt to get him. I guess since there is no talk of a appeal, his team has decided it would be better to spend a year or two in jail. ? If the judge hammers him with massive jail sentence, I betcha he wins on appeal. Doesn't seem fair to sentence based on harm not realized...
This is a gross miscarriage of justice.
None lost any money, all investors more than doubled their money, some tripled. This is a trial without victims. It tells more about our justice system than Shkreli.
Since when do we put people in jail because we find them unlikable?
Since Democrats...
In reply to This is a gross miscarrage… by memento_mori