Translating Putin's Message To The 'Drooling Idiocracy'

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
Light It Up
It must be hard on The New York Times editors to set their hair on fire day after day in their effort to start World War Three.
Today’s lead story, Russian Threat on Two Fronts Meets Strategic Void in the U.S., aims to keep ramping up twin hysterias over a new missile gap and fear of Russian “meddling” in the 2018 midterm elections.
The Times’s world-view begins to look like the script of a Batman sequel with Vlad Putin cast in The Joker role of the cackling psychopath who must be stopped at all costs! America’s generals have switched on the Batman signal beacon, but Donald Trump in the role of the Caped Crusader, merely dithers and broods in the splendid isolation of his 1600 Penn Avenue Bat Cave, suffering yet another of his endless bipolar identity crises. For God’s sake, The Times, shrieks, do something! The Russians are coming! (Gotham City’s Chief of Police Hillary said exactly that last week in a Tweet!)
I think they misunderstood Mr. Putin’s recent message when he announced a new hypersonic missile technology that would, supposedly, cut through any imaginable US missile defense. The actual message, for the non mental defectives left in this drooling idiocracy of a republic, was as follows: Nuclear war remains unthinkable, so kindly stop thinking about it.
Mr. Putin’s other strategic position is also misrepresented — actually, not even acknowledged — in Monday’s NYT propaganda blast, namely, to discourage the USA’s decades-long policy of regime change here, there, and everywhere on the planet, creating a debris trail of one failed state after another. As a true-blue American, I must say these are two admirable propositions. Is it fatuous to add that atomic war is unlikely to benefit anyone? Or that the world has had enough of US military “meddling” in foreign lands?
Of course the shopworn trope of Russian “meddling” in the 2016 election still occupies the center ring of the American political circus. Today’s Times story includes another clumsy attempt to set up expectations that the 2018 midterm elections will be hacked by Russia, in order to keep the hysteria at code-red level. As usual, the proposition assumes that the alleged 2016 hacking is both proven and significant when, going on two years, there is no evidence of hacking besides the obviously amateurish Facebook troll farm. (And, by the way, how does that compare to the USA’s 2014 covert toppling of Ukraine’s president Viktor Yanukovych?) Talk about “meddling!”
…[I]n public statements in recent weeks, Mr. Trump’s top intelligence officials have conceded that the president has yet to discuss strategies with them to prevent the Russians from interfering in the midterm elections this year. Mr. Trump has expressed severe doubts that the Russians meddled in 2016, contradicting the conclusions of his intelligence officials.
By inference, The New York Times has no doubts that the 2016 election was fatally hacked to defeat its preferred candidate - though there is plenty of reason to suppose that the entire Russian “meddling” story was a mendacious psyops product of John O. Brennan’s CIA. It was only a few months ago that The Times and the cable news networks were shrieking about the White House National Security Advisor (General Flynn) being caught speaking with the Russian Ambassador — as if foreign ambassadors come here for some reason other than to keep open communication lines with American officials.
What’s going on here makes the Red Scare of 1920 and the McCarthy episode of the early 1950s look sedate in comparison. It’s reasonable to suppose that officials in any foreign country watching the dismal ongoing spectacle here would conclude that the United States has lost its mind. Somebody please take us to the hydrotherapy chamber!
* * *
Comments
I saw a big fat woman riding a child's bike to work today and now I'm researching property in southern Chile...
The new toys Putin unveiled the other day are impressive, but forget about those for a sec…
Take a look at the already-deployed Iskander. It is one helluva sumommabitch – not only is it hypersonic (6-7 Mach), it is also highly maneuverable.
First, a hypersonic missile is practically impossible to intercept – look it up.
Second, while performing evasive maneuvers in the terminal phase (descent or reentry), the Iskander can turn at up to 20 to 30 Gs. An interceptor-missile must be able to withstand twice as much or 40-60 Gs and we ain’t got nothing like that.
Just a couple of weeks ago, I read an article about “the Pentagon being concerned with China’s and Russia’s progress with hypersonic weapons”.
I guess it will take 20+ years until we design, approve, build, and deploy a flying-piece-of-shit capable(???) of intercepting a hypersonic missile. Keep in mind that THAAD (designed for ballistic missiles only) was designed in 1987 and the production started in 2008. If you wanna know how effective THAAD is, just ask Kim Jong Un… ;-)
Looney
In reply to I saw a big fat woman riding… by coaltar
Well informed...bravo.
In reply to … by Looney
Any interceptor would have to hit the missile before it deploys its' 12 individual warheads (on the Satan-2):
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4776674/russia-test-fires-satan-two-missi…
While Obama ordered the removal of all MIRV warheads from US ICBM's:
'U.S. Eliminates Multi-Warheads on All Ground-Based Nuclear Missiles'
http://www.nti.org/gsn/article/us-pulls-multiple-warheads-all-nuclear-m…
Even more interesting is the Russian Zircon Mach 6 4,000 mph anti-ship missile:
https://maritime-executive.com/article/russia-develops-mach-six-anti-sh…
OTOH, the US has the trillion dollar plus F-35 that doesn't work:
'The F-35’s “Multi-Role” Failure'
http://fmshooter.com/the-f-35-multi-role-failure/
In reply to Well informed...bravo. by blindfaith
Simple. (((ZOG / neocons))) remain butthurt from the failed expectations when the Yeltsin era looting and (((Russian postmodernism))) was stopped by Putin.
In reply to Any interceptor would have… by Not Too Important
This is the 2nd article by the Kunt in the last month that I totally agree with . . . I think it's time to seek out a supply of Prozac.
In reply to Simple. ZOG / neocons remain… by forexskin
is it possible that K has become self-hating? whew, banish the thought - dissension in the (((ranks)))...
In reply to This is the 2nd article by… by Dickweed Wang
The F-35’s “Multi-Failure”Role' It's killed moar pilots than enemies. There's never any squawking from the Pentigram about how much tax payers money was pissed away on this tarmac queen. Still pouring money into it. It's the most expensive plane in the world to maintain. But, hey there's no coin for pensioners. With all this hardware they have to start a woar now to use it.
In reply to Any interceptor would have… by Not Too Important
The F-35, or "Pregnant Guppy" was designed by committee, not aerospace engineers. Congress demanded a multi-role, all-purpose fighter built with parts manufactured in all 50 states. Incorporating the VTOL (vertical take-off-landing) capability required so many compromises that it cannot do anything well. Even the best designed fighter aircraft is nothing more than a taxi for weapons, and the F-35 ended up being a fat, sluggish, under powered pig that can't get from home to work, much less deliver weapons and duel with an adversary. Congress destroyed it's utility by requiring single engine, VTOL, and stealthy internal weapons bays. But, every congressman was cheered on by their constituents for bringing work home. Nothing more or less than a greedy congress intentionally degrading the utility of our war fighters for their own personal gain.
In the past, I let these bastards put my ass on the line in one of their "wars for profit." Never again.
In reply to The F-35’s “Multi-Failure… by Justin Case
Amen. Not me, not my son, not any grand kids. Not for multi-national looters. Never again.
In reply to The F-35, or "Pregnant Guppy… by grizfish
I wanna see one of those Satan-2's land right on Washington and one on Kommiefornia. That would Make America Great Again !
In reply to Any interceptor would have… by Not Too Important
The Empire must prevail!! Life on the planet be damned...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to … by Looney
I reckon JK has nailed it today, particularly the last para. If you step back (easy for us outside the US), the Russian scare trope is just as manic and just as stupid and just as dangerous and just as MANIPULATIVE as the previous episodes of US institutional insanity.
And heres another thing - I grew up thinking the US were the good guys (shining light on a hill), until Grenada that is.
Now, 30+ years later, those initial concerns have amplified into revulsion of US foreign policy (perhaps "subjugation" is more appropriate than "policy").
Yes, the world is indeed fed up with the EVIL the US government perpetrates and invokes around the world. The US is a light on a hill, but it is now a lighthouse, a warning to stay away or you will be ruined.
And the USG doesn't just treat the world as excrement to be wiped off its metaphorical shoe - consider how US citizens are now treated: murdered without trial, spied upon, controlled, locked up/handcuffed/shot on a whim, propagandised, herded like cattle (does the sight of a cop elicit feelings of goodwill or fear?), stripped of assets without process or defence (asset forfeiture).
And 300 million people accept this as normal?
Yes Jim, its a pretty sick joke.
In reply to The Empire must prevail!!… by skbull44
Good rant, and this is what "gun control" is really about:
"If the people were to ever find out what we have done, we would be chased down the streets and lynched." — George H. W. Bush, cited in the June, 1992 Sarah McClendon Newsletter” (Note5)
In reply to I reckon JK has nailed it… by popeye
The insanity, the lies...and the sick smell of bagels.
You can’t serve two masters. So sick of seeing my country being used as the filthy tool of another.
At our own expense and the expense of generations well into the future. All for nothing but ze greater Juice Kibbutzraum.
If we survive that long.
In reply to I reckon JK has nailed it… by popeye
Always thought all they have to do is develop a space parked hypersonic missile loaded with 10 pounds of steel (you don't even need explosives) aimed at our aircraft carriers. Come in straight down at 50 Mach and no way that can be intercepted. That's it, and they render the entire Navy useless.
In reply to … by Looney
Aircraft carriers are so last century. The joke is on the UK with a leaky brand new one with no aircraft yet. The Russians quite sensibly concluded the next race was missile and space technology.
In reply to Always thought all they have… by attila404
The new UK carrier was specifically designed for the F-35. So, once they get the ship running to spec, they still won't have planes to fly - or planes that will fly combat missions.
Yes, the Russians smartly spent less money on missile development and are now in the driver's seat in any shooting war.
Between the Russians and Chinese - who adopted the Russian attitude towards missiles - imagine the entire 7th fleet being blown out of the water in under an hour. Yes, there would be retaliation, but they can do it.
In reply to Aircraft carriers are so… by Gravatomic
Retaliation?
First off Russia would not 'start' the war so taking out the 7th fleet WOULD BE retaliation. They would most likely take out all the fleets and all the airbases.
I notice Mr. Putin never mentioned any purely defensive system. They're allegedly so far ahead of us offensively I would wonder how many cool anti-missile missile systems they have developed. They'll probably keep that under wraps until needed.
No America,,, while your children are still looking for their safe place and which bathroom to use Russians are producing hardcore engineers, scientists, and what have you. They are light years ahead of the US, (including Space-X), in space. Even after calling them every horrible thing under the sun, the US still hitches a ride with Russian rockets to get to the space station.
In reply to The new UK carrier was… by Not Too Important
US THAADs suck. Mostly worthless.
In reply to Retaliation? … by rejected
Agreed 100%.
Raytheon can't design their way out of a paper bag. They use old hardware with software upgrades.
Profit is always the first thing to be considered. Everything else is tertiary.
In reply to US THAADs suck. Mostly… by Jtrillian
And they still know the value and utility of a slide rule and a brain that knows how to use it.
so much to admire.
how could one call that ‘enemy’?
In reply to Retaliation? … by rejected
MINUTES
In reply to The new UK carrier was… by Not Too Important
Britons have F35 in the pipeline.
I expect the system , F35 and the vessel, to be operational until the end of this century.
In reply to Aircraft carriers are so… by Gravatomic
Not operational until, but operational by the end of the century.
In reply to Britons have F35 in the… by oncemore1
All they need then is the support vessels to protect the carrier. And then a few extra to do any other jobs. Except they don't have enough cash for both the carrier's, and anything else at the same time. Bit of a cockup.
It was posited by someone here that the carriers were supposed to be the UK contribution to the EU navy - oops. That may not happen now.
In reply to Britons have F35 in the… by oncemore1
Well, it seems that missile development is quicker than carrier building, not to speak of carrier development.
We, Germany, don´t have a carrier. Which seems to be the best and cheapest way to conquer the world. Saves money to develop automobiles.
In reply to All they need then is the… by OverTheHedge
It was posited by someone here that the carriers were supposed to be the UK contribution to the EU navy - oops. That may not happen now.
Maybe the next UK government could sell our useless carriers to France and Germany and forget about keeping up with the US. We can't afford this international "punching above our weight" bullshit anymore, and frankly I'm tired of having vast numbers of innocent foreigners killed on my dime.
In reply to All they need then is the… by OverTheHedge
Bob, you got a new account?
In reply to Britons have F35 in the… by oncemore1
And of course, that’s why the Chinese are building their artificial islands. As a chain of launch pads for anti-air & anti-ship missiles that can take on the US Pacific Fleet.
In reply to Aircraft carriers are so… by Gravatomic
In this day and age, and aircraft carrier is about as effective in combat as two old people fucking. Like two trout out of water flopping around with diarrhea.
In reply to Aircraft carriers are so… by Gravatomic
I saw several videos on the latest human-like robots. Many were scary in their maneuverability and strength. Then there was one on NASA's robot and it was sad to think this robot, they made, was like something from the 1980's being heralded as the latest and best from our 'scientists'. The best way to describe the difference is USA mussel cars vs the Russian car or YUGO from the 1980's, except in reverse.
In reply to … by Looney
Even scarier are swarms of lethal microdrones. Send in a few hundred thousand to kill everything with a heat signature, zero 'friendly' casualties, and no damage to the infrastructure.
Unless they become self-aware and turn on everyone:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prey_(novel)
In reply to … by blindfaith
Murika stopped developing weapons long ago after the U.S.S.R. fell. They make more money running drugs, over throwing governments and picking on small third world countries. But by the national debt plus all the programs not included in the price of the national debt, I believe were fucked.
In reply to … by Looney
In turn to russian hypersonic weapons, US got Zumwalt and F35. The construction of those two platforms seems to be done by a kitchen chief of MacDonalds. Load of money to no effect.
In reply to … by Looney
Don't forget the LCS fleet that all have to be towed back to port every time they put them in the water.
In reply to In turn to russian… by oncemore1
Don't worry Looney, I'm told the shitholers are all over this. They'll have our defenses up to par in no time.
In reply to … by Looney
The Tomohawk cruise missiles had about a 50% rate for hitting the target when designed. The Trumpster shoot out in Syria shows that hasn't improved over ~20 years or so. Still, a miss is better than a hit for the MIC as more missiles need to be bought.
In reply to … by Looney
Goddamn, yup yup yup.
In reply to … by Looney
Great info, Looney! I shared on FB where all the fucked up Russiagaters reside!
In reply to … by Looney
AND we here in the U.S. have the LESS than impressive 1.5 Trillion TAXPAYER DOLLAR boondoggle ((THE MCCAIN GRAHAM, retirement plan) laughing KNOWN as the F35?? Then we had NEW generation war ships, at the whopping cost of 2 billion TAXPAYER DOLLARS each, that only 40 miles out if dry dock, has to be towed back foe lack of power?? Lockheed Martin, or should I say the elites RETIREMENT package, can' make a workable product, but can SURE SPEND the money LIKE they were actually accomplishing something! No one ever QUESTIONS THE hundreds of billions sucked up by Lockheed EACH year, because of Lockheeds special WASHINGTON Christmas stocking stuffing campaign each Christmas! Where very precious gifts are stuffed into stockings OF appropriate legislators who control THIER yearly welfare check!!
In reply to … by Looney
What did Putin expect from the MSM of a drooling idiocracy of a republic?
The MSM is going to misinterpret Putin, just like MSM cannot say anything nice about Trump. Just like MSM cannot say anything true about mafia don Hillary or her hubby.
Keep in mind, the US Military-Industrial Complex has got stooges in all the right places. The same stooges that knew Iraq had WMD. Moe, Curly Larry, and that stoopge with the brain tumor and his fagot friend.... I'd trust them to WWIII which should be any minute now.
In reply to … by Looney
Is Vladimir Putin That Stupid ? ? ?
In a recent issue of Epoch Times, under the Perspectives column, journalist Tian Yuan provides us with a most interesting, logical and balanced perspective on Russian influence on the 2016 election.
Essentially, they were simply aiding and abetting the financial elites usual program of sowing seeds of discord, their typical divide and conquer strategy.
So instead of the Pew Research Center’s normal program of carefully released studies pitting young against old, this demographic group against that demographic group (remember --- it was the Pew Research Center who originally published that so-called “study” claiming that the US media is majority “liberal”); the Russians are doing their job for them!
Did Putin realize he was colluding with the American oligarchs?
I seriously doubt it!
Recall back during the Obama Administration when a bunch of Russian corporate espionage spies (failures all, by the way) were rounded up and deported --- under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) --- in other words, they hadn’t officially registered with the Department of Treasury as foreign business agents of Russia!
I researched this event quite diligently and came to the conclusion that Putin actually believed in America’s pseudo-meritocracy --- not grasping the many anti-meritocratic hiring practices here.
So Putin dispatched Russia’s best and brightest in computer science, believing they would be eventually hired into key tech positions within important American corporations --- when they consistently met with failure. (One Russky finally scored a low-level temp position at Microsoft --- with no exposure to anything particularly technical.)
In summary, Putin simply helped out the Cato Institute, the Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute, the US Chamber of Commerce, Brookings Institution and the Pew Research Center.
Please understand, as the American economy has reached unprecedented levels of inequality, so have efforts to foist identity politics on us --- to sow the seeds of discord, to pit every group or demographic against every other group --- and those who fall the most heavily for such propagandistic memes supported either Trump or Clinton, the two Wall Street stooges. (We know the republiCONS aren’t there for the people, but to the party of Pelosi, anything of value to the workers and citizenry appears to be off the table! Had the party of Pelosi focused as much time and energy on national healthcare and gun control as they squandered on the Russians and Trump, we’d be living in a completely different world today!)
[Like to shout out to the radio program, Counterspin, which during its interview with the saintly Margaret Flowers, outed the Center for American Progress as the Wall Street front organization it is. Also, like to thank the Epoch Times --- although possessing a decidedly conservative bent, it does include some radical articles and I appreciate its column titled, “This Week in Fake News.”
Also, NPR, which actually reported a factual news item on an illegal working as a landscaper in Providence, RI, who is a mass murderer from Guatemala (also was involved in mass arson and mass rape). Plenty of illegal --- and legal --- mass murdering immigrants in America today --- some even on the staff of the Cato Institute!]
Recommended Reading and Listening:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion-three-takeaways-from-muellers-russian-indictments_2443820.html
http://www.weeklystandard.com/the-monster-next-door/article/2011705
Capital Without Borders by Brooke Harrington
Democracy in Chains by Nancy MacLean
Maximum Harm by Michele McPhee
https://harpers.org/archive/2018/03/the-other-whisper-network-2/
http://www.fair.org/audio/counterspin/CounterSpin180302Flowers.mp3
And America’s greatest thinker, Michael Parenti:
www.michaelparenti.org
In reply to I saw a big fat woman riding… by coaltar
go away, baitin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wJpdA-LE3o
yawn
I suppose we are supposed to all be ripped apart by the seeming inconguities ... yawn.
The Jew York Crimes rag, a basic life intelligence test, continually beating the Zionist war drums to hook the US in another illegal war. Its few remaining subscribers embrace the essence of idiocracy.
Great article
GREEN DAY (2004)
"Don't wanna be an American idiot
Don't want a nation under the new media
And can you hear the sound of hysteria?
The subliminal mind-fuck America
Welcome to a new kind of tension
All across the alien nation
Where everything isn't meant to be okay
Television dreams of tomorrow
We're not the ones who're meant to follow
For that's enough to argue
Well maybe I'm the faggot America
I'm not a part of a redneck agenda
Now everybody do the propaganda
And sing along to the age of paranoia"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ee_uujKuJMI
IRONY 101: This song was written to criticize the 'rednecks'... 14 years later, the same lyrics EXACTLY describe the LIBS...
In reply to Great article by moonshadow
Sex Pistols rip offs.
Johnny should have scalped these assholes.
In reply to GREEN DAY (2004)… by DillyDilly