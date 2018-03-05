These 5 Cities Are The Amazon HQ2 Finalists, According To BofA

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/05/2018 - 13:55

Two weeks ago, a surge in web queries emanating from an internal Amazon.com page devoted to the company's HQ2 search, and focused on Arlington, VA hinted that the winner for the company's HQ2 location was already familiar to at least a small group of Amazon employees.

That said, Washington D.C. (and surrounding areas) winning the great HQ2 race would hardly be a major surprise: recently researchers at Hamilton Place Strategies, an analytic PR consultancy, crunched the numbers and tabulated that Washington, D.C. would be the most likely city to land Amazon’s massive second headquarters.

AMZN

To be sure, for now Jeff Bezos has been tight lipped about his thought process, and all the 20 original cities listed by Amazon remain viable candidates... although Bank of America begs to differ.

In a report from cross-sector analyst, John Lovallo, the BofA strategist writes that the bank's Data Analytics team "has developed a dynamic model to narrow Amazon's current selection of 20 potential cities for its planned second headquarters (HQ2) to a short-list of five finalist prospective locations." 

BofA explains that Amazon has listed certain requirements in choosing a second headquarters, which broadly encompass the city's financial strength, labor pool (size and education), cost of doing business, cost of living, transportation infrastructure and source of innovation. He then caveats that "Without specific guidance from Amazon, we have chosen to equally weight these factors (with the exception of source of innovation, due to limited input factors), but our selection could change if we were to weight certain criteria more highly."

Naturally, he then hedges:

 While Amazon has stated requirements, weighting of these factors remains unclear, introducing a degree of art in our selection of possible HQ2 cities. Our analysis also focuses exclusively on the relative attractiveness of each potential market and thus does not contemplate availability or viability of specific sites for the actual headquarters

And with that disclaimer in place, BofA predicts that top five contender cities, listed alphabetically are:

  • Atlanta, GA,
  • Boston, MA,
  • Denver, CO,
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Washington D.C. (incl. Montgomery County, MD and Northern VA).

Somewhat redundantly, BofA also shows a map with the five cities on it.

More notable is the detailed methodology of how BofA thinks Amazon will approach the selection process, and how it narrowed down the list to just 5 finalist cities. This is what BofA disclosed:

Our analysis assumes Amazon will build its next headquarters in a city that is similar to Seattle, while incorporating additional considerations such as affordable and reliable housing, business cost and commute. We utilize the results of two, equally-weighted methodologies to create a composite score.

Methodology #1

Our first approach isolated the cities that were most similar to Seattle. All parameters were normalized. A Euclidean distance* was calculated for each of the 17 cities relative to Seattle. These distances quantify the similarity between two cities by taking into account all the parameters like housing, business cost, commute etc. The smaller the Euclidean distance, the more similar a city was considered to be to Seattle. This approach resulted in the following top five candidates for Amazon's HQ2 (listed alphabetically):

Austin, TX
Boston, MA
Denver, CO
Los Angeles, CA
Washington D.C.**

Methodology #2

The second approach ranked the cities by each parameter/factor, determined by BofAML, in the model. The ranks were summarized within seven broader categories (financial, employment, education, business cost, housing, commute and innovation). For example, the sum of Tech occupation and Non-tech occupation's weighted ranks equates to the employment score. The score of each broad category was normalized and weighted*** to compute the final score. Lower scores in this approach imply less overall costs to Amazon for their second headquarters and are thus more favorable (listed alphabetically):

Atlanta, GA
Boston, MA
Pittsburgh, PA
Raleigh, NC
Washington D.C.**

Finally, assuming BofA's list of 5 companies is correct, here are the public stocks that stand to benefit the most from the potential pick:

Amazon estimates that the city of choice for its HQ2 will reap $5bn of investment from the company and experience roughly 50K new job openings. This would clearly be a boon to the local economy of the winning city and provide a tailwind for numerous companies within the surrounding area. We highlight the following potential stock beneficiaries (alphabetically) in Table 1 for each of the five cities in our Amazon HQ2 short-list.

Tags
Banks - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 6
Buckaroo Banzai Shitonya Serfs Mon, 03/05/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

Atlanta and Raleigh are full of niggers, which would be great for signaling purposes, but terrible for hiring purposes. Raleigh at least is very close to some prominent Universities, and is a minor technology center in its own right, so that might help counterbalance the indigenous labor problem. But in the final analysis, these are the obvious designated losers.

Boston is the east-coast equivalent to the Silicon Valley/Redmond WA Liberal High-Tech Axis, so if the overriding goal is to maintain cultural continuity, that would make it a leading contender.

Washington DC is of course the sky-city of ZOG and is where the globalist pigs feed at the trough. This makes it the default leading contender and overwhelming favorite.

Denver CO is the post-apocalypse choice given that Denver is the designated ZOG capital in a post-collapse scenario. This one is thrown into the mix by default, and it will only be given serious consideration if, at the time the decision is rendered, the adjudicators think that total social collapse is a high-probability scenario within the next ten years. If it is chosen, that will be a very telling choice.

I will handicap the race accordingly:

Washington DC: 66.6%

Boston: 15.4%

Raleigh: 12%

Denver: 8%

Atlanta: 0%

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
pods Buckaroo Banzai Mon, 03/05/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

Not so with Raleigh Buck. And they mean the RTP anyways, which has more Indians than blacks. Durham proper is pretty dark, but the RTP is full of multi-nationals and multi-nationalities.  Lots of room in the RTP too. Traffic is better (now at least) than Atlanta. NC is not far left enough though, so I think Bezos will look elsewhere, like DC. (NC was the place where the transgender bathroom issue started)

pods

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
Buckaroo Banzai pods Mon, 03/05/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

Fair points, pods. Yes, RTP is full of asians and poo-in-the-loos, but let's face it, NC has a nigger problem. My guess is, they threw Raleigh and Atlanta into the mix to use them as bargaining leverage against Boston and the Beltway for tax abatement purposes. Atlanta is run by stupid niggers, so Amazon will negotiate some ridiculous tax breaks with them, but Boston and Beltway will discard that as not being a credible alternative. Raleigh, on the other hand, represents enough of a credible threat that whatever tax breaks that Bezos manages to pry out of them will have to be matched by Boston and Beltway.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
Buckaroo Banzai Gold Pedant Mon, 03/05/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

Yeah, sure, let's be civil. Because, look where that has gotten us, right?

My advice to you is, stand in front of a mirror every morning and say the words, Nigger, Kike, Faggot, Spic, and Beaner a hundred times until you finally break the conditioning. You don't have to hate others, but you definitely have to stop hating yourself for being white. Using so-called "hate language" helps you come to grips with reality, and start facing the indisputable fact that whites have racial enemies who are making us extinct in our own countries.

tl;dr start getting angry you stupid faggot, or get ready to vanish off the face of the earth.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Buckaroo Banzai kbohip Mon, 03/05/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

Yeah I considered that but "Dude Weed LMAO-- the State" doesn't make for a great talent base. People on the ground in Denver have noted that the Dude Weed crowd has turned the city in a filthy drug-addled cesspool that might appeal to low-level Amazon white collar employees, but not so much to the executive class that will wind up making the decision.