Gasparino: Sam Nunberg To "Seek Treatment" After Drunken Media Trainwreck

After a day of bizarre interviews with the media, fired Trump campaign associate Sam Nunberg says he's going to get help for substance abuse problems, and that he will comply with Robert Mueller's Special Counsel.
just spoke w @NunbergSam he told me he's fully cooperating now w Mueller's team and he's intending to go get treatment following his grand jury appearance on Friday— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 6, 2018
While Nunberg denied drinking to CNN's Erin Burnett after she said she smelled alcohol on his breath, Fox Business Network's Charlie Gasparino said Nunberg admitted to him that he had been hitting the sauce.
"When I interviewed [Nunberg], and I interviewed him early, he admitted to me he was drinking," Gasparino reported.
"He’s also going to seek treatment for what ails him," he continued. "There’s something. Drinking I believe is a big part of it and that’s what happened yesterday."
Gasparino also shed light on his 45-minute off-air conversation with Nunberg yesterday prior to most of his media appearances, after which he warned the other networks that the former Trump aide was inebriated.
“We had a debate about whether we should trust information from a man who was inebriated. In the middle of that, [Nunberg] went to the Washington Post and a series of interviews. And that’s when it went off the rails,” Gasparino said, with MSNBC’s Katy Tur being the first stop.
“I may cut Katy Tur a break because she was the first one. But after that, you’re putting a guy on that has issues.”
not a fun story and i have real questions about the ethics of putting sam on TV yesterday given his state of mind https://t.co/QICFXTXFR9— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 6, 2018
After an awkward appearance on CNN, host Erin Burnett wrapped up the interview by suggesting Nunberg had been drinking.
“We talked earlier about what people in the White House were saying about you ― talking about whether you were drinking or on drugs or whatever had happened today,” said Burnett. “Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath.”
Here's CNN's Erin Burnett telling former Trump aide Sam Nunberg that she can smell alcohol on his breath. He says he hasn't been drinking. pic.twitter.com/tryye9AiqA— Jim Dalrymple II (@Dalrymple) March 6, 2018
Nunberg - an early aide to the Trump campaign, was fired in 2015 over racially charged Facebook posts. While on his drunken media tour on Monday, he repeatedly said said he wouldn't cooperate with a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
"I’m not going to cooperate with Mueller. It’s a fishing expedition," Nunberg told Bloomberg News. "They want me in there for a grand jury for testimony about Roger Stone. He didn’t do anything. What is he going to do? His investigation is BS. Trump did not collude with Putin. It’s a joke."
Well isn't that special? I hear hear he is going to hang out with Jennifer Lawrence at rehab, all while some joker with a camera broadcasts every juicy detail. Fun times.
Haha, fuck everything else, that's a cool as fuck way to tie one on. Get fucked up, and then feed the media whores.
In reply to Well isn't that special? by Mr. Universe
Gasoarino later stated "We had a debate as to whether we could trust the information from an inebriated individual, but as the information was potentially anti Trump, we decided we could take the chance"
In reply to Haha, fuck everything else,… by Zero Point
'Nunberg' Trials...
In reply to Gasoarino later stated "We… by Disgruntled Goat
What’s wrong with being drunk on msm? It’s the only way to watch it! It’s not like quality will suffer!
heck! Someone might get drunk enough to actually tell the truth!
In reply to Gasoarino later stated "We… by Disgruntled Goat
If I were him I would go for it and make out with Erin Burnett.
She seems like a tightwad who needs some loving..
In reply to Well isn't that special? by Mr. Universe
Jeez she has been preggars for most of the last few years. Pops one out and doesn't miss more than a week on air.
In reply to If I were him I would go for… by lester1
Yeah and this broad is like 40 or 41 years old.....having children. WTF. Of course, I'm sure she doesn't take care of them. The nanny does that.
In reply to Jeez she has been preggars… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
He should have done a few lines off her ass.
In reply to Well isn't that special? by Mr. Universe
People here hate America and Americans.
All of you are angry at the diversity of America.
you have all stagnated.
Love your neighbor.
Life is Awesome!
the best part is that no one will notice when they're gone
ever have that guy at work who quits and the next day everyone is like... um who?
In reply to People here hate America and… by Simplifiedfrisbee
You been drinking too?
In reply to People here hate America and… by Simplifiedfrisbee
Perhaps a few too many Tide pods.
Miffed
In reply to You been drinking too? by Xena fobe
Simplifiedfrisbee is Snorkel's wannabe twin.
In reply to You been drinking too? by Xena fobe
Diversity is a stupid term, which was placed into our brainwashed brains by diversanten.
In reply to People here hate America and… by Simplifiedfrisbee
Diversity is fucking weakness .... Homogenity ..... people with traditional shared values, shared culture, shared history and shared experience .... thats what creates a countrys strength .... NOT people of unrelated backgrounds .... "Diversity is Strength" is the biggest crock of shit. The biggest propaganda lie that ever duped Americans .... I only pray that we can recover from it...
In reply to People here hate America and… by Simplifiedfrisbee
Esp.if you are a ghey nigger getting gibs!
In reply to People here hate America and… by Simplifiedfrisbee
No, we just hate fascist lefties who want to "put a little distance" between us and our God-given freedom. But us hating the current situation in this country with corrupt power drunk criminals who autocratically rule from the shadows? Yes, I think we all hate them. so try to be more specific, you moron. I think you got lost. You were looking for a rag like the Atlantic or the Daily Yeast.
In reply to People here hate America and… by Simplifiedfrisbee
When you say "here" I assume you mean The Betty Ford Clinic.
Diversity is great when it improves the gene pool. As we can see with you, the downside is...well, people like you.
Yes, we have stagnated. It was the wholesome alternative to rushing headlong into absolute imbecility, such as you exhibit.
I assume that since where you are everyone hates Americans, they must not be our neighbors. Thank fucking God for that.
Life will be Awesome when idiots like you have their mouths taped shut.
In reply to People here hate America and… by Simplifiedfrisbee
You remind me of a women I didn't like. I took her back to her placed, fucked her and blew my load on her curtains. Your country is the curtains......
In reply to People here hate America and… by Simplifiedfrisbee
so 24 hours ago ZH hailed this man as 'calling the bullshit' that was the investigation.
i thought ya'll hated hobos on the street?
Drunk or not, doesn't change the fact that it's bullshit. He's still correct. You're an idiot.
In reply to so 24 hours ago ZH hailed… by Theos
Another Trump slime-ball nut job.
In all honesty, the guy was lying like a rug.
Erin Burnett is a fucking turncoat douche, but she knows the dank smell of halitosis from working over at the Blowhorn< CNBS for so many years.
He just wanted more of that fame and perhaps get paid for his emails.
While I don't watch TV and consider most of the DC Drama to be a scripted distraction from financial stress, there are those Ed Muskie Moments. Was this one of those Ed Muskie Moments?
This was more like a Foster Brooks moment.
I'll drink to that.
In reply to This was more like a Foster… by ZeroLounger
Send him a jhp. Best he can hope for now
naaaaa, Greg Jarrett rebounded well after his drunken airport brawl with the police in Minneapolis in 2015. Personal conduct doesn't matter anymore in an industry that has lost all of its integrity and sold itself as well as the truth out to the corporatocracy in exchange for $$$. The MSM is a punchline. Politicians and hacks? Goes without saying.......
Gee, if you need medical help you cannot testify.
I have real questions about the ethics of putting Donald Trump on TV given his state of mind
I have real questions about you even being a sentient being?
In reply to I have real questions about… by antidisestabli…
He should have jumped on that CNN whore and ridden her off the set into a janitors closet.
Brilliant! Crazy like a fox!! Big brass balls to go all over national media and completely undermine your credibility as a grand jury witness. Way to tell Herr Oberfuhrer Mueller to go fuck himself!
Trump just does seem to have a fetish for guys like this.
But as I usually (have to) say at a time like this - remember what Obama had a fetish for and try to imagine what Hillary must have a fetish for. I'll take Trump, who just mainly likes to hire guys he has to fire. Though why we can't get a real grownup to run for President is an increasing mystery.
An insanity plea in a criminal case is hard to win but as a witness i think the bar is much lower. i think he tricked Mueller in granting him immunity.
Always get pissed before you face dog-face Muellerfucker.
He screwed up the Wapo interview and dropped a Bombshell (Accidentally, no doubt.) ?
Then his handlers lined him up with a bottle of Tequila and a few 'Interviews' .
Wait for the Wapo interview to see what shit he dropped in Donald's lap. It's a pre-emptive Non Disclosure agreement fuck over for a small fee, cover up, or he's just got a drinking problem. Time will tell.
When were the other Interviews Scheduled ? Same day ? If it looks like a Trick-bag, it's probably a Trick-bag.
He probably dropped some suspicion off at Wapo. but then I'm a bit paranoid these days. Not so much Paranoid as highly suspicious of all this Shakespearean or Renaissance court Shenanigans. What's really going on now? Hell if I know.
The Plot thickens.
Anti-depressant is about the worst drug you can be on.