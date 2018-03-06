Bitcoin Drops Over $1000 As Cryptos Go Red For Week

Following yesterday's exciting ramp, cryptocurrencies are tumbling today (down 6-8% overnight)..
A major seller appeared around 5amET...
And back in the red for the week.
Bitcoin is down over $1000 from its highs yesterday...
The move does not seem to have been driven any specific news catalyst.
Google Trends data show searches for bitcoin have fallen by 80 percent.
The last time google searches were this low in relation to bitcoin, the cryptocurrency was valued at $5,000.
And as CoinTelegraph reports, Harvard professor and economist Kenneth Rogoff implied Bitcoin only had value because of its use in “money laundering and tax evasion.”
“I would see $100 as being a lot more likely than $100,000 ten years from now,” he said, continuing:
“Basically, if you take away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, [Bitcoin’s] actual uses as a transaction vehicle are very small.”
Rogoff joins a diminishing number of traditional finance figures still maintaining a firm anti-Bitcoin stance.
Additionally, CoinTelegraph notes that Bitcoin’s sideways price action has led to the lowest number of confirmed transactions per day since March 2016, according to Blockchain.info.
Data shows BTC transactions falling in line with downward trends in price since the all-time highsof December 2017.
The number of transactions reached a two-year low on Feb. 26 with only 180,000 confirmed transactions, while Sunday, March 4 saw just 195,500.
The slump comes at a time when Bitcoin struggles to regain the sky-high USD value it achieved late last year, when it reached $20,000 on some major exchanges.
Despite the release of support for Segregated Witness (SegWit) technology by Bitcoin Core and exchanges Coinbase and Bitfinex in February, faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions appear to interest investors less than overall trading potential.
Comments
Get more suckers in,,,,, sell
I like BTC but any time price action is described by the actions of a seller (non-plural) that's fucked up volume
Then again... equities do have Gartman...
In reply to Get more suckers in,,,,,… by rejected
Must be Another Thump Tweet Coming ...
In reply to I like BTC but anyone time… by Laowei Gweilo
I think the bloom is off of the crypto rose. And I don't think it is going to turn out to be a perennial variety.
In reply to Must by BaBaBouy
Universal use case that does not include crime or so-called "money laundering": to avoid the clutches of fiat Ponzi manipulators like this uber Statist establishment deuche bag, Kenneth Rogoff (aka Jack MeHoff).
In reply to I think the bloom is off of… by IH8OBAMA
It is a ponzi with a HUGE inventory of uncirculated coin held by founders. They are smart and patient and continuously unloading just enough to hold pricing, trying not to crash it. You might as well just hand your money over to them directly.
In reply to I like BTC but anyone time… by Laowei Gweilo
I handed my money to them at $1200 about 1 year ago.. surprisingly I have almost 10 times more now.. hahaha
In reply to It is a ponzi with a HUGE… by Automatic Choke
Just a reminder, you have nothing until you actually sell it.
In reply to I handed my money to them at… by Liquid_Silver
just to remind you I sold 30% of it and took back my investment plus 100% and still up about 500% in a year.. how was your gold doing in the last 5 years? At this point, if BTC goes to $0 tomorrow, I am still up 100% and already took profits.. so keep bashing you bunch of m0r0ns
In reply to Just a reminder, you have… by Umh
The only times I ever lost money on gold was wedding bands.
In reply to just to remind you I sold 30… by Liquid_Silver
the classic one time genius
In reply to just to remind you I sold 30… by Liquid_Silver
You only have gains if you sell !
In reply to I handed my money to them at… by Liquid_Silver
you only a tard if you are up 1500% in less than a year and didn't take some back to take profits. And why would you pathetic gold holding losers kept thinking crypto investors never take profits from up 10-20X in a year? unreal! oh right you guys are so used to lose money yearly, have no clue what making profits is like... lol
In reply to You only have gains if you… by lester1
Have or pretend to have? There are no profits without selling, hodler.
In reply to I handed my money to them at… by Liquid_Silver
Will trade black tulip bulbs for buttcoin.
In reply to Get more suckers in,,,,,… by rejected
Amway business model.
In reply to Get more suckers in,,,,,… by rejected
In reply to Get more suckers in,,,,,… by rejected
A Harvard professor who hates Bitcoin... What's new
In reply to Get more suckers in,,,,,… by rejected
More and more people will be looking for alternative routes over fiat. Fiat is destined to fail and people are going to do what they need to do to survive the next collapse. This includes gold, silver and now people are experimenting with cryptos. The latter of which isn't entirely proven.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.com/2018/03/gregory-mannarino-fed-ha…
In reply to Get more suckers in,,,,,… by rejected
Listen up, you Ashki Bankster parasite...
It's not Tax Evasion. It's lawful Tax AVOIDANCE.
A subtle, but critically important difference.
When we leave your Fiat Slave Plantation, by going into Globally-Distributed Crypto ASSETS, we are "Going Galt" and have no further allegiance, debt obligations or contracts with your Fiat Debt Plantation.
GFY with a circum.cised 2x4!
In reply to Get more suckers in,,,,,… by rejected
Buy some Alts, Bitchezzz
BTC is gonna get technically battered as it's becoming apparent that there's a major struggle for it to even retrace 50% of the most recent high to most recent low...
That said, how much 'other cryptos' will follow depends on a lot of things...
BTC still has farther to fall than any other major crypto (and the fact that since the most recent lows, BTC has jumped from a 34% market share to almost 42%), means that something is gonna happen...
1. either ARBITRAGE (into other cryptos)
or
2. cash out (ALL CRYPTOS 472B total cap yesterday ~ it was 272 down near the lows)
And wait until the IRS starts auditing all these Bitcoin tax cheats who think they're millionaires. 😄
The the IRS already subpoenaed Coinbase and other crypto exchanges for their records on users. And if you haven't reported your Crypto "gains" you're in big trouble.
Lol
In reply to Just wait until the IRS… by lester1
Lester, get you jabs in while you can
In reply to Just wait until the IRS… by lester1
"ug-hug-hug-hug-hug-hug-hug"
-- Popeye
BTC is just a high tech version of Beanie Babies.
And that ended up in the trash bins of society.
The "Bitcoin is worthless because it isn't worth $20,000 anymore" memes are fucking hilarious.
For real, it only has $500+ dollar up days where as Gold struggles to bridge $10 bucks in a months time. Silver, well LMAO!..is all I got.
In reply to The "Bitcoin is worthless… by Buckaroo Banzai
Gold and silver are far more stable than Bitcoin.
In reply to For real, it only has $500+… by Bill of Rights
What's the value of 'STABLE'?
Silver went from $50 to $14... IOW ~ it lost 2/3 its value... Barely recovered, still, so far off the 14...
BTC went from 20K to 6k... I won't split hairs on the percentages, but roughly the same... Within a month, it was back looking at 12K (a double)...
If Ag had gone from $14 to $28 (2 years ago, yeah, you'd have had your double), INSTEAD, it's $16...
In reply to Gold and silver are far more… by lester1
If by stable you mean they only know how to go down and not up then I agree with you lester the fool
In reply to Gold and silver are far more… by lester1
Volatility is actually not a good thing.
In reply to For real, it only has $500+… by Bill of Rights
Dollar Bill of Rights, that's not all you got, you could right a War and Peace sized novel about silver slicing you up.
In reply to For real, it only has $500+… by Bill of Rights
BTFD
In reply to The "Bitcoin is worthless… by Buckaroo Banzai
Why buy an asset like BTC that can go down?
If you want to invest in technology just buy Amazon, Netflix or google they will go exponentially higher forever.
The sucker's play in Biatches coin is about to run out of biatches.
BTC will go right back up.
Utilities aren't going to allow miners to pay the going rate any longer. They'll slap extra fees and usage charges on them making mining unprofitable. A mining operation that causes a brownout or blackout will be erased. New Yawkahs don't take kindly to their A/C not working in the summer.
If you see Cleptos going up again means that they are propped up by the same entities who are manipulating the stock markets gold silver etc etc, and... we all know who they are. So ask yourselves why they have not yet outlawed the Cleptos????
THE WHORES OF THE SYSTEM SPIT-UP
LOL. Harvard is the belly of the beast. Of course they are going to say this.
Are you sure you are not just salty because you have realized that are an idiot that didn't see the value when others did? You bought in to the system hook line and sinker and people are leaving the system because it's dying, and has been dying for almost 100 years, lol. Btw, what do you think you can buy for a dollar in 10 years compared to 10 years ago...20 years ago...50 years ago...?
https://www.newsbtc.com/2018/03/04/bitcoin-transaction-volume-decreases-batching-not-due-lack-demand/
