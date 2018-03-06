Europe Renews Tariffs On Chinese Steel Pipes As High As 72%

As the world watches breathlessly if Trump will follow through with his threat to slap steel and aluminum import tariffs, Europe continues to quietly ratchet up its own trade war with China and nobody seems to mind.
On Tuesday, as China was trying to define its future trade relations with the US, it was delivered a broadside from the European Commission after Brussels announced it had renewed tariffs on Chinese steel imports, some as high as 71.9%, saying producers in France, Spain and Sweden face a continued risk of imports from China at unfairly low prices. Ironically, that's the same thing that Trump is saying.
The original measures, imposed last April, saw Europe setting anti-dumping duties on imports of hot-rolled flat steel products from China at a higher rate than the preliminary tariffs already in place. The European Commission explained it had set final duties of between 18.1% and 35.9% for five years for producers including Bengang Steel Plates, Handan Iron & Steel and Hesteel. This compared with lower provisional rates in place of 13.2 to 22.6%, following a complaint by EU producers ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp.
Fast forward to today when Bloomberg reported that the European Commission reimposed for another five years the duties, which punish Chinese exporters including Huadi Steel for allegedly dumping pipes and tubes in Europe; the levies range from 48.3% to 71.9%, depending on the Chinese exporter.
"The repeal of the measures would in all likelihood result in a significant increase of Chinese dumped imports at prices undercutting the union industry prices," the commission - the 28-nation EU’s executive arm in Brussels - said in the Official Journal; the five-year renewal will take effect on Wednesday.
And even though China’s share of the EU market for stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes has been negligible, and hovering at around 2% since 2013, Brussels had no problem with pursuing what it thought was fair remedies, oblivious of the blowback. And now we turn our attention back to Washington, and whether Trump will do the same.
Well, well...I guess Paul Ryan is screaming in agony?
Or is he just happy to see the US in third place?
My response: President TRUMP is a GENIUS!!! This headline says it all.
May GOD BLESS, CONTINUE TO GUIDE and PROTECT President TRUMP.
King CYRUS would be Proud.
This is what the Lord says to his anointed,
to Cyrus, whose right hand I take hold of
to subdue nations before him
and to strip kings of their armor,
to open doors before him
so that gates will not be shut:
I will go before you
and will level the mountains;
I will break down gates of bronze
and cut through bars of iron.
I will give you hidden treasures,
riches stored in secret places.
Dude layoff the heavy stuff.....
Dude...can I hit on that CNN laced joint that you're smoking??
nyc.dc have hidden tariffs from us for decades
only 'free' trade echo chamber allowed
Damn hypocrites.
If I were scoring Trump against what he Tweets he would be an A+..... If I score Trump against what he actually does he is an F-.... see the difference? All we got was a Scotus......
Anti-Whites only get hysterical if you're not flooding your White nation with Non-White invaders. All other Policy positions are irrelevant to Anti-Whites.
"I am Iron Man . . . "
Exactly, Paul Ryan now looks like a Douche.
Ya but why don't we ask Lindsey Graham if he tastes like one.
"looks"?
Euro scum never disappoint.
This is what they call winning in Europe. What shocks me is that our socialists are so much smarter than there socialists, yet the are on opposite sides of the same issue. / sarc
"our socialists" hate patriotic-conservative-Christians more than anything else. Nothing matters to them but the eradication of morality, and the people who preach it.
Yeah, we like to make sure nothing is cheap.
And if a European TOUCHES the pipes, they add another 21%...
AND ARCELOR MITTAL IS A INDIAN GUY WHO LOBBIED FOR THE TAXES SO HIS COMPETITION DOESN'T STAND A CHANCE!!!
Wonder if somehow this info could get to Drumpff..... might put some steel in his spine.
Trump hikes tariff to stop Chinese dumping and it’s a Trade War. The Swedes do it 3x more and it’s about gender equality. Big difference !
Because in Europe, the companies pay a nice bribe to politicians and in America nobody gets shit.
This can all be easily explained. The EU is full of love and Trump is full of hate. Now, move along. Nothing to see here....
Europe continues to quietly ratchet up its own trade war with China and nobody seems to mind.
Well of course they do. It is called targeted tariffs against dumping. China's prices are simply 72% too low compared to a group of the lowest competitors, hence the tariff. This is standard under WTO and China know this. So does the USA.
USA can do the same, i.e. a big tariff against a single country that is clearly dumping. What has CA, EU, JP etc 'concerned' is that Trump seemed to indicate a simple surcharge, same for everybody, even for the Chinese. And that simply makes no sense...
Capice?
EU tariff is ok but don't the US dare to do it you won't get away with it.
If you guys could tell the difference between a VAT and a tariff you might get taken more seriously.
You can't so there is no reasonable starting point.This is a tariff, VAT isn't,VAT is a tax levied on EVERYONE
selling in that market.Level playing field which is what you say you want,but isn't.
The EUSSR cannot compete with China except when it comes to human rights violations, pedophilia, hypocrisy and fraud.
Those rancid euro-trash hypocrites.
"Those rancid euro-trash hypocrites."
All this deep & thoughtful political debating has my head spinning...
😅😅😅😅
Trump is the big swinging dick on the world stage, showing the globohomo fagalas how to do business...
MAGA 2020
next you'll tell us that euroscum tax usa cars higher than the usa taxes their cars. then they will howl unfair unfair /s
Yep as you know ...Europe has a 10% VAT..we tax Eurosong cars at 2.5%...They tax our trucks at 25% I believe.
If its a Duty you'd have a point, it isn't so stop talking from your arse.
The world has gone insane, you have me defending a tax.
I'd rather have no govt. involvement in any trade because all they do is cause these messes.
The current price of steel is around $800 per ton, and the price of aluminum is 97 cents per pound. The average car uses around one ton of steel and close to 400 pounds of aluminum. The average truck uses around one and one half tons of steel and just under 400 pounds of aluminum.
>So if the price of the steel in a car went up the whole 25%, which it won't, and the price of aluminum went up the entire 10%, the cost would go up by about $240, or less than five tenths of a percent. The cost of a truck would go up around $340.
>According to Edmunds, the average car loan today is six and a half years. or 78 months, so the average payment would be up around $3 per month because of the tariffs, or 10 cents a day.
>Since people keep their cars for a long time, the tariffs will add little to overall inflation. Thank goodness Trump gave a big tax cut, which will more than cover that.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/03/will_the_trump_tariffs_substantially_increase_the_cost_of_vehicles_and_stoke_inflation.html
Well either way I may sell some steel. Thanks
With this information, it would be plausible to say that Trump is just looking for people to pay for his wall.
And, what if we do this and they do that... and all of suddenly the price of other goods go up too?
$1 here and there add up quickly for the bottom 70%.
How about illegal naked Chinese girl carpet cleaners? Will there be a tariff on them? Geez, I hope not. Those gals really get it clean.
We need to cut these fucks in the EU loose. That includes getting the fuck out of NATO. If it weren't for these globalist fuckheads, we might not find ourselves in half the messes we have in the past 20 years.
Quote...
"We need to cut these fucks in the EU loose. That includes getting the fuck out of NATO. If it weren't for these globalist fuckheads, we might not find ourselves in half the messes we have in the past 20 years."
Thats funny shit right there...
Classic case of "Indoctrination 101" 😅
Cool, so then producers in Spain, France, and Sweden can make a lower quality product.
Please don't play dumb. Obama also imposed tariffs on Chinese steel imports. The difference is Trump wants to impose universal tariffs just because the US has a trade deficit in certain commodities. The EU and US tariffs were for specific unfair trade subsidies and anti-dumping. That is why those tariffs were more in accordance with WTO rules. That's also why USA has a bigger deficit with allies such as Korea, Canada and Mexico than China.
I'll bet they don't put a tariff on whatever cheap ass brittle plastic they use under the hood on BMW's though.
Fuck the hypocritical Eurocrats.
china should tax euro cars and see who will start laughing.
Shit.
As a consumer in Europe soon nothing will be available or marked up at least 200%.
Going to move to Venezuela.
I see good evidence from pro tariff in here, but I see things differently.
We should allow dirt cheap steel and solar panels because these things bring the marginal cost down.
I am imagining solar panels America where households sell excess back to the electric companies. The electric companies then sell excess over sea. Our economy will multiply because with dirt cheap electricity, the industry that depends on low cost of electricity will multiply like rabbits. This will happen when fossil fuel is gone or our solar is competitive. This is a better practice than tariff policies which is only short term and create high prices across the board.
Both steel and solar panels will happen in America when companies send human labors to early retirement and use robots to get marginal cost down to zero; thus, making us more competitive on the global market.
Enjoy "winning" this stupid race to the bottom.
no big deal, it's only another tax; Euro-peons won't bat an eyelid.
For example, in most European countries the average wage earner gives at least 50% to the taxman, all the countries have VAT of at least 20%.
What this means is that effectively their governments are, like in Belgium say, a 50% participant in every single enterprise in the land, profit or loss, hell or high water, rain or fucking shine.
Nobody will get out of bed to work overtime, and they are all passing the time till they retire/die.
What they gain on the tariff will simply go to paying state debt bond interest, since they're mostly in hock to the hilt, ultimately a meaningless exercise.
"As we say, not as we do!"
Now, you European leader(s) socialist fuck sticks, decrease government spending a proportional amount so the citizens can afford the increased prices you just staple-gunned to their asses.
If tariffs are good enough for Nazis, they are good for the US.