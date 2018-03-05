US Will Be World's Largest Oil Producer By 2023, But There Is A Catch

Last month, the US accomplished a historic achievement: thanks to soaring shale production, America surpassed Saudi Arabia as the world's second largest oil producer, pumping over 10 million barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia remains stuck just below the key mark as a result of the ongoing self-imposed production limit, meant to push the price of oil higher (a boon to US shale producers) and to reduce the global inventory overhang. Meanwhile, the world's top producer, Russia, remains safely in first place, with a daily output of roughly 11 million bpd.
That, however, is set to change however in the coming years according to the International Energy Agency, which in its highly anticipated Oil 2018 report released overnight predicted that the U.S. will overtake Russia to become the world’s largest oil producer by 2023, accounting for most of the global growth in petroleum supplies.
The IEA now expects the US to reach a record of 12.1 million barrels a day in 2023, up about 2 million barrels a day from this year, in the process surging past Russia. Furthermore, the IEA predicted that of the 6.4 million new barrels of oil that will be pumped every day between now and 2023, almost 60% will come from the U.S., the IEA said.
While Saudi Arabia’s crude-output capacity is also expected to gros substantially, and reach 12.3 million barrels a day in 2023 - meaning it could rival the U.S. for the top spot as a producer - the Saudis have historically pumped well below their capacity to maintain their importance as a so-called swing supplier that could increase or decrease output as the market needs.
Meanwhile, counting all liquids, including those derived from natural gas, U.S. production will rise to nearly 17 million barrels a day over the next five years from about 13 million today, the IEA predicted, far more than Saudi Arabia or Russia.
As the WSJ reports, the IEA’s closely watched five-year forecast showed the U.S. hitting new strides in its oil and gas boom, "helped by technological advances, improved efficiency and a fragile recovery in oil prices that is encouraging shale companies to ramp up their drilling."
This is a sea-change for the US, which was once heavily dependent on imports from the Middle East, and is now getting closer to achieving its goal of producing enough crude to meet domestic demand for refined products like gasoline.
In other words, becoming "energy independent." In doing so, American influence on global oil markets will also rise, with U.S. oil exports more than doubling to 4.9 million barrels a day by 2023, according to the IEA. Until 2015, the U.S. didn’t export any crude oil by law, but in five years it is expected to be among the world’s biggest exporters.
In addition to the US, the IEA expects oil production to grow in Canada, Brazil and Norway—all non-OPEC members. Together with the U.S., those three countries will add enough barrels to meet growing consumption to the end of the decade, the IEA said, which of course assumes there is no sharp drop in oil demand, i.e. a global recession.
Consumption of oil will remain robust, shrinking the gap between demand for crude and producers’ capacity to pump it to the lowest level since 2007—when oil prices were on a run toward record levels over $140 a barrel.
That may be a tall order for a world where even the skeptics admit the US is headed for a recession in 1,2 years.
In this context, the IEA sees little sign that oil demand will peak in the next five years, weighing in on a debate over whether efforts to curb the impact of climate change could eventually limit global oil consumption. Oil demand is expected to go above 100 million barrels a day for the first time next year, rising by a total of 6.9 million barrels a day to 104.7 million barrels a day by 2023.
Recession or not, the IEA predicts that within OPEC, only the Middle East is expected to see any increase in output, as other members like Venezuela struggle with internal problems.
There is, however, a potential catch as the US sets off on the path to global oil production dominance. The IEA warned that US companies will need to start spending again to avoid the potential for crude-oil shortages that could cause prices to surge.
Specifically, unless sufficient pipeline capacity is built out of oil-producing regions including West Texas, U.S. Midwest and Western Canada, the "increase in production we foresee could be at risk, with serious implications for global markets," the IEA says in Oil 2018 market report released Monday.
Regionally, the IEA warns that West Texas and Western Canada will face midstream capacity shortages in 2018 and 2019 amid rapid production increase. it adds that while the anticipated surge of output has generated a “flurry of investment,” construction may not keep pace with rising production.
Looking at West Texas, IEA determines that it had 160k b/d of line space available at end-2017, will be in deficit 2H 2018; The deficit of 180k b/d in 3Q and 260k b/d in 4Q may reach 290k b/d in 1H 2019, and thus the key question is whether 550k b/d EPIC line will be running in 2019 as planned. The resulting pipeline shortage could pressure WTI in Midland vs Cushing and Houston
The bottom line is that limited U.S. export capacity could hinder oil shipments abroad, although for now the IEA expects that export capacity will reach 2.5m b/d by end of 2018, 4.7m b/d in 2020, and a whopping 4.9m b/d in 2023.
In other words, unless energy companies start spending much more aggressively on CapEx (which means reducing stock buybacks), US production may be organically capped, in which case - assuming the IEA's demand forecast is accurate - energy prices may surge in the coming years as the world finds itself in a structural deficit.
Obviously, the worst possible outcome would be a surge in prices just as growth sputters, unleashing the worst stagflationary episode since the summer of 2008 when oil briefly touch the mid-100 level. Everyone remembers what followed.
this article is pure Propaganda
"But There Is A Catch"
There's ALWAYS a 'kvetch' in Amerika. (especially since 1913)
Biggest one nowadays is the fight for SYRIA and hence, the offshore (between Syria & Cyprus) oil drilling rights that IsraHELL is trying to STEAL...
Worth reading Kurt Cobb's latest on the narrative regarding the coming independence of US energy resources. As he argues "...The current picture of American energy production is decidedly not one of "dominance." Instead, though rising production of oil and natural gas has reduced dependence on foreign energy supplies, the country remains dependent on imported oil, a situation that even the ever optimistic EIA does not expect to change through 2050..."
http://resourceinsights.blogspot.ca/2018/03/united-states-as-energy-exp…
https://olduvai.ca
Yeah, we're going to squeeze it out of rocks, then haul sandy gunk 5000 miles to a refinery, for a net energy gain?
This is a bigger scam than Russia-gate.
there will be blood
American shale has been produced at deep debt and never been profitable.
American shale has been produced at deep debt and never been profitable.
You can say that again . . .
it's between lebanon and israel.
US tight oil is a Ponzi scheme, plain an simple.
Someone explain this to me please.
If the US consumes about 20 million barrels/day and production is going to RISE eventually to 12 million barrels/day, how are we ever going to be an exporter of oil? Am I just stupid, or is this some fuzzy math here?
Like Amazon..we are going to make it up on volume
Am I just stupid, or is this some fuzzy math here?
Just the effects of Common Core . . . get used to it.
There are different types of crude. Some of it we don't have good refineries for so we export it and import the stuff we like.
"While Saudi Arabia’s crude-output capacity is also expected to gros substantially, and reach 12.3 million barrels a day in 2023..."
Quite optimistic view. Only if they conquer Yemen and Qatar.
Won´t happen.
They are in the lift to basement.
I forgot to mention that there is salt water in the basement of the wells.
and yet the pessimistic view of Saudi output told us their production should be plummeting well before now
When I went to school, I was teached that oil won´t be available after 2013.
Is this theoildrum.com ? I may be lost.
Genuine talent.
You can't buy it. LOL
so if we are exporting 6 billion dollars of oil more than we did in 2011, then with a 72 billion trade deficit, now, it would have been 78 billion without the extra oil exports.
I sure hope we will not need the oil for ourselves in a few years.
"I sure hope we will not need the oil for ourselves in a few years."
Yeah, but you will still have the up-chemistried ground water, which might burn too.
All the peak oil/petro dollar collapse idiots out there who entertained/shilled folks with that nonsense have what to say at this point?
(((crickets)))
Has it ever ocurred to anyone that the so-called petro-dollar is coming home to roost and it'll actually strengthen in the years ahead instead of collapse?
Hypocrites/shills/doomer$ will still try to have it both ways regarding a US oil export boom and a "petro" dollar collapse.
The twisted logic and fake analysis from the peak oil/$ doomer shills regarding this report on dominant US oil production will be shrill and swift.
Please do your own research and tell us how 1.5:5 eroei overall on shale oil is sustainable when modern agriculture requires 10:1
That 1.5:5 is ex refinery, not final.
Don't bring currency into your arguments,that's manipulated, joules or ratio's is all you need.
Now correlate falling eroei with interest rates for the last 25 years.
Are you listening now ?
"But there is a catch"...We have no drinking water and all have cancer?
Meh, you can invade Canada to get all the water you need. I am surprised that item has not appeared in the NAFTA talks, yet.
don t forget the polar bears!
US needs to secure a 100% secure domestic oil supply for when the currency war, which became a trade war, becomes another hot war for Israel's benefit.
Hahahahaha!! US to secure a 100% domestic supply of oil? You slay me. . .
Well, they produce 20 % of worlds waste and garbage. So they are capable.
That is an outrageous claim.
When you factor in Hollywood and "music" industry, we easily crack 80%.
that’s where I stopped reading this bullshit article.
The catch sounds like, its going to too expensive, because of the investment required. This would make it dearer than the competition and dearer then the market can afford.
there could be massive supplies of oil on mars as well, never mind the other planets. BUILD PIPELINES?
so much bullshit in this article! WTF is up with ZH? for the USA to surpass SA & Russia with >>Shale Oil << it means they have to drill every single square feet of the whole country for that to ever happen.......
BTW - The dirtiest secret behind the so called "Shale Oil boom" is the ongoing gigantic DEBT amounted over the past years due to the low price, in order to keep the shale oil industry alive - that money is being added to the national debt, since some of that oil is becoming "strategic reserve"- BUT nobody seems to address what happens once the Oil Wells dry up in a few years time .......
The U.S. may have oil, but all of the water rendered toxic.
America needs to become self sufficient or it accelerates its own economic demise at the hands of the Pero-Yuan.
Imagine...... having to go to the Chinese to buy yuan to buy oil at premium exchange rates LMAO.
I have had long held that the world will pump every barrel of oil from the ground. Period. We are on trend to do exactly that, because there is profit in doing so for someone, and there is no profit had in not doing it.
Doing so will likely put us well above 1000ppm CO2, and result in 8 degrees C of global warming. This is absolutely lethal of course but I've decided of late that it's fine. Used to freak me out, now it doesn't. The planet was ice-free once before, it can be that way again. The sea will rise 270 feet as a result, but I refuse to see a problem here. This change eventually destroys all of human civilization, and kills billions until we are perhaps a few million of us alive scattered across whatever land is still above water, but the raw numbers weren't looking very good regardless so maybe that is just how the cow ate the cabbage.
I am a biologist, I pay attention to details. In the great arc of time humans are not that significant. There is a single asteroid impact we now know made a bigger difference than humans have so far. Big dumb rock. The next ice age would have wiped us out, but as it happens we don't get ice but fire, and are wiped out anyway. Okay fine, stylistic difference, not sure it matters.
Embracing the fire and fury here. That's just how it goes.
Human civilization is already destroyed and global warming theories haven't kept anyone warm in the winter yet. Wait til this summer to spout the warming nonsense. It will be believed by some when it's hot outside.
three reasons why 1000 ppm won`t make a difference :
Robert Woods experiment of 1909
(which still stands as valid)
Second law of thermodynamics (heat does not flow from cold to hot)
Radiation is insignificant at low temps and water vapour is opaque to infared radiation
understand why I said those things and you will know global warming is a fraud
The US still imports about 8mill barrels per day, and they talk about exports?
I was under the impression that most fracked oil was of the VLC (very light crude) variety, which is only useful in diluting heavy oil to feed into US refineries at the correct specific gravity that they were designed and refurbished to process.
Does the world need another 6 million barrels a day of VLC?
this report is nonsensical. No way investors are gonna continue to sit with no profits while this bullshit happens.
The catch is much our environment is going to be ruined.
who is going to consume the oil? Teslas? Uber and Lyft in autonomous cars? hahahaha.
And to think, the largest holder of known reserves, Venezuela, has to import oil! Millions of barrels/day off line. And SA has the reins pulled in on OPEC to curb production. Once they get thir asset sell done, expect oil prices to fall.
Ah, another report by the unimpeachable IEA.
But then this in May 2014
U.S. OFFICIALS CUT ESTIMATE OF RECOVERABLE
MONTEREY SHALE OIL BY 96%
http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-oil-20140521-story.html
The IEA is just another propaganda arm of the US
government/petroleum industry putting out sundry
stories to make you feel positive, good, and greedy
and then retracting them without so much as 'sorry.'
The IEA now expects the US to reach a record of 12.1 million barrels a day in 2023, up about 2 million barrels a day from this year
The US is going to increase domestic production from 2 million barrels/day to 12 million barrels/day in 5 years?!?!?!?
That's a 500% increase.