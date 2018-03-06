Europe Renews Tariffs On Chinese Steel Pipes As High As 72%

Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:01

As the world watches breathlessly if Trump will follow through with his threat to slap steel and aluminum import tariffs, Europe continues to quietly ratchet up its own trade war with China and nobody seems to mind.

On Tuesday, as China was trying to define its future trade relations with the US, it was delivered a broadside from the European Commission after Brussels announced it had renewed tariffs on Chinese steel imports, some as high as 71.9%, saying producers in France, Spain and Sweden face a continued risk of imports from China at unfairly low prices. Ironically, that's the same thing that Trump is saying.

The original measures, imposed last April, saw Europe setting anti-dumping duties on imports of hot-rolled flat steel products from China at a higher rate than the preliminary tariffs already in place. The European Commission explained it had set final duties of between 18.1% and 35.9% for five years for producers including Bengang Steel Plates, Handan Iron & Steel and Hesteel. This compared with lower provisional rates in place of 13.2 to 22.6%, following a complaint by EU producers ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp.

Fast forward to today when Bloomberg reported that the European Commission reimposed for another five years the duties, which punish Chinese exporters including Huadi Steel for allegedly dumping pipes and tubes in Europe; the levies range from 48.3% to 71.9%, depending on the Chinese exporter.

"The repeal of the measures would in all likelihood result in a significant increase of Chinese dumped imports at prices undercutting the union industry prices," the commission - the 28-nation EU’s executive arm in Brussels - said in the Official Journal; the five-year renewal will take effect on Wednesday.

And even though China’s share of the EU market for stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes has been negligible, and hovering at around 2% since 2013, Brussels had no problem with pursuing what it thought was fair remedies, oblivious of the blowback. And now we turn our attention back to Washington, and whether Trump will do the same.

GUS100CORRINA Killtruck Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:08 Permalink

My response: President TRUMP is a GENIUS!!! This headline says it all. 

May GOD BLESS, CONTINUE TO GUIDE and PROTECT President TRUMP.

King CYRUS would be Proud.

This is what the Lord says to his anointed,
    to Cyrus, whose right hand I take hold of
to subdue nations before him
    and to strip kings of their armor,
to open doors before him
    so that gates will not be shut:
I will go before you
    and will level the mountains;
I will break down gates of bronze
    and cut through bars of iron.
I will give you hidden treasures,
    riches stored in secret places.

Magnum Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:09 Permalink

Trump hikes tariff to stop Chinese dumping and it’s a Trade War. The Swedes do it 3x more and it’s about gender equality.  Big difference !

AntiLeMaire Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Europe continues to quietly ratchet up its own trade war with China and nobody seems to mind.

Well of course they do. It is called targeted tariffs against dumping. China's prices are simply 72% too low compared to a group of the lowest competitors, hence the tariff. This is standard under WTO and China know this. So does the USA.

USA can do the same, i.e. a big tariff against a single country that is clearly dumping. What has CA, EU, JP etc 'concerned' is that Trump seemed to indicate a simple surcharge, same for everybody, even for the Chinese. And that simply makes no sense...

Capice?

MuffDiver69 Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:29 Permalink

The current price of steel is around $800 per ton, and the price of aluminum is 97 cents per pound.  The average car uses around one ton of steel and close to 400 pounds of aluminum.  The average truck uses around one and one half tons of steel and just under 400 pounds of aluminum.

>So if the price of the steel in a car went up the whole 25%, which it won't, and the price of aluminum went up the entire 10%, the cost would go up by about $240, or less than five tenths of a percent.  The cost of a truck would go up around $340.  

>According to Edmunds, the average car loan today is six and a half years. or 78 months, so the average payment would be up around $3 per month because of the tariffs, or 10 cents a day.  

>Since people keep their cars for a long time, the tariffs will add little to overall inflation.  Thank goodness Trump gave a big tax cut, which will more than cover that.

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/03/will_the_trump_tariffs_substantially_increase_the_cost_of_vehicles_and_stoke_inflation.html

arby63 Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

 

We need to cut these fucks in the EU loose. That includes getting the fuck out of NATO. If it weren't for these globalist fuckheads, we might not find ourselves in half the messes we have in the past 20 years.

Eyes Opened arby63 Tue, 03/06/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

Quote...

"We need to cut these fucks in the EU loose. That includes getting the fuck out of NATO. If it weren't for these globalist fuckheads, we might not find ourselves in half the messes we have in the past 20 years."

 

Thats funny shit right there...

Classic case of "Indoctrination 101" 😅

juggalo1 Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

Please don't play dumb.  Obama also imposed tariffs on Chinese steel imports.  The difference is Trump wants to impose universal tariffs just because the US has a trade deficit in certain commodities.  The EU and US tariffs were for specific unfair trade subsidies and anti-dumping.  That is why those tariffs were more in accordance with WTO rules.  That's also why USA has a bigger deficit with allies such as Korea, Canada and Mexico than China.

JibjeResearch Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

I see good evidence from pro tariff in here, but I see things differently.

We should allow dirt cheap steel and solar panels because these things bring the marginal cost down.

I am imagining solar panels America where households sell excess back to the electric companies.  The electric companies then sell excess over sea.  Our economy will multiply because with dirt cheap electricity, the industry that depends on low cost of electricity will multiply like rabbits.  This will happen when fossil fuel is gone or our solar is competitive.  This is a better practice than tariff policies which is only short term and create high prices across the board.

Both steel and solar panels will happen in America when companies send human labors to early retirement and use robots to get marginal cost down to zero; thus, making us more competitive on the global market.

gunzeon Tue, 03/06/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

no big deal, it's only another tax; Euro-peons won't bat an eyelid.

For example, in most European countries the average wage earner gives at least 50% to the taxman, all the countries have VAT of at least 20%.

What this means is that effectively their governments are, like in Belgium say, a 50% participant in every single enterprise in the land, profit or loss, hell or high water, rain or fucking shine. 

Nobody will get out of bed to work overtime, and they are all passing the time till they retire/die.

What they gain on the tariff will simply go to paying state debt bond interest, since they're mostly in hock to the hilt, ultimately a meaningless exercise.

 

 

silverer Tue, 03/06/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

Now, you European leader(s) socialist fuck sticks, decrease government spending a proportional amount so the citizens can afford the increased prices you just staple-gunned to their asses.