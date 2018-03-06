Gasparino: Sam Nunberg To "Seek Treatment" After Drunken Media Trainwreck

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/06/2018 - 22:40

After a day of bizarre interviews with the media, fired Trump campaign associate Sam Nunberg says he's going to get help for substance abuse problems, and that he will comply with Robert Mueller's Special Counsel.

While Nunberg denied drinking to CNN's Erin Burnett after she said she smelled alcohol on his breath, Fox Business Network's Charlie Gasparino said Nunberg admitted to him that he had been hitting the sauce.

"When I interviewed [Nunberg], and I interviewed him early, he admitted to me he was drinking," Gasparino reported.

"He’s also going to seek treatment for what ails him," he continued. "There’s something. Drinking I believe is a big part of it and that’s what happened yesterday."

Gasparino also shed light on his 45-minute off-air conversation with Nunberg yesterday prior to most of his media appearances, after which he warned the other networks that the former Trump aide was inebriated. 

We had a debate about whether we should trust information from a man who was inebriated. In the middle of that, [Nunberg] went to the Washington Post and a series of interviews. And that’s when it went off the rails,” Gasparino said, with MSNBC’s Katy Tur being the first stop.

“I may cut Katy Tur a break because she was the first one. But after that, you’re putting a guy on that has issues.”

After an awkward appearance on CNN, host Erin Burnett wrapped up the interview by suggesting Nunberg had been drinking. 

“We talked earlier about what people in the White House were saying about you ― talking about whether you were drinking or on drugs or whatever had happened today,” said Burnett. “Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath.

Nunberg - an early aide to the Trump campaign, was fired in 2015 over racially charged Facebook posts. While on his drunken media tour on Monday, he repeatedly said said he wouldn't cooperate with a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"I’m not going to cooperate with Mueller. It’s a fishing expedition," Nunberg told Bloomberg News. "They want me in there for a grand jury for testimony about Roger Stone. He didn’t do anything. What is he going to do? His investigation is BS. Trump did not collude with Putin. It’s a joke."

Comments

Mr. Universe Tue, 03/06/2018 - 22:42 Permalink

Well isn't that special? I hear hear he is going to hang out with Jennifer Lawrence at rehab, all while some joker with a camera broadcasts every juicy detail. Fun times.

Disgruntled Goat Simplifiedfrisbee Tue, 03/06/2018 - 22:57 Permalink

Diversity is fucking weakness .... Homogenity ..... people with traditional shared values, shared culture, shared history and shared experience .... thats what creates a countrys strength .... NOT people of unrelated backgrounds .... "Diversity is Strength" is the biggest crock of shit. The biggest propaganda lie that ever duped Americans .... I only pray that we can recover from it...

ZIRPdiggler Simplifiedfrisbee Tue, 03/06/2018 - 23:22 Permalink

No, we just hate fascist lefties who want to "put a little distance" between us and our God-given freedom. But us hating the current situation in this country with corrupt power drunk criminals who autocratically rule from the shadows? Yes, I think we all hate them. so try to be more specific, you moron.  I think you got lost.  You were looking for a rag like the Atlantic or the Daily Yeast.

Shift For Brains Simplifiedfrisbee Wed, 03/07/2018 - 00:38 Permalink

When you say "here" I assume you mean The Betty Ford Clinic.

Diversity is great when it improves the gene pool. As we can see with you, the downside is...well, people like you.

Yes, we have stagnated. It was the wholesome alternative to rushing headlong into absolute imbecility, such as you exhibit.

I assume that since where you are everyone hates Americans, they must not be our neighbors. Thank fucking God for that.

Life will be Awesome when idiots like you have their mouths taped shut.

Theos Tue, 03/06/2018 - 22:48 Permalink

so 24 hours ago ZH hailed this man as 'calling the bullshit' that was the investigation.

 

i thought ya'll hated hobos on the street?

Yen Cross Tue, 03/06/2018 - 22:54 Permalink

  In all honesty, the guy was lying like a rug.

  Erin Burnett is a fucking turncoat douche, but she knows the dank smell of halitosis from working over at the Blowhorn< CNBS for so many years.

Conscious Reviver Tue, 03/06/2018 - 23:04 Permalink

While I don't watch TV and consider most of the DC Drama to be a scripted distraction from financial stress, there are those Ed Muskie Moments. Was this one of those Ed Muskie Moments?

ZIRPdiggler Tue, 03/06/2018 - 23:28 Permalink

naaaaa, Greg Jarrett rebounded well after his drunken airport brawl with the police in Minneapolis in 2015. Personal conduct doesn't matter anymore in an industry that has lost all of its integrity and sold itself as well as the truth out to the corporatocracy in exchange for $$$.  The MSM is a punchline.  Politicians and hacks?  Goes without saying.......

Cosmicserpent Wed, 03/07/2018 - 01:14 Permalink

Brilliant! Crazy like a fox!!  Big brass balls to go all over national media and completely undermine your credibility as a grand jury witness.  Way to tell Herr Oberfuhrer Mueller to go fuck himself!

I Write Code Wed, 03/07/2018 - 01:19 Permalink

Trump just does seem to have a fetish for guys like this.

But as I usually (have to) say at a time like this - remember what Obama had a fetish for and try to imagine what Hillary must have a fetish for.  I'll take Trump, who just mainly likes to hire guys he has to fire.  Though why we can't get a real grownup to run for President is an increasing mystery.

dunce Wed, 03/07/2018 - 01:35 Permalink

An insanity plea in a criminal case is hard to win but as a witness i think the bar is much lower. i think he tricked Mueller in granting him immunity.

Twee Surgeon Wed, 03/07/2018 - 02:03 Permalink

He screwed up the Wapo interview and dropped a Bombshell (Accidentally, no doubt.) ?

Then his handlers lined him up with a bottle of Tequila and a few 'Interviews' .

Wait for the Wapo interview to see what shit he dropped in Donald's lap. It's a pre-emptive Non Disclosure agreement fuck over for a small fee, cover up, or he's just got a drinking problem. Time will tell.

When were the other Interviews Scheduled ? Same day ? If it looks like a Trick-bag, it's probably a Trick-bag.

He probably dropped some suspicion off at Wapo. but then I'm a bit paranoid these days. Not so much Paranoid as highly suspicious of all this Shakespearean or Renaissance court Shenanigans. What's really going on now? Hell if I know.

The Plot thickens.