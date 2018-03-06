Gasparino: Sam Nunberg To "Seek Treatment" After Drunken Media Trainwreck

After a day of bizarre interviews with the media, fired Trump campaign associate Sam Nunberg says he's going to get help for substance abuse problems, and that he will comply with Robert Mueller's Special Counsel.

just spoke w @NunbergSam he told me he's fully cooperating now w Mueller's team and he's intending to go get treatment following his grand jury appearance on Friday — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 6, 2018

While Nunberg denied drinking to CNN's Erin Burnett after she said she smelled alcohol on his breath, Fox Business Network's Charlie Gasparino said Nunberg admitted to him that he had been hitting the sauce.

"When I interviewed [Nunberg], and I interviewed him early, he admitted to me he was drinking," Gasparino reported.

"He’s also going to seek treatment for what ails him," he continued. "There’s something. Drinking I believe is a big part of it and that’s what happened yesterday."

Gasparino also shed light on his 45-minute off-air conversation with Nunberg yesterday prior to most of his media appearances, after which he warned the other networks that the former Trump aide was inebriated.

“We had a debate about whether we should trust information from a man who was inebriated. In the middle of that, [Nunberg] went to the Washington Post and a series of interviews. And that’s when it went off the rails,” Gasparino said, with MSNBC’s Katy Tur being the first stop.

“I may cut Katy Tur a break because she was the first one. But after that, you’re putting a guy on that has issues.”

not a fun story and i have real questions about the ethics of putting sam on TV yesterday given his state of mind https://t.co/QICFXTXFR9 — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 6, 2018

After an awkward appearance on CNN, host Erin Burnett wrapped up the interview by suggesting Nunberg had been drinking.

“We talked earlier about what people in the White House were saying about you ― talking about whether you were drinking or on drugs or whatever had happened today,” said Burnett. “Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath.”

Here's CNN's Erin Burnett telling former Trump aide Sam Nunberg that she can smell alcohol on his breath. He says he hasn't been drinking. pic.twitter.com/tryye9AiqA — Jim Dalrymple II (@Dalrymple) March 6, 2018

Nunberg - an early aide to the Trump campaign, was fired in 2015 over racially charged Facebook posts. While on his drunken media tour on Monday, he repeatedly said said he wouldn't cooperate with a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"I’m not going to cooperate with Mueller. It’s a fishing expedition," Nunberg told Bloomberg News. "They want me in there for a grand jury for testimony about Roger Stone. He didn’t do anything. What is he going to do? His investigation is BS. Trump did not collude with Putin. It’s a joke."